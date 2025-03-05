I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (2025)

Table of Contents
OleHenriksen Pout Preserve Peptipe Lip Treatment Pros Cons U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound Pros Cons G.M. COLLIN Repair Lip Balm Pros Cons Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm Pros Cons Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Pros Cons La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Lip Balm for Dry Lips Pros Cons Mara Natural Sea Silk Lip Balm Pros Cons Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm Pros Cons Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Pros Cons Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30 Pros Cons Aquaphor Lip Repair Pros Cons How to choose the best lip balm Know which ingredients to look for. Understand which ingredients to avoid. Meet the expert: Why trust 'Cosmopolitan'? References
I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (1)

    • Years ago, lip balm felt like such a bore. I wanted drama! Passion! Glitz! Eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, blush—that was more my speed than a boring old lip balm. Heck, they all basically worked the same anyway, as far as I was concerned. But in 2025, a good lip balm launch is just as exciting—if not more—than any color cosmetic or fancy new skincare. Now, we're not just swiping on some Chapstick to give a teensy bit of moisture to dry lips. The next generation of formulas are full-on lip treatments you can apply all day long, complete with smoothing and plumping peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalane, and even soothing niacinamide and centella asiatica.

    "Lip balms are meant to seal in hydration and prevent water loss," says dermatologist Karan Lal, MD, so long as they're filled with the right ingredients. Which is where I come in. With so many lip balms on the market, though, I've basically made it my entire job to test them all. And not every single one out there is worth your time and/or money. I rounded up every single lip balm in my entire collection—plus sampled all the TikTok faves I'd never gotten my hands on and tried out some new ones that just released—and tested on my dry, chapped lips for the last month. Yup, my lips have seen the likes of over 60 lip balms for the last 40 days—and lemme tell ya, they're softer than ever, thanks to these 12 favorites:

    1

    Best Lip Balm Overall

    OleHenriksen Pout Preserve Peptipe Lip Treatment

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (3)Loaded with butters and oils to moisturize

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (4)Some might not like how heavy it is

    When this lip balm first hit my inbox, I snoozed, admittedly. What's so exciting about another peptide lip balm? But this one, ultimately, turned out to be my absolute favorite of all time and now my go-to in every single bag I own. A mix of line-smoothing peptides plus a whole buncha nourishing butters and oils give this a really rich texture that glides over my lips.

    • Shades: 7 (including clear)
    • Key ingredients: Peptides, kokum seed butter, mango seed butter, cloudberry oil
    • Flavor: Assorted

    One Cosmo editor says: “I'm in a committed, long-term relationship with this lip balm from now until forever I fear! It feels so luxe while also being easy to just toss into my bag. And the moisture levels are strong." — Beth Gillette, beauty editor

    2

    Best Luxury Lip Balm

    U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (6)Gently exfoliates to help chapped lips
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (7)Chock-full of anti-aging ingredients
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (8)I love the luxe metal applicator

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (9)Most expensive lip balm on this list (by a lot, unfortunately)

    If you've ever used U Beauty's skincare products, you know they do the most in the best way, filling their products with all the best stuff to simplify your routine. And the same can be said about this lip balm, which features a blend of exfoliants to help chemically slough away dead skin, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate, peptides to plump and reduce fine lines, and shea butter and oils to moisturize. Did I not say it's packed with stuff? Plus, the metal applicator feels cooling against your lips.

    • Shades: 10 (including clear)
    • Key ingredients: Shea butter, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, salicylic acid, peptides
    • Flavor: None

    One Cosmo editor says: “The Lip Plasma from U Beauty is my top product from the brand. It's just so luxe. The metal applicator is super soothing and massages the hydrating formula into my lips so easily. It has all the things I love in a gloss—shea butter, peptides, ceramides. What more could I need in a lip product?!" — Jasmine Hyman, assistant beauty editor

    3

    Best Overnight Lip Balm

    G.M. COLLIN Repair Lip Balm

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (10)

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (11)Moisturizes *and* seals in hydration
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (12)Doesn't feel too heavy or thick, which reviewers loved

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (13)Might not be repairing enough for extremely dry, cracked lips, per reviews

    While this lip balm isn't necessarily considered a lip mask per se, it's fantastic for repairing and moisturizing while you sleep. It's filled with rich oils and butters that seriously coat your lips to lock in all that hydration, plus ceramides and peptides to repair and nourish lips overnight.

    • Shades: 1 (clear)
    • Key ingredients: Moringa butter, shea butter, peptides, ceramides, maracuja oil, argan oil
    • Flavor: None

    One Cosmo editor says: “Every night before bed, I slather my lips with this balm, and I swear I wake up with fuller lips. There's still a trace of balm left over, but it doesn't feel goopy or too thick." — BG

    4

    Best Glossy Lip Balm

    Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (15)One of the longest lasting lip formulas I've tested
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (16)Vegan formula (!)

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (17)Very thick and sticky (although, I don't entirely mind for how glossy it is)

    Sure, this lip balm is majorly moisturizing (ty, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides), but the main feat is that it's legit so glossy. Like, it rivals most lip glosses in how well it reflects light. The thick consistency coats your lips and really stays on for hours.

    • Shades: 2 (clear and berry)
    • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, rice bran wax, peptides
    • Flavor: Mint and acai

    One Cosmo editor says: “I have hundreds of lip glosses—sorry to my roommate—and this ultra-moisturizing balm is still the glossiest of them all. It makes my lips look seriously wet and juicy, and feels way more nourishing than a sticky gloss." — BG

    5

    Best Award-Winning Lip Balm

    Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (18)

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (19)Cosmo Readers' Choice Award Winner
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (20)I love all shades and flavors

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (21)Formula can get grainy, per reviews

    Cosmo readers (and editors, like moi) are obsessed with Rhode. Like, our associate shopping editor Meg is sitting across from me rn with the phone case that holds this magic lip balm. Personally, I'm obsessed with the flavors and tinted shades—they have just enough pigment to throw on top of a lip liner but don't actually need a mirror to apply. And they really do moisturize—shout out shea butter, babassu oil, and peptides.

    • Shades: 4 tints and 4 clear flavors
    • Key ingredients: Shea butter, babassu oil, peptides
    • Flavor: Assorted

    One Cosmo reader says: “I love Rhode’s peptide lip treatment because it leaves my lips feeling super hydrated, and I never get dry or chapped lips when I use it."

    6

    Best Soothing Lip Balm

    La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Lip Balm for Dry Lips

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (22)

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (23)Helps soothe irritated, cracked, dry lips
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (24)Widely available at most drugstores

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (25)Has a chemical taste that a few testers weren't a fan of

    If you've ever used La Roche-Posay's famed Cicaplast Balm (a multi-purpose cream to help soothe and moisturize the F outta your skin), you'll get why this lip balm is the GOAT. It's essentially just the lip version, formulated with shea butter, panthenol, and beeswax to add a major layer of hydration to your lips while also calming down any potential inflammation from chapped skin or irritation. The waxy texture isn't too glossy or heavy on lips either; rather, it feels like an ointment that sinks into your lips over time.

    • Shades: 1 (clear)
    • Key ingredients: Shea butter, panthenol, beeswax
    • Flavor: None

    One Cosmo editor says: “My lips get chapped in dry or cold weather, and this balm fixes that easily without being sticky or greasy! It makes my lips feel silky smooth and I found myself reaching for it all the time.” — Erika W. Smith, former senior astrology editor

    7

    Best Tinted Lip Balm

    Mara Natural Sea Silk Lip Balm

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (27)Cosmo Clean Beauty Award Winner
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (28)Most pigmented tinted lip balm I've used
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (29)Doesn't feel sticky at all

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (30)Some might not love the herbal scent

    This formula is basically entirely oils and butters, which makes for a super moisturizing lip treatment. But it's also shockingly one of the most pigmented tinted lip balms I've ever tried. The shades don't look patchy on my lips; instead, they build up in opacity with each layer without looking too thick. You've got a few different options to choose from too, like a warm brown, a bright coral, and a deep cherry.

    • Shades: 5 (including clear)
    • Key ingredients: Grape seed oil, safflower seed oil, castor seed oil, shea butter, bacuri seed oil
    • Flavor: Assorted

    One Cosmo expert says: “The texture is nice and silky and has good staying power too." — Krupa Koestline, cosmetic chemist

    8

    Best Thick Lip Balm

    Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (32)Very thick, enveloping feel on your lips
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (33)Lasts really long without needing to reapply
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (34)Scent isn't very strong

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (35)A few testers found it too sticky

    If you're looking for a lip balm that gives you a glossy, pretty shine, look no further than the Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm. Not only will this lip balm deeply hydrate those chapped lips of yours, but it also makes a great addition to the top of a lipstick.

    • Shades: 1 (clear)
    • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, prickly pear oil, shea butter
    • Flavor: Soft, minty vanilla (but barely even noticeable really)

    One Cosmo editor says: “Real talk: my lips are my favorite part of my body. So, I give them all the TLC they deserve, and ILIA's Lip Wrap Reviving Balm does not disappoint. It's hydrating and wears comfortably, which is why I love wearing it cocktailed with other lip products and on its own." — Sam Olson, assistant news editor

    9

    Best Viral TikTok Lip Balm

    Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (37)One of the best-selling lip balms at Sephora
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (38)Comes in a variety of flavors and shades for all ~vibes~
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (39)V moisturizing, thanks to butters and hyaluronic acid

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (40)Some reviewers wish it lasted longer on lips

    You've def seen this all over your FYP, likely in the bottom of bags or hanging as bag charms. People legit can't get enough of these (hence why Summer Fridays is constantly releasing new shades and flavors). Why is it so beloved? It's supremely moisturizing, thanks to murumuru and shea butter, as well as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. And the tints are so soft and light—they add a hint of color but don't overtake a look.

    • Shades: 9 (including clear)
    • Key ingredients: Shea butter, murumuru butter, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E
    • Flavor: Assorted

    One Cosmo editor says: “TikTok convinced me to try Summer Fridays' viral lip butter balm, and I couldn't be more thankful. It's become one of those purse essentials that I panic if I cannot find." — Sarah Maberry, fashion and luxury commerce editor

    10

    Best SPF Lip Balm

    Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (42)Cosmo Holy Grail Award Winner
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (43)Doesn't taste or smell like sunscreen

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (44)May have to reapply often

    Yes, it's absolutely important to protect your lips from the sun. Enter: The Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30. This incredible formula will give you the correct amount of SPF protection, hydrate your lips, and leave a glossy shine that isn't sticky. Win, win, and win.

    • Shades: 6 (including clear)
    • Key ingredients: Sea moss, vitamin E, shea butter, SPF
    • Flavor: Vanilla brown sugar

    One Cosmo editor says: “Yup, your lips need sunscreen too. And this one is top-notch with its addition of sea moss, aloe stem cells, and vitamin E." — Julee Wilson, beauty editor-at-large

    11

    Best Drugstore Lip Balm

    Aquaphor Lip Repair

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (45)

    Pros

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (46)Least expensive lip balm on this list (!)
    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (47)Has no taste or smell

    Cons

    • I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (48)Not as moisturizing or rich as others I tested

    Moments before heading to the Coach Fall/Winter 2025 runway show, Cosmo's editor in chief Willa Bennett ran to my desk asking if I had any Aquaphor she could bring in her bag. "I forgot mine, and I feel empty without my Aquaphor," she said. And she's not the only one—Billie Eilish is also obsessed over it in 2022 and apparently won't go anywhere without a tube. But is it beauty editor-approved? Sure is, for a serious bargain. Compared to the lip balms above that clock in at 5, even 10 times the price, this one doesn't have all the bells and whistles (the ingredients list is pretty minimal—just petroleum, castor seed oil, shea butter, and beeswax, all of which can help hydrate but mostly lock in existing moisture). But it sure as heck does make my lips feel soft, especially when they're severely chapped.

    • Shades: 1 (clear)
    • Key ingredients: Shea butter, castor seed oil, petroleum, beeswax
    • Flavor: None

    One Cosmo editor says: "For how inexpensive this formula is, I can't believe how soft and smooth it makes my lips. It's fab for coating my lips with before bed when I really wanna seal in hydration." — BG

    How to choose the best lip balm

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (49)

    Know which ingredients to look for.

    The goal of a lip balm is to moisturize those chapped lips of yours, right? Right. So it's important to take a peek at the ingredients to ensure you're going to maximize the hydration benefits, and as Dr. Lal suggests, balms that contain petrolatum, beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, castor oil, sunflower oil, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid are going to be your best bet.

    Understand which ingredients to avoid.

    You may have heard plenty of chatter that some lip balms actually dry out your lips, which, surprise, according to Dr. Lal, they absolutely can: "Some lip balms contain agents like menthol or fragrance which can be irritating and inflammatory."

    And because lip balms lock in moisture, they can actually make your lips feel dry with excessive use, Dr. Lal adds. Oh, and one more important note: In the case that you're using a lip balm with a plumping effect, Dr. Lal says to keep an eye out for ingredients such as cinnamon or cinnamon derivatives, which can cause irritation, especially if you have sensitive skin.

    Meet the expert:

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (50)

    Why trust 'Cosmopolitan'?

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (51)

    Beth Gillette is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan and has been writing and editing skincare and makeup stories for more than six years, including how to treat sunburned lips and kissing with lip filler. She regularly tests and analyzes lip balms on her own lips for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top dermatologists to assess new formulas and products.

    Siena Gagliano was the associate editor at Cosmopolitan and wrote hundreds of skincare stories, like the best lip balms with SPF and the top lip plumpers, and feels especially knowledgeable about lip balms thanks to struggling with chapped lips all the time.

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (52)

    Beth Gillette

    Beth Gillette is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers skincare, makeup, hair, nails, and more across digital and print. She can generally be found in bright eyeshadow furiously typing her latest feature or hemming and hawing about a new product you "have to try." Prior to Cosmopolitan, she wrote and edited beauty content as an Editor at The Everygirl for four years. Follow her on Instagram for makeup selfies and a new hair 'do every few months.

    I’ve Dedicated My Career To Testing Lip Balms—These 11 Are Worth It (53)

    Siena Gagliano

    Associate Editor

    Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.

    References

