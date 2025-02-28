Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis: Key Insights on Growth Rates, Trends, and Major Opportunities - Latest Global Market Insights (2025)

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What CAGR Will the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Achieve During 2025–2034, and What Does It Indicate?

The market size for the internet of medical things (IoMT) has seen considerable expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $79.64 billion in 2024 to $97.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The surge during the historic period can be linked to an aging population, better network connectivity, elevated healthcare investment, and government initiatives.

The market size for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years. The estimated growth predicts the value will be at $244.4 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. Several factors contribute to this projected growth in the forecast period, including the implementation of 5g networks, expanding telemedicine, prevalence of chronic illnesses, rising popularity of wearable technology, and wider use of electronic health records. The forecast period will likely see trends such as remote surgeries, predictive healthcare, advancements in healthcare technology, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the development of smart hospitals.

Which Drivers Are Expected to Have the Greatest Impact on the internet of medical things (iomt) Market’s Growth?

The rise in the use of connected medical tools is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the internet of medical things (IoMT) market in the future. These are devices designed to share data and interface with other systems, often employing wireless technology to monitor, diagnose, or care for patients. Utilizing IoMT technologies, these devices offer real-time patient monitoring, data collection, and enhanced healthcare services, leading to superior patient outcomes, reduced hospital visits and improved operational efficiency in healthcare systems. For example, based on the figures from the UK National Health Service in December 2022, X-rays were the leading test with 21.8 million (an increase of 30%) followed by ultrasound at 10.1 million (up by 23%), CT scans at 6.7 million (up by 21%) and MRI scans at 3.8 million (a rise of 28%). Other imaging modalities also witnessed an upward trend: fluoroscopy rose by 23%, nuclear medicine by 22%, SPECT by 39%, PET-CT scans advanced by 20%, and medical photography by 11%. Consequently, the growth of the internet of medical things (IoMT) market is driven by the escalating use of connected medical devices. The growth of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market is projected to be fueled by an increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. IoT refers to a system of physical objects loaded with sensors, software, and connectivity features that enable them to gather and share data over the Internet. The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) comprises key IoT devices that facilitate the collection, transmission and analysis of healthcare data for a variety of medical and health purposes. For instance, in January 2022, based on statistics from the GSM Association (a UK-based, non-profit industry association), it was projected that IoT connections worldwide would skyrocket to 23.3 billion by 2025, which is a significant jump from 15.1 billion established in 2021. Therefore, with the growing adoption of IoT devices, the expansion of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market is envisaged.

Who Are the Key Firms Paving the Way for Growth in the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market?

What Are the Most Influential Trends Currently Shaping the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market?

Prominent businesses in the Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) sector are concentrating on incorporating innovative technological solutions, such as AI-equipped cath labs, to tackle the high incidence of cardiovascular ailments in India. A cath lab enhanced with AI is a unique medical unit fitted with superior imaging technology and artificial intelligence, which boosts the accuracy and effectiveness of cardiac operations and aids in real-time fine-tuning of imaging parameters while encouraging less invasive procedures. For example, in September 2022, GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., an American medical technology firm, rolled out its pioneering AI-equipped cath lab, the Optima IGS 320, with the objective of elevating cardiac care in India. Manufactured at a new plant in Bengaluru as part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) initiative, the Cath lab integrates GE’s exclusive AutoRight technology driven by Edison, which refines imaging and dosage parameters in real-time. This technological breakthrough aids in dealing with the escalating issue of cardiovascular disorders in India, especially in the younger demographic, by enabling less invasive interventions. The Optima IGS 320 assists interventional cardiologists by providing intelligent imaging, thereby heightening precision and simplifying overall procedures.

Which Key Segments Stand Out in Understanding the Composition of the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market?

The internet of medical things (IoMT) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Wearable Devices, Stationary Devices, Implantable Devices, Other Devices

2) By Application: Data Assortment And Analysis, Real-Time Monitoring, Remote Medical Assistance, Tracking And Alerts, Other Applications

3) By End User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Devices: Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers, Health Monitoring Patches, Wearable ECG Monitors

2) By Stationary Devices: Smart Beds, Vital Sign Monitors, Connected Diagnostic Equipment, Telehealth Stations

3) By Implantable Devices: Pacemakers, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Neurostimulators, Drug Delivery Systems

4) By Other Devices: Home Health Monitoring Devices, Connected Inhalers, Medication Adherence Devices, Smart Thermometers

Which Regions Are Essential for the Growth of the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market?

North America was the largest region in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in internet of medical things (IoMT) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Key Elements Shape the Definition of the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market?

The internet of medical things (IoMT) refers to the interconnected network of medical devices, equipment, sensors and software applications that collect, transmit and exchange healthcare-related data through the internet. The internet of medical things (IoMT) leverages the principles of the broader internet of things (IoT) concept to enhance healthcare by enabling remote patient monitoring, real-time data analysis and improved patient care.

