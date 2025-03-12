India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 – Correction Link Activated for 21413 Posts - MaruGujarat.in Official Website (2025)

✅ Quick Overview of India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 📅 Important Dates 📌 India Post GDS Vacancy 2025 – Category-Wise Breakdown 🎓 Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 📍 Educational Qualification 📍 Age Limit (as of 3rd March 2025) 📍 Age Relaxation 💰 India Post GDS Salary 2025 📍 Selection Process for GDS Recruitment 2025 📝 Application Fees 📌 GDS Merit List 2025 & Cut-Off 📜 Documents Required at the Time of Document Verification 📥 How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025? 📌 Prerequisites for Uploading Documents 📎 Important Links 🔑 Key Takeaways ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025? 2. Is there any exam for GDS recruitment? 3. Can I apply for multiple states? 4. How will I know if I am selected? References

The India Post Office, under the Ministry of Communications, has officially announced the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025 for 21,413 vacancies across 36 postal circles in India. This is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking a secure government job in the postal department.

Edit application option is enabled for the candidates who applied in GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January 2025 from 06/03/2025 to 08/03/2025

GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2025 (No. of posts: 21413).

Application submission Start date : 10/02/2025 , End date : 03/03/2025

If you have completed your 10th standard and are looking for a stable career, this recruitment drive is for you! The selection is based on a merit list, so no written exam is required.

Quick Overview of India Post GDS Recruitment 2025

OrganizationIndia Post Office
Post NameGramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)
Total Vacancies21,413
Application ModeOnline
Selection ProcessMerit-Based (No Exam)
Job LocationAcross India (36 Circles)
Official Websitewww.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Apply Online10th February 2025 to 3rd March 2025

📅 Important Dates

EventDate
Online Application Start Date10th February 2025
Last Date to Apply3rd March 2025
Correction Window for Application6th – 8th March 2025
GDS 1st Merit List ReleaseTo Be Announced

📢 Note: Apply before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

📌 India Post GDS Vacancy 2025 – Category-Wise Breakdown

A total of 21,413 vacancies have been announced across 36 postal circles in India.

📌 Circle-wise vacancies can be checked on the official website.

🎓 Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025

Before applying, candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions:

📍 Educational Qualification

10th Pass (Mathematics & English as compulsory subjects)
✔ Must have studied the local language of the postal circle up to Class 10
✔ Basic Computer Knowledge required
Knowledge of Cycling is desirable

📍 Age Limit (as of 3rd March 2025)

  • Minimum Age: 18 Years
  • Maximum Age: 40 Years

📍 Age Relaxation

CategoryAge Relaxation
SC/ST5 Years
OBC3 Years
EWSNo Relaxation
PwD (General)10 Years
PwD (OBC)13 Years
PwD (SC/ST)15 Years

💰 India Post GDS Salary 2025

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary based on the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) structure.

Post NameSalary (Per Month)
Branch Postmaster (BPM)₹12,000 – ₹29,380
Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak₹10,000 – ₹24,470

📢 Additional benefits like DA, incentives, and allowances will be provided as per government rules.

📍 Selection Process for GDS Recruitment 2025

The selection process is merit-based, which means:

No written exam or interview
✔ Selection is based on Class 10th marks
Higher percentage = Higher chance of selection
Document Verification (DV) and Medical Test before final selection

📌 For candidates with grades instead of marks, a multiplication factor of 9.5 will be used to calculate marks.

📝 Application Fees

CategoryFee
General/OBC/EWS (Male)₹100
SC/ST/PwD/Female/TranswomenNo Fee

📌 Payment Mode: Online (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI)

📌 GDS Merit List 2025 & Cut-Off

The GDS Merit List is generated based on Class 10th marks. The cut-off varies by state and category. Previous years’ cut-offs indicate that candidates with higher percentages have a better chance of selection.

📌 The GDS Merit List 2025 will be available on the official website once released.

📜 Documents Required at the Time of Document Verification

✔ Class 10th Mark Sheet & Certificate
✔ Identity Proof (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, etc.)
✔ Caste Certificate (if applicable)
✔ PWD Certificate (if applicable)
✔ EWS Certificate (if applicable)
✔ Medical Certificate from a Government Hospital
✔ Two Passport Size Photographs

📥 How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025?

Follow these simple steps to apply online:

1️⃣ Visit the Official Websiteindiapostgdsonline.gov.in
2️⃣ Click on “Registration” and enter your details
3️⃣ Validate OTP sent to your registered mobile number
4️⃣ Select your preferred circle & division
5️⃣ Upload scanned documents (Photograph, Signature, Educational Certificates)
6️⃣ Pay the Application Fee (if applicable)
7️⃣ Submit the form and take a printout for reference

📌 Correction Window: Candidates can edit their application from 6th – 8th March 2025.

📌 Prerequisites for Uploading Documents

Scanned Photograph (JPEG, <50 KB)
Scanned Signature (JPEG, <20 KB)
Matriculation Certificate & Mark Sheet
Valid ID Proof
Caste & Disability Certificates (if applicable)

📢 Ensure all documents are clear and readable before uploading.

📎 Important Links

LinkURL
Correction Form
Click Here
GDS Notification 2025 PDFDownload Here
Apply Online:Click Here
Official Websiteindiapostgdsonline.gov.in

🔑 Key Takeaways

21,413 vacancies in India Post GDS Recruitment 2025
Merit-based selection (No Exam)
10th-pass candidates can apply
Attractive salary package
Last Date to Apply: 3rd March 2025

❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025?

👉 3rd March 2025.

2. Is there any exam for GDS recruitment?

👉 No, the selection is merit-based on 10th marks.

3. Can I apply for multiple states?

👉 No, you can apply for one postal division only.

4. How will I know if I am selected?

👉 The GDS Merit List 2025 will be released on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

🚀 Stay tuned with Maru Gujarat for the latest government job updates! 🎯

Important: Please always Check and Confirm the above details with the official website and Advertisement / Notification.

આ પણ વાંચો : 💥

📢 Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Recruitment 2025: Special Drive for PwD Candidates!

📢 Exciting Job Opportunities at VNSGU – Special Recruitment Drive for PwD Candidates!

🚀 Municipal Engineer Recruitment 2025: Join the Urban Development Team!

Call Letters

GPSC Call Letters to be downloaded in the month of March-2025

GPSC Common General Studies Exam Call Letter 2025 for Various Posts 📢

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 | SBI Bank PO Written Exam Admit Card

CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Released! 🎉📢

High Court of Gujarat Translator (Viva-voce Test) Call Letters 2025

More Details

Latest Results

🚒 Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) – Sainik (Fireman) Exam Results 2024 🏆

🚆 RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Assistant Loco Pilot Result Now! 🎉

More Details

Question Papers/Answer key

GPSC Updates on 13-08-2021

SEB TET 1 Provisional Answer key (16-04-2023)

High Court of Gujarat Legal Assistant Question Paper with Provisional Answer Key 2021

More Details

