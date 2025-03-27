I Walk/Run 40 Miles A Week, And I Use This Foot Bath To Soothe My Tired Feet (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
As a former competitive runner, I’m well aware of how worn out feet can feel at the end of grueling workouts—even with the proper running shoes. But heading to a spa for regular foot massages or pedicures just isn’t realistic (or affordable). That’s where home foot baths come in. The best foot baths allow you to soak your tired toes, with built-in extras like bubbles, jets, and massaging features to help maximize the recovery experience.
Best Foot Baths
Best Overall Foot Bath
Hospan Collapsible Foot Spa
Read more
Best Foot Bath With Bubbles
Homedics Smart Space Elite Footbath
Read more
Best Foot Bath with Heat Control
Sharper Image Hydro Spa Plus Foot Bath Massager
Read more
There are a lot of potential perks that come with investing in a home foot bath. “Soaking your feet can help relax tired muscles and reduce stress, which can be beneficial after a long day or an intense workout,” says Suzanne C. Fuchs, DPM, a podiatrist at Luxe Podiatry in Jupiter, FL. These baths can also help boost circulation in your feet and fight inflammation that could lead to pain, swelling, and overuse injuries if it’s left unchecked, says Bradley Schaeffer, DPM, a podiatrist and foot surgeon specializing in sports medicine in New York City.
On a more superficial—but still completely valid—level, having foot baths a few times a week can help to slough off dead skin that builds up quickly on feet, according to Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, IL.
There’s a range with foot baths, and the right choice for you is ultimately one that meets your needs. Given that this isn’t a product you can return if you don’t like it, we tapped Fuchs, Schaeffer, and Lockwood for their advice on what to look for when shopping for these devices and to get their feedback on the favorites they recommend to patients.
Using that guidance and our personal experience, we found factors like size, weight, and additional features matter when choosing a foot bath. At the core, a foot bath is a container to hold water to soothe your feet. But there are plenty of specific features to keep in mind when shopping for a foot bath.
What To Consider
Weight
The odds are high that you’ll be hauling a foot bath in and out of a storage spot on a regular basis. Most foot baths aren’t overly heavy, but some higher-tech options have more heft to them than others. (The baths we recommend range in size from 4 lbs to 9 lbs) Just take a peek at the weight to make sure you can comfortably carry your device around.
Size
If your feet are on the larger side, you want to make sure there’s enough room for them to fit inside your bath. Also, that foot bath has to go somewhere, both when it’s put away and in use. Check the dimensions and compare them to where you plan to use your bath, along with the drawer or closet space where you plan to stash it, to make sure you have enough room.
Ease of cleaning
This came up with every podiatrist we spoke to. “Feet can get gross and we want to be able to have a sanitized bath each time we use it,” Lockwood says. Schaeffer agrees. “Bacteria can grow in these, raising the risk of infections,” he points out. With that, it’s crucial to look for a foot bath that’s easy to clean. That usually means the bath can be disassembled for scrub-downs or at least have very detailed cleaning instructions.
Collapsibility
This isn’t a requirement, but having the option to collapse your foot bath can be helpful if you’re short on storage space. Many collapsible foot baths can fold down relatively flat, and have locking mechanisms to keep them in place when they’re in use. But if you have the room, you might prefer the sturdier design of a non-collapsible foot bath.
Additional features
Many foot baths have features to give you more than a good soak, like bubbles, jets, and massagers. Some will heat up the water for you, and others have helpful elements like remote control, rollers, and pumice stones. These extra features usually come with a higher price, so consider what you will and won’t use if you’re looking to save on a bath.
How We Chose
Whether it’s testing the best sneakers or hydrating foot creams, the Women’s Health team knows the importance of supporting good foot health. We factored in our own experience with foot baths and reached out to three podiatrists located across the country for their feedback on their go-to baths, along with what to look for while shopping. Each foot bath was evaluated on size, weight, ease of cleaning, and extra features like bubbles and built-in massagers to create our final list. Go ahead and get your soak on.
Best Overall Foot Bath
Hospan Collapsible Foot Spa
Now 46% Off
Pros
- 3 massage modes
- Heat is adjustable
- Included remote control for easy adjustments
- Collapses to about 5 inches tall
Cons
- It’s expensive
- Bubbles aren’t very strong
It’s hard to find a foot bath that checks all the boxes, but the Hospan Collapsible Foot Spa comes really close. This loaded device meets all the criteria for a good foot bath laid out by Fuchs, including some additional bonuses, like a petite remote.
A huge highlight is the six groups of massaging balls that go to work to ease pressure on the bottoms of your feet. You can flip between three modes to find the massaging technique that hits the right spot in any given moment, and even switch things up mid-soak. While it’s a good idea to start out with warm or hot water, the Hospan Collapsible Foot Spa has temperature adjustment, allowing you to ramp up the heat between 95 and 118 degrees Fahrenheit without having to toss in more liquid. An LED display keeps tabs on the water temperature, giving you real-time information on how hot it is.
That remote we mentioned has clear and easy-to-follow buttons, along with curved edges that won’t poke your hand. It’s even magnetic and sticks to the bath, so you don’t have to stress about losing it when your device is stored away. As the name suggests, this foot bath is collapsible and drops down to about 5 inches high when it’s not in use, making it easy to slide into or under tight spaces. A few potential downsides to consider: Hospan’s bubbles aren’t the strongest you’ll find, and this is a pricier bath when it’s not on sale, although it’s usually marked down a few times a year. But if you’re looking to pamper your feet with a range of options and are OK with investing a little extra, this is a solid choice that will hold up well.
|Weight
|8.09 lbs
|Size
|15.5" x 13.2" x 10"
|Collapsible?
|Yes
|Additional Features
|Massaging balls, heat, bubbles
Best Foot Bath With Bubbles
Homedics Smart Space Elite Footbath
Pros
- Strong bubble massage
- 3 onboard pedicure attachments
- Collapsible for easy storage
- Built-in heater
Cons
- No temperature gauge
- Heat isn't adjustable
Not every foot bath has a bubble feature, and some are stronger than others. If bubbles are a priority for you, Fuchs recommends the Homedics Smart Space Elite Foot Bath. “Known for its bubbling action, this foot spa provides a soothing experience,” she says.
The bath delivers plenty of bubbles, along with heat, to create a spa-like feel while you soak. It also has three pedicure attachments that pop into the center: a massager, brush, and pumice stone. Those attachments neatly fit into on-board storage when they’re not being used. An ergonomic footbed with massaging bristles on the bottom of the bath also helps cushion your soles while you rest. The whole thing folds up pretty small, and has a special locking system for when it’s filled up.
If you’re interested in a foot bath that will give you a shitsu-type massage, this isn’t it. But if you love the idea of blissfully scrolling on your phone while your feet are surrounded by warm, bubbly goodness, the Homedics Smart Space Elite Foot Bath is the right choice.
|Weight
|6.9 lbs
|Size
|17.7" x 15.9" x 9.7"
|Collapsible?
|Yes
|Additional Features
|Bubbles, built-in heater, pedicure attachments
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Foot Bath with Heat Control
Sharper Image Hydro Spa Plus Foot Bath Massager
Pros
- Precise temperature control
- Built-in pumice stone
- Separate bubble and heat features
- Sturdy bottom rollers
Cons
- Not collapsible
- Heaviest foot bath on our list
- Most expensive on our list
Getting the temperature just right in your foot bath can be tricky. But the Sharper Image Spa Haven Foot Bath has temperature control, allowing you to punch in the level of heat you want up to 108 degrees and let it go to work for you. This foot bath is loaded with features, including separate bubble and heat options, and free-spinning massaging rollers on the bottom that allow you to control the pressure and speed. (The rollers are removable for cleaning.)
The bubbling action is delivered in your choice of four speeds, and there’s also a removable pumice stone to help get rid of calluses and dead skin. When you’re done with your foot bath, just open the drain plug to let the water seep out. The only major downside to this foot bath (besides the high price) is that it’s not collapsible. But that also means it’s sturdy enough to rest your feet on the side when you want to take a break—a feature you won’t find in baths that break down.
|Weight
|9.1 lbs
|Size
|19.5” x 9.6” x 15.9”
|Collapsible?
|No
|Additional Features
|Multiple speed settings, bubbles, rollers
Best Massaging Foot Bath
Medical King Foot Spa
Pros
- Massaging foot rollers
- Removable control panel doubles as a remote
- Foldable design
- Built-in heater
Cons
- May be too small for larger feet
- Temperature indicator can be hard to read with bubbles on
The Medical King Foot Spa has six sets of massaging rollers to help knead out stress and pain after a long day. Couple that with bubble jets, vibration settings, and a built-in heater, and you’ve got a recipe for a good time.
This relatively affordable foot bath comes with a remote control that doubles as a control panel, with clear buttons to adjust the massage mode and flip through three temperature settings as you kick back. You can also set a timer to cut off the features whenever you want. The foot bath is collapsible, so storage under your bed or couch shouldn’t be an issue. While there is an LCD temperature gauge, it can be tough to read when the bubbles get going. Still, this foot bath delivers if you’re looking for a way to work out kinks in your soles without having to put in any major effort.
|Weight
|7.9 lbs
|Size
|17.5” x 13.8” x 6.1”
|Collapsible?
|Yes
|Additional Features
|Massaging rollers, bubbles, remote control
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Budget Foot Bath
Conair Soothing Pedicure Foot Spa Bath
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Simple design
- Vibrations create a gentle massage
- Can be controlled with your toe
Cons
- Maintains heat but doesn’t create it
- No bubbles
Foot baths can be pricey, with some setting you back $100 or more. The Conair Soothing Pedicure Foot Spa Bath is just over $30, allowing you to have a soothing experience at home without blowing your budget. “This model features heat and massage settings, which can enhance relaxation,” Fuchs says.
This model is admittedly basic compared to some of its pricier counterparts—it uses vibration for a massage and doesn’t have rollers or a bubble feature. But it’s easy to use and clean, and still offers plenty of opportunities to pamper your feet. The Conair Soothing Pedicure Foot Spa Bath uses a toe-touch control to turn the vibration settings on and off, although there’s no remote. There’s also a pinpoint massage tool in the center in case you want to work on a particular area of your foot. This bath isn’t powerful enough to heat up cool or room temperature water, but it does a solid job of keeping already-warm liquid at the same temperature.
|Weight
|4 lbs
|Size
|7.5” x 14.6” x 16.5”
|Collapsible?
|No
|Additional Features
|Toe-touch control, vibration, pinpoint massage
Best Shiatsu Foot Bath
Costway Foot Spa Bath Massager
Pros
- Motorized shiatsu massagers
- Two types of massagers
- Adjustable shower head
- Large heat range
Cons
- Big size
- Doesn't collapse
A shiatsu massage focuses on using direct pressure to help you relax, and the Costway Foot Spa/Bath Massager has plenty of ways to do this. This foot bath has four electric shiatsu massagers and two electric rollers to target your feet in different ways. “I like massaging properties in foot baths,” Schaeffer says. Those rollers are part of a detachable massage plate that can be removed for cleaning, by the way.
When you want more of a zen experience, flip on the angled shower head to create a gentle waterfall-style feel over the tops of your feet. A large control panel in front makes it easy to work your way through these features, along with temperature control between 95 and 118 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also set a timer for the massage feature to stop between 10 and 60 minutes. This foot bath is admittedly big, but it comes on wheels and has a drain pipe to make emptying a breeze. Just don’t expect it to easily slide under your bed.
|Weight
|9 lbs
|Size
|15” x 18” x 15”
|Collapsible?
|No
|Additional Features
|Massagers, drain hose, shower massage
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet The Experts
- Melissa Lockwood, DPM, is a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, IL
- Suzanne C. Fuchs, DPM, is a podiatrist at Luxe Podiatry in Jupiter, FL
- Bradley Schaeffer, DPM, is a podiatrist and foot surgeon in New York City, specializing in sports medicine
Korin Miller
Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives by the beach, and hopes to own a teacup pig and taco truck one day.