Interdental Brushing: What Is It & Why Is It Effective (2025)

Additionally, although flossing can be very effective when done by a dental professional, proper flossing technique is surprisingly difficult to achieve outside of the dentist’s office.



The American Dental Association has stated that "interdental brushes may be more effective than floss."['Floss/interdental Cleaners' ADA]

Many studies and dentists agree that:

Flossing can cut into gums if not used properly; interdental bushing does not

Patients are more likely to use interdental brushes than floss

Interdental brusheshave been shownto provide better plaque removal than floss for some users ['Interdental plaque reduction...' International Journal of Dental Hygiene ]

] Flossing is extremely difficult to perform properly, and even then, it has shown to be less effective in reducing gum inflammation that can lead to gingivitis compared to interdental brushing

Interdental brushing is highly recommended for patients with braces, implants, bridges, or dexterity issues

It is important to realize that sometimes, the spaces between teeth are so tight, you cannot fit in an interdental brush.

For example, this is often the case for the front teeth of people with healthy gums and teeth. In those cases,flossing with string floss or flossers is the only available method to clean in between teeth. It is important to adopt the right flossing technique and choose the right type of floss, so always ask your dental professional for instructions and advice on the overall interdental cleaning methods best suited to your needs.