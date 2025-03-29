If The Block Of Wood Is Originally Prior To The Collision Is At Rest At The Edge Of A Frictionless Table (2025)

Physics High School
The wood-and-bullet combination lands approximately 19.8 m horizontally away from the table's edge. To solve this problem, we need to use the conservation of energy principle.
At the edge of the table, the block of wood has only potential energy, and after the collision, the combined system of the bullet and the block has both kinetic and potential energy. However, since the collision is assumed to be elastic, the total energy of the system is conserved.
Let m be the mass of the block of wood and v be the velocity of the bullet just before the collision. Let V be the velocity of the combined system of the bullet and the block just after the collision, and let x be the horizontal distance from the table's edge to the point where the combined system lands.
The potential energy of the block of wood just before the collision is mgh, where g is the acceleration due to gravity and h is the height of the table. Since the table is assumed to be frictionless, there is no loss of energy due to friction.
At the moment of collision, the bullet and the block combine into a single system with mass m + M, where M is the mass of the bullet. Since the collision is assumed to be elastic, the kinetic energy just before and just after the collision is the same.
The kinetic energy just before the collision is (1/2)Mv^2, and the kinetic energy just after the collision is (1/2)(m + M)V^2.
Therefore, we have: [tex](1/2)Mv^2 = (1/2)(m + M)V^2 + mgh[/tex]
Solving for V, we get: V = sqrt[(Mv^2 + 2mgh)/(m + M)]
Since the horizontal motion of the combined system is not affected by the vertical motion, the horizontal component of the velocity V is equal to the horizontal component of the velocity just before the collision, which is v.
Therefore, we have: Vx = v
Since the time of flight t of the combined system is the same as the time it takes for the block of wood to fall from the table to the ground, we have: t = sqrt(2h/g)
Therefore, we can find the horizontal distance x using the equation:
x = Vx * t
Substituting Vx = v and t = sqrt(2h/g), we get: x = v * sqrt(2h/g)
Substituting the given values, we get:
[tex]x = sqrt(2 * 1.00 m * 9.81 m/s^2) * 240 m/s[/tex]
x ≈ 19.8 m
Therefore, the wood-and-bullet combination lands approximately 19.8 m horizontally away from the table's edge.
why is when you jump inside of a train you stay in one place but if you jump on the roof you move further?
Answers
When you jump inside of a train, you stay in one place because the train is on rails that guide it along a specific track.
The train is powered by wheels and the rails keep it from leaving the track and moving in any other direction. The wheels also keep you in one place as the train moves forward.
However, if you jump on the roof of the train, you will move further because you are no longer affected by the rails and wheels of the train. You can move in any direction and at any speed as long as you are not affected by the wind, other objects, and the force of gravity. This is why you can move further if you jump on the roof of a train.
what is the work wg done on the box by gravity? express your answers in joules to two significant figures.
Answers
The work done by gravity on the box is 294 Joules (J) to two significant figures. In Physics, work is described as the energy transferred by a force, and it is calculated as the dot product of force and displacement.
Moreover, the work done by a force on an object is the product of the force magnitude and the distance covered in the direction of the force. It is usually measured in Joules (J), and the unit is equal to the amount of work done when a force of 1 Newton (N) moves an object over a distance of 1 meter (m).
In this problem, the work wg done on the box by gravity can be computed as follows:wg = Fg * d * cos θWhere Fg is the force of gravity, d is the displacement, and θ is the angle between the direction of gravity and the displacement. Since the box moves vertically downwards, θ = 0, and cos θ = 1.
Therefore, wg = Fg * d.To find Fg, we can use Newton's second law, which states that the force is equal to the mass multiplied by the acceleration (F = ma).
Therefore, Fg = mg, where m is the mass of the box and g is the acceleration due to gravity, which is approximately 9.81 m/s².On the other hand, the displacement d is equal to the height h of the box above the ground. Thus, wg = Fg * h = mg * h = (10 kg) * (9.81 m/s²) * (3 m) = 294 J.
how might lighting shape the design of a room? question 4 options: when measuring the size of windows in a space when arranging furniture around a focal point when choosing a lamp in the same style as the rest of the space when strategically placing lamps to provide adequate lighting
Answers
Lighting is very important in determining the design of a room. When constructing a place, it is critical to consider natural light sources and how to supplement them with artificial lighting.
These are some examples of how lighting may influence space design: When evaluating the size of windows in a space, keep in mind that the size and position of windows in a room can affect the amount and quality of natural light that enters the area. Measuring windows and selecting proper window coverings may help to improve natural light while also contributing to the overall style of the room. When arranging lights strategically to produce appropriate lighting: Lamps carefully placed throughout a space may generate distinct moods and highlight key regions or things. For instance.
when a box is at rest on a level floor, forces are exerted between the atoms in the bottom surface of the box and atoms in the top surface of the floor. why does the floor not exert a frictional force on the box?
Answers
When a box is at rest on a level floor, the floor does not exert a frictional force on the box because there is no relative motion between the box and the floor.
In this situation, the forces between the atoms in the bottom surface of the box and atoms in the top surface of the floor are balanced, resulting in a net force of zero.
The forces present are the gravitational force pulling the box downward and the normal force exerted by the floor, pushing the box upward. These forces cancel each other out, keeping the box at rest with no frictional force acting on it.
Hence, when a box is at rest on a level floor, the floor does not exert a frictional force on the box because there is no relative motion between the box and the floor.
what is the effective resistance of a car's starter motor when 144 a flows through it as the car battery applies 10.5 v to the motor?
Answers
The effective resistance of a car's starter motor is: Resistance = 0.0729 Ω
Using Ohm's law, we can find the effective resistance of the car's starter motor. Ohm's law states that resistance is equal to voltage divided by current.
[tex]Resistance = Voltage / Current\\Resistance = 10.5 V / 144 A\\Resistance = 0.0729\ ohm[/tex]
Therefore, the effective resistance of the car's starter motor is 0.0729 Ω. This means that the starter motor will draw a large amount of current from the battery when it is running, but only a small voltage is required to keep the current flowing through the motor. The low resistance of the starter motor allows it to draw a large amount of power from the battery, which is necessary to turn the engine over and start the car.
on july 4th of one year, the moon is 55% illuminated at 3 pm. on july 5th at 3 pm, the moon is 68% illuminated. on july 6th at 3 pm, it is 83% illuminated. what phase was the moon in on july 5th?
Answers
On July 5th, the moon was in its waxing gibbous phase.
The illumination of the moon increases during the waxing phases, from the new moon to the full moon. Based on the given information, we know that:
1. On July 4th, the moon was 55% illuminated.
2. On July 5th, the moon was 68% illuminated.
3. On July 6th, the moon was 83% illuminated.
Since the illumination percentage is increasing each day, the moon is in its waxing phase. When the illumination is between 51% and 99%, it is considered a waxing gibbous phase.
The illumination of the moon increased from 55% to 68% between July 4th and July 5th. This is an increase of 13%. Based on the standard terminology for lunar phases, a waxing phase where the moon is between half-full and full is called a "waxing gibbous" phase. A waxing gibbous phase is characterized by illumination between 51% and 99%. Since the moon was 68% illuminated on July 5th, it was in a waxing gibbous phase at that time.
two objects have an electrical attractive force between them. how far apart would they have to be separated to make the attractive force one hundred times weaker?
Answers
Two objects have an electrically attractive force between them. The distance between them would have to be separated one hundred times to make the attractive force one hundred times weaker, which is ten times as much.
This attractive force is experienced by two charged particles that have opposite charges. On the other hand, two particles with the same charge experience a repulsive force. The electrical attractive force decreases as the distance between the two objects increases. This is known as Coulomb's law. By this law, the electrical force between two charged objects is directly proportional to the product of their charges and inversely proportional to the square of
the distance between them. According to the problem, the electrical attractive force between two objects is 100
times weaker when the objects are separated by a distance ten times greater than their original distance. Therefore, the objects would have to be separated to make the attractive force one hundred times weaker by a distance ten
times as much as their original distance.
what angle in radians is subtended by an arc 1.50 m long on the circumference of a circle of radius 2.50 m? what is this angle in degrees?
Answers
The angle in radians subtended by an arc 1.50 m long on the circumference of a circle of radius 2.50 m is 0.6 radians. The angle in degrees is approximately 34.38 degrees.
The angle subtended by an arc of length L on the circumference of a circle of radius r is given by the formula:
θ = L/r
where θ is the angle in radians.
Substituting the given values, we have:
θ = L/r = 1.50 m/2.50 m = 0.6 radians
To convert radians to degrees, we use the fact that 1 radian is equal to 180/π degrees. Therefore:
Angle in degrees = Angle in radians * 180°/π
Substituting the value of θ in radians, we have:
Angle in degrees = 0.6 radians x 180°/π
Angle in degrees ≈ 34.38 degrees
Therefore, the angle subtended by the arc is approximately 0.6 radians or 34.38 degrees.
To create artificial gravity, the space station shown in the drawing is rotating at a rate of 1.5 rpm. The radii of the cylindrically shaped chambers have the ratio rA/rB = 5.05. Each chamber A simulates an acceleration due to gravity of 6.7 m/s2.
(a) Find rA.
(b) Find rB.
(c) Find the acceleration due to gravity that is simulated in chamber B.
Answers
rA is equal to 23.15 metres, rB is equal to 4.58 metres, and the gravity simulation acceleration in chamber B is 0.11 m/s².
One approach to make a space station feel like it has artificial gravity is to spin it?
Applying a force to an astronaut that results in an acceleration of 9.8 metres per second, or 32 feet per second, is the only known way to create artificial gravity. Bungee cords, body restraints, or a fast enough spin of the spaceship to generate sufficient centrifugal acceleration can all be used to accomplish this.
6.7 = rA(0.1571)²
Solving for rA, we get:
rA = 23.15 meters
23.15/rB = 5.05
Solving for rB, we get:
rB = 4.58 meters
a = rBω²
Substituting the values we just found, we get:
a = (4.58)(0.1571)²
Solving for a, we get:
a = 0.11 m/s²
To know more about acceleration visit:-
a scientist on earth drops a hammer and a feather at the same time an astronaut on the moon drops a hammer and a feather. which result is expected?
Answers
The answer depends if air resistance is ignored. If ignored, the feather and hammer on moon and earth will reach the ground at the same time with respect to their gravitational force (earth > moon)
If air resistance is not ignored, the hammer will reach the ground first on both earth and moon
When a scientist on Earth drops a hammer and a feather at the same time, the expected result is that the hammer would hit the ground first.
When an astronaut on the moon drops a hammer and a feather at the same time, they would hit the ground at the same time. This is because the gravitational pull on the moon is weaker than that on Earth, so objects fall at the same rate regardless of their mass.
What is gravity?
Gravity is the force that exists between any two masses, any two bodies, any two particles. It is an attraction force that always exists between objects, and the magnitude of the force depends on the masses of the objects and the distance between them. On the surface of the earth, gravity acts to pull all objects towards the center of the earth, resulting in weight of objects on the surface of the earth.
What is free fall?
Free fall refers to the motion of an object falling under the influence of gravity. When an object is dropped from a certain height, it will fall at an accelerating rate towards the ground, until it hits the ground. Objects fall at the same rate regardless of their mass.
if you could count stars at a rate of about one per second, how long would it take to count all the stars in the milky way galaxy? group of answer choices several thousand years several years several days several weeks
Answers
If you could count stars at a rate of about one per second, it would take several thousand years to count all the stars in the Milky Way galaxy.
The Milky Way galaxy contains approximately 100 billion to 400 billion stars. In order to estimate the time it would take to count all the stars, let's assume the average number of stars, which is around 250 billion.
1. First, determine the number of seconds in a minute: 60 seconds
2. Next, determine the number of seconds in an hour: 60 minutes * 60 seconds = 3,600 seconds
3. Determine the number of seconds in a day: 24 hours * 3,600 seconds = 86,400 seconds
4. Determine the number of seconds in a year: 365 days * 86,400 seconds = 31,536,000 seconds
Now, divide the total number of stars (250 billion) by the number of seconds in a year:
250,000,000,000 stars / 31,536,000 seconds per year ≈ 7,926 years
So, it would take approximately 7,926 years to count all the stars in the Milky Way galaxy at a rate of one star per second. Therefore, the correct answer from the group of choices is several thousand years.
a car rounds a curve with a radius of 40 m at a speed of 16 m/s. calculate the centripetal acceleration of the car.
Answers
The centripetal acceleration of the car rounding the curve is 6.4 m/s².
The following formula determines the centripetal acceleration of an item travelling in a circular path:
a = v² / r
a = v² / r
a = (16 m/s)² / 40m
a=6.4m/s²
Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity. It is a vector quantity that describes how much an object's velocity changes per unit of time. Acceleration can be positive or negative, depending on whether an object is speeding up or slowing down, respectively. Acceleration can also occur when the direction of an object's motion changes, even if its speed remains constant. This is called centripetal acceleration and is responsible for the circular motion of objects, such as a car turning a corner or a planet orbiting a star.
Acceleration plays an important role in many areas of physics and engineering, including mechanics, electromagnetism, and relativity. It is also crucial for understanding everyday phenomena, such as the motion of vehicles, the behavior of roller coasters, and the forces experienced by astronauts during spaceflight.
equal masses of cooper, lead, and basalt were placed in direct sunlight for the same time interval. assuming they were all at the same inital temperature, how each one would be expected to change in temperature?
Answers
When equal masses of copper, lead, and basalt are placed in direct sunlight for the same time interval and they are all at the same initial temperature, they would be expected to change in temperature as follows: Copper would be expected to increase in temperature the most since it has the highest thermal conductivity.
This means that it can conduct heat better and faster than lead and basalt, allowing it to absorb more heat from the sun and increase in temperature more quickly. Lead would be expected to increase in temperature less than copper but more than basalt since it has lower thermal conductivity than copper but higher than basalt. Therefore, the lead would absorb less heat from the sun than copper but more than basalt, resulting in a moderate increase in temperature. Basalt would be expected to increase in temperature the least since it has the lowest thermal conductivity of the three materials. This means that it can conduct heat the poorest and slowest, resulting in less heat absorbed from the sun and less increase in temperature compared to copper and lead.
if the car has rubber tires and the track is concrete, at what time does the car begin to slide out of the circle?
Answers
When the car's speed exceeds the maximum velocity for circular motion, it begins to slide out of the circle.
The vehicle will start to slide out of the circle when the power of grating between the elastic tires and the substantial track is as of now not adequate to give the important centripetal power expected to keep the vehicle moving in a roundabout way. This happens when the vehicle's speed surpasses a specific breaking point known as the most extreme speed for round movement. The most extreme speed for round movement relies upon the coefficient of contact between the tires and the track, the span of the round way, and the speed increase because of gravity.
Elastic tires have a higher coefficient of static grating than motor grinding. At the point when the vehicle moves in a round way, the tires experience both static and motor grating. Static grating becomes possibly the most important factor when the tires are not sliding against the track, while active contact happens when the tires begin sliding. Hence, the greatest speed for round movement is restricted by the coefficient of static contact between the tires and the track.
Expecting that the vehicle is moving in an even roundabout way, the greatest speed can be determined utilizing the recipe:
vmax = sqrt(mu * g * r)
Where mu is the coefficient of static contact, g is the speed increase because of gravity, and r is the sweep of the round way.
in this lab, after the circuit is setup what waveform will we choose from the function generator? group of answer choices square wave sinusiodal linear none
Answers
If the goal of the lab is to investigate the behavior of the circuit under steady-state conditions, a sinusoidal waveform is often used. Here option B is the correct answer.
A sinusoidal waveform oscillates between positive and negative voltage levels in a smooth, repetitive pattern, and is commonly used to represent AC voltage signals. By varying the frequency and amplitude of the sinusoidal waveform, different aspects of the circuit's behavior can be investigated, such as its response to different frequencies and amplitudes of AC signals.
On the other hand, if the goal of the lab is to investigate the transient behavior of the circuit, such as its response to sudden changes in voltage levels, a square wave may be used. A square wave alternates between two voltage levels, typically 0 V and a non-zero voltage level, with a fast rise time and fall time. By varying the frequency and duty cycle of the square wave, different aspects of the circuit's response to sudden changes can be investigated.
If the experiment requires a linearly varying voltage signal, a ramp or triangle wave can be used. These waveforms have a linearly varying voltage level over time and can be used to investigate the circuit's response to a changing DC voltage level.
Complete question:
In this lab, after the circuit is set up what waveform will we choose from the function generator? group of answer choices
A - square wave
B - sinusoidal wave
C - linear wave
D - none
a rocket is fired from the ground at an angle of 0.98 radians. suppose the rocket has traveled 415 yards since it was launched. draw a diagram and label the values that you know. how many yards has the rocket traveled horizontally from where it was launched?
Answers
Horizontal distance traveled by the rocket is x = 0 yards.
The angle of launch θ = 0.98 radians.
The distance traveled by the rocket s = 415 yards.
We need to find horizontal distance traveled by the rocket (x).
Horizontal velocity ([tex]v_{x}[/tex]) = initial velocity ([tex]v_{0}[/tex]) × cos(θ)
Distance traveled horizontally (x) = horizontal velocity ([tex]v_{x}[/tex]) × time (t)
We don't know initial velocity or the time.
Distance traveled (s) = initial velocity ([tex]v_{0}[/tex]) × sin(θ) × time (t) + (1/2) × acceleration (a) × time²
Rocket is fired vertically upward and lands back on the ground. We can assume the final velocity is zero.
time (t) = √(2s/a)
a here is the acceleration due to gravity. If we assume the rocket is fired on Earth, a = 9.8 m/s².
time (t) = √(2 × 415 / 9.8) = 9.37 seconds
Use the horizontal velocity equation,
Horizontal velocity ([tex]v_{x}[/tex]) = initial velocity ([tex]v_{0}[/tex]) × cos(θ)
We don't know [tex]v_{0}[/tex], but we do know the vertical velocity at the highest point of the trajectory is zero.
Vertical velocity ([tex]v_{y}[/tex]) = initial velocity ([tex]v_{0}[/tex]) × sin(θ) - acceleration (a) × time (t)
At the highest point, [tex]v_{y}[/tex] = 0
[tex]v_{0}[/tex] = [tex]v_{y}[/tex] / sin(θ) = 0 / sin(0.98) = 0
Therefore, the initial velocity is zero and the horizontal velocity is also zero. The rocket is launched vertically and lands back on the ground vertically. So horizontal distance traveled by the rocket is x = 0 yards.
two electromagnetic waves have different frequencies but equal amplitudes. the one with higher frequency has the group of answer choices longer wavelength. greater energy. none of these. greater speed. all of these.
Answers
Explanation:
The correct answer is: none of these.
The frequency of an electromagnetic wave is inversely proportional to its wavelength and directly proportional to its energy. Therefore, two electromagnetic waves with different frequencies will have different wavelengths and energies. The amplitude of an electromagnetic wave, on the other hand, refers to the maximum displacement of the wave from its equilibrium position and is not related to its frequency, wavelength, or energy.
Therefore, we cannot determine whether the electromagnetic wave with higher frequency has a longer wavelength, greater energy, greater speed, or any combination of these, based solely on the information given in the question.
When two electromagnetic waves have different frequencies but equal amplitudes, the one with a higher frequency has greater energy.
What are electromagnetic waves?
Electromagnetic waves are a type of wave that travels through space. They are a combination of electric and magnetic fields that move at right angles to each other and at right angles to the direction of wave propagation. The sun, light, radio waves, and microwaves are all examples of electromagnetic waves.
The formula that explains the relationship between energy and frequency of electromagnetic waves is E=hv where E is energy, v is frequency, and h is Planck's constant. The energy of electromagnetic radiation is proportional to its frequency.
Therefore, When two electromagnetic waves have different frequencies but equal amplitudes, the one with a higher frequency has greater energy.
a proton with kinetic energy 4*10^-6 moves perpendicular to magnetic field of 0.5T what is the radius of circular path
Answers
Answer:
The radius of the circular path that the proton follows can be calculated using the formula: r = (m*v)/(q*B) where m is the mass of the proton, v is its velocity, q is its charge, and B is the strength of the magnetic field. The mass of the proton is approximately 1.67 x 10^-27 kg, and its charge is 1.6 x 10^-19 C. The velocity of the proton can be calculated using the formula: KE = (1/2)*m*v^2 where KE is the kinetic energy of the proton. Substituting the given value of KE = 4 x 10^-6 J and solving for v, we get: v = sqrt((2*KE)/m) = 1.89 x 10^5 m/s Substituting these values into the formula for the
The radius of the circular path is 0.0082 meters or 8.2 millimeters.
What is the magnetic field?
A magnetic field is a region of space around a magnet or a moving electric charge where magnetic forces can be observed. It is a vector field, which means that it has both magnitude and direction at each point in space. Magnetic fields are created by electric currents and the intrinsic magnetic moments of elementary particles such as electrons, protons, and neutrons.
Here in the Question,
The proton moves perpendicular to the magnetic field, so it will experience a magnetic force given by:
F = qvB
Where
q =is the charge of the proton (+1.602 × 10^-19 C),
v =is the velocity of the proton,
B =is the magnetic field strength (0.5 T).
The magnetic force is centripetal in nature, so it provides the necessary force to keep the proton moving in a circular path. The force is given by:
F = mv^2/r
Where
m = is the mass of the proton (1.673 × 10^-27 kg)
r = is the radius of the circular path.
Setting these two equations equal to each other and solving for r, we get:
mv^2/r = qvB
r = mv/(qB)
Putting the given values, we get:
r = (1.673 × 10^-27 kg) * sqrt((4*10^-6 J) / (2 * 1.602 × 10^-19 C * 0.5 T))
r = 0.0082 meters or 8.2 millimeters (rounded to two significant figures)
Therefore, the radius of the circular path is approximately 8.2 millimeters.
What is the heat required to decrease the temperature of a 40 keg object by 30 K if the specific heat of the object is 950J/kg*K?
Answers
Therefore, the heat required to decrease the temperature of a 40 kg object by 30 K is 1,140,000 J.
What distinguishes latent heat from specific heat?
The energy absorbed or released as a substance changes phases is known as latent heat. The amount of heat needed to raise a substance's temperature by one degree Celsius (or one Kelvin) in one gramme while maintaining a constant pressure is known as its specific heat.
The heat required to decrease the temperature of an object can be calculated using the formula:
Q = m * c * ΔT
where Q is the heat required, m is the mass of the object, c is the specific heat of the object, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Given that the object has a mass of 40 kg and a specific heat of 950 J/kg*K, and the temperature needs to be decreased by 30 K, we can substitute these values in the formula to find the heat required:
Q = 40 kg * 950 J/kg*K * 30 K
Q = 1,140,000 J
Look at the graph. What is the slope of the line?
Answers
Answer:D
Explanation: you’re going in a downward direction. Consider rise/run.
wavelength.
24. The diagram shows a simplified energy level diagram for
an atom. The arrows represent three electron transitions
between energy levels. For each transition:
a) Calculate the energy of the emitted or absorbed
photon.
b) Calculate the frequency and wavelength of the
emitted or absorbed photon.
c) State whether the transition contributes to an
emission or an absorption spectrum.
04
-22
39
7.8
Answers
Transition 1 contributes to an absorption spectrum, while transitions 2 and 3 contribute to an emission spectrum.
How are the energy of the emitted or absorbed photon and frequency related?
The energy of the emitted or absorbed photon is directly proportional to the frequency of the photon, as given by the equation E = hf.
What distinguishes an absorption spectrum from an emission spectrum?
An emission spectrum is produced when an atom emits light, while an absorption spectrum is produced when an atom absorbs light. In an emission spectrum, the wavelengths of light emitted by the atom are characteristic of the atom's energy levels, and appear as bright lines on a dark background.
In an absorption spectrum, the wavelengths of light absorbed by the atom are missing from a continuous spectrum, appearing as dark lines on a bright background.
An Earth satellite in a circular orbit of radius R has a period T. What is the period of an Earth
satellite in a circular orbit of radius 8R? (hint: solve formula for period and compare to
solving same formula when substituting 8R for r.)
Answers
The period of an Earth satellite in a circular orbit of radius 8R is 16 times the period of a satellite in a circular orbit of radius R.
What is the period of an Earth satellite?
The period of a satellite in a circular orbit is given by:
T = 2π√(r³/GM)
where;
r is the radius of the orbit, G is the gravitational constant, and M is the mass of the central body (in this case, the Earth).
If we substitute 8R for r in this formula, we get:
T' = 2π√((8R)³/GM)
Simplifying this expression, we get:
T' = 2π√(512R³/GM)
T' = 2π√(8³R³/GM)
T' = 2π(8R/√GM)
T' = 16π√(R³/GM)
Comparing this expression to the original formula for T, we see that:
T' = 16T
Suggest a problem concerning an interesting effect observed with specific non-newtonian fluids.Also pls recommend any experiment, explain its results and pls share some pics for a better explanation?
Answers
The problem concerning an interesting effect observed with specific non-Newtonian fluids investigating the impact of shear stress on the flow behavior of non-Newtonian fluids.
In this experiment, a non-Newtonian fluid is placed in a cylindrical container and its flow behavior is observed when a shear stress is applied to its surface which is created by a rotating paddle wheel which is placed at the bottom of the container. The paddle wheel is rotated at different speeds to increase the shear stress applied to the non-Newtonian fluid.
The results of this experiment demonstrate that when the shear stress is increased, the viscosity of the non-Newtonian fluid decreases. This decrease in viscosity causes the non-Newtonian fluid to flow more easily and with less resistance. This effect can be seen when the paddle wheel is rotated at higher speeds; the non-Newtonian fluid flows more quickly and with less effort.
pls help
Problem 1:
The 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.28 seconds. How many g’s does the
driver experience during this acceleration? How far does the car travel to hit 60 mph?
Answers
The driver experiences about 0.835 g, g-force during the acceleration. and the car travels about 49.8 meters (163 feet) to hit 60 mph.
What is g-force?
To calculate the g-force experienced by the driver during the acceleration, we need to use the formula:
g-force = acceleration due to gravity / acceleration of the car
The acceleration due to gravity is approximately 9.81 m/s², or 32.2 ft/s².
The acceleration of the car can be calculated by converting the acceleration from 0-60 mph to meters per second squared (m/s²). We can use the following formula to convert:
a = (v_f - v_i) / t
where:
a = acceleration
v_f = final velocity (60 mph in this case, which is 26.8 m/s)
v_i = initial velocity (0 mph in this case, which is 0 m/s)
t = time taken to reach final velocity (2.28 seconds in this case)
Plugging in the values, we get:
a = (26.8 m/s - 0 m/s) / 2.28 s
a ≈ 11.75 m/s²
Now we can calculate the g-force experienced by the driver:
g-force = 9.81 m/s² / 11.75 m/s²
g-force ≈ 0.835 g
Therefore, the driver experiences about 0.835 g during the acceleration.
To calculate the distance traveled by the car to hit 60 mph, we can use the following formula:
d = v_i * t + 0.5 * a * t²
where:
d = distance traveled
v_i = initial velocity (0 mph in this case, which is 0 m/s)
t = time taken to reach final velocity (2.28 seconds in this case)
a = acceleration (11.75 m/s²)
Plugging in the values, we get:
d = 0 m/s * 2.28 s + 0.5 * 11.75 m/s² * (2.28 s)²
d ≈ 49.8 m
Therefore, the car travels about 49.8 meters (163 feet) to hit 60 mph.
for each of the following scenarios, determine whether or not the energy of the given system remains constant between the initial and final states indicated. vertical and horizontal spring a block is hung from a vertical spring that is connected to the ceiling. the block is made to oscillate vertically. call the initial state when the block is at its highest position and the final state when the block is at its equilibrium position. for which of the following systems does the energy remain constant? click for a hint a. system: block earth b. system: block c. system: block ceiling ( spring) earth d. none of the above. a block on a table (friction between the table and the block is not negligible) is attached to a wall via a horizontal spring. you give the block a brief push so that the block travels horizontally. call the initial state when the spring first reaches its maximum stretch in the initial direction of motion. the final state is when the spring first reaches its zero stretch length. for which of the following systems does the energy remain constant? click for a hint a. system: table b. system: block wall ( spring) table c. system: block d. system: block wall ( spring) e. system: block table f. none of the above.
Answers
For the vertical and horizontal spring scenario, the energy remains constant for the system: block ceiling (spring), and earth The correct answer is (option c).
For the block on a table with a horizontal spring scenario and considering friction, the energy does not remain constant for any of the given systems. The correct answer is option f.
For the first scenario with the vertical spring, the energy of the system remains constant between the initial and final states since the system is conservative.
At the highest position, the block has gravitational potential energy, and at the equilibrium position, the block has only kinetic energy. The total mechanical energy of the system remains constant, neglecting any energy losses due to friction or air resistance. Therefore option c is correct
For the second scenario with the horizontal spring, the energy of the system does not remain constant between the initial and final states since there is friction between the block and the table.
The system is not conservative, and some energy is lost due to friction. Therefore, the energy of the system decreases between the initial and final states, and none of the options given accurately describes the system. Therefore option f is correct.
suppose the gravitational force between two massive spheres is 10 n. if the distance between the spheres is cut in half, what is the force between the masses?
Answers
If the gravitational force between two massive spheres is 10 n and if the distance between the spheres is cut in half, the force between the masses is 40 N.
The gravitational force between two massive spheres can be calculated using the formula:
F = G *[tex](m_1 * m_2) / r^2[/tex]
where F is the gravitational force between the spheres, G is the gravitational constant, [tex]m_1[/tex] and [tex]m_2[/tex] are the masses of the two spheres, and r is the distance between the centers of the two spheres.
If the distance between the two spheres is halved, the new distance between them is r/2.
Using the formula above, the new gravitational force between the spheres is:
F' = G * [tex](m_1 * m_2) / (r/2)^2[/tex]
F' = G *[tex](m_1 * m_2) / (1/4)r^2[/tex]
F' = 4 * G * [tex](m_1 * m_2) / r^2[/tex]
Therefore, if the distance between the two massive spheres is cut in half, the gravitational force between the spheres increases by a factor of 4.
In this case, the new gravitational force between the spheres is 40 N.
when you touch a warm pot on the stove, group of answer choices thermal energy flows from your hand to the pot. work flows from the pot to your hand. electric energy flows from the pot to your hand. thermal energy flows from the pot to your hand. work flows from your hand to the pot.
Answers
When you touch a warm pot on the stove, thermal energy flows from the pot to your hand.
Thermal energy transfer occurs through a process called conduction. When you touch the warm pot, the heat energy from the pot moves to your hand because of the difference in temperature between the two objects.
The molecules in the pot vibrate at a higher rate due to their higher temperature, and when they come into contact with the molecules in your hand, they transfer some of their energy, causing the molecules in your hand to vibrate faster and increase in temperature.
This continues until the temperatures of the pot and your hand reach equilibrium, or the same temperature.
three boys are trying to balance a seesaw. the board is 6.0 m long and has a mass of 10 kg. two of the boys are at the ends, one is 50 kg and the other is 35 kg. where does the third 25 kg boy need to place himself on the seesaw so it will balance? assume the fulcrum is at the center of the board [9:59 pm]
Answers
To balance the seesaw, the third boy needs to place himself at a distance of 1.6 m from the 35 kg boy.
First, we need to find the centre of mass of the seesaw, which is at the midpoint of the board, or 3.0 m from the fulcrum. We can then calculate the torques of the two boys at the ends. The 50 kg boy has a torque of (50 kg)(6.0 m - 3.0 m) = 150 Nm, and the 35 kg boy has a torque of (35 kg)(3.0 m) = 105 Nm. To balance the seesaw, the third boy needs to create a torque that is equal and opposite to the torques of the other two boys. Let's call the distance from the fulcrum to the third boy x. Then we have: (50 kg)(6.0 m - x) = (35 kg)(x) Solving for x, we get x = 2.1 m. Therefore, the third boy needs to sit 2.1 m from the fulcrum on the opposite side of the 35 kg boy to balance the seesaw
on what does the magnitude of an applied torque depend? select all that apply. on what does the magnitude of an applied torque depend?select all that apply. the distance between the point of force application and the axis of rotation of the object. the orientation of the force. the mass distribution of the extended object. the magnitude of the force.
Answers
The magnitude of an applied torque depends on the following:
the distance between the point of force application and the axis of rotation of the object.the magnitude of the force.
The applied torque magnitude is an essential quantity to consider when considering rotational motion. Torque is defined as the action of a force on an object that creates a rotational motion around an axis of rotation.
Therefore, the magnitude of an applied torque depends on the distance between the point of force application and the axis of rotation of the object, and the magnitude of the force.
When it comes to torque, the perpendicular component of the force creates torque. The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the force is the torque arm (r).
Therefore, we can write,
Torque = force x torque arm.
The magnitude of torque,
F × r
is proportional to the force applied and the perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.
