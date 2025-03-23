If You’re Looking For A New Curling Iron, Here Are XX Of The Best Ones (2025)

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and itspublishingpartners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
Here's your golden ticket to perfect hair days every day.
1. Atitanium BaByliss Proif you havelonger, thicker locks and find yourself in a twisty predicament each time you attempt to curl.This curling iron boasts a slightly bigger barrel, perfect for creating voluminous curls without the hassle. The titanium barrel not only heats up quickly but also ensures that your hair glides through effortlessly, minimizing breakage and snagging.
Promising review: "I have been using the same curling iron forever! I hated it!I read a ton of reviews and ultimately bought this blue beauty in the 1.25 barrel.It was lighter than my old iron. It clamps up on my hair with just the right pressure, making it easy to glide to the ends, and it heated up so so fast. The best part, my hair was curly after 10 hours! I have super thick, heavy hair, and it usually has curl until I run my hands through, and then it becomes more of a wave or straight with a small flip on the ends. Holy smokes, so happy so far!" —Brett K.
Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available in four sizes).
2. TheBio Ionic Long Barrel Stylerdesigned with an extra-long barrel, giving you extra room to work with for those luxurious hair extensions or if you're blessed with natural inches that go all the way down your back. What makes this iron special is that it uses negative ions toseal the hair’s cuticle, leaving your mane glossy and fabulous.
Promising review: "Perfect for long-hair girlies! I bought this curling iron about five years ago when I had extentions put in my hair. My hair stylist used it on me and I had to have it! I am able to curl my hair faster and reach the hair on the back of my head easier. It leaves my hair feeling silky soft and removes the frizzy look from blow-drying. You will not be disappointed in this investment." —Kaitlin Brand
Get it from Amazon for $149.
3. TheHot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold beloved byprofessional hairdressers. It has an extended barrel to suita wider range of hair lengths, and it heats up fast to precise temperatures, meaning you can customize your styling session to suit your hair type, whether it's fine or coarse.
Promising review:"What a HUGE difference thisprofessionalcurling iron makes! I never would have believed how much easier the appliance is to use over the discount stores' brands (and I've owned most of them!). This iron is ergonomically perfect! I have so much control; it provides much more security while gripping and holding the curl. And my curl: Holy mack! What beautiful, perfect curls it makes. The price is very reasonable, too. Didn't think I could get excited over a curling iron, but I can't say enough about this little darlin'. Give it a try — you will NOT be sorry!" —Shirley
Get it from Amazon for $45.50 (available in six sizes).
4. AT3 SinglePassreviewers say truly takes onlyone pass to achieve beautiful curls.The ceramic clamp grips your hair gently without any of that annoying pulling, while the barrel retains just the right amount of heat, letting you style wide sections. The ergonomic handle fits comfortably in your hand, so you can easily curl from root to tip without making constant adjustments.
Promising review: "BEST CURLING IRON ‼️‼️ Perfect for pin curls, light curls, wavy curls or even just a small bump to the ends. It heats up FAST!! plus the temperature level is really highhh!! So be careful and use that iron glove for sure. 👍🏽 I'll give it a 10/10 and recommend this to anyone who knows how to do hair!!" —MsPthestylist
Get it from Amazon for $112.99 (available in three sizes and two colors).
5. AConair double ceramic curling ironwith a jaw-dropping total of60,000+ 5-star ratings. If you're someone who doesn't need the fanciest gadgets or gizmos, this classic gets the job done beautifully and is under $20 at that!
Promising review: "I have very thin and fine hair; on my last haircut, my hairdresser cut it a wee bit too short, and my usual curling iron wasn't working on it at all. I checked on Amazon and saw this one, and since it was a Conair, I decided to try it, and I will never go back to my old one. This one works terrific on my thin, fine hair and my hair looks 100% better using this curling iron than any other one I have ever had before. I also have senior hands and difficulties using a lot of things. This one works very smoothly and easily, and I definitely would purchase it again!" —IndyGrl
Get it from Amazon for $14.47+(available in five sizes).
6. AK-beauty-approvedVodana Glam Waveto create romantic curls like you're the leading star in your own K-drama. It's designed to slide smoothly through your hair so there's no pulling or punching, and reviewers say their curls were able to last all day.
It also comes with a plug that's compatible with plugs in the US.
Promising reviews:"I absolutely love my Vodana curling iron! First of all, the color is gorgeous — it looks like something straight out of a Barbie collection, adding such a fun vibe. It heats up super quickly, saving me time, and the barrel distributes heat very evenly and consistently, making it incredibly easy to use. I can achieve beautiful, big curls that look elegant and polished. It’s perfect for creating a put-together look with minimal effort. Highly recommend!" —GiGi.B
"I've used cheap hair curlers before, and my hair usually does not hold a curl. I started researching hair curlers used by Asian / Korean people and this came up several times. Decided to try it out, glad I did. It is no wonder Korean celebrity hair stylists use this brand. I can curl my hair in under 10 minutes, spray some Kristin Ess Working Texture Spray, and I have waves that last all day." —V
Get it from Amazon for $99 (available in three sizes and five colors).
7. ABondiBoost Clever Curlerwith infrared heating to tame frizz and add a lovely shine.One happy user even gushed that their curls lasted all the way 'til the next day, which is basically a miracle in the world of hair styling.
Promising review: "I love this lightweight curler! It feels so nice, very easy to hold and so easy to use. I’ve been looking for a new curler and I’m glad that I purchased this one. There are a variety of heat settings and it doesn’t make my hair feel fried. The clamp doesn’t pull out my hair which is also a plus. The curls look so soft and natural. I would definitely recommend!" —TAMI
Get it from Amazon for $40.59.
8. A travel-friendly2-in-1 hair toolso you can rock sleek straight hair on Monday and bouncy bombshell curls on Tuesday — all without having to lug around two separate tools. Say goodbye to sacrificing fabulous hair for the sake of travel convenience.
It's also dual-voltage, so all you'll need is a plug adapter if you're traveling internationally!
Promising review: "Don't be fooled by the tiny price or size, this little baby is serious. If you are looking for a small travel option rather than lugging your big straightener and giant curling iron around the world, than I think you'll love this. It performs really well, turning my frizzy wavy hair into a smooth and sleek style. The curling iron option also creates shiny, silky lasting curls! It's easy to transition between both. I also like the grippy handle and the fact that the curling iron clip is a different color than the straightening bars because that helps me see how I should be maneuvering it around. The voltage goes up to 240m, so you are good using it internationally without a converter (but you will need an adapter just to fit it into various foreign outlets). At this price, definitely give it a try and flaunt your tresses abroad." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $59.99(available in black or white).
9. A small Wavytalk ironspecially designed to make styling short hair, pixie cuts, or bangs easier since it allows you to get close to the root.
It comes with a heat-proof glove and travel pouch!
Promising review: "I use this for baby hairs, and it gets the job done every time. I love this curling iron; it’s the perfect size for baby hairs and curls on short hair. You can literally pack it for traveling, and it takes up no space. It comes with a heat protectant glove so you don’t burn your hands and I love that it has the temp adjuster because some irons don’t. I highly recommend!" —KiKi Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $23.49 (available in four styles).
10. AGHD oval curling wandthatheats up to a precise 365 degrees, which is apparently the sweet spot for styling — not so hot that you'll singe your strands, but just right to get those bombshell curls that are shiny and elastic in mere seconds. It also swivels 360 degrees so you aren'twrestling with tangled cords while trying to do your hair.
While the brand claims 365 degrees is the optimal temperature for avoiding heat damage, those with very thick hair textures might want an iron that goes higher!
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE this curling iron. I have very hard to curl hair. It’s thick and course. This curling iron does the best job and does not leave my hair feeling brittle. It’s very simple to use and travels very well. It works very well with adapters in other countries too. It’s been to Ireland, France, London and Amsterdam!!!" —Love Beaches
Get it from Amazon for$209(available in five sizes and two styles).
11. Athree-barrel waverso you can achieve that dreamy mermaid look even if you have a finer hair type. It'll help add texture and volume, and reviewers love that it significantly cuts down on their styling time.
Promising review: "Y’all! This waver is a GAME CHANGER! I was able to style my whole head in 15 minutes. I love that I can work with larger chunks of hair at a time and that you can adjust the temperature of the iron. I have medium to fine hair and typically don’t put a lot of heat on it. I set my iron to 330, clamping down each section for 10 seconds. The waves came out perfect and silky. 10 out of 10 recommend." —Haylee
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
12. ARemington ceramic curling wandwitha tapered tip that lets you experiment with everything from loose beachy waves to tight, bouncy curls, depending on how you wrap it.
Promising review: "As a novice, this iron was ridiculously easy to use. My hair is very long and fine, and I was able to curl it pretty fast, and the curls came out great. They also held up pretty well without any hairspray, which surprised me. I like how there is no clamp, so you don't get that weird bump. I'd recommend this to anyone who wants beautiful, flowing curls." —Adria
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
13. The super viral Wavytalk curling iron/brush setfeaturing five different attachmentsfor endless styling possibilities you'll feel like you have an entire salon at your fingertips. Think: loose waves on Monday, tight curls on Wednesday, and anything else in between. No matter the look you're going for, this set delivers flawlessly every time.
The five attachments include: a 1-inch bubble barrel curling wand, a 0.5-inch small curling wand, a 0.5–1-inch tapered barrel curling wand, a 1.25-inch curling wand, and a 1.49-inch curling brush. It also comes with two styling clips and a protective glove, BTW!
Note: While this is often compared to the Revlon one-step, that is a hair dryer(and blows air) — this is a curling iron, so it just heats up for styling hair rather than drying it!
Promising review: "I love this hair tool, especially for its affordability! I bought it mostly for the round brush, but love that it comes with four other attachments as well. The thermal round brush works very well and makes achieving a blow out look so simple/quick! I have a blowdryer round brush as well but hate how loud it is, how long it takes, and how I am sweating by the end of it. This is a nice alternative and also easy to pack when traveling abroad!" —Kelsie M
Get it from Amazon for $45.99(available in three colors and five barrel size and tool sets).
14. A beginner-friendlyBeachwaver B1that freakin' ROTATES so it literally does all the work for you. Even if you've never picked up a hot tool in your life, you'll have gorgous curls on your first attempt. It also has a little clamp to hold your hair snugly at the end that won't leave that annoying dent like other curlers do.
Promising review: "The rotating feature makes it incredibly easy to use — no more awkward wrist twists or worrying about uneven curls. The 1-inch size is perfect for creating loose, natural-looking curls. It’s super easy to use and gives amazing results every time! Highly recommend!" —Shawn H.
Get it from Amazon for $99.
15. AShark FlexStyle air styling systemif minimizing heat damage is your top priority. Thanks to its high-speed airflow technology and smart temperature regulation, you can style with confidence knowing your hair is in safe hands. It comes with two barrels that curl your hair in different directions for each side of your head so you can easily get those perfect symmetrical curls. There's also a cool shot button to make sure your curls last all day!
The set for all hair types features six attachments (two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, a styling concentrator, and a diffuser) that can dry, smooth, curl, *and* volumize your hair at maximum speed.
It also comes in two other (slightly cheaper) sets: one specifically for curly/coily hair and one for straight/wavy hair.
Promising review:"After extensive research and seeing countless positive reviews, I decided to splurge on the Shark FlexStyle.Drying my hair is a breeze, and curling my entire head takes a mere 15 minutes or less. The best part? The curls hold their shape beautifully for days! I'm amazed at how this versatile tool has transformed my hair routine. Itsworth every penny. It's a game changer for anyone looking to simplify their styling routine and achieve professional-looking results from the comfort of their own home." —Estel Tran
Get it from Amazon for$264.88+(available in three sets).
16. Or if you want a cheaper alternative, a GlamUp 6-in-1 air wrapso you can still achieve salon-quality looks.This styler features three temperature settings and two wind speed controls, so you can customize your styling experience while keeping your hair safe from heat damage.
It comes with two wrap curlers, a straightening nozzle, a paddle brush, an oval brush, a concentrator attachment, and a bag to store everything in.
Promising review: "As a hair product enthusiast who loves testing various tools, I was drawn to the GlamUp's beautiful color design — it’s definitely my style. The suction is quite strong, making it stand out among products in the $100+ range. I also appreciate the cool set button, which helps set my hair more effectively." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $159.
17. AL'ange airflow stylerwith built-incooling air vents that help lock in your hairstyle while reducing frizz. Its titanium plates have rounded edges to ensure that heat is evenly distributed, minimizing the risk of damage and avoiding creases or snags.
Promising review: "When I tell you I am BLOWN AWAY!!! I went from pin-straight hair to this [pictured above] in — I'm not even kidding — 10 MINUTES! I have fine hair but SOOOO MUCH of it; every hairstylist says I have a crap ton of hair, and it usually takes me 45 minutes to curl my entire head! and this TOOK 10!!! Definitely worth every penny!! Also, it is AMAZING AT STRAIGHTENING! 😍😍" —Chesney Grace
Get it from Amazon for $71.20+(available in two styles and colors).
18. And finally, aChi automatic curling ironthat'll give you beautiful curls with little effort on your part.Just load your hair, sit back, and let it do its thing. It even gives you a friendly beep when your curls are ready to slay the day. And don't worry about tangles — this clever curler will alert you with a heads-up if it senses any snags, saving you from any hair-mergencies.
Promising review: "So easy to use, quick, and comfortable to hold. Small sections are needed. The device does all of the work and then tells you when it's done curling. I love that it doesn't tangle up in your hair. If it thinks it's going to, it will stop and alert you to readjust. I managed to do six bridesmaids hair in three hours with the help of this curler." —David Osborne
Get it from Amazon for $71.93+ (available in four colors).
