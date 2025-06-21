If You Want to Transform Your Brows, These Growth Serums Are Your Ticket (2025)

If you've ever desperately punched the words "eyebrow transplant" into Google, you've come to the right place. (Yes,the procedure is actually a thing.) Whether youwereborn with naturally thin eyebrows,have noticed an uptick in thinning as you've gotten older (this is natural and normal), or fall into my personal boatandwere born with thick, perfectly satisfactory browsonly to sabotage them with a pair of tweezers in the early aughts, the best eyebrow growth serums can work wonders in the lengthening and thickening departments.

Of course, results will vary from person to person. Consistencyand patience are everything when it comes to these types of products, but non-prescription brow growth serums have come a long way in recent years. Many brands have formulated their own exclusive technology and ingredient blends—most of which contain potent botanicals, peptides, antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and strategic moisturizing agents to make the environment of the eyebrow area healthier and more conducive to new and accelerated hair growth.

You probably already know where I'm going here, but not all eyebrow growth serums are made equally, and it's important to choose formulas that not only are efficacious but also contain high-quality ingredients that won't cause unwarranted irritation or sensitivity. (Trust us—we've seen our fair share of super-sketchy options out there.) Luckily, we totally have your back, and we're listing 12 of our all-time-favorite eyebrow growth serums below that have the ratings, reviews, and ultra-loyal cult followings to back us up. Keep scrolling!

What to Look for in a Brow Growth Serum

Geeta Yadav, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Facet Dermatology. She says brow growth serums work by extending the growth cycle of the eyebrow hairs. "There are four phases in the growth cycle: anagen, or growth phase; catagen, the phase when growth slows and hair separates from the follicle but stays put; telogen, when the hairs rest within the follicle and are neither growing nor shedding; and exogen, the shedding phase," she explains. "Growth serums extend the length of the anagen phase, which gives the hairs more time than usual to grow. These products will be the most effective, though some eyebrow growth serums simply use nourishing ingredients that promote blood circulation, which can support a healthier hair follicle and better growth."

What should you look for in a brow growth serum? The most commonly used ingredientsare prostaglandin analogs like isopropyl cloprostenate, castor oil, saw palmetto, red clover, and vitamin B3, according to Yadav. As for ingredients to avoid, Yadav says that's trickier and depends on the level of risk you want to take: "Plants and vitamins are perfectly safe, though there are a few people who could experience sensitivity to castor oil. Prostaglandin analogs can have some unwanted side effects, especially when they're formulated into lash/brow growth serums. These include irritation, discoloration/hyperpigmentation, and permanent fat atrophy, which accelerates the appearance of aging." Simply put, it's important to do your research and invest in a tried-and-true formula.

Best Overall Eyebrow Growth Serum: Twenty/Twenty Beauty Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum

Twenty/twenty Beauty Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum "My favorite growth serum is Twenty/Twenty Beauty Get Growing," Yadav says. "This is a hybrid lash/brow growth serum developed by an ophthalmologist specifically to support healthier hair growth without the damaging effects. The products in this line are very carefully formulated and designed to be safe for sensitive and dry skin." Skin Research Laboratories NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum There's a reason this cult-loved eyebrow growth serum is number one on my list. It's my personal favorite (sorry, bias will simply always win out here), and it is, in fact, so effective that I quite literally had to stop using it only a month or so in due to how fast and furious my previously stagnant brow hairs were growing. I'd need at least four more hands to count on my fingers how many brow serums I've tried during my time as a beauty editor, yet this is the one I recommend without a moment's hesitation whenever people ask me for a brow-beefing rec. Trust me—you won't be disappointed! Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum This is one of the most beloved brow-boosting serums on the market, and it receives high-mark reviews from every retailer where it's sold. Each tube is full of the brand's signature cocktail of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids and will last you a full four months. (According to the brand, you'll likely start seeing results between the six- and eight-week mark!) Vegamour VegaBrow Volumizing Serum That said, if your deadline to obtain fuller brows is tighter—like, say, 30 days or under—you might consider this volume-increasing brow serum from Vegamour. It's vegan, and the natural formula features the brand's exclusivePolyphytobase Complex, which mingles strategically with other growth-boosting ingredients like biotin, zinc, and active phytomolecules. RapidLash RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum The brow-reviewing crowd consistently gives this fan-favorite eyebrow growth serum resounding applause and five-star ratings. Blame it on the ultra-fancy Hexatein Complex and a unique remix of hair-strengthening proteins and growth-inducing peptides, which, legend has it, will produce full, youthful-looking brows in roughly two months. Oh, and I've found the newly designed, super-short spoolie applicator especially helpful when trying to navigate the sparser areas of our brows. Talk about precision. Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum If you've ever attempted to shop for the best eyebrow growth serums on Amazon, you likely gave up three minutes later. Not because there's a shortage of options but quite the opposite! Trying to find the most effective formulas that aren't made with sketchy ingredients and won't cause irritation is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. So I've streamlined the process for you by finding one of the very best options you can nab on the retailer: this formula from Pronexa. The crowd goes wild for this stuff! Despite the fact that it has over 45,000 ratings, it still maintains a solidfour stars. Plus, the powerful blend of botanicals will work their growth and lengthening magic on your lashes if you feel inclined. Joey Healy Brow Renovation Serum This high-quality brow serum was devised by brow-shaping geniusJoey Healy himself. As someone lucky enough to have Healy work on my own arches, I can 100% attest that he's an absolute dream, so it makes sense that his namesake growth-promoting brainchild would be one of the best serums in the biz. It's a personal favorite that I always have on hand, and it's another one I consistently recommend to my friends and family. The everything-but-the-kitchen-sink ingredient list includes everything you could want or imagine: pentapeptides; hyaluronic acid; hydrolyzed wheat protein; vitamins A, B5, C, and E;and botanicalssuch as white tea, licorice, eyebright, and rose. It's a splurgier option, but it's one that makes total sense given its stellar composition. Covergirl Lash Blast Lash & Brow Transparent Serum With a solid 4.5-star rating and over 25,000 reviews on Amazon, this eyebrow growth serum from Covergirl proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on a truly effective formula. If you're looking for something under the $10 mark,I highly recommend this clear option from the brand, which promises longer, thicker brow hairs in as little as 30 days. Plus, you can kill two birds with one stone by combing it through your lashes for a more fluttery lash line in the same time frame. Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum This brow-boosting elixir from Province Apothecary has quickly made a name for itself as one of the most results-driven, ultra-natural solutions in the industry. It's a top seller at a handful of our favorite retailers, including Verishop, Credo, Neiman Marcus, and The Detox Market. It's clean but mighty. The buzzy ingredients include castor-seed oil, argan-kernel oil, jojoba oil, coffee, burdock root, and calendula flower. All you need to do is apply one to two drops to your eyebrows—make sure they're wet to increase absorption—and massage it all in for 10 to 20 seconds. For the best results, let it all marinate for five to 10 minutes before carrying on with the rest of your routine or plunking your face down onto your pillowcase. Talika Eyebrow Liposourcils Expert While French beauty brand Talika might not be as well-known to the masses as some of the other names on thelist, this special growth-enhancing brow brew holds a special place in many beauty editors' hearts. It's kind of iconic within our circle. The applicator is sheer brilliance—a handy doe foot sits at the top of the spoolie like an actual crown—and a concentrated melody of plants, peptides, pigmentation boosters, and protective silk proteins (the brand's Mythical Botanical Complex) will begin wielding its transformative scepter of powers in aslittle as six weeks. E.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum Antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins… The gang's all here! Here lies more proof that the very best eyebrow growth serums don't need to break your budget. E.l.f. Cosmetics is one of our all-time-favorite drugstore beauty brands, and this little tube of arch support doesn't disappoint. The price is even more alluring since this formula tag-teams as a lash serum to boot. Plume Science Lash and Brow Enhancing Serum Yet again, we havea double whammy on our hands! This lash-and-eyebrow growth serum is considered one of the absolute best not only in the clean-and-natural beauty sphere but also in the beauty sphere in general. Organic aloe verasoothes away any sensitivity, and organic castor oil—which brims with growth-inducing omega fatty acids—enhances the look and length of your brow and lash hairs over time. Just remember consistency is key with these types of products. Kosas Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel Kosas is always at the forefront of innovation, and the fact that this whimsical little wand lets you have your cake and eat it too makes it a must-have on this list. Yes, it will help lift, shape, and define your existing brow hairs, but the lush ingredients will also stimulate new hair growth in the long-term.

Shop Eyebrow-Enhancing Makeup Products We Love

