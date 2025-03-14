Inspire Adult Wet Wipes, Wash Cloths | Adult Wipes for Incontinence & Cleansing for Elderly, 8"x12" Count 12 packs of 50 - Cherrycatshop (2025)

Rated 4 out of 5

Adult Wash cloths – good size 8"x12", great price for 12 packs of 50 ea (600). Could be a little bit more moist. It is thick enough that it does not break. Bought it for travel. It is advertised for Incontinence & Cleansing, but I think anyone can use this for camping, gym, etc. Great that it does not have any scents. PLEASE DO NOT FLUSH DOWN THE TOILET. On sale at $41.10 plus tax for 12.