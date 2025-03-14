Inspire Adult Wet Wipes, Wash Cloths | Adult Wipes for Incontinence & Cleansing for Elderly, 8"x12" Count 12 packs of 50 - Cherrycatshop (2025)

13 reviews for Inspire Adult Wet Wipes, Wash Cloths | Adult Wipes for Incontinence & Cleansing for Elderly, 8″x12″ Count 12 packs of 50
Rated 4 out of 5
Amazon Customer (verified owner) –
Adult Wash cloths - good size, great price for 12 packs of 50, could be a little bit more moist
Adult Wash cloths – good size 8"x12", great price for 12 packs of 50 ea (600). Could be a little bit more moist. It is thick enough that it does not break. Bought it for travel. It is advertised for Incontinence & Cleansing, but I think anyone can use this for camping, gym, etc. Great that it does not have any scents. PLEASE DO NOT FLUSH DOWN THE TOILET. On sale at $41.10 plus tax for 12.
Rated 5 out of 5
sage (verified owner) –
This is an excellent product!
After a recent abdominal surgery, I was unable to shower or have a bath in a tub. These washclothes answered my problem. They work brilliantly and are also very cost effective. The entire package can be placed in a microwave for 30 seconds to warm them up.
I can imagine many ways they would be helpful for everyday situations not involving medical issues. When I return to work as a mobile technician, these will be in my vehicle for quick hand washing and cleanup.
Strongly recommended!
Rated 4 out of 5
Amazon Customer (verified owner) –
Does the job
When working with an adult, baby wipes can often feel way too small. These are much bigger and easier to use for an adult. They also travel well, and make accidents feel much more manageable. We bought the box because I couldn't find a regular supply of the larger wipes and we're happy with them and will re order when we need more.
Rated 5 out of 5
Jo-Anne Schindler (verified owner) –
Works Well
for the price it is perfect and the amount you get is wonderful. As my mom goes through alot of these it is great to be able to buy is such a large bulk amount! Worth the money.
Rated 5 out of 5
Inspire Adult Wipes (verified owner) –
FANTASTIC.
I always found baby wipes, even unscented, left a particular odour. Well, these wipes don't, seems like water and I love them. Good size, quality. Worth it. I use them on my face, everywhere on my body for a quick touch up or back up in case water unavailable. I use them to clean furniture, bird cage, spots on cloths, blankets from spills. Great bathroom buddy for personal areas. Value is unbelievable.
Rated 5 out of 5
Vee (verified owner) –
Beautiful colour match and size for the quilt I am working with.
I loved the colour and the softness of the fabric.
Rated 5 out of 5
Thelma (verified owner) –
Adult wipes
Good quality & price. However the most recent order was delivered to the wrong suite. Delivered to Apt. 21113 & should have been delivered to #2113. Still trying to locate them in the building.
Rated 5 out of 5
Amazon Customer (verified owner) –
Just the right size
Love these wash cloths for when you need extra help. Soft and cooling.
Rated 3 out of 5
Thelma (verified owner) –
NON FLUSHABLE!!!
NOT FLUSHABLE, I DON'T SEE IT ANYWHERE ON THE PACKAGE. DO NOT FLUSH IN CITY OR CEPTIC SYSTEM
Rated 5 out of 5
Fraser (verified owner) –
These are the Best of all time.
Sturdy , larger than most. Like a washcloth. Soft and plenty wet. No smell. Feels great taking makeup off. You can rinse and these towels are sturdy. Definite best item in washcloths for all your body parts! Great price. This best my 10 year wipes! Thirst are my new go to ! Love these. Please do not flush. Especially septic tank. They are large and could clog pipes. But I love them!!!
Rated 5 out of 5
Tony S (verified owner) –
Great wipes!
My wife fell and broke her pelvis. She can't get up to walk even with a walker to the bathroom for any function. Bottom wiping with Preparation H is impossible since they tear just trying to get them out of the pack. But these Inspire wipes are big enough to clean up any mess after wearing adult diapers as well as offering a refreshing way to attend to persona hygiene of all types. And no, unlike Prep H, they cannot be flushed but need to be put in the trash. Hopefully if used instead of Prep H, they should be put into a sealable plastic disposal bag. But also unlike Prep H, they not only don't tear, but they are easy to remove from the packet that has the same design. These are a God send for those laid up and actually for anyone even if you are a traveler and need to feel fresher when you suffer through a long flight.
Rated 5 out of 5
Terri Talkin (verified owner) –
Wonderful!
They are bigger in size, so soft and strong. They really clean well and I'm so glad I bought them. I'll probably be a repeat buyer.
Rated 5 out of 5
Lidia (verified owner) –
More Moist
This product is much more moist than the previous brand I was using. From the very first wipe to the very last wipe, the moisture is evenly distributed amongst all the layers. I like that much better.