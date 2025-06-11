Interdental Brushing: What Is It & Why Is It Effective (2025)

Facts about interdental brushes Interdental brushes come in a variety of styles and types A single interdental brush can be used several times Interdental brushes can be used with braces Interdental brushes do not need to be used with toothpaste How to use interdental brushes Explore our interdental brushes for optimal oral hygiene GUM® PROXABRUSH® GO-BETWEENS® Interdental Brushes GUM® SOFT-PICKS® Dental Picks Add interdental brushing to your oral care routine References

Fortunately, today, we have more advanced and diverse technology for the task. With the evolution ofinterdental brushes, people have a safe, effective way of keeping their gums clean and clear.

So, what is interdental brushing and why is it so effective?

Your teeth have five surfaces: one facing your lips and cheeks, one facing your tongue, one facing the surface you chew and bite with, and finally two surfaces where two teeth meet each other.

These two surfaces you cannot see and are hard – if not impossible – to reach with a normal toothbrush.

Because the spaces between the teeth, also calledinterdental spaces, are so hard to reach, they are an ideal spot for bacteria to grow. This is where an interdental brush comes into play.Interdental brushing involves using a small, specially-made brush to clean in between teeth, removing food buildup and disease-causing bacteria.Interdental brushing serves to remove particles that can lead to plaque formation or gum disease.

Studies have shown that toothbrushing alone only removes about 60% of plaque. For a full clean, it’s recommended that you add interdental brushing to your oral care routine. This is the best way to fully and gently clean between your teeth and keep your gums healthy.

GUM® interdental brushesare made to not damage the enamel and the gums, and come in different sizes to suit different interdental spaces, as you should never force an interdental brush in.

Interdental brushing is:

  • More effective at removing plaque, food particles, and bacteria than brushing alone
  • Often easier than flossing
  • Cost-effective (and less painful) for preventing future dental work linked to caries or gum diseases
  • Effective in helpingprevent gum disease
  • A habit that once you’ve introduced it in your oral care routine, you’ll never want to go without again

Often it comes down to a matter of preference. There are cases where research shows that interdental brushes are more effective than flossing; for example, awhitepaper produced by SUNSTAR GUM®found that “interdental cleaning with brushes and with rubber interdental cleaners is better than interdental cleaning with floss – both in terms of outcomes and patient preference.” The latter part (patience preference) is key, and directly connected to the first (outcomes): when patients prefer a certain type of activity, compliance improves dramatically.

Additionally, although flossing can be very effective when done by a dental professional, proper flossing technique is surprisingly difficult to achieve outside of the dentist’s office.

The American Dental Association has stated that "interdental brushes may be more effective than floss."['Floss/interdental Cleaners' ADA]

Many studies and dentists agree that:

It is important to realize that sometimes, the spaces between teeth are so tight, you cannot fit in an interdental brush.

For example, this is often the case for the front teeth of people with healthy gums and teeth. In those cases,flossing with string floss or flossers is the only available method to clean in between teeth. It is important to adopt the right flossing technique and choose the right type of floss, so always ask your dental professional for instructions and advice on the overall interdental cleaning methods best suited to your needs.

Wondering how to best clean between your teeth? Watch our video:

Find the best interdental for you and check our guide here:

how to choose your interdental

Facts about interdental brushes

Interdental brushes as we know them today were first introduced in the 1980s as an effective alternative to flossing. Since then, technology has evolved to create more comfortable and easy-to-use brushes for patients of all ages.

Here are some more need-to-know facts about interdental brushing:

Interdental brushes should be used once a day (in the evening for example) as part of the ideal oral care routine made of three easy steps:

  1. Cleaning between the teeth
  2. Toothbrushing with a soft toothbrush and a gentle toothpaste
  3. Rinsing with a gentle mouthwash

Some interdental cleaning devices, such as our GUM® SOFT-PICKS® are also suitable on-the-go (as they come with a practical travel case) and you can bring them with you during the day.

Interdental brushes come in a variety of styles and types

Interdental brushes are meant to clean gaps between teeth, which can vary widely in size and shape. To accommodate this, interdental brushes come in a variety of materials (with nylon coated wire to be more comfortable, like theGUM® PROXABRUSH®GO-BETWEENS®), styles, types, and sizes to suit every type of user.

Beyond brushes, interdental picks that are made of rubber and designed for a gentle touch like GUM® SOFT-PICKS® can be a popular alternative.

Check out our full line of Interdental products

A single interdental brush can be used several times

Interdental brushes can be usedseveral times before they need tobe replaced. If your interdental brush looks “worn out,” it’s time for a replacement, but it can usually be used for up to one week. The brushes of the GUM® PROXABRUSH®GO-BETWEENS®series are coated with an antibacterial agent that can help prevent contamination with bacteria between uses; they should be rinsedafter each use and replaced weekly. Rubber interdental picksare instead designedfor single use.

Interdental brushes can be used with braces

Orthodontic patients are recommended to use their interdental brush at least one time per day along with their traditional toothbrush. They can use it classically for interdental spaces but also along the brackets: One should slide the brush between the orthodontic wire and the teeth, carefully moving the brush up and down to remove food particles.

Interdental brushes do not need to be used with toothpaste

You can simply use your interdental toothbrush with water and brush gently with a back and forth or up and down motion.

How to use interdental brushes

Using interdental brushes is simple.

In fact, we – and many dental professionals – believe they are much easier to use than dental floss! Always ask guidance to your dentist about the tools and techniques of usage that are best fitted to your needs.

Just follow these simple steps:

  1. Choose an interdental brush or pickthat fits the spaces between your teeth. You may have to use more than one size
  2. Clean your teethwith interdental brushes or picks at least once per day before or after brushing
  3. Insert the brush between your teeth and brush gently. Make sure you use the right size; it should not feel like you have to force the brush between your teeth. Use floss, gently, in very tight spaces where a brush can’t fit
  4. Repeat this for every gap between your teeth. Do this for your whole mouth, paying special attention to the hard-to-reach areas
  5. Continue your regular routine using asoft-bristled toothbrush
  6. Complete your routine with adaily mouthrinse

For more guidance, read our article onhow to use an interdental brush effectively.

Explore our interdental brushes for optimal oral hygiene

Interdental brushes are an easy-to-use floss alternative, and many great options are available. Here are our top favorites:

GUM® PROXABRUSH® GO-BETWEENS® Interdental Brushes

Discover GUM® PROXABRUSH® GO-BETWEENS®

GUM® SOFT-PICKS® Dental Picks

discover GUM® SOFT-PICKS® ADVANCED

Add interdental brushing to your oral care routine

Brushing alone has been proven ineffective at thoroughly removing plaque and buildup from teeth. Adding interdental brushing is the most effective combination in helping prevent plaque, gum disease, and more!

All of ourGUM® Brand Interdental Brushesare designed to make interdental cleaning really easy and comfortable. Every brush has a soft, ergonomic handle, making them easy to guide around the mouth.

Add interdental brushing to your routine as a more effective and comfortable flossing alternative.

DISCOVER OUR INTERDENTALS

References

