Impossible Whopper: Soy Protein Isolate Surprise? (2025)

The Impossible Whopper is Burger King's plant-based take on its famous Whopper sandwich. The burger patty is made by Impossible Foods and contains soy protein isolate, among other ingredients. The Impossible Whopper is not vegan, as it is served with mayonnaise, but it is suitable for vegetarians.

Characteristics Values Calories 629 Protein 25 grams Carbohydrates 58 grams Fat 34 grams Sugar 11 grams Fiber 4 grams Allergens Egg, gluten, sesame, soy, sulfites, wheat Ingredients Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Potato Protein, Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Soy Leghemoglobin, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Zinc Gluconate, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12, Lettuce, Sesame Seed Bun, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles

The Impossible Whopper includes everything that comes on a regular Whopper: a quarter-pound patty, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, white onions, and a sesame seed bun. But in place of the usual flame-grilled beef patty, there's an Impossible Burger patty, which consists of a unique ingredient called soy leghemoglobin, among the other ingredients that make Impossible Burgers so meat-like.

The Impossible Whopper, served as-is on the menu, cannot be vegan because the burger is topped with mayonnaise, which is made with eggs. Many vegetarians, however, do eat eggs and dairy products, so you could classify the burger as vegetarian. It is worth noting that the Impossible Whopper is not entirely friendly for vegans or vegetarians due to the possibility of cross-contamination with real meat. The restaurant acknowledges that the Impossible Whopper patty cooks in the same broiler as chicken and beef. However, you can request a non-broiler method of preparation for a fully meat-free burger and order it without mayonnaise for a completely vegan burger.

The Impossible Whopper contains 629-630 calories, which is slightly less than the original Whopper's 660 calories. It has 34 grams of fat and 58 grams of carbohydrates. It also contains egg, gluten, sesame, soy, sulfites, and wheat, and may contain fish, milk, peanuts, shellfish, or tree nuts due to cross-contamination.

The BK Impossible Whopper is a plant-based alternative to the traditional beef Whopper. It contains 629 calories, which is slightly less than the 660 calories of the original beef Whopper.

The Impossible Whopper is made with an Impossible Burger patty, which is produced by Impossible Foods. The patty is made from a variety of ingredients, including water, soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and natural flavours. It also contains 2% or less of potato protein, methylcellulose, yeast extract, cultured dextrose, food starch modified, soy leghemoglobin, salt, and soy protein isolate.

The Impossible Whopper is served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. It is important to note that the Impossible Whopper is not vegan, as it contains mayonnaise, which is made with eggs. However, it can be considered vegetarian, as many vegetarians consume eggs and dairy products.

While the Impossible Whopper has slightly fewer calories than the original Whopper, it still contains a significant amount of calories for a single meal. To burn off the 629 calories in the Impossible Whopper, an individual would need to run for 55 minutes or walk for 90 minutes. This highlights the importance of considering not only the number of calories but also the quality and nutritional value of the food we consume.

In addition to the calories, the Impossible Whopper contains 34 grams of fat and 58 grams of carbohydrates. It is worth noting that most of the calories in the Impossible Whopper come from fat (48%) and carbohydrates (36%). When considering the overall healthiness of a meal, it is important to look beyond the number of calories and take into account the amount and type of fat, the quality of carbohydrates, the presence of vitamins and minerals, and the overall nutritional profile.

While the Impossible Whopper may be a plant-based alternative to the traditional beef Whopper, it is still a highly processed food item. It is always a good idea to examine the ingredients and nutritional information before consuming any food product, especially when it comes to fast food, which tends to be high in calories, refined carbohydrates, sodium, and inflammatory oils.

The Impossible Whopper from Burger King is not vegan. While the patty itself is plant-based, made from ingredients including water, soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and natural flavors, the burger as a whole is not vegan-friendly. This is because the burger is topped with mayonnaise, which is made with eggs.

In addition, the Impossible Whopper patty is cooked on the same broiler as chicken and beef patties, which means there is the potential for cross-contamination. This is a common issue in fast-food restaurants, where shared equipment is often used for preparing foods, making it difficult to guarantee that any product is entirely free of allergens or animal products.

For vegans, it is important to be mindful of these potential issues and to consider requesting a non-broiler method of preparation to ensure a fully meat-free burger. It is also worth noting that the Impossible Whopper contains other allergens such as gluten, sesame, soy, sulfites, and wheat, which may be relevant for those with dietary restrictions or allergies.

While the Impossible Whopper may not be suitable for vegans as it is served, it is possible to customize the burger to make it vegan. By ordering the burger without mayonnaise and requesting a non-broiler cooking method, vegans can enjoy a version of the Impossible Whopper that aligns with their dietary choices.

It contains other allergens such as eggs, gluten, sesame, sulfites and wheat

The Impossible Whopper from Burger King is a vegetarian version of the classic Whopper, featuring a plant-based patty made by Impossible Foods. The patty contains soy, which is known to cause allergic reactions in some individuals. However, it is important to note that the Impossible Whopper also contains other allergens that may trigger reactions in certain individuals. These allergens include:

Eggs

The Impossible Whopper patty itself does not contain eggs. However, the burger is served on a bun that may have been exposed to eggs during the production process. Cross-contamination is a significant concern in the food industry, especially in fast-food chains like Burger King, where the risk of allergen cross-contact is high due to shared equipment and close quarters.

Gluten

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. The Impossible Whopper bun contains gluten, making the burger unsuitable for individuals with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. For individuals with this condition, consuming gluten triggers an immune response that damages the lining of the small intestine, resulting in poor nutrient absorption and a host of unpleasant symptoms.

Sesame

Sesame seeds are commonly used on burger buns, including those used for the Impossible Whopper. Sesame allergy is a relatively rare but serious food allergy that can lead to severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening reaction that impairs breathing and can send the body into shock.

Sulfites

Sulfites are preservatives commonly found in processed foods, including some burger buns. While sulfites are generally recognised as safe for the majority of the population, they can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Sulfite sensitivity varies in severity and can range from mild symptoms, such as skin irritation and rashes, to more severe reactions, such as difficulty breathing.

Wheat

Wheat is a key ingredient in the production of the Impossible Whopper's meat substitute patty. Wheat allergy is relatively uncommon, affecting approximately 0.2% of children and 0.1% of adults. However, for those with wheat intolerance or celiac disease, wheat can trigger allergic reactions, emphasising the importance of allergen awareness and clear labelling in the food industry.

It is not considered a healthy option

The Impossible Whopper from Burger King is a plant-based alternative to the traditional beef Whopper. It contains 629 calories, 34 grams of fat, and 58 grams of carbohydrates. While it has slightly fewer calories, protein, and fat than the original Whopper, it is not considered a healthy option.

The Impossible Whopper is highly processed, containing numerous additives and ingredients to mimic the taste and texture of meat. It is cooked on the same broiler as beef and chicken patties, which can lead to cross-contamination, a common issue in fast-food restaurants. Additionally, it is served with mayonnaise, which contains eggs, making it unsuitable for vegans.

The burger also contains wheat, gluten, sesame, soy, sulfites, and egg allergens, which can trigger allergic reactions in individuals with intolerances or allergies. It is not a gluten-free option for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

While the Impossible Whopper may appeal to those seeking plant-based alternatives, it is important to understand that it is still highly processed and may not offer significant health benefits over the original Whopper. Abby Langer, R.D., describes it as "ultra-processed," and Chris Mohr, Ph.D., R.D., notes that it is no different from a traditional Whopper in terms of fat content.

In conclusion, while the Impossible Whopper may be a plant-based option, it is not considered a healthy choice due to its high level of processing, potential allergens, and similar nutritional profile to the original Whopper. It is essential to understand that just because a product is plant-based does not automatically make it nutritious or healthier.

