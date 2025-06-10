Invincible: What We're Looking Most Forward To In Season 4 (2025)

If you thought Invincible’s third season was chock full of blood, guts, and superhero drama, you haven’t seen anything yet. If the Amazon Prime Video series continues to follow its source material, the hit animated show is about to dive into some wild territory when it returns next year. While creator Robert Kirkman has confirmed that the fourth season will have an original storyline not seen in the original Image comic, there are some big moments that would fall under season four’s umbrella. Luckily, we’re more than happy to share which elements we can’t wait to see Mark Grayson and his fellow heroes encounter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you want to go into Invincible Season Four spoiler-free, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. When last we left Mark Grayson in Invincible’s third season, there were quite a few major cliffhangers within his universe. Conquest was not dead as previously thought, being held captive by Cecil Stedman in an effort to learn more about the Viltrumite Empire. The Sequids are planning to unleash a new assault on the Earth after their previous defeat while Damien Darkblood is planning underworld shenanigans of his own. As for Mark himself, he metaphorically took the gloves off and told his younger brother that he was now more than willing to kill anyone who threatens his loved ones. Keeping all this in mind, here’s what we want to see most from the next season.

Dinosaurus Arrives

Yes, Dinosaurus is a giant villain who is a mix between a man and a Tyrannosaurus Rex but the antagonist is so much more than that. While he might not be the biggest villain that will arrive in the fourth season, he might just be one of the most interesting as his strength is backed up by some serious brain power. Dinosaurus is one of the more contemplative villains of the Invincible franchise and should the animated series continue to follow the source material, the big bad will at least make an appearance next year. The dinosaur/human hybrid is one who unlocks his power in a truly hilarious way and it will ultimately be extremely interesting to see which voice actor brings him to life.

Thragg Makes Landfall

The biggest villain in Invincible history hasn’t appeared yet in the animated series but creator Robert Kirkman has already confirmed that Thragg will appear in season four. On top of this fact, Kirkman has confirmed that a voice actor has already been cast for the king of the Viltrumites, though the comic writer has yet to confirm who is stepping into the villain’s cape. If you thought Conquest was a powerful villain, you haven’t seen anything yet. Speaking of Conquest…

Conquest’s Return

This should be one of the least surprising elements of the upcoming fourth season as Conquest was confirmed to be alive in Invincible’s third season finale. Even though his head was essentially pounded into mush thanks to Mark unleashing his fury, Cecil is keeping the living Viltrumite locked up tight. Even though Mark was able to ultimately take down Conquest, this doesn’t mean their next confrontation will be an easy victory for Grayson as Invincible only won by the skin of his teeth. Of course, Conquest’s return is a part of an even bigger storyline.

The Viltrumite War

Not only will Mark Grayson and his allies be fighting against Thragg and Conquest but they’ll be taking on the Viltrumite Empire in its entirety. This is by far the biggest battle of Mark’s life to date and is often considered one of the biggest confrontations of the series as a whole. While the Invincible series has become well-known for its high-flying, brutal battles, the Viltrumite War is one that feels the most like a Dragon Ball Z battle in Western animation. To say the least, not everyone makes it out of this fight alive and we’re not sure that the entirety of this fight can even be contained in this one season.

Damien Darkblood’s Original Storyline

This is sure to be the most surprising storyline of the fourth season, simply because Damien Darkblood’s arc is one that was never featured in the original comic series. Transported to the underworld thanks to Cecil Stedman attempting to keep a lid on Omni-Man’s betrayal, the Hellboy-like character is planning to bring someone down to hell with him. While it’s likely that this pick will either be Mark or Nolan, fans are left wondering which Viltrumite will ultimately make their way down below.

In an earlier interview this month, Kirkman detailed more clues about this upcoming original storyline, “In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in “Invincible.” I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up.”

Mark & Nolan’s Reunion

While the first two seasons saw Mark and Nolan’s relationship explored via some wild avenues, the father-son pair didn’t come face-to-face in Invincible’s third season. Expect this to change when the Viltrumite War starts up and Omni-Man needs help from his offspring to bring the fight to the Viltrum Empire. Needless to say, there is a lot to hash out between the Graysons, especially considering the change of heart that Nolan has seen in recent stories.

Want to see what developments lie in wait for Mark Grayson? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Invincible and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.