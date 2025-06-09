'I visited the set of Casualty and these are the details fans don't see on TV' (2025)

Casualty, the longest-running primetime medical drama in the world has a very detailed and impressive set

News Shivon Watson and Fran Winston 11:58, 21 Apr 2025

As Casualty is set to return to TV screens soon with a brand-new series, Daily Express reporter Fran Winston visited the set to catch a glimpse of the action behind the scenes.

She said: "As the world's longest-running primetime medical drama, it's only fitting that Casualty's set, nestled in BBC's Roath Lock Studios in Wales, is one of the most impressive and detailed I've ever had the pleasure to visit.

"It genuinely feels like stepping into a real-life NHS hospital, with the small touches - many barely noticeable on screen - adding an authentic feel.

"As an avid viewer of the show, I was thrilled to be invited to spend a day within the revered walls of Holby ED, but I didn't anticipate the emotional impact. The set is peppered with tributes to former cast members, lending an authenticity and poignancy to the environment.

"Unlike many TV sets, which typically consist of three artificial walls and cameras replacing the fourth, the first thing you notice about the Casualty set is its functionality.

"The iconic reception area is exactly as it appears on screen, and the resus rooms, staff room, and all other familiar areas to viewers are permanent fixtures, not just props brought in as needed.

"But what truly elevates the set are the personal touches. Entering the 'staff room', a backdrop for many dramatic scenes over the years, your attention is immediately drawn to a notice board at the back of the room," reports the Express.

Fran continued: "It's adorned with photos of previous cast members, their laughter and smiles captured in snapshots reminiscent of those found in staff common areas across the UK.

"The tribute board in the staff room is a poignant reminder of favourite characters from the past, including Robin Miller, played by Amanda Henderson, Jeff Collier, played by Matt Bardock, and Kathleen 'Dixie' Dixon, played by Jane Hazlegrove. Other familiar faces include Lisa 'Duffy' Duffin, played by Catherine Shipton, and Charlie Fairhead, played by Derek Thompson, who left the show after an impressive 38-year tenure.

"According to Producer Sarah Beardsall, who led the set tour, this tribute board is not frequently visible in the show but eagle-eyed viewers can spot it in the far left corner of the room.

"Additionally, the Holby ED staff room features the Daily Express in a wall-mounted magazine rack, providing a touch of realism to the set. The ambulance bay area also pays tribute to past characters with a selection of images on the fridge freezer.

"A notice board near the call centre, a recent addition to the set, is adorned with photos, further adding to the sense of nostalgia. These tributes had a profound impact on the tour attendees, particularly the images of characters who met tragic ends, like Robin.

"The attention to detail in these tributes makes the set feel like an authentic workplace. As a dedicated follower of the series, I was thrilled by this meticulous attention to detail. With the show's 40th anniversary looming, it's these heartfelt touches that keep it relevant and cherished by its audience."

Casualty airs Saturdays at 9:25pm on BBC One.