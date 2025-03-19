Innovation - Spot Defense - Explore Bathroom (2025)

If you're in the hunt for a cartridge, chances are that you have a drip or other issue and we want to get you taken care of quickly. We have several options on our site to help you identify, order and replace your cartridge and get your faucet in working order again.

Here are some steps to help you identify what cartridge you need:

Let’s start by identifying your faucet. If you still have your packaging or instruction manual, the product model number (usually an 8 digit code, i.e. F-529-7AYY) is displayed on the product package and on the instruction manual right below the product name. If you don't know your model number, we have an easy-to-use filter feature to help narrow it down. On the home page hover over KITCHEN or BATHROOM. Then select the type of faucet you have (for example BATHROOM FAUCETS or CENTERSET). From there you can easily filter by Category, Finishes, Price / Style, or use the Advanced filter feature. Select your matching product. Click on INSTALLATION & SUPPORT to open the PARTS DIAGRAM and identify your cartridge. If you've already removed the cartridge and want to identify a replacement that way, you can also search our cartridges directly if you know the part number or what it looks like. From the home page hover over PARTS & SUPPORT, click REPLACEMENT PARTS, and select CARTRIDGES. You can filter by cartridge type to help identify what you are looking for. Once you select a cartridge there is a thumbnail image that shows the approximate dimensions of the cartridge. You can also scroll down to get exact specifications. Once you have identified your cartridge, it's time to order! If your product is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, please contact our customer service team for your product parts: 1-800-PFAUCET ( 1-800-732-8238 ) – it helps if you have the part number from step 2) To purchase replacement parts for your out of warranty faucet, visit our WHERE TO BUY page.

We have put a lot of information on our website to help you quickly identify what cartridge you need, but remember we're here to help you in person and always happy to have a conversation. Please call us at 1-800-PFAUCET (1-800-732-8238) so that we can get you back to loving your Pfister product again.