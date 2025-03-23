If You’re Looking For A New Curling Iron, Here Are XX Of The Best Ones (2025)

Promising review: "I have been using the same curling iron forever! I hated it!I read a ton of reviews and ultimately bought this blue beauty in the 1.25 barrel.It was lighter than my old iron. It clamps up on my hair with just the right pressure, making it easy to glide to the ends, and it heated up so so fast. The best part, my hair was curly after 10 hours! I have super thick, heavy hair, and it usually has curl until I run my hands through, and then it becomes more of a wave or straight with a small flip on the ends. Holy smokes, so happy so far!" —Brett K.



Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available in four sizes).