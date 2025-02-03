If you quit your job can you still get maternity leave? - Canadian Parents | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

one other option, and this is only if you don’t plan on returning to this workplace in the long run, and would be okay with that, AND are already good for money. I would not recommend this if you had ANY benefits through work including any vacation time or if your wages will be important in your financial situation up until you can take maternity leave

Eg I had a years worth of funds saved to me so I was okay with quitting my stressful and physically demanding job. I also did not plan on being there for the long run.

I quit the job. Then took on some LIGHT retail work to establish employment and be eligible for maternity leave. There is a small requirement like you’ve had to be working there for x days or weeks. It was a small amount of time, I can’t remember, maybe 30 days, you’ll have to check. But it worked out in more ways than one - retail was shut down for a couple of weeks so I collected CRB right before maternity leave (this did not affect my maternity leave at all). So I “made” as much as I would have if I kept suffering at my more labour intensive work. And I was able to stick it to the *** retail managers who were jerks to me about being pregnant (ie having problems with my washroom breaks, my needing to have a water bottle with me at cash, me not wanting to extend my shifts to cover for people because I’m pregnant and refuse to do more than I need to)

Some people can judge this as lazy. I just refuse to sacrifice my mental & physical health for employers who don’t value me as a person or work that doesn’t fulfill me. And I’ve saved up enough money just for that reason - to not be in a situation where I had to compromise my integrity.