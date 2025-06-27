Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. (2025)

Posted by Defense World Staff on Apr 26th, 2025

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innospec worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,240.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

