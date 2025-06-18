Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter 2025 Celebration: Photos (2025)

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to celebrate in style — and Easter is no exception.

“Happy Easter everybody!” Kris Jenner said in a Sunday, April 20, Instagram Story video. “I just wanted to show you my table which is actually for dinner tonight. But I have so much fun setting the table for holidays and making it really special for my family. I love, love, love doing this.”

Kris shared a clip of her festive set-up, including plates with a pastel-colored Easter egg design and bunny napkin holders. The middle of the table featured several flower arrangements with purple and pink florals.

“I love choosing the dishes, picking flowers — not picking them, but choosing them and decorating with them. It’s so much fun and it’s very therapeutic for me,” Kris said. “I spend a lot of time actually doing this. It makes me so happy.”

The day before, the family gathered for a daytime celebration — including a stuffed animal making station for the kids and a fittingly-themed array of sweet treats.

Scroll down to see more festive photos from the Kardashian-Jenners’ Easter celebrations: