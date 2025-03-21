I Use Magnet Technology to Lengthen My Lashes By Half an Inch (2025)

Confession: I was not blessed with naturally luscious lashes. Not even the best mascaras can give me a denser, more volumized look. I’ve had lash lifts and lash extensions to fake length and density, but if I'm being completely candid, it hasn't been the optimal solution. Eyelash extensions are pricey and took a toll on my natural lashes after repeated treatments. Enter: the best magnetic lashes, my new go-to for a lush, fluttery look.

If you’re unfamiliar, magnetic lashes are a clever, no-glue-needed alternative to traditional falsies. They come in two styles: one adheres to a magnetic eyeliner—just like your go-to liquid liner—while the other involves sandwiching your natural lashes between a magnetized top and bottom lash. Sure, they take a little practice to master, but once you do, they deliver dramatic results without the mess or fuss.

"Magnetic lashes provide a sleeker and cleaner look," London-based makeup artist Laura Kay tells Marie Claire. "Because there is no buildup of adhesive glue, there is also less damage to your natural lashes. The removal process is much simpler and less damaging to the eyelashes. Less tugging and trauma means you can retain your natural lashes, and the design eliminates the need for mess."

To create this guide, I tested 15 types of magnetic lashes and consulted with three makeup experts to find the nine best magnetic lashes on the market. Don't forget to check out FAQ section at the end, where we answer your biggest questions about magnetic lashes, including how they work, tips for applying them, how to remove the magnetic liner, and more.

The Best Magnetic Lashes

Best Magnetic Lashes Overall: Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless No Trim Natural Lash Collection

Best Drugstore Magnetic Lashes: Eylure

Best Faux Mink Magnetic Lashes: Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Lashes

Best Natural-Looking Magnetic Lashes: Lola's Lashes Lowkey Hybrid+ Magnetic Lash Starter Set

Best Magnetic Lashes on Amazon: Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

Best Magnetic Lashes Overall Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless Lashes in Opposites Attract These magnetic lashes earn the top spot in my edit for being lightweight, user-friendly, and—most importantly—specially designed to flatter a range of eye shapes, including almond, round, hooded, and monolid. While purchasing the lashes alone doesn’t include the essential magnetic liner, the brand offers a competitively priced kit that bundles it in for just $5 more. Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 pair Liner Included? No Material: Faux mink Number of Wears: 30+ What We Love: Lightweight, specially designed to suit a range of eye shapes, flared style looks great with winged eyeliner What We Don't: Magnetic eyeliner is sold separately (unless you purchase the aforementioned kit) Review for MC: "As someone who wears winged eyeliner almost daily, I’m particular about the lashes I reach for on the rare occasion I opt for faux ones. I gravitate toward flared styles that start short at the inner corner and fan out into lifted, voluminous drama at the outer edge. While I’m not thrilled that these lashes require purchasing the magnetic eyeliner separately, I do love how lightweight they are (so much so that I actually forget I’m even wearing them). Plus, they’re specially designed to suit all eye shapes, meaning no trimming is required. I can confirm that I didn’t need to go near them with scissors for my almond-shaped eyes, and judging by the reviews, most shoppers agree." — Marisa Petrarca, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Marisa Petrarca)

Best Drugstore Magnetic Lashes Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash System Consider this your reminder that a lower price doesn't always mean lower quality. These drugstore magnetic lashes are some of the most affordable on my list, and they come with the felt-tip magnetic liner needed for application (no extra purchase required). They stay in place all day and are surprisingly easy to apply. While you might need to trim a small section for the perfect fit, one of our contributing beauty writers assured us it's a simple adjustment. (More on that below). Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 pair Liner Included? Yes Material: Faux mink Number of Wears: 16 What We Love: Felt-tip magnetic eyeliner is easy to apply, widely available on line and in drugstores, under $20 What We Don't: Eyeliner is difficult to remove Review for MC: "The Marie Claire team couldn't have picked a better person to assign this article because when applying fake lashes, I'm no expert. That said, you can count on me to give you the real deal on how easy (or not) they are to use. Spoiler alert: this one completely surprised me with the application's simplicity. To get the perfect fit, I had to trim off one of the 10 magnets on the lash band to fit my eye shape (I removed the last section at the outer end, where the lashes are longer and denser to create that fluttery effect). After applying three coats of the liner—waiting for each one to dry as instructed on the packaging—I found that the lashes easily stuck to the liner. Honestly, I didn't expect the process to be this seamless." — Marisa Petrarca, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Marisa Petrarca)

Best Faux Mink Magnetic Lashes Lilly Lashes Click Magnetic Natural Volume + Medium Length Lashes Calling anyone with round, hooded, small, or large eyes: these wispy, fluttery magnetic lashes might be your perfect match. They offer natural volume and a medium length for that your-lashes-but-better look I'm always after. While the brand has no shortage of styles, this pair strikes the ultimate balance between subtle and fluttery glam. Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 pair Liner Included? No Material: Faux mink Number of Wears: Up to 50 What We Love: Easy to remove, each lash has 12 magnetics for top-notch strength, look and feel like real lashes What We Don't: Liner takes a full two minutes to dry Review for MC: "Upon the first test, I knew I'd be a Lilly Lashes girl forever. With a wide array of styles available and a pigmented, easy-to-apply felt liner that drew on thick and dark, they clicked into place easily and—after the initial shock wore off—made me feel like I was wearing nothing at all. Despite having no plans beyond a thrilling WFH day, I kept them on; they're really that comfortable." — Sophia Vilensky, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Sophia Vilensky)

Best Natural-Looking Magnetic Lashes Lola's Lashes Lowkey Hybrid+ Magnetic Lash Starter Set With a lightweight cotton lash band and just the right amount of fullness, this pick is perfect for those wanted to go subtle with their lashes. The liner is also incredibly strong—they'll stay on all day—and the kit includes an oil-based micellar water cleanser to help get it off (arguably the worst part of otherwise-great magnetic lash wearing). Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 set Liner Included? Yes Material: Synthetic silk Number of Wears: 30+ What We Love: Comes with all of the application essentials, includes an oil-based micellar water cleanser for easy removal, brand offers a 14-day money-back guarantee What We Don't: This kit leans into a soft, natural look, so it’s not the best pick if you’re after dramatic lashes Review for MC: "I never thought I'd be someone who'd think about wearing falsies every day, yet here I am. This natural-looking option (they're called 'Lowkey' for a reason) from Lola's Lashes is a match-made in heaven for those looking for a no-fuss, long-lasting look like moi." — Sophia Vilensky, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Sophia Vilensky)

Best Magnetic Lashes on Amazon Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit This magnetic eyelash kit truly has it all: two tubes of magnetic eyeliner, an eyelash applicator, and five reusable pairs of lashes. It’s easily the best value on my list, and the fact that you get it with super-speedy Amazon Prime delivery is just the cherry on top. Each pair of lashes comes out to less than $4, and the kit includes a variety of styles with different densities and lengths for every vibe. Number of Lashes in Pack: 5 pairs Liner Included? Yes Material: Synthetic hair Number of Wears: Unspecified What We Love: Comes with several different lash styles, ships fast with Amazon Prime, thousands of five-star ratings What We Don't: Some may find the magnetic liner’s scent a bit overpowering Review for MC: "As someone whose to-do list always seems to have the upper hand, I do a lot of my shopping via Amazon Prime—which is precisely how I discovered these magnetic lashes. I wanted to see how they stacked up against some of the more well-known brands on my list, and I think they’re a great budget-friendly alternative. While I found the application process a bit trickier than others, tens of thousands of reviewers rave about how easy they are to use, so take my experience with a grain of salt." — Marisa Petrarca, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Marisa Petrarca)

Other Magnetic Lashes I Love

Best Accent Magnetic Lashes MoxieLash Magnetic Eyelashes If you're someone who's known to chop a decent amount off of a strip lash for a more natural lifting effect, these "baby" lashes from MoxieLash might be the move for you. As the brand explains, they're "designed with tapered volume that blends with your natural lashes for subtle, beautiful results." The best part: people will probably have no idea they're faux. Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 pair Liner Included? No Material: Faux mink Number of Wears: 30 What We Love: Compact size is ideal for a natural look, waterproof, 24-hour hold What We Don't: Bigger eyes might require a longer or fuller style for impact Customer Review: "I like those Baby Lashes so much...I have almond eyes shape and these eyelashes are perfect for me..there are not heavy and they give me that natural look that I want . I don't feel them at all!" — MoxieLash

Best Magnetic Lash Kit KISS Magnetic False Eyelashes KISS has magnetic lashes in several styles, but this medium-length magnetic lash kit in the style "Lure" is one of the most popular. It includes the magnetic liner needed to perfect the look and comes at an accessible drugstore price. While you might sacrifice some longevity with this more affordable set, it saves you from purchasing the liner separately—making it easy to restock just the lashes in the future. Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 pair Liner Included? Yes Material: Faux mink Number of Wears: 15 What We Love: Lasts up to 16 hours, liner is smudge-proof, reputable drugstore brand What We Don't: Some reported issues with the magnets falling off after just a couple of uses Customer Review: "I love these magnetic lashes. They honestly work, stay on and look so natural. I have wanted to wear false lashes for years but didn't want to deal with the glue and precision of getting them on correctly. The liner that comes with these lashes has what it takes to make the lashes cling and stay on. My lashes have never looked so nice!" — Amazon

Best Reuable Magnetic Lashes Glamnetic Magnetic Eyelashes in Lucky Glamnetic's magnetic lashes come in a variety of styles to suit every type of lash-lover. Pictured here is the short cat-eye style called "Lucky," but the brand also offers plenty of other options, including short, medium, long, and even half lashes. Beyond the sheer variety, what really stands out is their impressive reusability. You can wear them up to 60 (!) times if you store them properly and handle them carefully. That’s the highest claim on my list, and hundreds of shoppers confirm they live up to it. One reviewer even wrote that they wear theirs "6-7 days out of the week." Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 pair Liner Included? No Material: Synthetic fiber Number of Wears: 60 What We Love: Comes with a magnetic strip in the box for easy lash storage, offers the longest reusability of any lashes on our list, subscribe-and-save option available directly on the brand’s website What We Don't: Need to be very gentle handling and cleaning them as they're delicate Customer Review: "I saw these lashes advertised on social media often. As someone who loves the idea of lashes but gets frustrated with the application, I thought these lashes were too good to be true. But I went ahead and decided to order them. The proof is in the pudding; they are EXACTLY what they say they are. They are so easy to apply that it takes less than a couple minutes (even less when practiced) to put them on. Then they stay on, nice and sturdy all day." — Amazon

Best Sandwich-Style Magnetic Lashes Newcally Magnetic Eyelashes Eyeliner isn’t included with this set of magnetic lashes—but that’s because it’s not necessary. Instead of adhering to a magnetic eyeliner, these lashes use two lash strips that sandwich your natural lashes, with tiny magnets holding them in place. The set includes an applicator to make the process easier, and the key is to align the magnets perfectly on the top and bottom for a secure fit. I love this mess-free option for when I'd rather skip the eyeliner versions altogether. Bonus: If you love them, you can grab mega packs to keep yourself stocked for the foreseeable future. Number of Lashes in Pack: 1 pair Liner Included? No Material: Synthetic fiber Number of Wears: Unspecified What We Love: Comes with a storage container and eyelash applicator, mess-free removal, also available in value sets What We Don't: May require more practice to master compared to magnetic eyeliner options Customer Review: "These lashes have stood the test of time, tears, and wind. I genuinely believe that I have purchased one of the best pairs of lashes, especially at such high quality & an affordable cost. Let's talk about the presentation - from the time I opened up my package, I admired the presentation. The wheel of lashes, the colorful art, and the encasement. I've attached a few photos of me on various occasions to see how they look up close and afar." — Amazon

What to Look For in Magnetic Lashes and Liner

Liner Formula

Just like my favorite eyeliners, magnetic liners are not all made equal. Consider your preferred applicator and skill level when shopping for a magnetic liner. A felt-tip liner brush will give you more control, whereas a pen or marker-tip liner is much more forgiving for beginners.

Additionally, texture is a big factor when picking the best magnetic liners. “Texture should be smooth and viscous enough that it doesn’t look watery or runny,” says Glamnetic’s CEO and co-founder, Ann McFerran, who also recommends looking for liners that use clean ingredients and no parabens to avoid irritation.

Style

As for the magnetic lashes themselves, it’s all a matter of personal preference. Are you going for a dramatic cat-eye? Choose a pair with fluttery length and volume. Looking for something more natural? Go for medium or short lashes made from silk or faux mink for a subtly glam look.

Some other things to bear in mind, according to aesthetician Erica Marie Gatt, are the quality of materials, typical length of wear, and if they were created with sensitive eyes in mind. "Choose lashes made from high-quality materials such as synthetic silk or mink for a more natural look," she says. "[Also], look for brands that offer a variety of lengths and volumes. B curl is the most natural curl. C curl is natural with a small curl. D curl is typically more dramatic, and curl-DD is longer, fuller, and curly. You can always mix the curl styles and sizes for a natural wispy look."

How Magnetic Lashes Work

You may be wondering how magnetic liner makes lashes stick without glue. Well, it’s all thanks to one magic ingredient: iron oxide. McFerran explains the ingredient is “typically used across all colored cosmetics because it creates pigment, but at a much higher level, it provides a magnetic quality.” Thanks to iron oxide, the magnets on the lashes bond to the liner to give an all-day hold.

To get them on, all you have to do is apply the magnetic liner as you would a traditional liquid liner (just make sure to apply a line as thick as the magnets on the lash band, says McFerran) and click into place.

How to Apply Magnetic Lashes

Kay says you want to prep your natural lashes for magnetic lash application by starting with a fresh, clean base. "It’s good practice to curl your natural lashes and apply a coat of mascara to help maintain your desired shape," she says. "This also gives the magnetic lashes something to grip onto and helps them blend in more seamlessly with your existing lashes."

The thing is, each magnetic lash brand has slightly different application guidelines—sometimes there's trimming required, liner needs to set for a certain length of time, etc. Read the instructions on whatever pack you're using,and follow them.

"Finally, depending on the brand you use and the length of your natural lashes, measure the lash strip against your natural lashes and trim any excess to suit your desired shape," adds the expert. "But remember, you want to achieve a naturally enhanced look, not a false or fake appearance."

How to Remove Magnetic Liner

The one downside to magnetic liner is that it's notoriously hard to remove. McFerran suggests taking a cotton pad with micellar water and rubbing your eye until the liner comes off. I’ve personally found great success using my favorite oil-based makeup remover and gently rubbing the eyeliner away, following that with a double cleanse. Lastly, you’ll want to gently rub off the magnetic bits from the lash magnets and place them back in their original case so they are ready to go for next time.

Our Verdict

Color me impressed—I definitely think magnetic lashes are the real deal. Application is super easy; the lashes stay on all day, and the lack of lash glue also means no more picking leftover clumps of the stuff out of your real lashes (or washing the gunk on your falsies before reusing them).

The liner formulas are incredibly long-lasting—a swatch on my hand didn’t budge, even after a shower—which means you'll need oil-based cleanser to get it off. On the flip side, because the liner formulas are thicker than average liquid eyeliner, it’s harder to control and create a perfect line. You have to make sure to put a good amount on the innermost and outermost part of the line (don’t forget to keep cotton swabs on hand in case of mistakes).

Why Trust Us?

Marie Claire is an expert in eye makeup, having covered topics ranging from the best mascaras and eyeshadow palettes to tutorials on how to nail smoky eye makeup.

Beauty Writer Marisa Petrarca brings nearly a decade of expertise to this story and has tested practically all of the magnetic lash options on the market. For this story, she and the story's contributors spoke with three experts for insight.

How We Tested

For this story, we sourced editor favorites and tested over 15 pairs of magnetic lashes. We scoured the Internet for customer reviews to ensure each pair was rated highly, and consulted with lash experts. We evaluated each option based on ease of application, comfort, and wear time.

Meet the Experts

Laura Kay Laura Kay is makeup artist and the founder of Laura Kay London. With over 20 years in the makeup industry, part of which as a professional makeup artist, Laura has first-hand experience of makeup application.

Ann McFerran Ann attended the University of California at Los Angeles and decided to major in science as a pre-med and become a doctor. Since starting her magnetic lash brand, Glamnetic, in 2019, Ann has sold over 100,000 products, built her team up to 70 full-time employees, and made the Forbes' 30 under 30 list.

Erica Marie Gatt Skin health guru Erica Marie Gatt's decades worth of experience working as an aesthetician and makeup artist has shaped her foolproof, fuss-free beauty philosophy. She believes that curating thoughtful, streamlined skincare regimens for her clients is key to achieving effortless natural beauty and an overarching sense of empowerment, confidence and well-being.