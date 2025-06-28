In a way or another (A NaruHina fanfic) Chapter 2 (2025)

Sorry for the uber late update.

Enjoy reading!

Naruto, Hinata, Shikamaru and Neji were standing at the front of Konoha’s gate, with all their things ready for their trip to Caloria. Naruto looked at his group mates with a big grin on his face, “This is going to be an exciting mission.”

Shikamaru gazed at Naruto, obviously he knew how excited Naruto was about their mission but he’s also completely aware that their appointed leader doesn’t have any plans at all. “So captain, what’s your plan? We should have some preparations before we move on.”

Neji crossed his arms and nodded, “Shikamaru is right, we cannot just go to Caloria and recklessly do our mission.”

Naruto pouted, “Of course I have a plan, don't jump ahead of me. I am the Captain after all.”

“So what’s the plan, Captain?” Shikamaru asked Naruto in a bored tone.

Naruto was silent. Honestly, he didn’t have a plan. The only thing in Naruto’s mind was to go to Caloria and do their mission. “Well, I guess we can talk about that on the way there. The mission isn’t difficult, I mean, we will just guard a princess.” Both Shikamaru and Neji sighed, knowing Naruto couldn’t come up with a plan as they expected him to say something along those lines.

“I-I’m sure we can do our mission fine. Since it’s just a B rank mission.” Hinata gave a reassuring smile to Neji and Shikamaru. All Hinata could do was support Naruto every way she could. She was hopeful that their mission would be a success because Naruto was their team captain.

Naruto didn’t expect Hinata would say such things. He glanced at her and smiled, “Thanks Hinata. Anyway we should get moving.”

Naruto commanded his group mates to be ready. He raised his right hand happily and said, “Let’s go!”

Neji again, sighed before he could move, “Naruto, you’ll never change. You’re still immature.”

The four Konoha ninjas traveled for about 10 hours, taking a break from one village to another until they finally reached Caloria.

Caloria was a small village near the land of Iron. Unlike the land of Iron where snow is normal, Caloria has sunny weather like Konoha. The village doesn’t produce ninjas but there are few samurais who has served the royal family for years. They’re the only defense the village has. Even though there are limited fighters in the village, they live a peaceful and normal life.

Neji used his byakugan to scan the village. “This village is entirely different than ours. It’s very peaceful.”

“Naruto-kun, that’s the castle. There’s someone looking in our direction, I guess he is there to welcome us.” Hinata informed Naruto. They shifted their direction towards the castle as Hinata kept her byakugan active as well.

The four of them headed off towards the castle, where the man who was waiting for them stood. The man who was waiting in the castles entrance had short spiky brown hair, similar to Yamato's. He wore traditional clothes similar to the samurais in the land of Iron. “From your head protectors and the appearance the lord Hokage has given to me, I expect you’re the ninjas from Konohagakure?” He asked as he examined the group.

Naruto stepped forward and nodded, letting the man know his accusations were correct. “Yes we are. We were sent by granny Tsunade to guard your princess.”

“Granny?” The brunette asked curiously as he gazed at Naruto. “Anyway, my name is Shun, I am the right hand of the princess.” He politely smiled and bowed to their guests.

Pointing his thumb to his chest, Naruto proudly introduced himself and his companions. “I am Naruto Uzumaki, the captain of our team and this is Shikamaru Nara, Neji Hyuuga, and Hinata Hyuuga. We’ll keep your princess safe and sound! Nice meeting you Shun.”

When Naruto brought up their names, Shun’s attention shifted to the last person Naruto introduced, Hinata. Shun glared at the only kunoichi who would be guarding his princess “Y-you, you’re face…”

Naruto and the others didn’t anticipate a reaction coming from the princess’ servant. “What do you mean?” Naruto asked Shun.

Shun made a small chuckle, “Anyway, I’ll introduce all of you to our princess. Please follow me.”

Shun brought Naruto and the others to a big room. The room was filled with curtains and other girly things. There was a young woman, with long straight black hair who was also wearing a simple white dress, sitting at the center of the room. A maid was combing the young princess’ hair that was sitting at the opposite side of the room. Her back was facing Naruto and the others, so she didn’t see them enter.

The maid noticed four fine shinobis with the princess’s servant approaching to their direction. “Princess, Sir Shun has returned and he brought back visitors.”

The princess immediately turned around to see her expected visitors. Stunning looks appear on Naruto’s and the others faces as they finally saw the princess whom they would be guarding. Naruto pointed his index finger to the princess; he’s still couldn’t believe what he was actually seeing in front of him. “H-Hinata, that princess looks like you!”

Shikamaru smirked and looked at Shun “So this is the reason why you were so shocked when you saw Hinata. Your princess resembles her greatly.”

“Y-yes, you’re right. Your ninja friend there really looks like our princess” Shun replied back.

Shun walked forward and stood straight at the right side of her princess, facing Naruto and the others “This woman in front of you is the princess of Caloria, princess Mira.”

“That woman, she really looks likes me.” Mira informed Shun, her eyes were glued onto Hinata. On the other hand, Hinata couldn’t believe there was someone who really looked like her and among all women; her face is identical to a princess. Though they could still be told apart by the color of their eyes. Princess Mira had jet black eyes, unlike Hinata’s.

“Princess Mira, they’re the hired shinobis from the Konoha. Their assignment is to guard you in the grand celebration this evening.” Shun reported to his princess.

“I see, since they’re ninjas, I expect much from them. We gave a large amount of money just to hire them after all.” Mira smirked as she looked at Naruto and the others from head to toe, especially Hinata.

/What’s with this princess, she’s such a brat/ Naruto thought with a pout as he looked at the princess. He didn’t expect Mira would have given them a cold greeting.

“What’s with that face? You’ve got problems with me?” Mira glared at Naruto as she notice the pout on Naruto’s face.

Naruto was ready to shout at the princess but Shikamaru stopped him. “Don’t Naruto, you should remember you’re our captain.”

Naruto was so irritated, but he let Mira’s poor manners go by. Shikamaru was right he was the captain and he had to act like one. Mira didn’t say anything else but she put an evil grin on her face reminding Naruto and the others that she had the power inside the castle.

Shikamaru and Neji’s impression to Mira was the same as Naruto’s, though they didn’t let the princess notice their facial reaction since the princess attitude had nothing to do with their mission. They knew they had to maintain a professional appearance. Hinata on the other hand was silent. The Hyuuga’s heir kept her eyes on the ground. She as well wasn’t expecting the princess to be so harsh.

Shun noticed the Konoha ninjas impression to his princess. He felt so ashamed but he couldn’t do anything to make the atmosphere lighter. He walked towards their guest and gave an apologetic smile, “Anyways, I will lead you to your room. Please follow me.”

Naruto and the others were escorted to another room. This time, the room was simple with four bedrooms and a cabinet. “I’m so sorry about my lady’s attitude. I hope you’ll still do your job successfully.” Shun bent over asking for their forgiveness on his behalf.

“This will be your room. Please feel at home and freshen up. The grand celebration will start this evening.” Shun added.

Naruto marched towards Shun and put his right hand on his shoulder “Yeah, don’t worry, we’ll do our job since you guys gave money to Konoha so your princess will be secured.”

Shun looked away, it was a confirmation that they didn’t like Mira’s attitude at all.

Naruto noticed Shun’s gloomy look so he smiled. What Naruto said earlier was just a joke. He gave Shun an assurance that their princess’s attitude was forgiven. Shikamaru, Neji and Hinata agreed with Naruto’s actions.

“Thank you, you’re so kind.” Shun sighed in relief. Konoha shinobis were as kind hearted as he was once told. He again gave his final bow before he took his leave.

“So Naruto, this time there should be a plan. I know this is just guarding a naïve princess but we don’t know anything about the enemy.” Shikamaru stated wisely.

Naruto thought for a while, suddenly he yelled and beamed excitedly, “I know! Since the princess has the same face as Hinata, why don’t we switch their places for the mean time and hide the real princess. I’m sure those kidnappers will get knocked down by Hinata’s 8 trigrams.” Naruto proudly told his companions about his brilliant plan.

“That’s too simple Naruto, how will you able to do that? If were not with the princess, there’s a big possibility she’ll get captured” Neji asked Naruto.

Naruto’s face became angered, “So what do you want to suggest? Seems you’re better than the appointed team captain.”

Shikamaru smirked; the chuunin rank ninja with a high IQ than normal human beings had a better plan. “Your plan is good but I’ll add something onto your plan.”

Naruto, Hinata and Neji were eager to know about Shikamaru’s plan “Good thing Hinata really looks like the princess, we can use that. We’ll tell Shun to dress Hinata the same way as the princess Mira in the celebration but the one who’ll go to the celebration is the princess and Hinata will hide somewhere near the celebration. Hinata should be aware of what’s going on in the celebration. If the abductors came, Naruto will take the princess and go to a safe place, just go to a place far away from the kidnappers. Of course we won’t let the kidnappers know about Hinata. We’ll let Hinata and princess Mira switch places while the kidnappers are attacking so they won’t notice. If that happens, the kidnappers won’t go anywhere since they’ll think Hinata is the princess. We’ll just have to make sure that one of us keeps an eye on the princess. Since you’re the captain Naruto, you’ll go with the princess. Neji, Hinata and I will corner them. I’m sure the kidnappers will be around 4-5 individuals since they have to disguise themselves in order to take the princess.”

“That’s a great idea but do you think the princess will cooperate?” Neji asked in an unconvinced tone.

“We’ll leave that to Shun. If he wants his princess to be safe, then he’ll have to persuade his princess to cooperate.” Shikamaru answered. “Hinata, is the plan fine with you?” Shikamaru asked as he faced Hinata.

“Of course, it’s a brilliant plan Shikamaru kun. Y-you got your idea from Naruto.” Hinata stuttered a bit. Hinata shifted to face Naruto, “Naruto you’re brilliant too!” She nervously laughed, not wanting Naruto to be upset anymore.

“Naruto, if you’ll allow me, I’ll talk to Shun about the plan.” Shikamaru said cauticously.

Naruto didn’t feel in control, as he should have, but he allowed Shikamaru to do what needed to be done. “Sure, it’s your plan after all.” He muttered in a stubborn fashion.

Shikamaru went to discuss the plan with Shun. The plan was a great idea and Shun agreed with Shikamaru. Even though his part was going to be tough, but he promised Shikamaru he would talk with princess Mira anyways.

At Mira’s room:

“What? Do you expect I’ll do that? Why should that Naruto have to guard me alone? Why among those 4 ninjas, is he the one to be guarding me?” Mira ranted at her right hand man.

“My lady, please reconsider. I’m sure they can guard you successfully.” Shun pleaded to his princess. It was always hard to beg her. He didn’t expect Mira would act that way to the hired ninjas though he’s aware about Mira’s attitude problem.

“Among all the villages you know, why did you choose Konoha? Those ninjas look so weak. I don’t think I can be safe with him, especially the blonde! I don’t like them!” Mira fumed at her servant about being forced to cooperate with their plan. Mira expected muscular matured ninjas to guard her, not little kids.

Shun sighed heavily. All he ever wanted was to protect his princess. He had enough with her ranting, “Princess Mira, please cooperate or do you want those kidnappers to get you?” Shun gave his Princess a harsh glare, matching the tone in his voice.

Mira didn’t say anything. Shun really got her where she least expected. Mira felt insulted that she was forced to cooperate with those ninjas. As Shun left her, Mira smirked and called her maid “There’s something I want you to do and don’t tell this to anyone not even to Shun.”

To be continued