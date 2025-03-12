Independent Living Products (2025)

Under this category you will find a variety of household items or independent living products, such as thermostats, kitchen items, and address books, that are available with enlarged print, tactile markings or audible speech. This category also lists canes and other orientation and mobility (O&M) products.

17" Matte Flame-Retardant Oven Mitts

17" flame-retardant oven mitts.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/17-in-flame-retardant-oven-mitt?_pos=3&_sid=7eeba1d0c&_ss=r

2.5" Jumbo Digital LED Remote Control Alarm Clock

Remote control alarm clock with large 2.5"-inch numbers in red. May be mounted on a wall. Comes with a stand for desk use. Operates on household current.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/3-red-led-clock?_pos=8&_sid=bb39a70e4&_ss=r

8-Digit Talking Calculator

Eight-digit talking calculator that features an automatic power shutoff. Measures 5" high and 6-7/8" wide. Requires two AA batteries (not included). Includes 90-day manufacturer's warranty.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/big-button-talking-calculator?_pos=2&_sid=0c81c9c77&_ss=r

Aluminum Braille Clothing Identifiers

Small aluminum braille tags that can be sewn onto any piece of clothing with printed and brailed labels indicating color or print design (e.g., plaid or striped). Sold in packs of 100 tags.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/braille-clothing-markers?_pos=1&_sid=ed8d5167e&_ss=r

Ambutech Aluminum Folding Cane with Marshmallow Tip

Aluminum folding canes constructed of heavy-gauge aluminum for strong joints and excellent tactile transmission. Easy to fold with an extra knot that allows for easy replacement of eyelet-style tips. Canes come with marshmallow tips and ribbed putter handles. Available in 2-inch increments from 36- to 54-inches in four sections.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/folding-support-cane?_pos=2&_sid=d227e58bf&_ss=r

Ambutech Graphite Folding Canes

Extra-light graphite canes that feature aluminum ferrules and double stranded elastic cord for easy folding and unfolding. Fingerguards made from molded nylon on each joint prevent pinching. Available in 36" to 64" length in 2" increments.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/ambutech-folding-graphite-cane-hook-on-roller-tip?_pos=1&_sid=d227e58bf&_ss=r

Automatic Can Opener

Can opener that walks around the top of the can and shuts off automatically when cutting is complete. Fits easily in a drawer for storage. Uses 2 AA batteries (not included).

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/one-touch-can-opener?_pos=2&_sid=ef67f7ae2&_ss=r

Bold-Line Writing Paper

8 1/2” x 11” paper with bold black lines on both sides. Lines are 9/16 apart or 7/8 apart. Comes in 100-sheet pads.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/bold-line-paper-5?_pos=3&_sid=ae72a0bf1&_ss=r

Braille Paper, Heavy

Medium weight (100 lbs.) braille paper. Sold in 100 sheets per pack.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/heavy-braille-paper?_pos=6&_sid=fa4392d10&_ss=r

Braille Paper, Medium

Medium weight (80 lbs.) braille paper. Sold in 100 sheets per pack.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/medium-3-hole-braille-paper?_pos=1&_sid=c45008cd1&_ss=r

Braille Tactile Map of USA with List of State Capitals

An 8.5" x 11" tactile map of the United States with the states tactilely outlined and state names abbreviated in braille. Includes a companion braille legend.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/braille-tactile-map-us?_pos=2&_sid=e4077b60e&_ss=r

Braille Tactile World Map and Five Continent Maps

An 11.5" x 11" bound booklet containing the map of the world with the continents marked in braille and individual maps of North America, South America, Europe, South East Asia and Africa. The countries of each continent are outlined and brailled. Keys in braille accompany each map to spell the complete names of the continents or countries that have been abbreviated on the maps.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/braille-and-tactile-world-map-with-7-continents?_pos=1&_sid=cee6d8587&_ss=r

CAN-DO Lightweight Aluminum Metal

Aluminum slate with 28 cells and 4 lines with pins on top side. Includes a stylus.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/lightweight-aluminum-slate-and-styles?_pos=14&_sid=37bae071f&_ss=r

Clear Plate Guard

Clear polycarbonate plate guard with internal V groove that attaches to the rim of the plate to prevent food from being pushed off the plate. Available in a small size to fit plates with a diameter of six to eight inches and large to fit plates with a diameter of eight to nine inches. Dishwasher safe to 125 degrees.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/food-bumper?_pos=1&_sid=57f09c0a0&_ss=r

Colorino Talking Color Identifier and Light Probe

Device for detecting colors and identifying sources and distinguishing intensities and natural from artificial light. Speaks clearly at three volumes and has an earphone jack. Uses two AAA batteries and can be connected to a computer for downloading software updates. Designed to accommodate a cord.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/colorino-talking-identifier?_pos=2&_sid=0c6dfd806&_ss=r

Cutting Board Easy Grip B/W

Cutting board with a black side and a white side. Made of polyboard that is odorless, sanitary, unbreakable, and scratch-resistant.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/low-vision-cutting-board-black-white?_pos=1&_sid=f2367a6e6&_ss=r

Deluxe Signature Guide

Signature guide consisting of two thin rubber blocks, 9/16 inches apart that provide proper guidance for signature.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/deluxe-signature-guide?_pos=1&_sid=2f35640e8&_ss=r

Desktop Talking Calculator

Eight-digit full-function talking calculator that features ½” black number display and a clear female voice. Features include repeat, memory, auto power shut-off, and adjustable volume. Audio results may be given in either units or digits. Uses AA batteries (not included). Available with single earbud.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/desktop-talking-calculator?_pos=1&_psq=desktop+talking+calcu&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Double-sided Mirror

Mirror with 5x magnification on one side and a 10x magnification on the other. Has an 11" flexible gooseneck and can stand on either end like a vanity mirror or be attached to a wall with a slide-on suction cup.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/5x-10x-mirror?_pos=1&_psq=mirror&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Fold-Over Writing Guide

Folding writing guide that opens on one side to allow user to insert the paper to hold it in place while writing within the cutout lines.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/fold-over-letter-guide?_pos=3&_psq=folding&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Food Bumper

Snap-on polypropylene food bumper designed to keep food from sliding off a plate even when eating with one hand.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/food-bumper?_pos=1&_sid=fd6052fa0&_ss=r

Food Service Thermometer

Talking thermometer that measures temperatures from freezing (32°F) to boiling (212°F) for monitoring coolers, refrigerators, and steam tables.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/all-purpose-talking-thermometer?_pos=3&_sid=188592ed9&_ss=r

Giant-View Clock

Quartz clock with 1.75” high numerals. Stands on table or hangs on wall.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/digital-led-wall-desk-clock-6-75?_pos=7&_sid=fa3a6340f&_ss=r

Grill Alert® Talking Remote Meat Thermometer

A stainless steel remote meat thermometer with a voice prompt alerts when food is ready.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/all-purpose-talking-thermometer?_pos=1&_psq=cooking+ther&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Handi-Cassette II Stereo Tape Recorder/Player

Tape recorder/player that includes the following features: Digital Pitch Control (DPC), which allows user to increase or decrease rate of listening without unpleasant change in voice pitch; plays and records on two or four tracks; plays and records at 1 7/8" per second or 15/16 ips (Talking Book speed); built-in mono speaker and microphone stereo playback through included headphones; tactile symbols on controls; and touch checking of tape movement. May be powered by using wall outlet, included rechargeable batteries, or regular AA batteries. Stereo headphones, AC power converter/recharger, rechargeable battery pack, AA battery clip included. Manual in print and on audiocassette provided as well as print and braille quickstart instructions.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/wilson-digital-recorder?_pos=1&_sid=0e9b37d3e&_ss=r

Hi Mark Tactile Pens

3-D writing tool for creating raised lines and dots. Dries to non-toxic plastic feeling finish. Available in black, white, or orange.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/chicago-lighthouse-2020-pen-with-logo?_pos=1&_psq=pens&_ss=e&_v=1.0

INFILA Automatic Needle Threader

Automatic needle threader designed for threading large or thin needles with a push of a button. May be used for single or double threading.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/infila-auto-threader?_pos=1&_sid=21c188af2&_ss=r

Ladies Chrome Braille Watch Expansion Band

Battery-operated quartz watch that never requires winding. Has a silver dial with black numerals and comes with a chrome expansion band. Crystal is hinged at 12 o'clock, which allows glass to flip up at 6 o'clock for tactile time-telling. Diameter on the face measures .75 inches.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/talking-braille-watch

Large Print Check and Deposit Register (600 Entry)

Large easy-to-read register for maintaining records of deposit and check transactions. Twelve entries for each 8 ½” x 11” page. Comes in 50-page sheets, allowing for 600 entries.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/large-print-check-register?_pos=1&_sid=eb1bf0756&_ss=r

Large Print Day Calendar Appointment Book

Large print calendar with a tab for each month and an introductory area showing the previous, current and future months and section for notes and appointments. Has large numbers and two-inch boxes to write notes, reminders, appointments or shopping lists.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/18-month-date-calendar?_pos=3&_sid=a97fdb54b&_ss=r

Large Print Keyboard Labels (Black on White, Yellow, Green-Lower Case)

Large print labels for standard IBM-compatible computer keyboards. Labels come in sets of three pages of 63 multi-colored, high-contrast stickers for a total of 189 stickers. Includes map to show where stickers go and a key for abbreviations and pictograms. Top row of numbers includes upper-case characters as well.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/ez-key-lp-bow?_pos=7&_sid=b6bf01602&_ss=r

Leather Wallet Money Organizer

Wallet with five compartments—one with a zipper for paper money, three for change with Velcros, and nine for credit cards. Made of genuine black leather.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/mens-soft-leather-wallet?_pos=2&_psq=wallet&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Low Vision Bold Indoor and Outdoor Thermometer

Easy-to-mount 12" thermometer with a white face with big and bold black numbers.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/talking-indoor-outdoor-thermometer?_pos=1&_psq=thermometer&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Magic Opener

Tool for opening plastic and metal twist-off caps. Made of soft molded plastic and rust-proof stainless steel.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/ring-pull-can-opener?_pos=2&_sid=8db77b209&_ss=r

Maxi Handheld Talking Calculator with Alarm

Eight-digit talking calculator with LCD and entries and results spoken in a female voice. Includes an alarm clock, adjustable volume/repeat, and memory. Uses two AAA batteries (not included).

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/big-button-talking-calculator?_pos=2&_sid=ef0ab3da1&_ss=r

Men's 2-Tone Octagonal Braille Watch

Gold and silver octagonal braille watch. Dial measures 1 1/4 inches with a two-tone metal expansion band to match the case. Opening at 6 o'clock.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/braille-mens-gold-expansion-watch?_pos=2&_psq=braille+watch&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Men's Chrome Braille with Watch Expansion Band

Dependable battery-operated quartz watch that never requires winding. Has a silver dial with black numerals with a chrome expansion band. Crystal is hinged at 12 o'clock, which allows glass to flip up at 6 o'clock for tactile time-telling. The diameter on the face measures 1.25 inches.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/talking-braille-watch?_pos=1&_psq=braille+watch&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Men's Gold Tone Braille Watch Expansion Band

Dependable battery-operated quartz watch that never requires winding. Has a gold dial with black numerals with a gold-tone expansion band. Crystal is hinged at 12 o'clock, which allows glass to flip up at 6 o'clock for tactile time-telling. The diameter on the face measures 1.25 inches.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/braille-mens-gold-expansion-watch?_pos=2&_psq=braille+watch&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Mini Wilson Digital Voice Recorder

Portable digital voice recorder for recording and playing phone numbers, addresses, shopping lists, reminders, to-do lists, notes, appointments, messages, directions, audio instructions, etc.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/wilson-digital-recorder?_pos=1&_sid=f3f6fd852&_ss=r

Nail Clipper with 5x Magnifier

Nail clipper with a 2" 5x magnifier.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/toe-nail-clipper-with-5x-magnifier?_pos=1&_sid=e6042a7b6&_ss=r

Nylon Lettuce Knife

Serrated knife made of nylon for cutting lettuce, other vegetables, breads, and sandwiches. Rust-proof and dishwasher safe. Prevents food discoloration. Comes in green, yellow or red.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/copy-of-lettuce-knife-1?_pos=1&_psq=knife&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Pocket Talking Clock

Three-in-one clock, calendar, timer pocket combo that fits in a shirt pocket. Easy to set and easy to use.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/male-voice-talking-clock-music?_pos=2&_sid=a78f68c16&_ss=r

Pyramid Talking Alarm Clock

Pyramid-shaped clock that delivers time reports with a touch of its large, black button at the top of the clock. Turn it over for 1/4" black numbers on LCD display.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/atomic-talking-designer-clock-and-calendar?_pos=5&_sid=99c3938d4&_ss=r

Raised Line Writing Paper

Heavy raised lines on sheets of paper that helps users feel the lines when writing. Approximately 165 sheets per pad.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/raised-line-writing-paper?_pos=1&_psq=writing+paper+rais&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Revolution Graphite Folding Cane

Lightweight graphite folding cane that flex back to original shape when bent. Comes with a large diameter pencil tip made of long life super tough polymer and a firm rubber golf-style grip handle. Teardrop, metal, roller and roller ball tips available.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/ambutech-folding-graphite-cane-hook-on-roller-tip?_pos=1&_sid=a3b2fff79&_ss=r

Royal Talking Tel-Weight Kitchen Scale

Digital talking scale with a female voice that reads out the weight of meal portions. No programming needed. 9-volt battery included.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/vox-2-talking-kitchen-scale?_pos=1&_psq=kitchen+scale&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Say When - Liquid Level Indicator

Indicator with a sound alert when liquid level nears top of a glass or container. Uses 9-volt replacement battery.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/2-stage-liquid-level?_pos=1&_psq=liquid&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Seven-Day Pill Monitor

Extra-large pill organizer for storing multiple daily medications. Comes in blue.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/jumbo-pill-organizer?_pos=2&_sid=68656f4a0&_ss=r

Tactile Low Vision Timer

Timer with bold, easy-to-read tactile numbers. Measures 8” in diameter with 1 ¼” numbers.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/tactile-timer?_pos=1&_sid=0e125a75e&_ss=r

Tactile Timer

Easy-to-set tactile kitchen timer with small raised bumps at every minute interval, larger markings at every five minutes, and raised bar at 60 minutes.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/tactile-timer?_pos=1&_sid=02a60e394&_ss=r

Talking Alarm Clock

Talking alarm clock with ½-inch black numbers on an LCD display with a female voice that speaks the time. Includes voice volume control, one-minute alarm duration, LCD display for longest battery life, indicators for alarm, hourly report, and alarm set. Requires two AA batteries (not included).

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/ez-aqua-button-talking-clock?_pos=5&_sid=9846a26be&_ss=r

Talking Atomic Alarm Clock

Alarm clock that speaks time and date announcement with a female voice. Radio controlled with time signal generated from the U.S. Atomic Clock in Colorado. Large LCD display time, month, date, day of the week, and alarm time. Hourly announcement option between 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Five-minute alarm with beep tone and current time announcement. Volume control.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/atomic-talking-designer-clock-and-calendar?_pos=2&_psq=atomic&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Talking Blood Pressure Meter

Blood pressure monitor with an arm cuff that inflates and deflates automatically and announces blood pressure and pulse rate. Kit includes meter with standard adult-size arm cuff that fits circumferences of 7½” to 12½”. Comes with large print and audiocassette instructions. Braille version available upon request.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/amd-talking-blood-pressure-m?_pos=1&_sid=61519b29b&_ss=r

Talking Calculator

Large ten-digit talking calculator with a visual LCD display, adjustable volume. Results are spoken in full numbers or digits. Has 12/24-hour selection, repeat key, musical melody function. Requires two AA batteries (not included).

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/desktop-talking-calculator?_pos=3&_sid=baf9f8188&_ss=r

Talking Clinical Thermometer

Accurate within 0.3 degrees in a temperature range of 90 degrees to 109.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The last recorded temperature stays in memory. A female voice announces the temperature.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/talking-infrared-personal-thermometer?_pos=1&_psq=thermome&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Talking Cooking and All-Around Thermometer

Talking meat thermometer that also can be used to measure bath water and temperature as well as heating pads or other objects affected by heat. White case. Uses a 3-volt coin cell (included).

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/all-purpose-talking-thermometer?_pos=1&_psq=cooking&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Talking Cooking Thermometer

Talking thermometer for measuring the internal temperature of meat or any other food item. When probe is inserted Start button is pressed, thermometer will say "Please Wait." After a short delay (less than 15 seconds), measured temperature is spoken in Fahrenheit degrees. Uses a 9-volt battery. Has a wide temperature range and may also be used to monitor cooler temperature, such as ice-bath, refrigerator, or the freezer.

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/talking-indoor-outdoor-thermometer?_pos=2&_sid=1b66a3d2a&_ss=r

Talking Kitchen Scale

Talking kitchen scale that accurately weighs (within 2%) up to 10 pounds in half-ounce steps. Features a large, secure bowl and non-slip feet. Easy to use and clean. Uses 9-volt battery or adaptor (not included).

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/vox-2-talking-kitchen-scale?_pos=1&_sid=adb240d05&_ss=r

Talking Tape Measure

Tape measure that speaks length measurements of up to 16 feet with a press of a button. Automatic shut-off and belt clip. Uses 9-volt battery (included).

Available from the Chicago Lighthouse at https://mytoolsforliving.com/products/talking-tape-measure?_pos=2&_psq=tape&_ss=e&_v=1.0