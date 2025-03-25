Inter Dental Brushes - Fine (2025)

-
Paro Slider Refill Brushes S, Light Blue, Cylindrical ø 2.5 mm - 6 Brushes
Paro Swiss
paro®slider -refill-brushes S, light blue, cylindrical, ø 2.5 mmThe interdental revolution!Closed-mouth cleaning of interdental spaces?! Simpler and more effective than ever thanks to theparo®slider!The...
Oral Prevent Soft Smart Grip Brushes - 0.6mm Red - 24 Brushes Bulk Pack
Oral Prevent
Oral Prevent Smart Grip brushes feature a unique handle design that allows easy gripping of the brush for optimal during interdental cleaning. Made in Germany.Smart Brush benefits:High number of bristles and 2-layer bristle arrangement ensure a...
Oral Prevent Soft Smart Grip Brushes - 0.5mm Yellow - 24 Brushes Bulk Pack
Oral Prevent
Oral Prevent Smart Grip brushes feature a unique handle design that allows easy gripping of the brush for optimal during interdental cleaning. Made in Germany.Smart Brush benefits:High number of bristles and 2-layer bristle arrangement ensure a...
Stoddard OPTIM Soft Interdental Brushes X Fine -3mm Blue - 8 Brush Pack
Stoddard
All Stoddard interdental brushes are specially designed to clean thoroughly in the wider spaces between teeth and around bridges and braces. They are vital for the prevention of plaque build-up and will help in the promotion of healthy teeth and gums...
Stoddard OPTIM Soft Interdental Brushes X Fine -3mm Blue - 25 Brush Bulk Pack
Stoddard
All Stoddard interdental brushes are specially designed to clean thoroughly in the wider spaces between teeth and around bridges and braces. They are vital for the prevention of plaque build-up and will help in the promotion of healthy teeth and gums...
Stoddard OPTIM Soft Interdental Brushes Fine -3.5mm Yellow - 8 Brush Pack
Stoddard
All Stoddard interdental brushes are specially designed to clean thoroughly in the wider spaces between teeth and around bridges and braces. They are vital for the prevention of plaque build-up and will help in the promotion of healthy teeth and gums...
Stoddard OPTIM Soft Interdental Brushes Fine -3.5mm Yellow - 25 Brush Bulk Pack
Stoddard
All Stoddard interdental brushes are specially designed to clean thoroughly in the wider spaces between teeth and around bridges and braces. They are vital for the prevention of plaque build-up and will help in the promotion of healthy teeth and gums...
DentalPro Size 2 - X-Small I-Shape Yellow Interdental Brushes 10-Pack
Dental-Pro
These ultra premium interdental brushes made by the Jacks Company in Japan feature a Dual Bristle technology that have a softer set of bristles at the front of the brush to allow for more comfortable positioning between teeth and stiffer bristles toward...
TePe Fine 0.45mm Orange Interdental Brushes - Bulk 25 Pack
TePe
This is a bulk pack of 25 interdental brushes/pack. Each interdental brush has its own plastic cap. The cap can be used as hygienic protection of the brush or to extend the handle. Handle and packet are made of environmentally-friendly polypropylene...
TePe Fine 0.5mm Red Interdental Brush - 6 Pack
TePe
8 interdental brushes/pack. Each pack contains one plastic cap. The cap can be used as hygienic protection of the brush or to extend the handle. Handle and packet are made of environmentally-friendly polypropylene plastic.
TePe Regular 0.6mm Blue Interdental Brush - 6 Pack
TePe
8 interdental brushes/pack. Each pack contains one plastic cap. The cap can be used as hygienic protection of the brush or to extend the handle. Handle and packet are made of environmentally-friendly polypropylene plastic.
Lactona XS 3.1mm Interdental Brushes - Red
Lactona
Lactona XS 3.1mm Interdental Brushes - Red
TePe Interdental Brush Extra Soft Blue 0.6 mm - 8 Pack
TePe
TePe Interdental Brush Extra Soft is a unique range of interdental brushes with extra soft filaments for gentle cleaning. It is recommended for delicate oral tissue or inflammation, e.g. gingival lichen, and for mucosal sensitivity. It is ideal for...
Curaprox
Discover Optimal Interdental Hygiene with Curaprox Prime CPS 07 Interdental BrushesElevate your oral care routine with the Curaprox Prime CPS 07 Interdental Brushes, a pack of 8 premium brushes designed for thorough cleaning between teeth. These...
GUM Go-Betweens Ultra-Tight Proxabrush Cleaners Interdental Brushes - 10 Pack
Gum.Sunstar.Butler
The 'GUM Go-Betweens Ultra-Tight Proxabrush' formerly 'Butler Go-Betweens Cleaner' feature a strong, thin wire and brush to clean very very small spaces. Antibacterial bristles keep the brush cleaner between uses and the ultra small size is convenient...
Paro ISOLA F, XX-Fine, Yellow, Cylindrical, 2.5 mm Interdental Brushes -Art. 1044
Paro Swiss
The Paro ISOLA F, xx-fine, yellow, cylindrical, 2.5 mm interdental brushes are a replaceable interdental brushes. All Paro interdental brushes feature a coated plastic core wire so that they are safe for use around sensitive teeth and dental implants...
Paro ISOLA F, X-Fine, Blue, Cylindrical, 3 mm Interdental Brushes - Art 1041
Paro Swiss
The Paro ISOLA F, x-fine, Blue, cylindrical, 3 mm interdental brushes are a replaceable interdental brushes. All Paro interdental brushes feature a coated plastic core wire so that they are safe for use around sensitive teeth and dental implants. These...
Paro Flexi Grip, XX-Fine, Yellow, Cylindrical, 2.5 mm Interdental Brushes - #1074
Paro Swiss
The Paro FLEXI-GRIP interdental brushes are ready to use. The soft, round rubber holder allows for an excellent hold with two fingers and simplifies reaching of the brushes into all interdental spaces. The flexible, bendable holder is pleasant to the...
Piksters Purple Size 1 Fine Bamboo Interdental Brushes - 8 Pack
Piksters
ThePiksters Purple Size 1 Fine Bamboo Interdental Brushes - 8 Pack aremade from sustainable and biodegradable bamboo with caps. A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth'...
Piksters White Size 2 - 10 Pack
Piksters
A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.
Piksters White Size 2 - 40 pack
Piksters
A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.
Piksters Yellow Size 3 - 40 pack
Piksters
A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.
Piksters Red Size 4 - 10 Pack
Piksters
A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.
Paro Isola Long 3mm x-fine red cylindrical interdental brushes - ART 1016 - 10 Brushes - Swiss Made
Paro Swiss
The long wire end of the Paro Isola Long 3mm x-fine red cylindrical interdental brushes - ART 1016 brushes can be easily bent into the desired shape. In this way, the spaces between the teeth in the front and hard-to-reach areas in the side teeth area...
