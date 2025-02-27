Incoming Quality Inspector (IQC) - Mechanical | Rocket Lab (2025)

ABOUT ROCKET LAB Rocket Lab is a global leader in launch and space systems. The rockets and satellites we build and launch enable some of the most ambitious and vital space missions globally, supporting scientific exploration, Earth observation and missions to combat climate change, national security, and exciting new technology demonstrations. Our Electron rocket has provided reliable access to orbit since 2018, becoming one of the most frequently launched rockets in the world. Neutron will be our next rocket on the launch pad, an advanced 13-tonne payload class, reusable rocket to launch the mega constellations of the future. Our space systems business includes our extensive line of satellites and components that have enabled more than 1,700 missions including the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA Psyche Mission, Artemis I, Mars Ingenuity helicopter, and more. Join our pioneering team and launch your career to new heights!

While other companies talk about it, we do it!

SUPPLY CHAIN

Rocket Lab’s Supply Chain team is responsible for the flow of all materials, products, and components through the business. With many of our own products functioning as critical components to our own and our customers’ missions, the Supply Chain team has a direct impact on the success of our rocket and satellite programs. They set up the assembly kits that enables our technicians to put together our Electron rockets, manage inventory, look after shipping and receiving, manage direct and indirect procurement, and inspect and ensure that all of our materials and products are compliant and up to standard. They are the chain that links our teams together, and are critical to our success.

INCOMING QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTOR - MECHANICAL

Are you passionate about precision and dedicated to quality? We are seeking meticulous and technically skilled Incoming Quality (IQC) Inspectors - Mechanical to ensure all our purchased materials meet the highest quality standards. This pivotal role involves conducting thorough technical inspections of parts and assemblies, verifying technical documentation, and ensuring compliance with engineering drawings and other essential requirements for acceptance into our flight stores for production use.

Join us and be part of a team that is revolutionizing space technology and making a tangible difference in the world. If you have the technical acumen, a keen eye for detail, and are excited about contributing to groundbreaking projects, we want to hear from you!

WHAT YOU’LL GET TO DO:

Inspect mechanical parts using precision tools, gauges, and specialist equipment.

Perform measurement and visual checks for part and assembly conformity.

Inspect components made from metals, plastics and composites.

Verify technical documentation against engineering drawings and requirements.

Input manufacturer serial/batch/lot numbers into ERP system for traceability.

Review inspection reports to ensure RL requirements are met.

Initiate non-conformance tickets and communicate with relevant teams.

YOU’LL BRING THESE QUALIFICATIONS:

2+ years of experience in inspecting mechanical parts and assemblies.

Proficient with vernier calipers, micrometers, and other measuring tools.

Familiarity with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Experience in a manufacturing environment, particularly with quality processes.

Proactive, enthusiastic, and self-motivated with a willingness to learn.

Capable of working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines.

Strong communication skills and the ability to build effective working relationships.

Understanding and experience with Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerancing (GD&T).

Knowledge of ESD practices.

Experience with CMM and non-contact measuring equipment.

Background in aerospace, automotive, medical, or aviation industries will be highly valued.

