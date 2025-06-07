'I visited UK town getting gigantic new theme park - 1 thing surprised me' (2025)

Reporter James Knuckey at the site (left) and Kempston (right) in Bedford, close to the park (Image: Daily Express)

Bedford is being “put on the map” was what the Prime Minister said as he announced the town will be getting Europe’s first Universal theme park. And from speaking to locals in the area, that sentiment is very much shared as they expressed hopes of seeing Bedford “boom”. Before arriving I expected anger and frustration over such a monumental change to the area and the prospects of millions of tourists. But in fact, it seems the people of Bedford and its surrounding areas are fully in support of the plans. A multi-billion deal for the huge theme park has been agreed between Universal, the Government and local council which is expected to generate almost £50 billion for the economy by 2055 and secure 28,000 jobs.

CGI of the incredible new Universal Studios UK theme park in Bedfordshire (Image: Universal)

The theme park - just south of Bedford - will sit within a massive 476-acre entertainment resort complex and is expected to be the UK’s largest visitor attraction. While some locals I spoke to voiced some concern over traffic and how the market town could change, the vast majority were excited. June McDonald, 72, has lived in Bedford for 41 years and said the theme park will be a welcome addition. She said the town centre has gone “a bit shabby” but Universal will give it a “wonderful economic boost”. She said:“It’s going to bring billions of pounds into the country, of course it’s what’s needed, It’s a huge economic boost - it might offset some of those tariffs!”

She added: “The town is likely to boom.It’s going to bring loads of jobs and loads of income and Bedford, like most towns in the country, is struggling.” June was joined by her daughter Amanda Allen, 51, who no longer lives in Bedford but believes Universal will be a much-needed boost to the town. She said: “To get it [Bedford] on the map and to regain glory, that I believe it deserves, is what’s going to happen. “It will be a hub for growth, for so many people and companies and hopefully opportunities.”

Kempston in Bedford will be one of the closest areas to the park (Image: Daily Express)

Universal theme parks contain rides and attractions from its stable of big blockbusters and movie franchises, which includes Minions, ET and Jurassic Park, as well as Kung Fu Panda, Fast & Furious and Shrek. The theme park in Bedfordshire is expected to open in 2031, with 80% of the park’s employees expected to come from local areas. The location has been described as “ideal” by Universal, with fast rail links to London and the nearby Luton Airport which is being expanded. It says it is “well-connected for travel from all parts of the UK and Europe” and is flanked by two dual carriageways which travel to places across the country, including the south-east, Midlands and north of England. The site is at a former brickworks in a small hamlet called Kempston Hardwick, close to Kempston, Stewartby and Wixams. Kay Emerton, 75, lives in the nearby Marston Moretaine which is only a couple of miles away or so from the planned resort. See Also British doctor suspended for praising Hitler during antisemitic rant

The Express' James Knuckey was one of a handful journalists allowed on the site (Image: Daily Express)

She regularly uses one of the main roads that will be used to welcome people to the park but isn’t too concerned. She said: “The traffic for me probably wouldn’t make any difference because by then I might not even be driving. “My husband, we were talking about it this morning, saying he won’t be driving so the traffic is not going to bother us. “I just think, as a whole, it is a good thing that it’s coming.” In Kempston, which is just north of the land set for development, local barber Lorenzo Galletta tells me he hopes it could be good for business.

Lorenzo Galletta hopes the theme park will be good for business (Image: Daily Express)

The 35-year-old said: “I think it will bring a lot to the town. I think if they can sort out the traffic issues, it would be a real good boost. A lot more jobs, a lot more people coming in, a lot more people coming in for haircuts hopefully, a lot more people staying.” However, he also expressed some worries over traffic. “This is the main road into Kempston. We’ve got temporary lights up at the moment, everything’s just at a standstill. “I think if they can find an alternate route to get to Universal Studios efficiently it will work.” Roger Shearsby, 75, said Universal is good news for Bedford and could improve the town’s “desolated” high street, but also warned of potential traffic issues. “It’s just the excess traffic,” he said. He added: “It’s a dual carriageway down there. It’s quite a fast road but there could still be congestion. The issue, we’ve seen, is the rain, the floods. It was really badly flooded around there [last year]...but I don’t think it’s going to be a major concern.”

Heather Thompson has high hopes for what the project could mean for Bedford (Image: Daily Express)

Heather Thompson, 60, who works in a charity shop in Kempston, said the attraction will put Bedford on the map “without a doubt”. She said: “I think it’s going to be a good thing because there’s going to be lots of jobs. “The only thing that worries me about it is there is going to be a lot of traffic around, it’s pros and cons really, but I think the majority of people will be happy.” She added: “[Bedford] definitely needs it [Universal]. It could do with some gentrification.” I was one of only a handful journalists to gain access to the land where the theme park is due to be built in the coming years.

The park is expected to open in 2031, with construction on the site due to start next year (Image: Daily Express)