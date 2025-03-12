India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today (21413 Vacancies) (2025)

Table of Contents India Post GDS Notification 2025 Out

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025- Highlights

Important Dates for GDS Recruitment 2025

India Post GDS Vacancy 2025

India Post Office GDS Eligibility Criteria 2025

Post Office Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

India Post GDS Salary 2025

Post Office GDS Online Application Form 2025

Post Office GDS Online Application Fee

How to Apply for GDS Recruitment 2025?

India Post, under the Ministry of Communications, has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 21413 vacancies will be recruited for GDS posts [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks]. The selection of candidates for GDS posts will be done based on the merit of the marks obtained in Class 10th. As per the schedule, the last date to apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 is today, 3rd March 2025. Candidates are encouraged to fill out their application forms as soon as possible. Once the link is deactivated, no application forms will be accepted. Scroll down the article for detailed information regarding the recruitment drive.

India Post GDS Notification 2025 Out

The India Post has released the much-awaited GDS Notification 2025 PDF for GDS Online Engagement Schedule-1, January 2025 at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/. Candidates interested in GDS Vacancy 2025 must go through the details in the notification pdf to ascertain their eligibility and know more details regarding the recruitment drive. The detailed advertisement released by Post Office Recruitment 2025 can be downloaded from the link mentioned in the article.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025- Highlights

India Post has initiated the GDS Recruitment 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks]. Check the brief details in the table below, as mentioned in the notification PDF.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2025- Highlights Organising Body India Post Posts Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Vacancies 21413 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online Last Registration Date 3rd March 2025 Educational Qualification 10th Pass Age Limit 18 to 40 years No. of Circles 23 Selection Process Merit-Based Post Office GDS Salary ABPM/ GDS- Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 24,470/-

BPM- Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 29,380/- Official website https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/ Officiel Notification Download PDF

Important Dates for GDS Recruitment 2025

All the important dates regarding the Post Office GDS Recruitment have been released along with the detailed Notification pdf. Interested 10th pass candidates can apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 till3rd March 2025. Candidates must bookmark important dates to avoid missing any deadlines. Check important dates here.

Events Dates Post office GDS Notification release date 10th February 2025 GDS Apply Online 2025 Starts 10th February 2025 Last Date to apply online 3rd March 2025 Edit/ Correction Date 6th to 8th March 2025

India Post GDS Vacancy 2025

India Post is a government-operated postal system with 23 circles in India and this year the department is recruiting a total of 21413 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. Out of the total vacancies the maximum number of vacancies are released for Uttar Pradesh for a total of 1374, and the minimum vacancies released for Maharashtra is 25. Candidates can check the circle-wise new GDS Vacancy 2025 before applying and they can choose the circle for which they are suitable.

Category Wise GDS Vacancy 2025

A total of 21413 vacancies have been released for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. A total of 9735 vacancies are released for General candidates. Check the General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories for GDS posts from the table below.

Category Vacancy UR (General) 9735 OBC 4164 SC 2867 ST 2086 EWS 1952 PwD-A 178 PwD-B 195 PwD-C 191 PwD-D 45

State Wise GDS Vacancy 2025

The India Post has released a total of 21413 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] of 23 circles in India. Check state- wise/UT-wise vacancy distribution from the table below.

States Vacancies Uttar Pradesh 3004 Uttarakhand 568 Bihar 783 Chhattisgarh 638 Delhi 30 Haryana 82 Himachal Pradesh 331 Jammu / Kashmir 255 Jharkhand 822 Madhya Pradesh 1314 Kerala 1385 Punjab 400 Maharashtra 25 North Eastern 1260 Odisha 1101 Karnataka 1135 Tamil Naidu 2292 Telangana 519 Assam 1870 Gujarat 1203 West Bengal 923 Andhra Pradesh 1215 Total 21413

India Post Office GDS Eligibility Criteria 2025

The candidates interested in applying for Post Office Recruitment 2025 must hold the required eligibility criteria (Education Qualification, Age Limit) as mentioned below.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India

Candidates should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th Standard from a recognized board.

Other Qualification

Knowledge of computer

Knowledge of cycling

Adequate means of livelihood

Age Limit (as on 3/03/2025)

Candidates’ minimum age should not be less than 18 years and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years to be eligible to apply online for GDS Recruitment 2025.

Age Relaxation – The upper age Relaxations in the reserved category are as follows:

Category Upper Age Relaxation Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 10 years Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC 13 years Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST 15 years Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) No Relaxation

Post Office Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The candidates are shortlisted for GDS posts based on a system-generated merit list. The Merit list is prepared based on marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of the 10th standard. The merit list will be released separately for all 23 circles at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.

The applicants are shortlisted for engagement based on a system-generated merit list. The Merit list is prepared based on marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory. For applicants where the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard mark sheet have marks or marks and Grade/Points both, only their total marks will be worked out taking into account the marks obtained in all compulsory and elective/optional subjects (other than extra subjects, if any). This will ensure that applicants with higher marks get selected. For applicants having only grades subject-wise, marks will arrive for each subject (compulsory and elective subjects but not extra subjects applying the multiplying factor of 9.5 in the following manner.

Grade Grade Point Multiplication factor A1 10 9.5 A2 09 9.5 B1 08 9.5 B2 07 9.5 C1 06 9.5 C2 05 9.5 D 04 9.5

The candidates whose names have been listed in the India Post GDS Result PDF which has been released circle-wise have to appear for the document verification round to get a final appointment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in their respective circles. The shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names. The candidates have to carry the following documents for DV.

10th/SSC/SSLC Original Marks Memo of the candidates Caste or Community Certificate (For candidates from reserved category) 60 days Computer knowledge Trained Certificate From a recognized institute Physically Handicapped Certificate (If Applicable)

India Post GDS Salary 2025

Based on a merit list prepared by India Post, candidates will be selected for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Appointed candidates will be paid a monthly salary in return for work performed. The salary of GDS/Assistant Branch Postmaster ranges between Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 24,470/- and the Branch Postmaster ranges between Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 29,380/-. Along with basic pay, candidates will be paid various allowances and perks.

Post Office GDS Online Application Form 2025

Candidates interested in Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] posts can submit their duly filled application forms through the official website, India Posts, at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/. For the ease of candidates, the direct apply online link has been provided here, which will remain active till 3rd March 2025. Candidates are advised to apply online before the last date to arrive to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

Post Office GDS Online Application Fee

To complete the India Post GDS Application Form 2025 candidates have to pay an application fee. The fee will be paid online mode through Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking. Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs. 100/- and applicants from other categories are exempted from payment of fee and they may apply online directly for India Post Office Recruitment 2025.

India Post Office GDS Application Fee Category Fees UR Rs 100 SC/ST/PWD/Female Candidates/Transwomen applicants Nil

How to Apply for GDS Recruitment 2025?

The candidates have to apply for India Post Office Recruitment 2025 in three stages- Registration, Payment of the Application fee, and online application. Each stage has been discussed below-

Stage 1- Registration

Visit the official website of the India Post Office at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The applicants must first register themself on the GDS online Engagement Portal. The applicants must have their own active email id and mobile number to generate a registration number & password. Keep the registration number and password for the further application process.

Stage 2- Payment of Application Fees

The candidates must pay the required application fee of Rs. 100/- through online mode only. There is no application fee for female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants. The fee once paid is non-refunded. Hence candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility for applying to a particular Division before making the fee payment. Applicants who are exempted from payment of a fee may apply online for India Post Recruitment 2025 directly.

Stage 3- Online Application