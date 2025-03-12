India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today (21413 Vacancies) (2025)

Table of Contents
India Post, under the Ministry of Communications, has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 21413 vacancies will be recruited for GDS posts [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks]. The selection of candidates for GDS posts will be done based on the merit of the marks obtained in Class 10th. As per the schedule, the last date to apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 is today, 3rd March 2025. Candidates are encouraged to fill out their application forms as soon as possible. Once the link is deactivated, no application forms will be accepted. Scroll down the article for detailed information regarding the recruitment drive.
India Post GDS Notification 2025 Out
The India Post has released the much-awaited GDS Notification 2025 PDF for GDS Online Engagement Schedule-1, January 2025 at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/. Candidates interested in GDS Vacancy 2025 must go through the details in the notification pdf to ascertain their eligibility and know more details regarding the recruitment drive. The detailed advertisement released by Post Office Recruitment 2025 can be downloaded from the link mentioned in the article.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025- Highlights
India Post has initiated the GDS Recruitment 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks]. Check the brief details in the table below, as mentioned in the notification PDF.
|Post Office GDS Recruitment 2025- Highlights
|Organising Body
|India Post
|Posts
|Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)
|Vacancies
|21413
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Application Mode
|Online
|Last Registration Date
|3rd March 2025
|Educational Qualification
|10th Pass
|Age Limit
|18 to 40 years
|No. of Circles
|23
|Selection Process
|Merit-Based
|Post Office GDS Salary
|ABPM/ GDS- Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 24,470/-
BPM- Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 29,380/-
|Official website
|https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/
|Officiel Notification
|Download PDF
Important Dates for GDS Recruitment 2025
All the important dates regarding the Post Office GDS Recruitment have been released along with the detailed Notification pdf. Interested 10th pass candidates can apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 till3rd March 2025. Candidates must bookmark important dates to avoid missing any deadlines. Check important dates here.
|Events
|Dates
|Post office GDS Notification release date
|10th February 2025
|GDS Apply Online 2025 Starts
|10th February 2025
|Last Date to apply online
|3rd March 2025
|Edit/ Correction Date
|6th to 8th March 2025
India Post GDS Vacancy 2025
India Post is a government-operated postal system with 23 circles in India and this year the department is recruiting a total of 21413 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. Out of the total vacancies the maximum number of vacancies are released for Uttar Pradesh for a total of 1374, and the minimum vacancies released for Maharashtra is 25. Candidates can check the circle-wise new GDS Vacancy 2025 before applying and they can choose the circle for which they are suitable.
Category Wise GDS Vacancy 2025
A total of 21413 vacancies have been released for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. A total of 9735 vacancies are released for General candidates. Check the General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories for GDS posts from the table below.
|Category
|Vacancy
|UR (General)
|9735
|OBC
|4164
|SC
|2867
|ST
|2086
|EWS
|1952
|PwD-A
|178
|PwD-B
|195
|PwD-C
|191
|PwD-D
|45
State Wise GDS Vacancy 2025
The India Post has released a total of 21413 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] of 23 circles in India. Check state- wise/UT-wise vacancy distribution from the table below.
States
Vacancies
Uttar Pradesh
3004
Uttarakhand
568
Bihar
783
Chhattisgarh
638
Delhi
30
Haryana
82
Himachal Pradesh
331
Jammu / Kashmir
255
Jharkhand
822
Madhya Pradesh
1314
Kerala
1385
Punjab
400
Maharashtra
25
North Eastern
1260
Odisha
1101
Karnataka
1135
Tamil Naidu
2292
Telangana
519
Assam
1870
Gujarat
1203
West Bengal
923
Andhra Pradesh
1215
Total
21413
India Post Office GDS Eligibility Criteria 2025
The candidates interested in applying for Post Office Recruitment 2025 must hold the required eligibility criteria (Education Qualification, Age Limit) as mentioned below.
Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have completed the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India
- Candidates should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th Standard from a recognized board.
Other Qualification
- Knowledge of computer
- Knowledge of cycling
- Adequate means of livelihood
Age Limit (as on 3/03/2025)
Candidates’ minimum age should not be less than 18 years and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years to be eligible to apply online for GDS Recruitment 2025.
Age Relaxation – The upper age Relaxations in the reserved category are as follows:
|Category
|Upper Age Relaxation
|Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST)
|5 years
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|3 years
|Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|10 years
|Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC
|13 years
|Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST
|15 years
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|No Relaxation
Post Office Recruitment 2025 Selection Process
The candidates are shortlisted for GDS posts based on a system-generated merit list. The Merit list is prepared based on marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of the 10th standard. The merit list will be released separately for all 23 circles at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.
- The applicants are shortlisted for engagement based on a system-generated merit list.
- The Merit list is prepared based on marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.
- For applicants where the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard mark sheet have marks or marks and Grade/Points both, only their total marks will be worked out taking into account the marks obtained in all compulsory and elective/optional subjects (other than extra subjects, if any). This will ensure that applicants with higher marks get selected.
- For applicants having only grades subject-wise, marks will arrive for each subject (compulsory and elective subjects but not extra subjects applying the multiplying factor of 9.5 in the following manner.
|Grade
|Grade Point
|Multiplication factor
|A1
|10
|9.5
|A2
|09
|9.5
|B1
|08
|9.5
|B2
|07
|9.5
|C1
|06
|9.5
|C2
|05
|9.5
|D
|04
|9.5
The candidates whose names have been listed in the India Post GDS Result PDF which has been released circle-wise have to appear for the document verification round to get a final appointment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in their respective circles. The shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names. The candidates have to carry the following documents for DV.
- 10th/SSC/SSLC Original Marks Memo of the candidates
- Caste or Community Certificate (For candidates from reserved category)
- 60 days Computer knowledge Trained Certificate From a recognized institute
- Physically Handicapped Certificate (If Applicable)
India Post GDS Salary 2025
Based on a merit list prepared by India Post, candidates will be selected for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Appointed candidates will be paid a monthly salary in return for work performed. The salary of GDS/Assistant Branch Postmaster ranges between Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 24,470/- and the Branch Postmaster ranges between Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 29,380/-. Along with basic pay, candidates will be paid various allowances and perks.
Post Office GDS Online Application Form 2025
Candidates interested in Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] posts can submit their duly filled application forms through the official website, India Posts, at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/. For the ease of candidates, the direct apply online link has been provided here, which will remain active till 3rd March 2025. Candidates are advised to apply online before the last date to arrive to avoid last-minute technical glitches.
Post Office GDS Online Application Fee
To complete the India Post GDS Application Form 2025 candidates have to pay an application fee. The fee will be paid online mode through Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking. Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs. 100/- and applicants from other categories are exempted from payment of fee and they may apply online directly for India Post Office Recruitment 2025.
|India Post Office GDS Application Fee
|Category
|Fees
|UR
|Rs 100
|SC/ST/PWD/Female Candidates/Transwomen applicants
|Nil
How to Apply for GDS Recruitment 2025?
The candidates have to apply for India Post Office Recruitment 2025 in three stages- Registration, Payment of the Application fee, and online application. Each stage has been discussed below-
Stage 1- Registration
- Visit the official website of the India Post Office at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
- The applicants must first register themself on the GDS online Engagement Portal.
- The applicants must have their own active email id and mobile number to generate a registration number & password.
- Keep the registration number and password for the further application process.
Stage 2- Payment of Application Fees
- The candidates must pay the required application fee of Rs. 100/- through online mode only.
- There is no application fee for female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.
- The fee once paid is non-refunded. Hence candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility for applying to a particular Division before making the fee payment.
- Applicants who are exempted from payment of a fee may apply online for India Post Recruitment 2025 directly.
Stage 3- Online Application
- After registration, and paying application fees the candidates have to apply online.
- The candidates have to select the division and exercise preferences in the application form after validating the registration number & mobile number.
- The applicant is required to upload a Recent Photograph and Signature at the time of submitting the online application in the formats and sizes prescribed
- The candidates are advised to select the Divisional head of the Division in which he/she is applying to expedite the verification of documents at a later stage.