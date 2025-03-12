Introducing the 2025 Razer Blade 16 - The Thinnest Razer Gaming Laptop Ever Designed - Razer Newsroom (2025)

With groundbreaking NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 series laptop GPUs and AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 processors, all in a brand-new slim design, the Blade 16 redefines the gaming laptop scene.

LAS VEGAS (CES 2025) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the new Razer Blade 16, redesigned to be thinner and more mobile for on-the-go gamers but packed with the performance expected from a Razer Blade. Featuring the all-new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 series laptop GPUs and, for the first time ever, AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 processors, Blade 16 offers incredible levels of raw power and maximum AI performance. Equipped with a fast and vibrant QHD+ 240Hz OLED display, a new keyboard and more speakers, the Blade 16 is more fun to play on that ever before.

Travis Furst, Head of the Notebook & Accessories Division at Razer, stated, “The new Razer Blade 16 is a game-changer, blending ultra-portable design with powerhouse performance. It’s tailored for gamers who demand the best in mobility without compromising on power or features, truly embodying what the future of gaming laptops looks like.”

Reimagined Innovative Design

Redesigned with an emphasis on portability, Blade 16 features a new thermal hood designed, achieving a slim 0.59-inch profile at its thinnest point, making it the thinnest gaming laptop ever designed by Razer. Despite its thin design, Blade 16 is incredibly durable – featuring a unibody chassis, precision cut from a single block of aluminum to minimize size without compromising strength.

To achieve the ultra-thin profile, the Blade 16 features a new generation of vapor chamber cooling system with a dual-fan design to effectively cool the Blade while keeping it quiet under load. The new cooling solution covers 57% of the motherboard surface area and features 0.05mm exhaust fins to provide greater heat dissipation in a low-profile solution.

Peak AI-Powered Performance

Built for performance, the Blade 16 packs up to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, with 24 GB of GDDR7 VRAM and pushes up to 155W of maximum graphics power, for ample rendering power. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash your creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

“At NVIDIA, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in gaming and creation,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president of GPU products at NVIDIA. “The GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU in the Razer Blade 16 with DLSS 4 and NVIDIA NIMs exemplifies this commitment, delivering unparalleled performance and AI capabilities that will empower gamers and creators to achieve new heights.”

For the first time ever, the Blade 16 will feature an AMD Ryzen™ processor, up to the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores/ 24 threads for tackling heavy workloads and intense gaming sessions. Featuring a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS, the new processor gives users access to Copilot+ experiences, including powerful image creation tools with Cocreator, live translations when watching international content with Live Captions, and improved Windows Studio Effects to boost their presentations. Complimented with fast and efficient 8000 MHz LPDDR5X memory, users can accomplish more in their day while limiting power draw to help extend on-screen time and stay mobile.

“Razer Blade series notebooks push the boundaries of creativity, style and performance for gamers and creators everywhere,” said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “This year, we are proud to expand our partnership with Razer to bring the first-ever Blade 16 powered by Ryzen AI 300 Series processors to the market. With the world’s most advanced NPU, Ryzen AI 300 Series processors will expand the possibilities of AI-fueled gaming and content creation on Razer notebooks.”

Making the most of the powerful components within, Blade 16 is fitted with an incredibly fast, incredibly clear QHD+ 240Hz OLED display. Clocking in at a blazing fast a .2 ms response time, drift corners in the latest racing sim or 360 no scope opponents across the map with next-level clarity as images and colors quickly transition with minimal blurring. Flanked by thin 4.7 mm bezels, the vibrant display is a delight to create on, offering Calman Verified color profiles from Rec .709 to Adobe RGB to DCI-P3, there is a profile for every type of creator.

Best-in-Class Experience

In addition to the redesigned chassis, Blade 16 features a new keyboard with a deeper 1.5mm travel distance, for 50% more travel, and ~63g of actuation force for an overall more responsive typing experience. To provide quicker access to key tools, the keyboard now features a row of five macro keys pre-assigned to various functions within Razer Synapse for easy switching based on user needs but can also be customized to open apps, change settings, and more. In addition to the new macro keys, the keyboard is complete with the Copilot key, giving users immediate access to the AI companion to help them level up their daily tasks.

Matching the improved typing experience, Blade 16 has been upgraded to a 6-speaker audio system for a richer listening experience. Tuned by the audio professionals at THX, Blade 16 comes complete with a variety of pre-tuned EQ profiles for gaming, movies, podcasts and more. Tonally inclined users can also create their own custom EQ profile and fine tune the listening experience to their desire.

