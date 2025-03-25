Inter Dental Brushes - Fine (2025)

  • Paro Slider Refill Brushes S, Light Blue, Cylindrical ø 2.5 mm - 6 Brushes

    Paro Swiss

    $6.95

    paro®slider -refill-brushes S, light blue, cylindrical, ø 2.5 mmThe interdental revolution!Closed-mouth cleaning of interdental spaces?! Simpler and more effective than ever thanks to theparo®slider!The...

    $6.95

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Oral Prevent Soft Smart Grip Brushes - 0.6mm Red - 24 Brushes Bulk Pack

    Oral Prevent

    $18.99

    Oral Prevent Smart Grip brushes feature a unique handle design that allows easy gripping of the brush for optimal during interdental cleaning. Made in Germany.Smart Brush benefits:High number of bristles and 2-layer bristle arrangement ensure a...

    $18.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Oral Prevent Soft Smart Grip Brushes - 0.5mm Yellow - 24 Brushes Bulk Pack

    Oral Prevent

    $18.99

    Oral Prevent Smart Grip brushes feature a unique handle design that allows easy gripping of the brush for optimal during interdental cleaning. Made in Germany.Smart Brush benefits:High number of bristles and 2-layer bristle arrangement ensure a...

    $18.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Stoddard OPTIM Soft Interdental Brushes X Fine -3mm Blue - 8 Brush Pack

    Stoddard

    $5.25

    All Stoddard interdental brushes are specially designed to clean thoroughly in the wider spaces between teeth and around bridges and braces. They are vital for the prevention of plaque build-up and will help in the promotion of healthy teeth and gums...

    $5.25

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Stoddard OPTIM Soft Interdental Brushes X Fine -3mm Blue - 25 Brush Bulk Pack

    Stoddard

    MSRP: $19.50

    $16.00

    All Stoddard interdental brushes are specially designed to clean thoroughly in the wider spaces between teeth and around bridges and braces. They are vital for the prevention of plaque build-up and will help in the promotion of healthy teeth and gums...

    MSRP: $19.50

    $16.00

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Stoddard OPTIM Soft Interdental Brushes Fine -3.5mm Yellow - 25 Brush Bulk Pack

    Stoddard

    MSRP: $19.50

    $16.00

    All Stoddard interdental brushes are specially designed to clean thoroughly in the wider spaces between teeth and around bridges and braces. They are vital for the prevention of plaque build-up and will help in the promotion of healthy teeth and gums...

    MSRP: $19.50

    $16.00

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • DentalPro Size 2 - X-Small I-Shape Yellow Interdental Brushes 10-Pack

    Dental-Pro

    $6.99

    These ultra premium interdental brushes made by the Jacks Company in Japan feature a Dual Bristle technology that have a softer set of bristles at the front of the brush to allow for more comfortable positioning between teeth and stiffer bristles toward...

    $6.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • TePe Fine 0.45mm Orange Interdental Brushes - Bulk 25 Pack

    TePe

    $21.95

    This is a bulk pack of 25 interdental brushes/pack. Each interdental brush has its own plastic cap. The cap can be used as hygienic protection of the brush or to extend the handle. Handle and packet are made of environmentally-friendly polypropylene...

    $21.95

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • TePe Fine 0.5mm Red Interdental Brush - 6 Pack

    TePe

    $6.85

    8 interdental brushes/pack. Each pack contains one plastic cap. The cap can be used as hygienic protection of the brush or to extend the handle. Handle and packet are made of environmentally-friendly polypropylene plastic.

    $6.85

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • TePe Regular 0.6mm Blue Interdental Brush - 6 Pack

    TePe

    $6.85

    8 interdental brushes/pack. Each pack contains one plastic cap. The cap can be used as hygienic protection of the brush or to extend the handle. Handle and packet are made of environmentally-friendly polypropylene plastic.

    $6.85

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Lactona XS 3.1mm Interdental Brushes - Red

    Lactona

    $5.99

    Lactona XS 3.1mm Interdental Brushes - Red

    $5.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • TePe Interdental Brush Extra Soft Blue 0.6 mm - 8 Pack

    TePe

    $7.95

    TePe Interdental Brush Extra Soft is a unique range of interdental brushes with extra soft filaments for gentle cleaning. It is recommended for delicate oral tissue or inflammation, e.g. gingival lichen, and for mucosal sensitivity. It is ideal for...

    $7.95

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Curaprox

    $11.75

    Discover Optimal Interdental Hygiene with Curaprox Prime CPS 07 Interdental BrushesElevate your oral care routine with the Curaprox Prime CPS 07 Interdental Brushes, a pack of 8 premium brushes designed for thorough cleaning between teeth. These...

    $11.75

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • GUM Go-Betweens Ultra-Tight Proxabrush Cleaners Interdental Brushes - 10 Pack

    Gum.Sunstar.Butler

    $7.49

    The 'GUM Go-Betweens Ultra-Tight Proxabrush' formerly 'Butler Go-Betweens Cleaner' feature a strong, thin wire and brush to clean very very small spaces. Antibacterial bristles keep the brush cleaner between uses and the ultra small size is convenient...

    $7.49

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Paro ISOLA F, XX-Fine, Yellow, Cylindrical, 2.5 mm Interdental Brushes -Art. 1044

    Paro Swiss

    $5.99

    The Paro ISOLA F, xx-fine, yellow, cylindrical, 2.5 mm interdental brushes are a replaceable interdental brushes. All Paro interdental brushes feature a coated plastic core wire so that they are safe for use around sensitive teeth and dental implants...

    $5.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Paro ISOLA F, X-Fine, Blue, Cylindrical, 3 mm Interdental Brushes - Art 1041

    Paro Swiss

    $5.99

    The Paro ISOLA F, x-fine, Blue, cylindrical, 3 mm interdental brushes are a replaceable interdental brushes. All Paro interdental brushes feature a coated plastic core wire so that they are safe for use around sensitive teeth and dental implants. These...

    $5.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Paro Flexi Grip, XX-Fine, Yellow, Cylindrical, 2.5 mm Interdental Brushes - #1074

    Paro Swiss

    $5.29

    The Paro FLEXI-GRIP interdental brushes are ready to use. The soft, round rubber holder allows for an excellent hold with two fingers and simplifies reaching of the brushes into all interdental spaces. The flexible, bendable holder is pleasant to the...

    $5.29

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Piksters Purple Size 1 Fine Bamboo Interdental Brushes - 8 Pack

    Piksters

    $6.99

    ThePiksters Purple Size 1 Fine Bamboo Interdental Brushes - 8 Pack aremade from sustainable and biodegradable bamboo with caps. A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth'...

    $6.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Piksters White Size 2 - 10 Pack

    Piksters

    $6.99

    A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.

    $6.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Piksters White Size 2 - 40 pack

    Piksters

    $21.95

    A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.

    $21.95

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Piksters Yellow Size 3 - 40 pack

    Piksters

    $21.95

    A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.

    $21.95

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Piksters Red Size 4 - 10 Pack

    Piksters

    $6.99

    A mini interdental brush for removing plaque and food debris from between the teeth, giving a 'fresh mouth' feeling. Like floss, only easier.

    $6.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

  • Paro Isola Long 3mm x-fine red cylindrical interdental brushes - ART 1016 - 10 Brushes - Swiss Made

    Paro Swiss

    $9.99

    The long wire end of the Paro Isola Long 3mm x-fine red cylindrical interdental brushes - ART 1016 brushes can be easily bent into the desired shape. In this way, the spaces between the teeth in the front and hard-to-reach areas in the side teeth area...

    $9.99

    Add to Cart Quick view

Inter Dental Brushes - Fine (2025)

References

Top Articles
Free Glucose Meter and Test Strips
How to Get Free Diabetes Supplies
How to Apply Eyeshadow Eyeliner: 12 Powder Eyeliner Tips and Tutorials
Latest Posts
Test strips and monitors
How To Use Eyeshadow As Eyeliner | Charlotte Tilbury
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dong Thiel

Last Updated:

Views: 6473

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dong Thiel

Birthday: 2001-07-14

Address: 2865 Kasha Unions, West Corrinne, AK 05708-1071

Phone: +3512198379449

Job: Design Planner

Hobby: Graffiti, Foreign language learning, Gambling, Metalworking, Rowing, Sculling, Sewing

Introduction: My name is Dong Thiel, I am a brainy, happy, tasty, lively, splendid, talented, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.