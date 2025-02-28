Inside Hair Wellness Innovation: Nutrafol’s Kelly George Shares Cutting-Edge Strategies at Beauty Accelerate (2025)

💡Beauty Accelerateis returningLIVEto the East CoastMarch 12-13, 2025, at the Ocean Place Resort & Spa in Long Branch, New Jersey. The event features expert talks from newsmaker brands and innovation thought leaders, networking opportunities, and a boutique exhibition of concept products and services from leading ingredient, packaging and contract/turnkey manufacturing partners. 👉🏽Register now!

At this year’s Beauty Accelerate, we’re diving into the future of hair care with an exciting session led by Kelly George, Ph.D., who currently serves as the senior director of innovation at Nutrafol. Titled "A Whole-Body Approach to Deliver Innovations in Hair and Scalp Health," this talk promises to unpack the latest strategies, technologies and ingredients shaping the industry. Hair wellness is having a moment — actually, it’s having a major moment.Nearly 115 million peoplein the U.S. have hair health concerns, making this topic one of the leading beauty issues worldwide.

In fact, hair loss treatments continue to grow in interest from consumers, reaching 18.3 million views on Tik Tok in 2024, up 64.5% from 2023.1In addition, hair lossis now the 8th most-searched category within hair across Google and Tik Tok combined.2

It’s clear that consumers are increasingly seeking options for their thinning hair. This global consumer need has helped Nutrafol become one of Unilever’s power brands. With 1.5M+ people growing with the brand and its range of science-backed, physician-formulated products, Nutrafol is the nation’s No.1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand.3, 4

An important part of Nutrafol's success has been its focus on a whole-body approach, addressing key root causes of hair thinning and shedding - factors like stress, hormones, metabolism, nutrition, aging and lifestyle. In addition to nutraceutical interventions, Nutrafol has delivered innovations in the topicals category through studying the scalp microbiome and advancing novel technologies such as plant-based exosome-like vesicles. The company's ambition remains to research, discover and advance innovations in hair and scalp health as meaningful options to address a growing consumer need.

So, what does this mean for beauty brands and formulators? It’s time to innovate!

Whether you’re a product formulator, marketer or just fascinated by the science of great hair, this session will leave you buzzing with inspiration. You’ll get insider insights into the latest advancements and actionable ideas to bring these breakthrough solutions to life.

So, if you’re ready to transform the way you think about hair growth and scalp health, don’t miss out. The era of hair wellness innovation is here, and Beauty Accelerate is the place to be.

About Kelly George, Ph.D.

George is responsible for ideation, creation, management and execution of early stage technologies for future product launches at Nutrafol. Before Nutrafol, she was the open innovation leader for Clorox's Health, Beauty and Wellness business units. She also held research and product development roles in the pharmaceutical and consumer product sectors for Procter & Gamble, Roche, L'Oréal and Merck.

George is a Board of Trustees member at Washington & Jefferson College, and previously served for 10 years on the American Chemical Society (ACS) Women Chemists Executive Committee. She holds bachelor's degrees in English and Chemistry from Washington & Jefferson College, and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

Behind the Scalp Care Boom

According to a report from Kline & Company, scalp care is emerging as a key focus in the hair care industry, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the scalp’s role in promoting healthy hair. Deep cleansing and exfoliation — collectively known as scalp detox — are leading this growth, targeting residue from products, dirt, oil buildup and dead skin cells.

Inspired by skin care, scalp detox incorporates both chemical exfoliation (using alpha-hydroxy acids or enzymes) and mechanical methods (such as brushes or scrubs with sea salt or coffee grounds). While these treatments are popular for at-home use, professional services are also expanding, with hair salons, scalp clinics and even medical institutions offering specialized treatments.

Scalp detox has traditionally been prominent in Asian markets like Japan and China, but its influence is spreading globally, fueled by rising interest in holistic detoxification and growing awareness of scalp health beyond issues like hair thinning. Deep cleansing now accounts for over 33% of total sales in the professional scalp care market, making it the fastest-growing function in this category.

As the trend evolves, innovative opportunities are emerging for brands to cater to this growing demand, particularly in dynamic markets like China, Germany, and Spain.

About Beauty Accelerate 2025

In an environment of consumer uncertainty, market saturation and rapid technological shifts in R&D and marketing, beauty is at an inflection point.

That's why Beauty Accelerate 2025: Future-proofing Beauty will deliver insights from industry- and category-leading experts and brands, offering practical strategies for product and brand development, marketing and consumer engagement to deliver growth that lasts.

Dates: March 12-13, 2025

Location: Ocean Place Resort & Spa in Long Branch, New Jersey

By uniting the best minds in marketing, R&D and data, this year's event will deliver actionable insights and strategies for brand success in 2025 and beyond.

From expanding the beautyspan with regenerative and longevity-focused innovation, to engaging Gen Alpha and Gen Z consumers, this year’s event will provide a 360-degree view of what it takes to succeed in beauty in 2025 and beyond.

Key themes will include:

Engaging Gen Alpha & Gen Z

Longevity & (p)rejuvenation: maximizing the beautyspan

The efficacy imperative: proof is not optional

Delivering value: insights for demanding consumers across categories

Obsession-worthy cosmetic packaging: design x function x sustainability

What the latest data tells us about what's next in beauty

Beauty innovations to capture white space

3 Reasons to AttendBeauty Accelerate2025

🤯This year’s event is tapping newsmaker brands, R&D technical experts and beauty leaders to present actionable takeaways for brands of every scale and across every beauty category.

🧪 In addition,Beauty Accelerate’s Innovator Talks and boutique exhibition will highlight the latest concept products, ingredients, packaging, technologies and services to drive future product development, R&D, marketing and retail success.

🍸 To bring it all together,Beauty Accelerate2025 will provide ample networking opportunities, from lunches to a closing cocktail reception to theC&T Allē Awards, an evening honoring the best in R&D and brand innovation.

👀More details, including featured speakers, program details and tickets, are continually updated. So be sure to check back!

