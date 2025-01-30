Internal Medicine Today - مجله علمی پژوهشی طب داخلی روز (2025)

Dr Ehsan Sadeghi, Dr Mozafar Khazaei, Dr Ali Almasi, Dr Nabi Shariatifar, Ms Somayeh Bohlouli Oskoii, Dr Reza Tahvilian,

Volume 17, Issue 1 (4-2011)

Abstract

Background and Aim: Meat and meat products have a very special importance in food diet as a rich source of proteins. Therefore, the need to create an accurate method for quality control of this essential nutrient seems necessary . The aim of this research is to distinguish and recognize the illegal tissues in sausages available in Kermanshah supply centers fron 2009 to 2010.

Materials and Methods: The method of this study is descriptive-sectional. 720 samples of sausages were obtained from Kermanshah supply centers. After sampling, preparation and staining of tissue sections was performed. Identifying the tissue was performed through light microscopy by an expert in histology.

Finding: There was skeletal muscle in 96.2% of the samples fatty tissue was observed in 30.8% of the samples, and heart muscles were found in 19.2% of the samples. Adult cartilage and bone was observed in 96.2% of samples. Immature bone was observed in 57.6 of samples. The frequency of each of spleen, aorta, esophagus, salivary glands, alimentary glands, lymphatic node, hair, lung and tongue tissues was 3.8%. The frequency of each of the breast, skin and nerve tissues was 7.7%. The frequency of connective tissue and smooth muscles was 27% each one. The frequency of empty holes and blood vessel was 46.1% each one. Herbal tissues were recognized in 100% of samples.

Conclusion: The presence of illegal tissues in meat products manufactured in Kermanshah raise health concern associated with these products and makes a more rigid regulatory monitoring of them necessary.