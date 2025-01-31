Invest In These Microcurrent Devices For a Snatched Jawline in Minutes (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

High-tech beauty devices are officially everywhere, and they’re coming to rescue our hair (hair growth devices), necks (red light therapy devices for the neck), and inflamed joints (cold laser therapy devices). One of our favorite kinds for the face is microcurrent devices, which aim to give you noteworthy results that rival those of injectables like Botox and filler.

“Microcurrent is a low-level current that mimics the body's natural current, sending soft, gentle waves through the skin and tissue, stimulating the muscles to provide both instant and cumulative anti-aging results,” says Tera Peterson, the co-founder of NuFACE and a microcurrent esthetician. After just one use, the best microcurrent devices will visibly tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

There is one caveat: You need to use the device of your choice consistently to maintain that smoothing, lifting effect. “You want to use it daily to get the best results,” warns dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal, a double-board certified pediatric and cosmetic dermatologist based in Scottsdale, AZ. Plus, according to Peterson, “results are instant and cumulative. You’ll see benefits the first time you use it and long-term benefits over time with consistent use.” However, once you get used to having it as a part of your daily routine, giving yourself a microcurrent treatment will feel like less of a chore and more of a fun, relaxing self-care activity.

We also can’t overlook the fact that many of these devices are investments—the right ones are worthwhile, but we understand wanting to vet the best options before forking over your hard-earned dollars. To give you a helping hand, we sifted through countless options online, consulted experts, tested devices, and pored over customer feedback to compile the guide below. Here, find out more about the 10 best microcurrent for supple skin and a snatched jawline.