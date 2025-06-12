If You Invested $1K in Wrapped Bitcoin at Launch, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now (2025)

With bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies surging to new highs yet remaining volatile under a new White House administration, many investors have started paying more attention to them.

As of March 2025, 1 wrapped bitcoin equals $87,784.15. That marks a huge gain over the last year — far outstripping returns from stocks, bonds, real estate and precious metals.

But what is Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)? Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • It is a converted version of bitcoin that can be used on Ethereum-based platforms and its growing network of decentralized applications.
  • It has a current market capitalization of $11.3 billion.
  • It has a trading volume of $209.6 million as well as a circulating supply of about 129,100.

If you had invested $1,000 in it when it first launched, what would it be worth today? Keep the following in mind as you consider this crypto investment.

$1,000 in Wrapped Bitcoin: Then and Now

Wrapped bitcoin first launched on Jan. 31, 2019. On that day, the price of one bitcoin sat around $3,460.

That means that $1,000 would have bought you 0.289 wrapped bitcoin. Today, that amount of bitcoin — wrapped or otherwise — is worth about $25,270.

Put another way, wrapped bitcoin has risen 2,537% since late January 2019. The S&P 500, for context, has risen around 120% in the same time period.

What Is Wrapped Bitcoin?

Wrapped bitcoin is pegged to the value of bitcoin, but they use different underlying technology platforms.

Bitcoin uses its own blockchain technology to log transaction history. Many owners buy and hold it as a long-term store of value, rather than as a currency for transactions. The blockchain technology keeps it decentralized and secure — at least to the extent that the wallet or crypto exchange is secure.

Wrapped bitcoin is actually a token on the Ethereum decentralized finance (DeFi) network. That makes it easy to buy, sell and otherwise interact with other digital assets on the DeFi network, such as other cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The DeFi network includes an entire ecosystem for protocols such as Dharma, MakerDAO, Compound and the Kyber Network.

Technically, WBTC is a “stablecoin,” meaning it’s a cryptocurrency backed by another currency. In this case, each WBTC coin is backed by an equivalent amount of bitcoin, held in trust by a custodian such as BitGo.

How Do I Buy WBTC?

Investors can buy wrapped bitcoin through decentralized exchanges like Coinbase or Binance.

Exchanges let you move money between fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar and specific cryptocurrencies, or exchange from one coin to another. Some crypto exchanges even let you buy cryptocurrencies with a credit card — for a fee, of course.

Just beware that crypto exchanges aren’t as secure as traditional banks, and your holdings aren’t insured by the FDIC.

Final Take To GO: Crypto in Your Portfolio

Most investing experts recommend keeping no more than 10% of your portfolio in cryptocurrencies. They make for a fun speculative investment with the “play money” portion of your portfolio. However, their volatility makes them too unreliable for long-term financial needs, such as retirement.

If you like the idea of investing in crypto but don’t want to use a decentralized exchange, some licensed brokerages, like Robinhood and Fidelity, offer crypto trading platforms. Of course, that defeats the purpose of owning wrapped bitcoin: interacting with other digital assets on Ethereum’s DeFi network.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

