If you quit your job can you still get maternity leave? - Canadian Parents | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Community > International
Canadian Parents
4.98K Discussions
23.2K Members
Start Discussion View Members Join Group Visit Archive
Community Guidelines Community Glossary
The views expressed in community are solely the opinions of participants, and do not reflect those of What to Expect. Learn more about our guidelines
Just so you know, What to Expect may make commissions on shopping links on this page.
Bookmark Discussion Report as Inappropriate
s
sl_m
I have my required hours completed already and had read somewhere that if you quit you can still be eligible for maternity leave. Does anyone know if this is true or not? I absolutely hate my job and they have just scheduled me every weekend until June! I think they are pissed that I am pregnant and are making my life hell. They make me stay 2-3 hours past my scheduled shift and lose it when I say no. They call and email me constantly on my one day off a week. It’s causing me so much stress! I don’t mean to sound dramatic and maybe the pregnancy hormones are making me more sensitive, but I really cannot do this anymore.
Like
Reply
15 Comments
Oldest First
Report as Inappropriate
p
ponyo94
When are you due? I screwed over my job because they were making my 2nd trimester life more hell than I needed also. Meaning, I took an early mat leave (12 weeks before due date), and give them minimal notice (2 weeks before commencing mat leave).
Like
Report as Inappropriate
s
sl_m
@ponyo94,
I’m due July 25th. I can start maternity leave in May, but I honestly do not know if I can make it until then. This place is awful and the job itself is high stress. I work in Public Health and get screamed at for 8-11 hours straight. I hate it so bad! Now to have to work every weekend until June!! ��
Definitely taking an early leave but no idea how to make it through the next 7 weeks without going crazy!
Like
Report as Inappropriate
p
ponyo94
@sl_m,
you want to keep your job. You want to hold it together and give them zero cause to fire you. Also though, you need to have your peace during this time!! Honour yourself. This is such a sacred chapter of our woman hood, take all of the suggestions in the comment section. And hang in there until you’re able to take leave legally. Do all of what your job entails, but not a single minute extra. Rooting for you xx
Like
Report as Inappropriate
S
Sundaycrossword
Go on immediate sick leave if you can get a note (The government says you don’t need a note this year but you work might insist)
..Then roll right into mat leave early if you want to. **DO NOT have a break Inbetween these two Claims.
I’m assuming you are twenty weeks along ? So you can have 15 weeks of sick leave and then start mat leave only 5 weeks early.
Note***you cannot quit and then take sick leave ! You have to be working to have something to “leave “
Like
Report as Inappropriate
s
sleeepymama
@Sundaycrossword,
This is what I did too. Took the 15 weeks sick leave, and then went straight into mat leave. And then quit my job 2 weeks before my mat leave was up.
Like
Report as Inappropriate
Y
Yayaya1
This would be a question for Service Canada. All I’ve read was that you’re required to apply for ei within 4 weeks of your last day worked otherwise it could impact your eligibility for benefits. With that said you could do what other posters have said abt taking sick leave first but you def have to be working while you apply
Like
Report as Inappropriate
S
Sundaycrossword
@Yayaya1,
this 4 week period would be for regular ei. Not special benefits like mat leave.
Like
Report as Inappropriate
b
bubz648
Go on sick leave due to stress
Like
Report as Inappropriate
p
ponyo94
one other option, and this is only if you don’t plan on returning to this workplace in the long run, and would be okay with that, AND are already good for money. I would not recommend this if you had ANY benefits through work including any vacation time or if your wages will be important in your financial situation up until you can take maternity leave
Eg I had a years worth of funds saved to me so I was okay with quitting my stressful and physically demanding job. I also did not plan on being there for the long run.
I quit the job. Then took on some LIGHT retail work to establish employment and be eligible for maternity leave. There is a small requirement like you’ve had to be working there for x days or weeks. It was a small amount of time, I can’t remember, maybe 30 days, you’ll have to check. But it worked out in more ways than one - retail was shut down for a couple of weeks so I collected CRB right before maternity leave (this did not affect my maternity leave at all). So I “made” as much as I would have if I kept suffering at my more labour intensive work. And I was able to stick it to the *** retail managers who were jerks to me about being pregnant (ie having problems with my washroom breaks, my needing to have a water bottle with me at cash, me not wanting to extend my shifts to cover for people because I’m pregnant and refuse to do more than I need to)
Some people can judge this as lazy. I just refuse to sacrifice my mental & physical health for employers who don’t value me as a person or work that doesn’t fulfill me. And I’ve saved up enough money just for that reason - to not be in a situation where I had to compromise my integrity.
Like
Report as Inappropriate
2
2ndcoming22
go on a sick leave, don't quit
Like
Report as Inappropriate
f
firstgarnettbaby
I quit my job back at the end of May due to chemical exposure, before getting pregnant. After that I worked for Ubereats but they don't submit your hours or a ROE to the government. I had more than enough hours from my previous job and I did qualify and get approved for maternity leave. I took my mat leave 10 weeks before my due date because the morons in charge closed all public washrooms in Calgary. After peeing multiple times in the street and having a lot of diarrhea lol sorry tmi, I decided I can't keep this up. I applied for the extended leave so in the grand scheme of things leaving a bit early wasn't a huge deal to our finances. I did have to write a statement as to why I left, but as long as you have the hours accumulated you should be fine.
Like
Report as Inappropriate
l
lovinglifexo23
i ended up leaving work in november i was pregnant with twins didn’t give birth until may my due date was actually july though anyways i applied 12 weeks early because i needed income and i ended up being 7 hours short. they adjusted it for me and made an exception i guess a cause of covid i would just double check the calendar year make sure you have enough hours in the 52 weeks
Like
Report as Inappropriate
e
esscee123
The answer to your question yes. Yes you can still get maternity leave when you quit your job as long as you have the minimum number of hours to qualify. Mat leave falls into a group of benefits called special benefits and is treated differently than regular EI benefits like when you lose your job.
Like
Report as Inappropriate
e
esscee123
@esscee123,
https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/ei/ei-list/quit-job.html
read the first 2 paragraphs 🙂
Like
Report as Inappropriate
a
amadizzle
Hey! Did you end up quitting your job before claiming your mat leave? If so, did you still qualify?
Like
- 1
- 2
- 1
- 2
{{/hideMessage}} {{^hideMessage}}
{{^IsArchived}}
{{#canEdit}} {{/canEdit}} {{#showIgnore}} {{/showIgnore}} {{^IsBanned}} {{#IsAbused}}
Violation Reported
{{/IsAbused}} {{^IsAbused}} {{#canEscalate}} Escalate for Review {{/canEscalate}} {{^canEscalate}} Report as Inappropriate {{/canEscalate}} {{/IsAbused}} {{/IsBanned}} {{#canDelete}} Delete Post {{/canDelete}}
{{#IsHidden}}
{{/IsHidden}} {{/IsArchived}} {{#AuthorIgnored}}
This post is hidden because it's being reviewed by moderators, it was created by a blocked user or was hidden by the original poster.
{{/AuthorIgnored}}
{{#HiddenRepliesCount}}
{{ShowMoreText}} {{#HiddenHasAbused}}
{{/HiddenHasAbused}}
{{/HiddenRepliesCount}} {{/hideMessage}} {{/object}}
You May Also Like
WTE Must Reads
Pregnancy Week by Week Pregnancy Symptoms Best Pregnancy Tests