If The Block Of Wood Is Originally Prior To The Collision Is At Rest At The Edge Of A Frictionless Table (2025)

The wood-and-bullet combination lands approximately 19.8 m horizontally away from the table's edge. To solve this problem, we need to use the conservation of energy principle.

At the edge of the table, the block of wood has only potential energy, and after the collision, the combined system of the bullet and the block has both kinetic and potential energy. However, since the collision is assumed to be elastic, the total energy of the system is conserved.

Let m be the mass of the block of wood and v be the velocity of the bullet just before the collision. Let V be the velocity of the combined system of the bullet and the block just after the collision, and let x be the horizontal distance from the table's edge to the point where the combined system lands.

The potential energy of the block of wood just before the collision is mgh, where g is the acceleration due to gravity and h is the height of the table. Since the table is assumed to be frictionless, there is no loss of energy due to friction.

At the moment of collision, the bullet and the block combine into a single system with mass m + M, where M is the mass of the bullet. Since the collision is assumed to be elastic, the kinetic energy just before and just after the collision is the same.

The kinetic energy just before the collision is (1/2)Mv^2, and the kinetic energy just after the collision is (1/2)(m + M)V^2.

Therefore, we have: [tex](1/2)Mv^2 = (1/2)(m + M)V^2 + mgh[/tex]

Solving for V, we get: V = sqrt[(Mv^2 + 2mgh)/(m + M)]

Since the horizontal motion of the combined system is not affected by the vertical motion, the horizontal component of the velocity V is equal to the horizontal component of the velocity just before the collision, which is v.

Therefore, we have: Vx = v

Since the time of flight t of the combined system is the same as the time it takes for the block of wood to fall from the table to the ground, we have: t = sqrt(2h/g)

Therefore, we can find the horizontal distance x using the equation:

x = Vx * t

Substituting Vx = v and t = sqrt(2h/g), we get: x = v * sqrt(2h/g)

Substituting the given values, we get:

[tex]x = sqrt(2 * 1.00 m * 9.81 m/s^2) * 240 m/s[/tex]

x ≈ 19.8 m

Therefore, the wood-and-bullet combination lands approximately 19.8 m horizontally away from the table's edge.

