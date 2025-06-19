I've Tested Dozens of Natural Deodorants, And Curie's Deodorant Sticks Are Hands Down The Best (2025)

While I love the idea of natural deodorant, the unfortunate reality is that most formulas don’t work for me IRL. Like, it’s great for a deodorant to call itself natural, plant-based, and aluminum-free, but if it doesn’t stop my pits from smelling, I don’t really care about all that stuff. I just need my deodorant to work. Luckily, after years of testing out dozens of different natural deodorants with no luck, I finally found Curie. The brand's best-selling Deodorant Stick is by far the most effective natural deodorant I've tried in my 10+ years as a beauty editor. And I'm not the only one who's obsessed—I've turned the entire Cosmo Beauty Team onto the Curie Deodorant Sticks too.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Curie Deodorant Sticks, including how they work, what they smell like, how they feel on the skin, and, of course, my detailed review.

Curie All-Natural Deodorant Stick | 3 Pack $42 at Amazon

Curie Deodorant Stick Overview:

What it is: A clean, aluminum-free deodorant that helps minimize odor and wetness under your arms.

Tapioca starch, arrowroot powder, and baking soda help soak up excess moisture, while chamomile keeps you smelling fresh.

Tapioca starch, arrowroot powder, and baking soda help soak up excess moisture, while chamomile keeps you smelling fresh. What it costs: $14 for a one-time purchase or $11.40 for subscribe and save.

Amazon, Walmart, Target, or curiebod.com

My Curie Deodorant Stick Review:

The Feel:

In my experience, most natural deodorants are either slippery and greasy or have a grainy texture that's bumpy when you swipe it on. Curie's genuinely feel like a delight though. It goes on smoothly but dries down quickly so your underarms don't feel all sticky. I usually do three or four good swipes under each arm, and never once has the formula gotten all crumbly under my armpits. If you've ever tried Dove's Advanced Care Antiperspirants (another personal fave), the Curie deo sticks feel nearly identical upon application.

The Scents:

There are seven different scents as well as an unscented version. I first tried the unscented one and absolutely loved it, but was hesitant to try any of the scented options since typically I don't love how my natural armpit ~aroma~ smells when mixed with fragrance. Then my Unscented stick ran out, so I decided to give Ocean Air and Warm Vanilla a try. Ocean Air was great—very refreshing but not fake or overwhelming on the nose. I would totally use this one again. As for Warm Vanilla, it smells great in the tube but under my arms? It got kinda funky by mid-morning and I had to cover up the odor with a body spray. Womp.

Since Curie's deodorants are clean, the fragrance comes from a mix of essential oils and what the brand calls safe synthetics. In the beauty industry, fragrance can be a catch-all term for any number of questionable ingredients that don't have to legally be disclosed on the ingredient list (sketchy, I know). But Curie is super clear about what goes into each scent and provides a detailed list of each ingredient and its purpose which you can check out here. More beauty brands should do this—take notes ppl!

Overall, the Curie Deodorant Stick scents are elevated (especially for the price point) and the number of options is impressive. That said, you'll likely have to experiment a bit to find a scent that works best with your body chemistry.

The Ingredients:

Curie's Deodorant Sticks are as clean as they come. They're packed with skin-friendly, plant-based ingredients designed to help control odor and moisture under your arms. Here's a quick rundown of what you'll find in the deo sticks:

Tapioca starch

Baking soda

Arrowroot powder

Chamomile

Cocoa butter

Aloe

And because we all know that clean beauty products aren't just defined by what they're made with, but what they're made without. You won't find any of the potentially questionable ingredients in the Curie Deodorant Sticks below:

Aluminum

Parabens

Petroleum-derived ingredients

Animal-derived ingredients

Endocrine disruptors

The Packaging:

Curie's Deodorant Sticks look just like any old deodorant, which is a good thing IMO. I've tried natural deodorant creams and gels housed in pots and squeeze bottles, but I always found them annoying to apply. When it comes to deodorant my preference is to keep things simple, and Curie's Deodorant Sticks are mess-free and fuss-free to use. The brand is also committed to sustainability. All of the packaging is recyclable and made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials to minimize waste.

My Review:

Let me start by saying that I want my deodorant to be no-nonsense, all business. I want to put it on in the morning, trust that it will do its job, and not think about it again until the following morning. Curie allows me to do exactly that. It's the most reliable natural deodorant I've tried, so whether I'm going on a run, running to catch the bus, or running after my 1-year-old son I don't ever worry about smelling. And on the off-chance I do notice a little odor creeping in? I can quickly reapply and the problem is solved.

In the past, I'd often have issues with natural deodorants making my underarms red and irritated since they rely so heavily on baking soda (a sensitizing ingredient that minimizes odor and dampness). Curie's Deodorant Sticks do contain baking soda, but at relatively low levels, so they're gentle on my sensitive pits.

Beyond the deodorant's efficacy, I really like how transparent Curie is as a brand and how they're committed to making products that are better for you and the planet. A lot of brands claim to be clean, but Curie proves it by sharing a ton of detailed info about ingredients, formulas, and packaging on their site.

What Other Cosmo Beauty Editors Have to Say:

"I didn't know it was possible to be obsessed with a deodorant?! I've been wearing the Peach Soleil scent, and I sometimes don't even need to spritz on a perfume—that's how good it smells. It glides on pretty smoothly for a solid deodorant which I appreciate. No tugging or irritation is required for application. And most importantly, it holds up well throughout my work day." —Jasmine Hyman, assistant beauty editor

"Gosh, I could wax poetic about this deodorant for eons. I've never used a natural deodorant with such a smooth glide against my skin, and I love how well it controls B.O. I know the Curie deo doesn't wick sweat, but because I don't smell like I'm sweating, I don't notice the moisture like I normally would. The Santal Sage scent I tried is so sophisticated too—and I'm a snobby beauty editor who tests perfume for a living." —Beth Gillette, beauty editor

Why Trust Cosmopolitan?

Lauren Balsamo is the beauty director at Cosmopolitan with more than a decade of experience researching, writing, and editing skincare stories that range from the best exfoliators for sensitive skin to the best body serums. She regularly tests and analyzes new face and body products, while working with the industry’s top experts to assess new ingredients, formulas, and trends.