I’ve tried numerous home LED face masks but this handheld device is my favourite (2025)

SHOPPING – Contains affiliated content. Products featured in this Metro article are selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, Metro.co.uk will earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information.

LED masks are all the craze, from CurrentBody, Shark to Dr Dennis Gross, and many more.

As a beauty journalist I have been fortunate enough to test a whole host of home LED face masks over the years. While I appreciate the benefits of the beauty tool, I don’t find them the most comfortable to wear, or practical to take on the go.

BEAUTYPRO has answered my prayers with its LED Wand 5-in-1 Anti-Ageing Device, which is lightweight, practical and effective.

The want offers red and blue LED light therapy, EMS Microcurrent and High Frequency Sonic Vibration all in one device.

This multifunctional piece of kit, which is similar in size to a pen, functions to treat and combat any breakouts, reduce puffiness, boost circulation, aid lymphatic drainage, as well as brighten and tighten the skin.

BEAUTYPRO LED Wand 5 in 1 Anti-Ageing Device This portable device combines red LED light, blue LED light, as well as EMS Microcurrent technology and High Frequency Sonic vibration to target a variety of skin concerns. The wand is ultra lightweight, easy to use, and compact to take on the go as it is not much bigger than a pen. The LED Wand is rechargeable, and compatible with a USB-C port. BUY NOW FOR £79

This device has been on my radar for some time because of its sell-out success.

Sales for the rechargeable gadget soared to almost 300% between October and December 2024 compared to 2023, and it has previously sold out on ASOS and Sephora, which is quite impressive.

Throw into the mix the fact the LED Wand is reportedly one of the top 10 bestselling LED devices online at Boots. I decided to give this cult beauty tool a spin to see how it compared to other home beauty tech I have tried.

The BEAUTYPRO LED Wand combines red and blue light therapy with EMS Microcurrent and High Frequency Sonic Vibrations, which aim to improve the skin’s texture, elasticity and luminosity, reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores and puffiness.The device also functions to stimulate blood flow and aid lymphatic drainage, while repairing and soothing any inflamed areas or breakouts. So, it’s got quite an impressive CV.

The benefits of red and blue light treatments are well documented. Red light therapy is a low wavelength that targets the cells, and aims to stimulate new cell growth, repair the skin, and boost collagen production, as well as blood circulation. While blue light therapy aims to kill off any bacteria harbouring in the pores that can contribute to blackheads and blemishes, combat brown spots and pigmentation, as well as soothe any inflammation.

The EMS Microcurrent supports the red and blue light therapy as it is a low voltage current, which stimulates energy production, boosts elastin and collagen, and plumps the skin for a youthful complexion.

The High Frequency Sonic Vibration helps to open the pores and dislodge any dirt, dead skin and bacteria blocked in the pores, and help the skin to absorb any skincare products on the skin. It also creates a gentle warming sensation to help the facial muscles relax, while also minimising any puffiness in the face or under the eyes. While it is a noticeable feature when using the handheld tool, it is not at all uncomfortable. In fact, I would say the gentle vibration is milder, and quieter, than my electric toothbrush.

Now all these functions sound overwhelming, but this tool is truly non-invasive, it is gentle, easy to use and utterly painless.

I have tried combination beauty tools before and the EMS Microcurrent can cause me to wince as a reflex reaction, but not this device, which I prefer. I have also found some EMS devices hurt my sensitive teeth – why, I don’t know as I haven’t got any fillings. Other hybrid devices with similar features don’t work simultaneously, and I have had to manually alternate between EMS Microcurrent and the LED therapy, but not the BEAUTYPRO Wand. When it first switches on it offers red light treatment, but press again and you will activate the blue light, while the EMS Microcurrent works throughout both settings.

BEAUTYPRO has advised to use the device on wet skin, but that doesn’t mean water, instead apply a hydrating serum or moisturiser to allow the delicate wand to glide over your skin seamlessly and help the ingredients in the product to penetrate even further with the assistance of this tool.

When I opened the box I was surprised by how compact the wand is. It is approximately 1cm in width as well as depth, and 15cm in length, so it is not much bigger than a pencil. It is ultra lightweight and is ideal to use at home, or take travelling, which you definitely can’t do with a full face LED mask.

The LED head features four small windows for the light treatment to penetrate from. This head can rotate, simply toggle the button on the side for it to flick out horizontally. To pack away the wand after use simply push the head down to the left until it clicks into place.

You can use the wand with the head out to resemble the letter ‘T’, or keep it streamlined to get into those hard to reach areas, which I think is genius. I rotated the head to use as a straight wand to target my eye area, hairline, as well as the nooks and crannies around my nose, which are often congested, and flicked the head out to use on larger surface areas. From my experience, some LED face masks wobble, or don’t reach every area of my face. While some handheld LED tools have wide faces or handles, which makes them difficult to manoeuvre and cover all areas, but BEAUTYPRO’s design is much more user friendly.

One pet peeve is the wand head is flat, and while it swept across my face easily, perhaps a subtle curve could have helped it to sit flush on certain contours of my face. But that is me really being fussy.

The LED Wand is super simple to use. Simply flick the button to rotate the head into a horizontal position, hold down the power button for a few seconds to activate the red light, or press again for blue light treatment, and glide along your face in an upwards motion.

Then switch off using the same power button, and rotate the head to avoid any damage when out of use. It couldn’t be easier. You don’t need to alternate settings, or change the heads, which is preferred for those wanting a fuss-free experience.

BEAUTYPRO has recommended using the LED Wand once a day for five to 10 minutes for the best results, which I think we can all manage. With this in mind an automatic switch off setting could be a useful feature, but not essential, and doesn’t detract from how effective, practical and easy to use this LED device is.

Plus, it is rechargeable, which makes it even more travel-friendly. The kit includes a travel pouch, as well as a USB-C port you can connect to your laptop, or other USB charging point.

Did we forget to mention it is also much more affordable than the staggering prices of some LED face masks that can fetch £500 or more.

More Trending Michelle Keegan swears by this nourishing moisturiser - and it’s on sale Channel: BeautyBeauty 18 hours agoBy Maisie Bovingdon Superdrug launches scent-sational Mother’s Day deals with up to 60% off fragrances I tested 4 moisturisers in the Arctic Circle — this £19 buy worked best Boots launches limited edition Mother’s Day beauty box worth almost £300

Whether you are trialling an LED or EMS device for the first time, or are looking for a compact creation to take on the go, this is the best I have tried, and a tool other beauty buffs also recommend.

One review read: ‘I waited a while before doing a review so I could give a true reflection but I love this wand, persevere with it. I’m about 5 months in using it and I am now noticing a massive difference. My skin looks far more healthier, I use it around 5 times a week for about 10 minutes, and it has made a huge difference to my tired old skin.’

While another praised: ‘It’s so comfortable that I use it every day now for 5 to 10 minutes. If you like your beauty regime, but travelling, this is your device to take with you. And results are noticeable.’

A separate shopper shared: ‘A really great way to try out LED without spending £100s!!! I have found this wand really handy, I’ve definitely noticed that my skin feels more glowy and I enjoy taking time to relax in the evening while I use it.’

Follow Metro across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Share your views in the comments below

MORE: Skin feeling dry? This hydrating face mask is beauty-writer approved (and costs under £10)

MORE: Cult Beauty’s latest beauty box is packed with £165 worth of products for just £45

MORE: Beauty buffs are going crazy for this £4.50 Lip Mask to rival Laneige