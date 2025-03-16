I've Used Self Tanner Since High School, I Swear By These 9 for a Natural, Never Orange, Glow (2025)

I have fair skin, so I've relied on self-tanner to look bronzed and glowing for the last decade (going back to high school). As it turns out, habitually reaching for self-tanner instead of tanning oil was a great choice, as exposure to UV rays can seriously damage the skin. According to celebrity aesthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar, using self-tanner in lieu of laying out in the sun or a tanning bed can decrease your chances of premature aging, sunburn, and skin cancer. To color the skin, self-tanners lean on dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which is an FDA-approved ingredient that temporarily tans the outermost layers of the skin.

To determine which formulas are the best, I tested a handful of popular self-tanners, keeping ease of use, color development time, look, and longevity of each top of mind. Then, I combined my findings with expert advice from Aguilar, as well as professional airbrush-tanning artist Kristyn Pradas and certified aesthetician Rhea Souhleris Grous.

What We Like Fine mist goes on clear and feels lightweight on skin

Tan looks unique on every skin tone

Even, natural color What to Consider Likely to get three uses out of one canister

Type: Mist | Shades: 1 | Size: 5 oz

As I’ve alluded to, I’ve tried many self-tanners over the years. While I’ve historically loved a mousse or a serum, this fine mist spray from Tan-Luxe has gotten my attention. This particular formulation is in partnership with Paris Hilton, and if the name is any indication, it’s the future of self-tanning. It reminds me of an airbrush tan that you’d get with a professional at a tanning salon, and it’s designed to be that way—the 360-degree airless mister is a pro-grade spray tan in a bottle. In my experience, the superfine mist allows for a flawless, natural-looking tan every time. When I compared my arm to writer Irene Richardson's (a frequent user of this formula) in our office one day, our arms had slightly different hues but still looked completely natural for our respective skin tones. For that, I have to thank the brand’s new Triple Tan+ Technology, which works with each person’s unique skin tone to create a tailor-made tan. The only con is that the canister will likely last only three uses, so if you love it as much as I do, you may want to stock up.

What We Like Instant, noticeable results

Tan lasts for days

Easy to apply What to Consider Sticky after initial application

Type: Mousse | Shades: 2 | Size: 5 oz

If you’re in a pinch and need a self-tanner to work as soon as possible, look no further than this drugstore darling from Sol by Jergens. It develops pretty much as soon as you apply (and builds a little more after a few hours) and provides a subtle glow with one application. I appreciate that this mousse has a light texture that blends evenly, making the entire process take about 20 minutes or so to cover skin from neck to toe. It does feel a little sticky at first, but once it dries down, there’s minimal transfer on sheets or pajamas. The end result: A flattering, splotch- and streak-free tan that will last for days.

What We Like Customizable depending on how many drops you use

Tan looks natural

Residue-free What to Consider Can be hard at first to determine how many drops to use

Type: Drops | Shades: 1 | Size: 1 oz

This product is everything one could ever want in a facial self-tanner.It’s customizable, so you can control how dark or light the outcome will be (though, at first, it can feel like trial and error to find that sweet spot), and it blends seamlessly into the rest of your skincare routine. All you have to do is mix a few drops into your moisturizer and apply it to clean skin in the morning. In my experience, a subtle tan can be achieved with two to four drops, while a deeper tan takes about six. Once it’s applied, it dries fast without stickiness or residue, which is huge if you’ll be layering makeup on top. Color can start to develop in a few minutes, but the brand says it can take up to a few hours to fully develop. After the initial application, the tan lasts anywhere from two days to a week, it just depends on how much you exfoliate your face.

What We Like Smooth, spreadable texture

Long-lasting tan that fades naturally over time

Comes in three shades What to Consider Can absorb very quickly when applying, so you have to be precise

Type: Foam | Shades: 3 | Size: 6.7 oz

I’m all for a mousse, after all, it’s the type of self-tanner I’m most comfortable using. This one is the best on the market because of its ingredients (which contain a bunch of hydrators like coconut oil and mango butter), its velvety smooth texture, and the fact that it comes in three shades. It comes with a mitt applicator that helps distribute the formula nicely, although it’s worth noting that it can dry rather quickly, so you’ll want to make sure you’re somewhat precise with the placement. I usually see a difference in the color of my skin right away, but it gets darker as time goes on, and achieves a deep bronze after eight hours.

What We Like Dries fast and develops color quickly

Customizable color

Easy, mess-free application process What to Consider Has an unpleasant scent that can linger

Type: Mist | Shades: 1 | Size: 6.7 oz

If there’s one self-tanner that marked my college years, it would be this express formula from St. Tropez. The fine mist dries on contact and develops faster than any other tanning product on the market (which is why I often sprayed it and went out on the town an hour later). You can customize the color payoff based on how long you keep it on—wash it off after one hour for light, two hours for medium, and three hours for dark. Depending on how carefully you apply it, the resulting tan looks streak-free with minimal harm done to your bathroom. (Tip: Put a towel on the floor so the mist doesn’t stick.) The only con is that it has an unpleasant scent that can linger. If you’re planning on doing what I used to do (aka spray, shower, and go), make sure you change into a fresh pair of clothes so you don’t walk around smelling like a biscuit.

What We Like Gradually develops over eight hours

Hydrating and glow-inducing

Can be used to maintain a tan What to Consider No guide color

Type: Lotion | Shades: 1 | Size: 6.7 oz

While they’re obviously not as quick to develop, gradual tans have a place in any tanning regimen. Whether you’re looking to naturally build up color or are hoping to maintain an existing tan, a gradual tanning lotion is the way to go. This formula, in particular, takes eight hours to develop and leaves the skin looking hydrated and glowing. Most tanners are dehydrating as DHA, the color-depositing ingredient in tanners, can be very drying. This formula ensures that your skin will never dry out and you’ll never have to worry about shocking people with such a stark difference overnight. The only con is that the lotion is colorless, so you won’t have a guide color to ensure you’ve reached every nook and cranny of your skin.

What We Like Four shades work well across different skin tones

Can be washed off in an hour

Doesn’t transfer onto clothing, sheets, or towels once set What to Consider Dries slowly

Type: Mousse | Shades: 4 | Size: 6.7 oz

Self-tanner for Black women was previously neglected from the market, but there are now many formulas that can add a subtle glow to all tones and amplify melanin-rich skin. This express formula from Bondi Sands comes in four different shades, ranging from a natural cool tone to a warm golden tone. To ensure it’ll serve all skin, the brand did exhaustive research to find the best tanning actives and colors that complement every skin tone, so it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll get a flattering, luminous finish. This one is designed to be used with a mitt, which makes the process that much easier. It glides beautifully across the skin and while it can feel tacky for a little while, it’s incredible that it doesn’t transfer onto clothes, pajamas, or sheets.

What We Like Hydrating, calming ingredients

Housed in recyclable amber glass bottle to prolong shelf life

Comes in two shades What to Consider Need to use a lot to cover entire body

Type: Foam | Shades: 2 | Size: 6.8 oz

There are a lot of things to love about this self-tanner from Saltyface—the light-as-air foam, the recyclable bottle it’s housed in, and the fact that it comes in two universal shades—but perhaps the most impressive is the ingredient list. This formula is chock-full of hydrating and calming ingredients (glycerin, aloe vera, chamomile extract, cucumber, and calendula extract) that will nourish the skin as it’s being tanned. As for the tan itself, it lasts a while and looks very natural. The only con here is that although the packaging is on the bigger side, in my experience, I needed to use more than I wanted to so that I could achieve an even tan.

What We Like Where skincare meets tanning

Multipurpose

Fast-drying and nongreasy What to Consider Need to use it for a few days in a row to build up color

Type: Towelettes | Shades: 1 | Size: 20 towelettes per pack; 0.07 oz each

If you’re skincare-obsessed, then you know about the many benefits of exfoliation. If you don’t, I’ll explain: Exfoliation speeds up skin cell renewal, bringing newer, fresher skin to the surface with the help of chemical exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) or physical exfoliants such as sugar or salt grains. Ironically, exfoliating can speed up a faux tan, but in the case of these wipes from Dr. Dennis Gross AHAs and BHAs like glycolic and lactic acids simultaneously reveal brighter, more radiant skin underneath while also tanning the skin with encapsulated DHA. All you have to do is sweep one wipe across your face, neck, and chest, and let the product work its magic.

I’m a fan of the brand’s original Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads, so I love that these have the added step of tanning. The results are subtle at first, so you’ll need to use the towelettes for a few consecutive days to really see dramatic results. Once you build up the desired color, it lasts for days without needing touch-ups.

What to Look for in a Self-Tanner

Shades and Undertones: Many formulas on the market come in just one shade, which doesn’t always work for everyone. When looking to buy a self-tanner, it’s best to choose one that is recommended for your specific skin tone or one that comes with multiple shade options. You’ll also want to pay attention to the color base of the formula, which can determine what your end result will look like. “An olive-based tan will balance out red and pink in the skin, a golden tan will balance out olive in the skin, a violet brown tan will balance out yellow and olive in the skin,” says Pradas. “Using this method will prevent you from turning orange.”

Self-tanner can be drying. Grous says to look for hydrating ingredients that balance out the dehydrating effects of DHA, the active ingredient in self-tanner. Many of our favorite picks contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid , vitamin E , and more to replenish the moisture levels in the skin.

Development Time: The development time is how long it takes for a self-tanning product to show up on your skin, and the time can range from product to product. There are express tans, which can develop in as little as two hours. Gradual formulas start developing within a couple of hours but show the best result after leaving it to develop overnight.



How We Tested Self-Tanners

We believe in using the products we recommend, so we prioritize testing them in real-life settings. Testing Period : 2 weeks

: 2 weeks Methodology: Self-tanners were tested at home in our everyday lives. Each self-tanner was tested on a variety of skin types, including sensitive, oily, dry, and combination.

Self-tanners were tested at home in our everyday lives. Each self-tanner was tested on a variety of skin types, including sensitive, oily, dry, and combination. Factors considered: Application method, type of formula, consistency, efficacy, final results.

FAQ What is the best way to apply a body self-tanner? “Think of self-tanning as makeup for the body and you are the artist,” says Grous. “Consider where the sun naturally hits your skin and where it doesn’t, for example, the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet are never tan, and the undersides of the arms are always lighter than the tops.” With that in mind, she recommends reading the instructions for specific instructions and making sure the body is properly exfoliated beforehand by using a good loofah or body scrub. Then, using gloves or a brush, apply layers of the product slowly. Start above your ankles and work your way up, making sure to coat each part of the body carefully. Once you’re done, remove the gloves and blend any excess with the back of your hands. Don’t forget to wash your hands afterward to avoid discoloration.

How long does self-tanner last? The majority of self-tanners last on the skin for about five to seven days. Grous says that moisturizing daily can extend the life of your tan, as well as exfoliating less.

Meet Our Experts

We chatted with experts to get the lowdown on self-tanners, including:

Natalie Aguilar is a licensed aesthetician and dermatological nurse based in Los Angeles. She works with many celebrities to keep them looking camera-ready. Natalie brings 19 years of experience to her practice, as she has spent years training, learning, and mastering highly sensitive and technical treatments. Combining her medical knowledge with skincare, she developed N4 Skincare with her sister, Nadia.

Rhea Souhleris Grous is a New York-based certified aesthetician and a member of Byrdie’s Beauty & Wellness Review Board.

Kristyn Pradas is a professional airbrush-tanning artist and owner of Pradas Glow tanning salon.

Why Trust Byrdie

Caitlyn Martyn is an associate editor on staff at Byrdie. She covers a variety of topics, spanning makeup, skincare, body care, hair care, and fashion. For this story, she relied on her first-hand experience with self-tanner, which goes back 10 years.She's used an array of self-tanners, from foams and mousses to sprays, waters, and oils. She's also tested drops and airbrush options, too. She has very fair skin, so she knows a thing or two about preventing that dreaded orange, splotchy finish. For this article, she personally tested several of the self-tanning mousses, fine-mist sprays, and pads.



Diversity Pledge

According to ourDiversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough self-tanners from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us atcontact@byrdie.com,and we will evaluate the product ASAP.

