If Looks Could Kill: Cinema's Images of Fashion, Crime and Violence (editor and author) (2025)

Related papers

'Now You Are One of Us': Mafia Fashion On-Screen Rebecca Bauman Film, Fashion & Consumption, 2022 This article examines the role popular media have played in disseminating images of mafia fashion. Through the representation of criminal apparel on-screen spectators are encouraged to identify with the societal transgressions of the mafioso, engendering an abiding fascination with mafia style. By looking at Italian and Italian American productions from early silent cinema through contemporary television crime series, menswear becomes a primary means of harnessing spectatorial desire and identification that embraces enduring associations that link southern Italian identity with criminality and style. In the analysis of these texts it becomes apparent how costuming communicates a series of semiotic properties that reflect the complex interplay of masculine identities in an environment based on violence, power and appearance. View PDFchevron_right

Vampirical Stick Pins, Deleuzian Folds, Noir Pastiches and other Wearability Conundrums: Fashion in Film Michael Alexander Langkjær Catwalk: The Journal of Fashion, Beauty and Style, 2012 Review article of 'Fashion in Film' which discusses different aspects of the relationship between fashion and cinema as treated in the 14 contributions to the anthology edited by Adrienne Munich (Bloomington: Indiana University Press, 2011, 360 pages, ISBN: 978-0-253-22299-2). View PDFchevron_right

Through the Male Gaze: Fashion and the Visual Representation of the Femme Fatale in Hollywood irene jaramillo View PDFchevron_right See Also 1950-59, Originals-International, Posters, Movie Memorabilia, Entertainment Memorabilia#Wally Cox | papermoonloveslucy

Treadwell, J. (2008) 'Call the (Fashion) Police: How fashion becomes criminalised', Papers from the British criminology Conference , 8(1): 117-133 James Treadwell View PDFchevron_right

On Fire: When Fashion Meets Cinema Marketa Uhlirova The Oxford Handbook of Film Theory, 2022 Fashion and dress have been major forces in the cinema, with far greater significance than that of the various commercial relationships they have enjoyed. Their study offers a prism through which to reframe our understanding of cinema’s workings across its narrative and non-narrative forms. As two industries, art forms, institutions, and cultures, fashion and cinema have been profoundly intertwined — albeit with frictions and contradictions — and, crucially, have at times been mutually transformative. This is true not only in terms of their many converging practices but also in terms of their materialities, technologies, visual effects, and affects. The many and varied intersections between fashion and film are here used in part to problematise a conceptual separation that exists between “fashion” and “costume,” which, it is argued, is shared by both film and fashion studies, and has presented a major conundrum in the development of a unified field. A third term, “clothes,” is then added to the discussion, in order to emphasise another overlooked aspect of how clothing functions and performs in film. View PDFchevron_right

Fashion in cinema: reframing the field Marketa Uhlirova The Routledge Companion to Fashion Studies, 2021 While the interest in fashion in cinema is now thriving, it had traditionally been overlooked within the wider fields of both film and fashion studies, considered a niche (and gendered) subject. This article traces the fragmented and uneven development of fashion in cinema into a field of its own, and considers the major forms of enquiry that have emerged in specific disciplinary contexts. But it also turns to forms of practice outside of the academy that have recently co-shaped the field: popular writing on film and film costume, fashion and film curation, film festivals, and fashion image-making. In bringing all these disparate strands together, the article argues for a reframing of fashion in cinema as a multifaceted and dynamic field whereby distinct – though variously interlocking – forms of knowledge and experience have been produced in distinct contexts. View PDFchevron_right

A typology of fashion violence Otto von Busch Critical Studies in Fashion & Beauty, 2016 View PDFchevron_right

Murder by Design Interior Design, Fashion and Architecture in Sei donne per l`assessino and Tenebrae Alissa Angelova View PDFchevron_right

Costume, nostalgia and sexuality in murder mysteries by Maria Lang and their adaptations. Anne Bachmann Film, Fashion & Consumption, 2019 Crime novels by the prolific Swedish writer Maria Lang have been adapted into films during two periods: 1960–61 and 2013. This article situates the resulting films as media products of their time and examines the functions of costume and film style in the two adaptation periods. The article identifies nostalgia in Arne Mattsson’s 1960–61 films in how they contribute towards an old-fashioned film style. The string of films from 2013 engages in nostalgia-as-tourism and positions itself as ‘cosy crime’ by activating viewers partly as consumers and inviting them to a viewing mode of vintage window-shopping. The article locates nostalgic pastness in the assembling or dissembling of layered outfits, exploring this practice in conjunction with murder, vulnerability and culpability. Finally, the article traces attitudes towards sexuality and sexualization, addressing notions of respectability, the sexual liberation of contemporaneous Sweden (the ‘Swedish sin’) and points of contact between good taste, dress style and sexuality. View PDFchevron_right