Introducing the Razer Blade 18 (2024): Ultimate Gaming Power (2025)

IRVINE, Calif – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today unveiled the Razer Blade 18 (2024) – the pinnacle of high-performance gaming laptops. Building on the success of the award-winning Blade 16 and Blade 14 unveiled at CES 2024, the Blade 18 sets a new benchmark for gaming and creative work with its unrivaled desktop-grade performance, housed within a sleek anodized aluminum unibody form factor.

“The Blade 18 embodies Razer’s relentless drive to push the boundaries of what a gaming laptop can be, with a host of world’s first innovations,” says Travis Furst, Head of Notebook & Accessories Division at Razer. “We are excited to deliver the Blade 18 as it ushers in a new era of Razer products equipped with Thunderbolt 5, including upcoming cutting-edge Thunderbolt accessories. With these innovations, the Blade 18 blurs the line between desktop performance and mobile convenience, ensuring our users are equipped with nothing but the absolute best to dominate in gaming and creativity.”

“Thunderbolt 5 enables a game-changing level of performance, and it is exciting to see leading brands like Razer bring innovative solutions that incorporate it to market,” said Jason Ziller, VP and GM of Client Connectivity Division at Intel. “Thunderbolt 5 enables total performance for video and data of up to 120Gbps via Bandwidth Boost – three times more than prior gen Thunderbolt – and twice the bandwidth for data transfer to deliver an outstanding solution for creators and gamers.”

Breaking New Ground with World-First Innovations.

The new Razer Blade 18 stands as the BIGGEST. BADDEST. BLADE., marking a series of world-firsts for gaming laptops:

World’s First 18” 4K 200Hz Display for Unprecedented Visual Fidelity: Featuring the world’s first 18” 4K 200Hz display with up to UHD+ (3840×2400) resolution, 3.0ms response time, and DCI-P3 100% color gamut; Calman Verified and factory-calibrated, this Blade 18 offers gamers and creators ultra-high-definition visuals at breakneck refresh rates for an unmatched viewing experience.

World’s First Thunderbolt 5 Equipped Laptop for Next-Gen Connectivity: The Blade 18 is bringing the future of connectivity into the present by massively improving connectivity speed and bandwidth so gamers and creators can enjoy the highest-quality visuals and immersive experiences. Thunderbolt 5 technology allows users to connect multiple high resolution gaming displays, high speed storage, and all-in-one docks, through Bandwidth Boost, up to 120 Gbps, three times more bandwidth than the current leading connection protocol.

Desktop-Grade Processing with Intel Core i9 HX : At the heart of the Blade 18 lies the Intel® Core™ 14th Gen i9-14900HX , the world’s fastest mobile processor. With 24 Cores and the ability to unlock overclocking through Razer Synapse, it offers unparalleled processing power for the most intensive tasks, from demanding AAA gaming to professional content creation.

World’s Thinnest 18” Intel HX-Class System: At just 21.99mm (~0.86 in) slim, the Blade 18 combines the power of Intel’s Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX processor in the world’s thinnest form factor for an 18” Intel HX-class system, balancing high-performance with sleek, portable design.

Exceptional Graphics Performance: The Blade 18 is a powerhouse in the gaming laptop market, supporting up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Graphics and unlocking up to 175 W Full TGP (Total Graphics Power), and leveraging NVIDIA’s AI-powered DLSS 3 to deliver faster framerates and real-time ray tracing. GeForce RTX technologies are supported in more than 500 popular games and applications, including blockbuster games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2. NVIDIA RTX Laptop GPUs are packed with specialized AI Tensor Cores enabling unmatched AI performance in creative apps, ultra-efficient productivity, blistering fast gaming, and more. While Razer Blades are loaded with game-ready drivers for peak performance, NVIDIA Studio drivers are available for download to enhance performance and reliability for creators.

Designed for Elite Gamers and Creators

The Blade 18’s design seamlessly blends form with function, integrating top-tier hardware into a meticulously crafted chassis:

18” QHD+ 300Hz Mini-LED Alternate Display Option : For even higher-refresh-rate gaming and up to 1K nits peak brightness, this all-new display option provides a stunning alternative that maintains sharpness in gameplay, creative work, or play, wherever one may be. It features QHD+ (2560×1600) resolution, 2K dimming zones with a new toggle on/off feature, and all the color accuracy that is a hallmark of the newest Blades, including DCI-P3 100% color gamut and Calman Verification & calibration at the factory.

Advanced Cooling System: The Blade 18’s advanced cooling system, featuring the thinnest exhaust fins in its class, maximizes graphics power and maintains desktop-class performance in a thin design. The vapor chamber technology features a 3-fan system, and Razer’s biggest chamber ever, to quickly and efficiently dissipate heat, ensuring optimal performance even under intense gaming or 3D rendering sessions.

Desktop Features, Laptop Convenience: Equipped with a 5MP webcam, a THX spatial audio 6-speaker array , upgradeable components, a comprehensive port selection, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 connectivity , the Blade 18 ensures constant connection and immersion, whether for gaming, streaming, or online calls. It even includes a GaN charger (Up to 330W) which is up to 60% smaller than comparable silicon-based solutions .

The Razer Advantage

Refined over the generations, the Razer Blade chassis pushes the boundaries of performance and design, featuring an aluminum unibody design for durability and an anodized finish for increased resistance. This generation, the Blade 14, Blade 16 and now the Blade 18 are all available in the signature black and mercury finishes at launch giving gamers & creators greater choice on how they prefer to work & play.

Further improving the gaming & professional creator experience, every new Razer Blade features Calman Verified displays across the entire lineup, ensuring every panel is expertly calibrated and provides a professional-grade experience out-of-the-box. The immersive color experience extends beyond the display, with Dynamic Lighting support now available for Windows 11, the Razer Chroma ecosystem gets even bigger. Users can control their Razer Chroma ™ RGB devices as well as participating third-party devices in one place with the Razer Chroma app for a more cohesive RGB experience. To match the immersive colors, Razer Blades now feature full THX integration via Razer Synapse for greater audio immersion, enabling users to create custom EQ profiles or choose from a variety of optimized EQ settings for gaming, movies, or music. These laptops also come with 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to hundreds of high-quality games on PC, console, and cloud .

In addition to the bounty of new software features, the Razer Blades continue to offer an industry-leading battery warranty of up to 2 years, to assure users that their Blades are taken care of every step of the way by helpful Razer service and support. For users wanting additional peace of mind, RazerCare is available in select regions for up to 3 years of additional coverage.

For more information on the new Razer Blade 18, please visit Razer.com.

To learn more about the full line of 2024 Razer Blades, please visit Razer.com/gaming-laptops.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

Razer Blade 18 (2024)

Starting at $3099.99USD / €3599.99 MSRP

Available now on Razer.com, Coming Soon to RazerStores & Authorized Resellers

PRODUCT ASSETS

Download product assets here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand For Gamers. By Gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

With over 200 million users, Razer’s software platform includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z, through Razer Gold – one of the world’s largest game payment services.

Razer is committed towards a sustainable future and is taking responsibility through its #GoGreenWithRazer movement. The brand aims to minimize environmental impact through its various initiatives, which includes using recycled materials, responsible design, and encouraging responsible product disposal.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai and 19 offices worldwide.

PRESS CONTACTS

Americas

Matthew Atwood

[emailprotected]

EMEA

Christopher Mitchell

[emailprotected]

China

Evita Zhang

[emailprotected]

Asia Pacific

Hilmar Hahn

[emailprotected]

Global

Clinton Jeff

[emailprotected]

Razer — For Gamers. By Gamers.™