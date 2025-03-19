Innovation - Spot Defense - Explore Bathroom (2025)

If you're in the hunt for a cartridge, chances are that you have a drip or other issue and we want to get you taken care of quickly. We have several options on our site to help you identify, order and replace your cartridge and get your faucet in working order again.
Here are some steps to help you identify what cartridge you need:
- Let’s start by identifying your faucet. If you still have your packaging or instruction manual, the product model number (usually an 8 digit code, i.e. F-529-7AYY) is displayed on the product package and on the instruction manual right below the product name. If you don't know your model number, we have an easy-to-use filter feature to help narrow it down. On the home page hover over KITCHEN or BATHROOM. Then select the type of faucet you have (for example BATHROOM FAUCETS or CENTERSET). From there you can easily filter by Category, Finishes, Price / Style, or use the Advanced filter feature. Select your matching product. Click on INSTALLATION & SUPPORT to open the PARTS DIAGRAM and identify your cartridge.
- If you've already removed the cartridge and want to identify a replacement that way, you can also search our cartridges directly if you know the part number or what it looks like. From the home page hover over PARTS & SUPPORT, click REPLACEMENT PARTS, and select CARTRIDGES. You can filter by cartridge type to help identify what you are looking for. Once you select a cartridge there is a thumbnail image that shows the approximate dimensions of the cartridge. You can also scroll down to get exact specifications.
- Once you have identified your cartridge, it's time to order! If your product is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, please contact our customer service team for your product parts: 1-800-PFAUCET (1-800-732-8238) – it helps if you have the part number from step 2) To purchase replacement parts for your out of warranty faucet, visit our WHERE TO BUY page.
We have put a lot of information on our website to help you quickly identify what cartridge you need, but remember we're here to help you in person and always happy to have a conversation. Please call us at 1-800-PFAUCET (1-800-732-8238) so that we can get you back to loving your Pfister product again.
Regular cleaning and caring for your faucet is the best way to keep its beautiful finish lasting a lifetime!
Here are a few steps you can take to ensure your faucet continues to look great:
- Wipe down your faucet with a soft cloth dampened with warm water. This will help clear away minor build up and some spots. Make sure to dry the wiped down areas with a dry soft cloth.
- If you've already tried that step and still have some buildup on your faucet, you can try adding some white vinegar mixed with water (a 50/50 ratio of each) with your soft cloth. Again, you will use a dry soft cloth to wipe away any excess residue.
- If you're still seeing buildup or spots on your faucet, using a mild soap or mild cleaner may help. Please note that you want to avoid using any acids or solvents on your faucet as this may damage your faucet's finish and can void the warranty.
A great option for high use areas of your home or for those products that seem to collect water spots is Pfister's Spot Defense™ protective finish, which resists the daily build-up of fingerprints and water spots. Along with regular wiping down as mentioned in step 1 above, Spot Defense™ finished faucets are a great way to keep your kitchen and bathrooms looking pristine.
Hopefully these steps have helped you, but if you still have some questions, don't worry, we've added some additional steps you can review in the troubleshooting section on our website. You can also contact our service team using our "Ask a Question" section on our website or by calling us at 1-800-PFAUCET (1-800-732-8238).
Shopping for new plumbing fixtures? Yay! We're so excited for you! It's remarkable how changing the look of a bath or kitchen faucet can really update a space. Innovation and functional upgrades can also simplify things and add productivity in those rooms. There's a lot to think about when you're in this phase of the process, but we highlighted a few of the more important ones below to get your mind working.
- Hole configuration – Sinks or countertops can be drilled a few different ways, which may impact what kind of faucet you need. Common set-ups are 1 hole or 3 holes in bathrooms and 1 – 4 hole patterns in the kitchen. Following are a few key things to pay attention to in each room:
a. Bathroom –
- The most common bathroom set-up in North America is a 3-hole drill pattern where the left and right holes are 4" apart. This configuration fits CENTERSET style products.
- Typically considered a higher end installation method, there is another 3-hole pattern where the left and right holes are 8" apart – this allows for space between the handles and spout. This configuration fits WIDESPREAD style products. Powder rooms and modern bathrooms often feature SINGLE HANDLE faucets. Most of these install in 1 hole patterns. That said, many single handle faucets are sold with deckplates that will cover the left and right holes in a traditional 4" 3-hole pattern – you can achieve the more modern look without replacing your sink or countertop.
- The first thing to know about kitchen hole patterns is that many different faucet types can fit the same one. If you have a more traditional 2 handle standard or single handle standard style and want to upgrade to a pull down or pull out, it is most likely possible.
- The most common kitchen hole preparation is a 3-hole pattern, where the left and right holes are 8" apart. 2 HANDLE STANDARD and some SINGLE HANDLE STANDARD faucets require this hole prep. Most PULL OUT and PULL DOWN faucets can accommodate a 3-Hole prep when the optional deckplate is used to cover the open left and right holes.
- 4 hole configurations often exist to accommodate an accessory, like a sidespray, soap pump or air gap.
- 1 hole patterns can be found in newer, modern preparations where counters were drilled for a single post design. Most Pfister PULL OUT and most PULL DOWN faucets are sold with a smaller single hole deckplate to accommodate 1 hole configurations.
Be sure to look for the hole configurations icon under SPECIFICATIONS on each specific product's landing page to understand what drill patterns your selection will fit.
- Choosing your style and finish…the fun stuff! - Style is incredibly personal and it's hard for us to pick a favorite, that's why Pfister makes a wide variety across Traditional, Transitional and Modern influences. We pair them with the latest trends in finishes, like matte black and brushed gold, along with proven standards like polished chrome and brushed nickel.
When putting together a design for a complete room, it's often useful to consider the complete color palette and finish of other fixtures present, like appliances. In bathrooms, Pfister offers a matching suite of bath hardware in many of our collections, giving you a simple way to completely change the look of your bathroom.
A recent finish performance advancement worth calling out is Pfister's Spot Defense Brushed Nickel and Stainless finish, which helps prevent water spots and fingerprints. This finish is great for faucets that see a lot of use throughout the day.
- Go for a technology upgrade! - For kitchen faucets especially, you'll also want to think about what features you want in the faucet. One big thing to consider is whether or not you want to have a pulldown/pullout spray option built into your faucet or if you want to have a more traditional sidespray. You also want to think about whether you want a soap pump, how many handles you want and if you want to have a faucet that can turn on without touching it.
Finally, if you have kids or anyone in your house that has difficulty using their hands, you should consider a faucet that is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. This basically means that the faucet can be turned on and off easily. You might also want to consider a faucet with a temp limit stop, which allows you to set the maximum temperature that can come out of the faucet. That prevents people from getting accidentally scalded if they only turn the hot water on.
We have spec submittals for each of our products which list out the available certifications. As long as you know the SKU, or family name and platform you can find your product on our site. Each product's landing page has spec sheets, install guides and maintenance and care guides in the "Installation and Support" section which can be downloaded to satisfy the needs of an inspector.
If you are remodeling your kitchen or bathroom, chances are that you're being asked to provide specification information for your plumbing fixtures. Codes around water usage are changing rapidly and many cities and counties have adopted new state and federal requirements. We've made access to this information easy. On any product landing page, click on INSTALLATION AND SUPPORT to find technical documents specific to that product. Resources available to you include:
- Specification Submittal – this is usually the documentation that your contractor and/ or inspector wants. It includes dimensions, flow rate, and code compliance and certifications.
- Instruction Sheet – the installation guide supplied with your product
- Parts Diagram – detailed parts explosion, helps you identify and order replacement parts
- Maintenance Guide – includes information on common maintenance activities, like cartridge removal and drain care.
If you are a commercial customer and have additional questions beyond what is provided on the spec sub, please call us at 1-800-PFAUCET (1-800-732-8238). Pfister is a member of Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) and manufactures its products to meet or exceed IAPMO, ANSI, NSF, ASME and CSA standards. Many of our products are Water Sense compliant.
Thank you for choosing a Pfister faucet for your home. You will be pleased to know that a Pfister faucet will give you years of beauty and durability. In fact, we at Pfister are so confident of our quality that we can offer you the following:
- Pfister Lifetime Limited Mechanical & Pfinish Warranty
- Covers Pfunction and Pfinish for as long as You Own Your Home
- (Commercial Applications Limit the Duration of the Warranties)
Please click hereto read the Pfister products warranties. Proof of Purchase may be required in order to obtain any of the benefits set forth on this document.
First, thanks for being a part of the Pfister family. We believe in long term relationships, so whether it's day one and you need some installation help or a decade down the road and your faucet needs some tuning up, we are here to help.
Here's a quick three step process that will get you to most solutions. You can also find these on the troubleshooting page on this website. The quickest path there is to hover over PARTS & SUPPORT at the top menu on any page, and then select TROUBLESHOOTING under “How Can We Help?” (OR click hereto go directly to the Troubleshooting page).
- Let's start by identifying your faucet. If you still have your packaging or instruction manual, the product model number (usually an 8 digit code, i.e. F-529-7AYY) is displayed on the product package and on the instruction manual right below the product name. If you don't have either of these, it's no problem, we have an extensive product catalog online (including discontinued items) and can help you find yours. Follow the steps under “Help! I no longer have the documentation or packaging” to get to the right type of product. Click on “Browse All [specific type] Faucet Products” and then select the best options that match your product. Pick yours from the narrowed down list.
- Next, find the source of the problem. Once you've identified your product—find your installation manuals, maintenance guides, and parts explosions on the support page for your faucet model. These documents show you how to clean the aerator, a common cause of low water pressure, and how to take apart the handle. You can also review the installation manual to make sure your faucet is installed correctly. You can also find general information specific to common faucet types (kitchen pull-down, bath 8” widespread, etc.) through the TROUBLESHOOTING page. Click on the type that most resembles yours in step 1, “Help! I no longer have the documentation or packaging”, and you will get to a page with useful topics and videos to help answer your questions.
- Order replacement parts. If the information on the website has helped you identify the source of your problem, you may need to obtain replacement parts. If your product is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, please contact our customer service team for your product parts: 1-800-PFAUCET (1-800-732-8238) – it helps if you have the part number that you picked up in step 2. To purchase replacement parts for your out of warranty faucet, visit our Where to Buy page and select the online retailer section.
We have put a lot of information on our website to help you quickly resolve common issues, but remember that we are here to help you in person and always happy to have a conversation. Please call us at 1-800-PFAUCET (1-800-732-8238) so that we can get you back to loving your Pfister product again.