Internal Medicine Today - مجله علمی پژوهشی طب داخلی روز (2025)

The survey of ergonomic cushion effect on RULA Score indices in drivers
Dr. E. Habibi, N. Sadeghi,
Volume 14, Issue 1 (vol-1 2008)
Background and Aims: Driving is one of the occupations that afflict a person to get the Musculoskeletal disorders because of the awkward working postures and imposition of stretch and strain in the driver’s body musculoskeletal system. We used the cushion for correcting driver’s body posture and their body conditions. Our goal in this study was the survey of cushion usefulness to posture correcting.Materials and Methods: 95 persons of bus drivers for this descriptive, analytic, interactive and cohort study were selected. In this research driver's postures while driving were assessed with RULA method (Rapid Upper Limb Assessment) in two stages, before and after the cushion usage. Then the data were analyzed by Spearman, Wilcoxon and Paired Sample tests with the aid of SPSS software program.Results: The statistic tests results show that RULA Grand Score for these drivers is between 2-6. Wilcoxon test results for comparing of RULA indices before and after using the cushion show that using this cushion decrease neck score (P<0.001), trunk score (P<0.001) and Grand Score (P<0.001). Conclusion: This cushion affects correcting drivers posture but this correction isn’t so idealistic. Therefore our recommendation to designers is that further study and redesign of cushion is necessary to cushion optimizeation.
The impact of vitamin E on glycemic control and lipid profiles in type 2 diabetes patients
Dr Z. Mazloom, Z. Moosavi Sh.f, S. Shabbidar, Dr K. Aghasadeghi, Dr Ar. Rajae F,
Volume 14, Issue 3 (Vol-3 2008)
Background and Aim: Diabetic complications have been related to hyperlipidemia and hyperglycemia. Alpha –tochoferol has antioxidant effects and can improve lipid profiles. We evaluated the effect of vitamin E supplementation on glucose, insulin and lipid profiles in type 2 diabetic patients.Materials and Methods: In a randomized clinical trial, 31 patients included 14 men and 17 women (51.9±5.9 year) with type 2 diabetes were randomly divided into treatment with vitamin E (800 mg/day) and placebo groups for 2 months. Plasma glucose, Insulin and lipid profiles were measured at the beginning and at the end of 3 months supplementation. The paired and independent t-test was used for analyzing of data. Results: Anthropometric indexes were stable throughout the study. Vitamin E administration lowered fasting plasma insulin concentrations (28.25±2.37 and 27.8±2.56, p<0.016) plasma triglyceride concentration (279.41±194.99 and 212.48±85.18 p <0.03). The plasma glucose and the other lipid profiles did not change after vitamin E consumption for 2 months.Conclusion: We need more research to establish beneficial effect of vitamin E intake in type 2 diabetic patients.
Antibacterial activity of Henna extracts against Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeroginosa
M. Behdani, Dr. K. Ghazvini, Ar. Mohammadzadeh, Dr. A. Sadeghian,
Volume 15, Issue 2 (Vol.15-3 2009)
Background and Aim: Henna is a small shrub known for healing attributes. In this study we evaluate the antimicrobial activity of Henna extract against Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeroginosa by detecting the lowest concentration that inhibits the growth of the microorganism.Materials and Methods: The antimicrobial activities of Henna extracts were determined against twenty five isolates of Staphylococcus aureus and 25 isolates of Pseudomonas aeroginosa. Primarily the antimicrobial activity of the extracts was determined using agar dilution assay, as recommended by the National Committee for Clinical Laboratory Standard (NCCLS).Results: The results demonstrate a wide range of activities of the different extracts against the bacteria tested. MIC50 for Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeroginosa in watery extract was 2.5 mg/ml and 10 mg/ml and in ethanolic extract was 3 mg/ml and 3.5 mg/ml respectively.Conclusion: These findings support the use of Henna in the treatment of skin and wound infection. Also Henna appears to be a promising agent for prophylaxis against skin disease.
The Effect of Electrical and Mechanical Modalities on Pain Intensity, Range of Motion and Lymph Edema After Mastectomy in Female Breast Cancer
Maliheh Poorkiani, Mohammad Sadeghi, Dr Payman Jafari, Dr Mohammad Mohammadian Panah,
Volume 15, Issue 4 (Vol-4 2010)
Background and Aim: Physiotherapy is the main part of rehabilitation program after mastectomy and is used to decrease some side effects of surgery and to improve the function of the affected limb. The purpose of this study was to investigate the influence of electrical and mechanical modalities on pain intensity, lymph edema and shoulder range of motion in the affected limb after mastectomy in females’ breast cancer.Materials and Methods: This is a nonrandom quasi-experimental study. 27 mastectomy patients who referred to Shiraz Namazi hospital during autumn 1387 were selected. The sample underwent structured physiotherapy program using Faradic and TENS currents, shoulder mobilization, effleurage massage and exercise. The intervention was done during 12 sessions and each session lasted 90 minutes. Pain, range of motion, and lymph edema were assessed using paired t-test pain intensity, range of motion and lymph edema were compared before and after the intervention. Results: According to the results, pain intensity significantly decreased (from 7.7±1.68 to 3.66±1.88 p=0.000). Range of motion also increased (in flexion from 132.59 ± 23.46 to 146.66± 17.7, in abduction from 102.40± 27.42 to 132.96 ± 16.36 and in external rotation from 67.4±21.67 to 79.62± 11.67). Lymph edema significantly decreased after intervention. The reduction was observed in olecranon (from 3.83±2.22cm to 1.61±1.12cm), in upper arm (from 3.68±2.54cm to 1.56±1.5cm) and in lower arm (from 2.87±2.37cm to 1.16±1.45cm) (p=0.000). Conclusion: Using electrical and mechanical modalities probably decreases pain and lymph edema but increases range of motion of the affected limb considerably in mastectomy patients. This improvement finally resulted in the promotion of function in the affected limb.
REBA Method Posture Analysis in Saffron Pickers in Gonabad
Nasrin Sadeghi, Ali Delshad, Mohammad Javad Fani,
Volume 15, Issue 4 (Vol-4 2010)
Background and Aim: Saffron flower picking due to its position on the ground not only causes awkward body postures such as bending, kneeling and crawling but also is a routine job full of physical stress which inevitably leads to muscular and skeletal deformities in farmers’ body. We decided to do posture assessment in these persons while working to determine the posture hazard level and later recommend suitable correcting actions regarding MSDs control and prevention.Materials and Methods: 150 saffron pickers were selected for this descriptive and analytic study in farms in Gonabad. Sampling method was quotal and nonprobable. The instruments were a digital camera and a REBA posture assessment chart. We took photographs of all parts of body that were marked in REBA chart of all saffron pickers. Then, we coded all of the parts of body (trunk, neck, arm, forearm, foot, and wrist) based on their positions and according to REBA method. Later, REBA scores (A, B and Ground scores) were calculated from A, B, and C tables. Afterwards, these calculated data were analyzed using SPSS software.Results: The results showed that A score were 6 in 9.3% of the cases, 7 in 50%, 8 in 38% and 9 in 2.7%. B score were 2 in 0.7%, 3 in 2%, 4 in 10%, 5 in 50.7%, 6 in 26%, 7 in 8.7% and 8 in 2%. Grand score were 8 in 0.7%, 9 in 3.3%, 10 in 11.3%, 11 in 49.3% and 12 in 35.3%. Conclusion: According to the findings, Grand score is over 11 in 84.6% of the cases whose hazard levels were very high and their scale is 4 for the purpose of correcting action priority. This means that it is necessary to take immediate action for the proper posture. Also, MSDs risks were very high. Grand score is 8-10 in 49.3% of the cases. This indicates that their hazard levels were high and it is necessary to take immediate action. If the person sits on an object while working, this action can decrease the angles of trunk (it is between 20-30 degrees), knee (it is more than 60 degrees) and neck (it is more than 20 degrees) until Grand score and risk level decreases. Moreover, it is necessary to teach appropriate body postures to the farmers. Consequently, these actions can prevent the MSDs risk.
Acute Massive Hemorrhage in Focal Nodular Hyperplasia: A case report
Dr Seyyed Mohammad Ali Raisolsadat, Dr Mohammad Ali Yaghoubi, Dr Pejman Hafez, Dr Ali Mirsadeghi, Dr and Mojgan Zarif,
Volume 16, Issue 2 (10-2010)
Abstract
Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH), after hemangioma, is the second most common benign tumor of the liver. Rupture and hemorrhage in FNH is rare. To the best of our knowledge, only eight cases of rupture and hemorrhage in FNH have been reported in English literature. A 40-year-old woman presented acute onset of right upper quadrant pain. Ultrasonography of the abdomen demonstrated a large sub-capsular hematoma along the right side of the liver with non-homogenous mass with a diameter of10 cm. Abdominal CT scan with IV contrast revealed a huge sub-capsular hematoma in the posterior segment in the right lobe of the liver. The patient underwent surgery with presumptive diagnosis of hemorrhagic adenoma. During the operation, we noticed a nodular center in the resected liver mass. Pathologic examination revealed Focal Nodular Hyperplasia (classical type) in Right Liver lobe with extensive hemorrhage and necrosis. This is the first report of ruptures and hemorrhage in FNH in Iran which must be distinguished from liver adenoma.
Recognition of llegal Tissues in the Meat Products from Kermanshah Supply Centers during the years 2009-2010
Dr Ehsan Sadeghi, Dr Mozafar Khazaei, Dr Ali Almasi, Dr Nabi Shariatifar, Ms Somayeh Bohlouli Oskoii, Dr Reza Tahvilian,
Volume 17, Issue 1 (4-2011)
Abstract
Background and Aim: Meat and meat products have a very special importance in food diet as a rich source of proteins. Therefore, the need to create an accurate method for quality control of this essential nutrient seems necessary . The aim of this research is to distinguish and recognize the illegal tissues in sausages available in Kermanshah supply centers fron 2009 to 2010.
Materials and Methods: The method of this study is descriptive-sectional. 720 samples of sausages were obtained from Kermanshah supply centers. After sampling, preparation and staining of tissue sections was performed. Identifying the tissue was performed through light microscopy by an expert in histology.
Finding: There was skeletal muscle in 96.2% of the samples fatty tissue was observed in 30.8% of the samples, and heart muscles were found in 19.2% of the samples. Adult cartilage and bone was observed in 96.2% of samples. Immature bone was observed in 57.6 of samples. The frequency of each of spleen, aorta, esophagus, salivary glands, alimentary glands, lymphatic node, hair, lung and tongue tissues was 3.8%. The frequency of each of the breast, skin and nerve tissues was 7.7%. The frequency of connective tissue and smooth muscles was 27% each one. The frequency of empty holes and blood vessel was 46.1% each one. Herbal tissues were recognized in 100% of samples.
Conclusion: The presence of illegal tissues in meat products manufactured in Kermanshah raise health concern associated with these products and makes a more rigid regulatory monitoring of them necessary.
Cost Analysis and Per capita Performance of the Staff Working in Hygiene Sectors of Shahroud University of Medical Sciences
Dr Mohammad Amiri, Dr Reza Chamani, Mr. Hasan Bagheri, Ms Farideh Sadeghian, Mr. Ahmad Khosravi,
Volume 18, Issue 1 (2012; Vol. 18, No. 2 2012)
Abstract Background and Aim: Calculating per capita performance is a logical and reasonable basis for the diagnosis of staff’s competency and merits and for achieving organizational objectives. This study aimed at analyzing the costs and determining the per capita performance of the personnel working in the hygiene sectors of Shahroud University of Medical Sciences.Materials and Methods: In this descriptive cross-sectional study, all the costs of the sectors affiliated with the Health Deputy of Shahroud University of Medical Sciences were extracted in 2009. The services and activities were standardized and the time required for the performance of each activity was determined through using service provider comments. The primary health cares were provided based on the methods recommended in the reviewing and program evaluation techniques. The data were collected through over 75 forms and were fed into Excel and the cost analysis software. After analyzing the data, the results were displayed in frequency distribution tables and charts. Results: 44.4% of the participants were males. Useful work time per capita in health houses were 270 minutes per day, in rural health centers it was 214 minutes, in urban health centers it was 203 minutes, in urban boarding health centers it was 343 minutes, and in health posts, it was 168 minutes. The useful work time per capita for the whole city employees was 225 minutes per day. The available workforce received 459 Rials for each minute of required work and 854 Rials for each minute of useful work.Conclusion: Only half of the temporal capacity of rural health workers, health technicians, administrative staff, and the diagnostic and therapeutic personnel were efficiently used, while for the temporary capacity and delivery and labor facilities of health posts, this figure stood at less than one third. Professional enrichment, clarifying work processes and workforce adjustment can play an important role in increasing productivity.
Effect of foot orthoses with- and without medial wedge on energy consumption in runners with flat foot
Sadeghi M., Farmani F., Saeedi S.,
Volume 19, Issue 1 (Spring 2013)
Aims: In subjects with flatfoot (also called pes planus), the arch supports (or foot orthoses) are used as a protective treatment. Considering the importance of the compensation of flatfoot in athletes, this study was conducted aiming at investigating and comparing the effect of foot orthoses with and without medial wedge on the energy consumption in runners with flatfoot.
Methods: This quasi-experimental research of convenience non-probability sampling type was done on 20 athletic men suffering from flexible flatfoot on two sides in 2009. Subjects were selected from among the athletes referring to Enqelab sport complex using non-randomized method. Subjects’ feet were examined to determine and diagnose the presence of any flatfoot based on their arcs. Following the preparation of the arch support fitting for each subjects with and without medial wedge, the amount of oxygen consumption, maximum amount of consuming oxygen and the maximum Heart Rate (HR) were measured. Data was analyzed using SPSS 11 software. Moreover, pair T-test was used to compare the results before and after the intervention.
Results: The amount of oxygen consumption using arch support with medial wedge (4488.30±78.31) and without medial wedge (4604.60±67.83) had a significant difference (p=0.038). The maximum amount of consuming oxygen of the subject using arch support with medial wedge (54.37±6.62) and without medial wedge (63.60±6.53) had also a significant difference (p=0.024). The difference of the maximum Heart Rate (HR) with medial wedge (153.24±4.29) and without medial wedge (164.48±6.15) was significant (p=0.018).
Conclusion: Adding medial wedge to foot orthoses can be helpful to decrease energy consumption during running in athletes.
Effect of Learning the Emotional Intelligence Parameters on Increasing the Self-Efficiency and Decreasing the Career Stress
Foruhar A., Eslami M., Sadeghi M.,
Volume 20, Issue 4 (1-2015)
Aims: Emotions and how to deal with them are part of the human personality and affect her health. Ability to evaluate and express our emotions, emotion regulation of ourselves and the others and operation of emotion is called "emotional intelligence". This study aimed to determine the effect of emotional intelligence component training on self-efficacy enhancement and reduction of occupational stress.
Materials & Methods: The semi-experimental research was done on Tehran municipality employees in 2010. Purposeful cluster sampling was done and 30 people who had a high score of occupational stress and low occupational stress were selected and randomly assigned to experimental and control groups. Data collected by the Self-Efficacy Beliefs Questionnaire developed by Scherer and colleagues and the Occupational Stress Inventory developed by Philip L. Rice. Data were analyzed by software SPSS 16 using descriptive statistics and independent T-test and Pearson's correlation coefficient.
Findings: Self-efficacy mean score of experimental group was 64.9±6.2 in post-test which had a significant difference with pre-test score (51.9±8.5) of this group (t=5.1 p=0.05). The mean score of general symptoms of stress of experimental group was 25.7±6.8 in post-test which was significantly different from its pre-test score (32.1±5.6). A negative correlation was observed between self-efficacy increase and occupational stress symptoms reduction (r=-0.223 p=0.033).
Conclusion: Teaching emotional intelligence components can increase the belief of self-efficacy and reduce the syndromes of occupational stress.
Determination of Biomechanical Risk Factors of Musculoskeletal Disorders in Bakery Profession Based on JSI and OCRA Indices
Mohamad Hosein Beheshti, Fatemeh Mohammadzadeh, Afsaneh Sadeghi, Reza Aghababaee,
Volume 21, Issue 4 (Special Issue 2015)
Aims: Due to their work type, the bakery workers undergo musculoskeletal disorders caused by the ergonomics factors. The aim of this study was to study the risk factors of musculoskeletal disorders in the bakery.
Instrument & Methods: In the cross-sectional descriptive-analytical study, 28 bakeries of Gonabad were studied in 2015. The bakeries were selected by census method. Data was collected by 3 methods including observation information (to analyze works and tasks with repetitive movements), interviews (to ask about work type and its complexity), and the ergonomics assessment of the upper limb (OCRA and JSI technics to determine and assess the actual risk levels of repetitive tasks). Data was analyzed using descriptive statistics and Spearman correlational non-parametric analysis.
Findings: OCRA index in kneaders and bakers was more than 3 (the red criteria) in Lavash, Sangak, and Taftoon bakeries. Alongside the kneader task in Sangak bakery, the scores of the right hand strain index of all tasks in Lavash, Taftoon, and Sangak bakeries were more than 7 (the red criteria). There were significant correlations between the results of OCRA index and JSI method in the determination of ergonomics statuses of the bakery workers in three bakery types including Lavash (p<0.001; r=0.545), Sangak (p<0.001; r=0.51), and Taftoon (p<0.001; r=0.461).
Conclusion: Based on the results of OCRA and JSI, there is a high risk level of musculoskeletal damages in the bakery workers.
Effect of 6 Weeks of Resistance Training and Boldenone Supplementation on 5-alpha Reductase and Aromatase Gene Expression in Testes Tissue of Male Wistar Rats
M. Sadeghi , A. Abbassi Daloii , S.j. Ziaolhagh ,
Volume 23, Issue 3 (Summer 2017)
Aims: Using anabolic androgenic steroids by athletes has significant side effects on sex hormones and the reproductive system. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of 6 weeks of resistance exercise and Boldenone supplements on the expression of 5-alpha reductase and aromatase genes of the testis tissue in Wistar rats.
Material & Methods: In this experimental study, thirty 12-week old male Wistar rats with the average weight of 195.00±7.94 grams were divided randomly into 5 groups; control, sham, Boldenone supplements (2mg per each kilogram of body weight), resistance exercise and Boldenone exercise. Resistance exercise program was 5 sessions of climbing the ladder each week (3 sets of 5 repeats) for 6 weeks that was started by 50% of one maximum repetition and reached 100% at the end. The level of 5-alpha reductase and aromatase genes expression were measured after the anesthesia and the removal of the testes tissue in the samples. Data was analyzed by paired T, ANOVA and Tukey post hoc tests by using SPSS 22 software.
Findings: The average weight of all groups’ mice were significantly increased in week 6 comparing to the first week (p=0.0001). There was significant increasing in 5-alpha-reductase expression in Boldenone and Boldenone exercise than the control group and also in the Boldenone exercise than resistance exercise group after the intervention. There was significant increasing in aromatase gene expression in resistance exercise and Boldenone exercise groups than the control group (p<0.05).
Conclusion: Boldenone supplement along with 6 weeks of resistance exercise increases the levels of 5-alpha reductase and aromatase genes expression in testis tissue of Wistar rats.
Comparing the Effectiveness of Mentalization-Based Therapy and Cognitive-Analytic Therapy on Ego Strength and Defense Mechanisms in People With Borderline Personality Disorder
Sanaz Einy, Mohammad Narimani, Fariba Sadeghi Movahhed,
Volume 25, Issue 4 (Autumn 2019)
Aims Mentalization-Based Therapy (MBT) and Cognitive Analytic Therapy (CAT) are psychotherapy approaches offering specific methods for the treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Therefore, this study compared the effectiveness of MBT and CAT on improving the ego strength and defense mechanisms in people with BPD.
Methods & Materials This was a quasi-experimental study with a pretest-posttest and a control group design and follow-up stage. In total, 40 men with BPD were selected by purposive sampling technique. The samples were selected from males admitted to Isar psychiatric Hospital and the psychiatric department of Fatemi Hospital in Ardabil City, Iran, in 2018. The samples were randomly assigned into two experimental groups and one control group. The first experimental group received 20 sessions of MBT, and the second experimental group received 16 sessions of CAT. To collect data, we used psychological inventory ego strength and defense styles questionnaire. The obtained data were analyzed using mixed model Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) and Scheffe posthoc test.
Findings The collected results suggested that both interventions were effective in improving the ego strength and defense mechanisms of people with BPD (P<0.001). However, the effect of MBT on the overall score of the ego strength and the immature defenses was higher than that of the other intervention (P<0.05). Moreover, there was no significant difference in neurotic defense between the two interventions (P>0.05).
Conclusion The present research results can support the use of these therapies as part of a non-pharmaceutical treatment program in different treatment centers or psychiatric hospitals.
Evaluating the Knowledge and Practice of Anesthesiologists and Students About Oral Ginger Complications in Surgery and Anesthesia
Kokab Basiri Moghadam, Zahra Sadeghi Noghabi, Seed Hosein Nazemi,
Volume 27, Issue 3 (Summer 2021)
Aims:Ginger of the Zingiberaceae family is abundant in individuals’ diets globally. It has well-known properties, including regulating the immune system, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, inhibiting hyperlipidemia, anti-nausea, and antioxidant features. Despite these properties, research suggested its increased bleeding and anticoagulation effects. Thus, the excessive use of this drug can adversely impact anesthesia and surgery. This study aimed to determine the knowledge and practice of anesthesia staff and students about the complications of ginger in surgery and anesthesia.
Methods & Materials: This descriptive cross-sectional study examined the level of knowledge and practice of 68 anesthesiologists and students of Allameh Bohlol Gonabadi Hospital about the effects of oral ginger in surgery and anesthesia by a two-part researcher-made questionnaire (to determine knowledge and the performance of individuals). The validity of the instrument was determined based on content and face validity methods and the reliability of the instrument was confirmed by Cronbach’s alpha coefficient (α = 0.078). Data analysis was performed using SPSS v. 19.
Findings:The Mean±SD age of the research units were 23.42±11.6 years, with a work experience of 1 to 22 years. In total, 66.7% of the research units were female, 70.5% were married, and most (97.4%) them had a bachelor’s degree. The obtained results suggested that 83.3% of the research units had poor knowledge; concerning performance, 78.2% of the study subjects had poor performance in the preoperative examination of the patient. The level of knowledge of research units was significantly related to education (P=0.033). Furthermore, the examined individuals’ performance was significantly related to their work experience (P=0.029).
Conclusion:The present study findings indicated that anesthesiologists were unaware of the beneficial and adverse effects of ginger on anesthesia and surgery of patients and failed to well assess the patient respecting ginger overdose and diet. Therefore, considering the importance of herbal medicines and their effects on the surgical process and treatment of patients, it is suggested to provide training workshops and informing the staff.
The Effect of Combined Training on ABCG5 and ABCG8 in Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Patients
Farida Sadeghi Fazel, Amir Rashid Lamir, Rambod Khajeie, Akbar Safipour Afshar,
Volume 28, Issue 3 (Summer 2022)
Aims Coronary heart disease is one of the leading causes of mortality in modern societies. The disease is associated with the lack of physical activity and the expression of some genes involved in blood cholesterol transportation. Adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-binding cassette transporters G5/G8) ABCG5 and ABCG8) is the expression of adenosine triphosphate-dependent box protein genes 5 and 8, a member of the ABC transporter family, playing a crucial role in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and lipoproteins metabolism. The action of ABCG5/8 is to remove cholesterol and decrease its toxicity. The increased activity of these two factors may prevent atherosclerosis. This study aims to investigate the effect of eight weeks of aerobic resistance training on ABCG5 and ABCG8 gene expression in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) patients.
Methods & Materials The research population included 30 men voluntarily selected and randomly divided into an experimental (n=15) and control (n=15) group. The experimental group performed aerobic resistance training for eight weeks (3 sessions per week) and the control group had no exercise. The blood samples were taken 48 hours before the beginning of the first training session and 48 hours after the last training session while all subjects were fasting. Semi-quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) was used to measure the expression of ABCG5 and ABCG8 genes. To analyze the data, independent and paired t tests were used at the significant level of 0.05 in SPSS software, version 21.
Findings The present study results showed that the aerobic resistance training group experienced a significant increase in the messenger ribonucleic acid(mRNA) expression of ABCG5 and ABCG8 genes as a result of eight weeks of aerobic resistance training compared to the control group.
Conclusion Based on the findings of the present study, it is possible to suggest that aerobic resistance training increases the expression of ABCG5 and ABCG8 genes, and improves the cholesterol transportation process, which may improve recovery of coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) patients and prevent cardiovascular diseases.
Investigation of the Effect of Lactobacillus Brevis Bacteria on the Expression of Rel A, IKB, and Casp3 Genes in HT29 Colon Cancer Cells
Hojat Adeli, Changiz Ahmadizadeh, Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi Zali,
Volume 28, Issue 3 (Summer 2022)
Aims Studies have shown that probiotic bacteria inhibit the onset and progression of carcinogenesis through different pathways. Our objective in this study was to determine the effect of probiotic bacteria on the expression of growth-related genes Rel A, IKB, and Casp3 in HT29 colon cancer cells
Methods & Materials In this study, the Lactobacillus brevis probiotic bacteria were first cultured, and after the supply of media conditioning, they were treated on HT29 cancer cells. The bacterium’s cytotoxic effect (bacterial T cells) was investigated using a microculture tetrazolium test (MTT). DNA was extracted from the treated cells, and a DNA Ladder assay was performed. Also, the 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI) test was performed to show cell apoptosis. After ribonucleic acid(RNA) extraction and complementary DNA (cDNA) preparation to determine the mechanism of the effect of this bacterium on cellular signaling, the expression of growth-related genes Rel A, IKB, and Cas3 was measured using a real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method.
Findings The microculture tetrazolium (MTT) test showed that L. b bacteria inhibit HT29 cells’ proliferation, induce apoptosis in these cells, and inhibit Rel A gene proliferation by increasing IKB gene expression. Also, 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI), and DNA ladder assay following the treatment of HT29 cells regarding the mentioned bacteria showed qualitative changes in cell apoptosis. In addition, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) results showed that L. b increased Casp3 gene expression in HT29 colon cancer cells (P=0.038).
Conclusion Our findings indicate that L. b stimulates the apoptotic cell signaling pathway in HT29 colon cancer cells. It can be used as a new treatment strategy or therapy for colon cancer treatment.
