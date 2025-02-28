Inogen At Home Oxygen Concentrator | Inogen (2025)

Specifications apply to all new retail units sold after December 7th 2015.

Inogen® Portable Oxygen Concentrators

USES: Inogen® Portable Oxygen Concentrators provide a high concentration of supplemental oxygen to patients requiring respiratory therapy on a prescriptive basis. It may be used in home, institution, vehicle and various mobile environments.

DO NOT USE IF: This device is not intended to be used in any way other than described in the indications for use. Do not use in parallel or series with other oxygen concentrators or oxygen therapy devices. This device is to be used as an oxygen supplement and is not intended to be life sustaining or life supporting. ONLY use this product if the patient is capable of spontaneous breath, able to inhale and exhale without the use of a machine. The conserving, or pulse dose, oxygen delivery technique used by this device is contraindicated in persons whose breathing during normal resting would be unable to trigger the device. Proper device triggering, set up and operation must be confirmed by an experienced clinician or other respiratory professional. Not for use by tracheotomized patients. Use of this device has not been studied in pediatric populations. Consult your physician before using the product for pediatric patients.

WARNINGS: The device produces enriched oxygen gas, which accelerates combustion. Do not allow smoking or open flames within 2m (6.56ft) of this device while in use. If you feel ill or uncomfortable, or if the concentrator does not signal an oxygen pulse and you are unable to hear and/or feel the oxygen pulse, consult your equipment provider and/or your physician immediately. If you are unable to communicate discomfort, you may require additional monitoring and or a distributed alarm system to convey the information about the discomfort and or the medical urgency to your responsible caregiver to avoid harm. Use only spare parts recommended by the manufacturer to ensure proper function and to avoid the risk of fire and burns. To avoid danger of choking or strangulation hazard, keep cords away from children and pets.

TALK TO YOUR HEALTH CARE PROVIDER: The oxygen flow setting must be determined and recorded for each patient individually by the prescriber, including the configuration of the device, its parts and the accessories. It is the responsibility of the patient to periodically reassess the setting(s) of the therapy for effectiveness. The proper placement and positioning of the prongs of the nasal cannula in the nose is critical for oxygen to be delivered.

Inogen At Home® Stationary Oxygen Concentrator

USES: The Inogen At Home® Oxygen Concentrator is used on a prescriptive basis by patients requiring supplemental oxygen. It supplies a high concentration of oxygen and is used with a nasal cannula to channel oxygen from the concentrator to the patient. The Inogen At Home® Oxygen Concentrator may be used in a home or institution.

DO NOT USE IF: This device is not intended to be used in any way other than described in the indications for use. This device is to be used as an oxygen supplement and is not intended to be life sustaining or life supporting. ONLY use this product if the patient is capable of spontaneous breath, able to inhale and exhale without the use of a machine. Not for pediatric use. Not for use by tracheotomized patients.

WARNINGS: The device produces enriched oxygen gas, which accelerates combustion. Do not use the device when smoking or near open flame, matches, petroleum, oil, grease, solvents, radiant heaters, aerosols, etc. If you feel ill or uncomfortable, consult your equipment provider and/or your physician immediately. If you are unable to communicate discomfort, you may require additional monitoring and or a distributed alarm system to convey the information about the discomfort and or the medical urgency to your responsible caregiver to avoid harm. Use only spare parts recommended by the manufacturer to ensure proper function and to avoid the risk of fire and burns. To avoid danger of choking or strangulation hazard, keep cords away from children and pets.

TALK TO YOUR HEALTH CARE PROVIDER: The oxygen flow setting must be determined and recorded for each patient individually by the prescriber, including the configuration of the device, its parts and the accessories. It is the responsibility of the patient to periodically reassess the setting(s) of the therapy for effectiveness. The proper placement and positioning of the prongs of the nasal cannula in the nose is critical for oxygen to be delivered.

