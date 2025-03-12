India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 – Correction Link Activated for 21413 Posts - MaruGujarat.in Official Website (2025)

WhatsApp Group Join Now

The India Post Office, under the Ministry of Communications, has officially announced the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025 for 21,413 vacancies across 36 postal circles in India. This is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking a secure government job in the postal department. Edit application option is enabled for the candidates who applied in GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January 2025 from 06/03/2025 to 08/03/2025

GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2025 (No. of posts: 21413).

Application submission Start date : 10/02/2025 , End date : 03/03/2025

If you have completed your 10th standard and are looking for a stable career, this recruitment drive is for you! The selection is based on a merit list, so no written exam is required.

✅ Quick Overview of India Post GDS Recruitment 2025

Organization India Post Office Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Total Vacancies 21,413 Application Mode Online Selection Process Merit-Based (No Exam) Job Location Across India (36 Circles) Official Website www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Apply Online 10th February 2025 to 3rd March 2025

📅 Important Dates

Event Date Online Application Start Date 10th February 2025 Last Date to Apply 3rd March 2025 Correction Window for Application 6th – 8th March 2025 GDS 1st Merit List Release To Be Announced

📢 Note: Apply before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

📌 India Post GDS Vacancy 2025 – Category-Wise Breakdown

A total of 21,413 vacancies have been announced across 36 postal circles in India.

📌 Circle-wise vacancies can be checked on the official website.

🎓 Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025

Before applying, candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions:

📍 Educational Qualification

✔ 10th Pass (Mathematics & English as compulsory subjects)

✔ Must have studied the local language of the postal circle up to Class 10

✔ Basic Computer Knowledge required

✔ Knowledge of Cycling is desirable

📍 Age Limit (as of 3rd March 2025)

Minimum Age: 18 Years

18 Years Maximum Age: 40 Years

📍 Age Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years EWS No Relaxation PwD (General) 10 Years PwD (OBC) 13 Years PwD (SC/ST) 15 Years

💰 India Post GDS Salary 2025

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary based on the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) structure.

Post Name Salary (Per Month) Branch Postmaster (BPM) ₹12,000 – ₹29,380 Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak ₹10,000 – ₹24,470

📢 Additional benefits like DA, incentives, and allowances will be provided as per government rules.

📍 Selection Process for GDS Recruitment 2025

The selection process is merit-based, which means:

✔ No written exam or interview

✔ Selection is based on Class 10th marks

✔ Higher percentage = Higher chance of selection

✔ Document Verification (DV) and Medical Test before final selection

📌 For candidates with grades instead of marks, a multiplication factor of 9.5 will be used to calculate marks.

📝 Application Fees

Category Fee General/OBC/EWS (Male) ₹100 SC/ST/PwD/Female/Transwomen No Fee

📌 Payment Mode: Online (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI)

📌 GDS Merit List 2025 & Cut-Off

The GDS Merit List is generated based on Class 10th marks. The cut-off varies by state and category. Previous years’ cut-offs indicate that candidates with higher percentages have a better chance of selection.

📌 The GDS Merit List 2025 will be available on the official website once released.

📜 Documents Required at the Time of Document Verification

✔ Class 10th Mark Sheet & Certificate

✔ Identity Proof (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, etc.)

✔ Caste Certificate (if applicable)

✔ PWD Certificate (if applicable)

✔ EWS Certificate (if applicable)

✔ Medical Certificate from a Government Hospital

✔ Two Passport Size Photographs

📥 How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025?

Follow these simple steps to apply online:

1️⃣ Visit the Official Website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

2️⃣ Click on “Registration” and enter your details

3️⃣ Validate OTP sent to your registered mobile number

4️⃣ Select your preferred circle & division

5️⃣ Upload scanned documents (Photograph, Signature, Educational Certificates)

6️⃣ Pay the Application Fee (if applicable)

7️⃣ Submit the form and take a printout for reference

📌 Correction Window: Candidates can edit their application from 6th – 8th March 2025.

📌 Prerequisites for Uploading Documents

✔ Scanned Photograph (JPEG, <50 KB)

✔ Scanned Signature (JPEG, <20 KB)

✔ Matriculation Certificate & Mark Sheet

✔ Valid ID Proof

✔ Caste & Disability Certificates (if applicable)

📢 Ensure all documents are clear and readable before uploading.

📎 Important Links

Link URL Correction Form

Click Here GDS Notification 2025 PDF Download Here Apply Online: Click Here Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

🔑 Key Takeaways

✔ 21,413 vacancies in India Post GDS Recruitment 2025

✔ Merit-based selection (No Exam)

✔ 10th-pass candidates can apply

✔ Attractive salary package

✔ Last Date to Apply: 3rd March 2025

❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025?

👉 3rd March 2025.

2. Is there any exam for GDS recruitment?

👉 No, the selection is merit-based on 10th marks.

3. Can I apply for multiple states?

👉 No, you can apply for one postal division only.

4. How will I know if I am selected?

👉 The GDS Merit List 2025 will be released on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Updates on the Telegram Channel: Click Here The post First appeared onMaru Gujarat Official Website To Get Fast Updates Download our Apps:Android |Telegram Channel|Telegram Group Stay connected withwww.marugujarat.infor latest updates

આ પણ વાંચો :

