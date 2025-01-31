Invest In These Microcurrent Devices For a Snatched Jawline in Minutes (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
High-tech beauty devices are officially everywhere, and they’re coming to rescue our hair (hair growth devices), necks (red light therapy devices for the neck), and inflamed joints (cold laser therapy devices). One of our favorite kinds for the face is microcurrent devices, which aim to give you noteworthy results that rival those of injectables like Botox and filler.
“Microcurrent is a low-level current that mimics the body's natural current, sending soft, gentle waves through the skin and tissue, stimulating the muscles to provide both instant and cumulative anti-aging results,” says Tera Peterson, the co-founder of NuFACE and a microcurrent esthetician. After just one use, the best microcurrent devices will visibly tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
There is one caveat: You need to use the device of your choice consistently to maintain that smoothing, lifting effect. “You want to use it daily to get the best results,” warns dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal, a double-board certified pediatric and cosmetic dermatologist based in Scottsdale, AZ. Plus, according to Peterson, “results are instant and cumulative. You’ll see benefits the first time you use it and long-term benefits over time with consistent use.” However, once you get used to having it as a part of your daily routine, giving yourself a microcurrent treatment will feel like less of a chore and more of a fun, relaxing self-care activity.
We also can’t overlook the fact that many of these devices are investments—the right ones are worthwhile, but we understand wanting to vet the best options before forking over your hard-earned dollars. To give you a helping hand, we sifted through countless options online, consulted experts, tested devices, and pored over customer feedback to compile the guide below. Here, find out more about the 10 best microcurrent for supple skin and a snatched jawline.
NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit Smart Facial Toning Device
Pros
- Boost button gives longer-lasting results
Cons
- Red light therapy and eye contouring attachments sold separately
Which one do dermatologists love? “The Trinity Facial Toning Device by NuFace,” says dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal. “This is the most widely used device. Patients love its ease of use. [Plus], it’s affordable and fits in travel bags!” The Trinity device was upgraded with Trinity+, which features a sleeker design and magnetic attachments and is now water-resistant. This set also comes with a gel to help the device easily glide on the skin, an anti-aging cream to maximize results, and a brush to apply the products mess-free.
What’s included: Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device with Facial Trainer Attachment, Aqua Gel Activator 1.69 Oz, Silk Crème Activator 0.5 Oz, Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, Wireless Charging Cradle & Power Adapter, User Manual & Quick Start Guide
How to use: Apply activator serum, hold and glide device along contours of the face in areas where lifting is desired
Treatment time: 5–15 minutes
Amazon rating: 3.5/5 stars
An ELLE editor says: “After seeing dramatic before and after videos on TikTok, I was desperate to try this device. I didn’t necessarily have high hopes, though. Disillusioned by one too many products that claimed to be quick fixes, I decided to go in with low expectations. However, once I began using it, I discovered that although my results weren’t jaw-dropping, there was some visible lifting and toning. Although I’m not as consistent with it as I’d like to be, I look forward to seeing how this tool helps keep everything nice and taut through the years.”—Carol Lee, ELLE.com associate beauty e-commerce writer
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand
Pros
- Small size
Cons
- Can take time to cover entire face due to size
Compared to many of the other devices on this list, this small, compact, and travel-friendly one feels like a steal at less than $200. “This is an easy-to-use wand that is portable and has [a] red light, which has additional anti-inflammatory properties,” reports Dr. Lal. As you run it across your face, the device will warm up, helping to de-puff and gently soothe the skin.
What’s Included: Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand
How to use: Apply conducive serum, glide device across skin upward and outward
Treatment time: At least 5 minutes
Amazon rating: 4.1/5 stars
Our expert says: “What’s not to love? The device is small enough to travel seamlessly, and the shape allows you to get within the curvatures of the face. Plus, it takes 12 minutes to treat your face and is a great way to help your products seep in while providing slip. The accompanying Jelly Mist provides great slip and also doubles as a nice hydrating mix.”—Danielle James, beauty expert
Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device
Pros
- Very comfortable experience
Cons
- Must download the Foreo app to make device work
Think of facial toning as a workout for your skin. This device is the Barry’s Bootcamp of the skin care device world, allowing you to sculpt your face and reduce signs of aging. “This is the second most popular device amongst my patients,” says Dr. Lal. “It has five intensities. It also has an anti-shock system, so it works with your skin.” The anti-shock system allows you to have a comfortable experience, with minimal tingling or zapping that can occur with other devices.
What’s Included: Foreo Microcurrent Device, Charger
How to use: Apply conducive gel, glide device across the skin where lifting and sculpting is desired
Treatment time: 3 minutes
Amazon rating: 4.2/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I got the Bear before I started doing Botox, and it makes a huge difference! The key is consistency and finding a decent micro-current gel that doesn’t cost $80. I found that running it over my chin and jaw 4 to 5 times per week sculpts and defines the jawline. I get botox for my upper face/eyes/forehead, but nothing beats the Bear for lower face definition!”
TheraBody TheraFace PRO
Pros
- Multiple attachments included in purchase
Cons
- Device can feel bulky, particularly with cleansing attachment
If you’re a beauty obsessive, you may have accumulated a wide array of high-tech tools that spend more time in a drawer than on your face. This tool by TheraBody combines them all. By swapping out attachments, this tool becomes a microcurrent device, an LED therapy tool–which includes red, blue, and infrared therapy–a massager, and a cleansing tool. For an additional $99, you can also buy cooling and heating attachments for thermal therapy.
What’s Included: 8 Percussive Therapy Attachments, Hot & Cold rings, LED light, TheraFace Gel 1.7 Fl Oz
How to use: Glide device across treatment areas as needed for each attachment
Treatment time: Up to 8 minutes
Amazon rating: 4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “Admittedly, I don’t know exactly how the treatments work at the physiological level, but I have only had good results from using this device. Even after days when I eat more carbs or sodium (when my face usually retains more water and looks puffier), I often use the percussive and microcurrent therapies, which help activate my facial muscles and ‘redistribute’ a lot of fluid in the face, so my face looks much better defined. Although it might sound shallow, when I see that my face is more contoured, and that my skin is brighter, my mood is 10 times better.”
Ziip Halo
Pros
- Gives long-lasting results quickly
- Ergonomic design
Cons
- The device cannot be bought without the serum
While we can’t exactly turn back time, this Ziip device will make you look like you did. After applying the serum in the kit, which helps the microcurrents properly penetrate your skin, run the tool across your cheeks and over the rest of your face. Over time, watch as your skin tightens and your wrinkles and fine lines fade.
What’s Included: Ziip Halo Device, Electric Complex Gel, 1.7 fl. oz., USB-C charging cable
How to use: Apply conductive gel, glide device across the skin where lifting and sculpting is desired
Treatment time: 4 minutes
Ziip rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Ziip reviewer says: “I’m 55 years old. I started noticing my jowls becoming more pronounced and was looking for a non surgical solution. I’ve been using my Ziip Halo three days a week for a month, and I’ve seen a difference in my jowls as well as my neck. The device and apps are quick and easy to use.”
Luce 4T Therapy Microcurrent Facial Wand
Pros
- Contains four therapies in one tool
Cons
- Some consumers find the accompanying instructions hard to understand
Despite being roughly the size of a tube of mascara or classroom marker, this skin care device packs a powerful punch. It contains microcurrent technology to exercise facial muscles, red light therapy for fine lines and texture, as well as vibration and heat therapy for improved circulation and skin soothing. For just five minutes a day, this tool will allow your skincare ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin, in addition to the four therapies it contains.
What’s included: USB charger, manual of operation
How to use: Cleanse skin, apply water-based product across treatment areas, glide device from the center of the face outwards
Treatment time: 5 minutes
Saks Fifth Avenue rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Saks Fifth Avenue reviewer says: “Do not waste a penny on anything else! I found this product while researching better options after my second expensive microcurrent device died on me. For a fraction of the cost of devices that provide only a microcurrent and require the use of wildly overpriced conductive gels, I get not only microcurrent, but three other therapies as well! Within a few weeks of regular use, just five minutes a day, not only am I receiving the sculpting benefits of microcurrent as before, but I have also seen my fine lines disappear around my eyes and scars significantly diminished. Even a scar just under my eyebrow that I have had since I was five years old is smoother and less noticeable! Follow the directions and keep your skin moist (I use a Mario Badescu mist) and keep the treatment head flat against your skin, and this simple design can reach anywhere you need it to without any additional attachments. This is very easy to fit into your routine. This is a steal!”
NuDerma High Frequency Wand Set
Now 17% Off
Pros
- Comes with multiple wands that help target specific facial areas
Cons
- Glass components are delicate
This NuDerma High Frequency Wand set includes six therapy wands designed to target specific areas of the face that you feel need some TLC. This device uses the power of Argon and Neon to enhance overall skin appearance.
What’s Included: 1 NuDerma Professional High Frequency Handle, neon-powered mushroom wand, neon-powered Y-shape wand, neon-powered comb wand with Tungsten, argon-powered tongue wand, argon-powered bent wand, argon-powered rod wand with Tungsten, quick-start treatment guides, instruction and support contact manual.
How to use: Apply serum of choice, slide across face for up to two minutes, twice a week
Treatment time: Two minutes
Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “Since incorporating the NuDerma Wand into my daily skincare routine, I’ve noticed a significant enhancement in my skin's tightness and overall clarity. The device's promise to boost the skin’s appearance isn't just marketing fluff; it’s a reality that I’ve experienced firsthand. The application process itself is soothing, and with each use, I feel as though I’m treating my skin to a professional spa service right at home.”
7E Wellness MyoLift Mini Microcurrent Facial Device
Pros
- Quick results
Cons
- Bulky for travel
If you want to improve your skin care, you should include this device in your beauty regimen. The MyoLift™ Mini Microcurrent Device shows results in as little as one week. After two weeks, your skin will have an overall glow, a reduction in crow’s feet, and a minimization of redness.
What’s included: MyoLift Mini Device, 4oz Restore Gel, Applicator Probes, Charger, Lead Wires
How to use: Cleanse face, apply conducive gel, glide device across jawline, cheekbones, and other treatment areas
Treatment time: 15 minutes
Amazon rating: 4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I love using the Myolift Mini as part of my routine, especially for lifting the skin around my eyes. As a permanent makeup artist, I always recommend it to my clients who want to enhance their eye area. It makes such a difference in reducing puffiness and lifting the skin before applying permanent eyeliner or brows!”
Meet the Experts
Dr. Karan Lal is the director of cosmetic surgery at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Tera Peterson is the co-founder of NuFACE and a microcurrent esthetician.
What do microcurrents do?
“Microcurrent devices use low-level electric voltage to stimulate the skin and muscles of the face,” says Dr. Lal. “Our muscles of facial expression are intertwined within a system called the SMAS–Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System—which helps coordinate facial movement. Over time, this system becomes weaker. Microcurrent devices are thought to stimulate and activate this system. This is why, after use, you can see a subtle lift.”
Are microcurrent devices safe?
“They are safe, but remember they are causing electricity to move through your skin. For this reason, patients with epilepsy, pacemakers, defibrillators, and/or other implantable devices [should] avoid microcurrent devices,” warns Dr. Lal. Always make sure to read the instructions for your device. “These devices, when used per the recommendations, provide safe results. If you aren’t using the product as recommended, you could get redness, blisters, and burning.”
Do the results last forever?
Although you may see results immediately, “be mindful, the lift is temporary, but over time, the thought is it will help sustain a snatched look,” says Dr. Lal. “You will likely see a snatched appearance after use, but this will be gone within a few hours at max. It takes months and even years to see sustained improvement, which will be subtle. You want to use it daily to get the best results.”
If you want stronger and longer-lasting results, consider an in-office treatment. “As a cosmetic laser surgeon, in-office treatments provide better and longer lasting results,” says Dr. Lal. “Treatments like Ultherapy, Skintyte, EMFACE, and Endymed Pro are great non-invasive options that can give you a more robust outcome. However, all non-invasive options in the office also provide temporary results, so maintenance treatments are required over time. Oftentimes, I’ll recommend in-office procedures to kick start and then recommend microcurrent devices to maintain results.”
Why Trust Elle Beauty?
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, Carol Lee and Tori Polizzotto spoke with a trusted doctor and an esthetician about microcurrent devices, and ELLE.com editors tested some themselves. Lee also searched the internet for the top-rated microcurrent devices, perused reviews for dozens of popular options, and evaluated each on their features and customer reviews.
