Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter 2025 Celebration: Photos (2025)

By Ryan Hudgins
The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to celebrate in style — and Easter is no exception.
“Happy Easter everybody!” Kris Jenner said in a Sunday, April 20, Instagram Story video. “I just wanted to show you my table which is actually for dinner tonight. But I have so much fun setting the table for holidays and making it really special for my family. I love, love, love doing this.”
Kris shared a clip of her festive set-up, including plates with a pastel-colored Easter egg design and bunny napkin holders. The middle of the table featured several flower arrangements with purple and pink florals.
“I love choosing the dishes, picking flowers — not picking them, but choosing them and decorating with them. It’s so much fun and it’s very therapeutic for me,” Kris said. “I spend a lot of time actually doing this. It makes me so happy.”
The day before, the family gathered for a daytime celebration — including a stuffed animal making station for the kids and a fittingly-themed array of sweet treats.
Scroll down to see more festive photos from the Kardashian-Jenners’ Easter celebrations:
Credit: Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram
The Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Easter 2025: Who Attended?
Credit: Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram
The Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Easter 2025: Who Attended?
Credit: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Treats With Lovey
Kylie Jenner videotaped mom Kris crouching down beside two grandchildren and showing them Easter-themed treats. “This is like a little bird nest cupcake,” Kris explained of a vanilla cupcake with blue frosting and candy eggs.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Cozy Bash
Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse of a stuffed animal making station, complete with outfits and accessories for the plush toy. “How cute is this, they’re going to make stuffed animals for Easter and fill them with things and dress them up like this,” Khloé explained in her Instagram Story video, zooming in on a duck stuffed animal dressed in a duck-themed yellow outfit.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Hoppy Party
Khloé snapped a photo of their bunny-themed white cake, which included a face and bunny ears with rainbow icing on top.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Treats
Beside the bunny-themed cake were rice krispie treats with pastel-colored frosting and sprinkles as well as rainbow mini cupcakes, chocolate cupcakes with blue icing featuring a duck and more festive desserts.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Flowers All Around
Colorful floral arrangements were placed in vases with carrots and asparagus lining the perimeter.
Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
PJ Morning
Kim Kardashian shared a video of son Psalm, 5, dressed in white PJs with a bunny pattern, while placing a basket over his head and pretending to be a Minecraft zombie. (Kim also shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, and son Saint, 9, with ex-husband Kanye West.)
