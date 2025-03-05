I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (2025)

Years ago, lip balm felt like such a bore. I wanted drama! Passion! Glitz! Eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, blush—that was more my speed than a boring old lip balm. Heck, they all basically worked the same anyway, as far as I was concerned. But in 2025, a good lip balm launch is just as exciting—if not more—than any color cosmetic or fancy new skincare. Now, we're not just swiping on some Chapstick to give a teensy bit of moisture to dry lips. The next generation of formulas are full-on lip treatments you can apply all day long, complete with smoothing and plumping peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalane, and even soothing niacinamide and centella asiatica.

"Lip balms are meant to seal in hydration and prevent water loss," says dermatologist Karan Lal, MD, so long as they're filled with the right ingredients. Which is where I come in. With so many lip balms on the market, though, I've basically made it my entire job to test them all. And not every single one out there is worth your time and/or money. I rounded up every single lip balm in my entire collection—plus sampled all the TikTok faves I'd never gotten my hands on and tried out some new ones that just released—and tested on my dry, chapped lips for the last month. Yup, my lips have seen the likes of over 60 lip balms for the last 40 days—and lemme tell ya, they're softer than ever, thanks to these 12 favorites: