India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today (21413 Vacancies) (2025)

India Post, under the Ministry of Communications, has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 21413 vacancies will be recruited for GDS posts [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks]. The selection of candidates for GDS posts will be done based on the merit of the marks obtained in Class 10th. As per the schedule, the last date to apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 is today, 3rd March 2025. Candidates are encouraged to fill out their application forms as soon as possible. Once the link is deactivated, no application forms will be accepted. Scroll down the article for detailed information regarding the recruitment drive.

India Post GDS Notification 2025 Out

The India Post has released the much-awaited GDS Notification 2025 PDF for GDS Online Engagement Schedule-1, January 2025 at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/. Candidates interested in GDS Vacancy 2025 must go through the details in the notification pdf to ascertain their eligibility and know more details regarding the recruitment drive. The detailed advertisement released by Post Office Recruitment 2025 can be downloaded from the link mentioned in the article.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025- Highlights

India Post has initiated the GDS Recruitment 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks]. Check the brief details in the table below, as mentioned in the notification PDF.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2025- Highlights
Organising BodyIndia Post
PostsGramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)
Vacancies 21413
CategoryGovt Jobs
Application ModeOnline
Last Registration Date3rd March 2025
Educational Qualification10th Pass
Age Limit18 to 40 years
No. of Circles23
Selection ProcessMerit-Based
Post Office GDS SalaryABPM/ GDS- Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 24,470/-
BPM- Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 29,380/-
Official websitehttps://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/
Officiel NotificationDownload PDF

Important Dates for GDS Recruitment 2025

All the important dates regarding the Post Office GDS Recruitment have been released along with the detailed Notification pdf. Interested 10th pass candidates can apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 till3rd March 2025. Candidates must bookmark important dates to avoid missing any deadlines. Check important dates here.

EventsDates
Post office GDS Notification release date10th February 2025
GDS Apply Online 2025 Starts10th February 2025
Last Date to apply online3rd March 2025
Edit/ Correction Date6th to 8th March 2025

India Post GDS Vacancy 2025

India Post is a government-operated postal system with 23 circles in India and this year the department is recruiting a total of 21413 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. Out of the total vacancies the maximum number of vacancies are released for Uttar Pradesh for a total of 1374, and the minimum vacancies released for Maharashtra is 25. Candidates can check the circle-wise new GDS Vacancy 2025 before applying and they can choose the circle for which they are suitable.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today (21413 Vacancies) (1)

Category Wise GDS Vacancy 2025

A total of 21413 vacancies have been released for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. A total of 9735 vacancies are released for General candidates. Check the General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories for GDS posts from the table below.

CategoryVacancy
UR (General)9735
OBC4164
SC2867
ST2086
EWS1952
PwD-A178
PwD-B195
PwD-C191
PwD-D45

State Wise GDS Vacancy 2025

The India Post has released a total of 21413 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] of 23 circles in India. Check state- wise/UT-wise vacancy distribution from the table below.

See Also
States

Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh

3004

Uttarakhand

568

Bihar

783

Chhattisgarh

638

Delhi

30

Haryana

82

Himachal Pradesh

331

Jammu / Kashmir

255

Jharkhand

822

Madhya Pradesh

1314

Kerala

1385

Punjab

400

Maharashtra

25

North Eastern

1260

Odisha

1101

Karnataka

1135

Tamil Naidu

2292

Telangana

519

Assam

1870

Gujarat

1203

West Bengal

923

Andhra Pradesh

1215

Total

21413

India Post Office GDS Eligibility Criteria 2025

The candidates interested in applying for Post Office Recruitment 2025 must hold the required eligibility criteria (Education Qualification, Age Limit) as mentioned below.

Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must have completed the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India
  • Candidates should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th Standard from a recognized board.

Other Qualification

  • Knowledge of computer
  • Knowledge of cycling
  • Adequate means of livelihood

Age Limit (as on 3/03/2025)

Candidates’ minimum age should not be less than 18 years and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years to be eligible to apply online for GDS Recruitment 2025.

Age Relaxation – The upper age Relaxations in the reserved category are as follows:

CategoryUpper Age Relaxation
Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST)5 years
Other Backward Classes (OBC)3 years
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)10 years
Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC13 years
Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST15 years
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)No Relaxation

Post Office Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The candidates are shortlisted for GDS posts based on a system-generated merit list. The Merit list is prepared based on marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of the 10th standard. The merit list will be released separately for all 23 circles at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.

  1. The applicants are shortlisted for engagement based on a system-generated merit list.
  2. The Merit list is prepared based on marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.
  3. For applicants where the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard mark sheet have marks or marks and Grade/Points both, only their total marks will be worked out taking into account the marks obtained in all compulsory and elective/optional subjects (other than extra subjects, if any). This will ensure that applicants with higher marks get selected.
  4. For applicants having only grades subject-wise, marks will arrive for each subject (compulsory and elective subjects but not extra subjects applying the multiplying factor of 9.5 in the following manner.
GradeGrade PointMultiplication factor
A1109.5
A2099.5
B1089.5
B2079.5
C1069.5
C2059.5
D049.5

The candidates whose names have been listed in the India Post GDS Result PDF which has been released circle-wise have to appear for the document verification round to get a final appointment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in their respective circles. The shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names. The candidates have to carry the following documents for DV.

  1. 10th/SSC/SSLC Original Marks Memo of the candidates
  2. Caste or Community Certificate (For candidates from reserved category)
  3. 60 days Computer knowledge Trained Certificate From a recognized institute
  4. Physically Handicapped Certificate (If Applicable)

India Post GDS Salary 2025

Based on a merit list prepared by India Post, candidates will be selected for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Appointed candidates will be paid a monthly salary in return for work performed. The salary of GDS/Assistant Branch Postmaster ranges between Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 24,470/- and the Branch Postmaster ranges between Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 29,380/-. Along with basic pay, candidates will be paid various allowances and perks.

Post Office GDS Online Application Form 2025

Candidates interested in Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [i.e. Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] posts can submit their duly filled application forms through the official website, India Posts, at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/. For the ease of candidates, the direct apply online link has been provided here, which will remain active till 3rd March 2025. Candidates are advised to apply online before the last date to arrive to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

Post Office GDS Online Application Fee

To complete the India Post GDS Application Form 2025 candidates have to pay an application fee. The fee will be paid online mode through Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking. Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs. 100/- and applicants from other categories are exempted from payment of fee and they may apply online directly for India Post Office Recruitment 2025.

India Post Office GDS Application Fee
CategoryFees
URRs 100
SC/ST/PWD/Female Candidates/Transwomen applicantsNil

How to Apply for GDS Recruitment 2025?

The candidates have to apply for India Post Office Recruitment 2025 in three stages- Registration, Payment of the Application fee, and online application. Each stage has been discussed below-

Stage 1- Registration

  1. Visit the official website of the India Post Office at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  2. The applicants must first register themself on the GDS online Engagement Portal.
  3. The applicants must have their own active email id and mobile number to generate a registration number & password.
  4. Keep the registration number and password for the further application process.

Stage 2- Payment of Application Fees

  1. The candidates must pay the required application fee of Rs. 100/- through online mode only.
  2. There is no application fee for female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.
  3. The fee once paid is non-refunded. Hence candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility for applying to a particular Division before making the fee payment.
  4. Applicants who are exempted from payment of a fee may apply online for India Post Recruitment 2025 directly.

Stage 3- Online Application

  1. After registration, and paying application fees the candidates have to apply online.
  2. The candidates have to select the division and exercise preferences in the application form after validating the registration number & mobile number.
  3. The applicant is required to upload a Recent Photograph and Signature at the time of submitting the online application in the formats and sizes prescribed
  4. The candidates are advised to select the Divisional head of the Division in which he/she is applying to expedite the verification of documents at a later stage.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today (21413 Vacancies) (2025)

