iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Starter Kit, Night Black (2025)

Brush for dentist-recommended time with 2-min brush timer that alerts you every 30 seconds to change your brushing zone​​

Protect your gums with the automatic gum pressure sensor that slows down speed and signals red when you brush too hard

Designed for an easy switch to electric brushes with a 1 touch button, quiet sound, long-lasting battery, and it starts on the super-sensitive cleaning setting.

Removes 100% more plaque vs a regular manual toothbrush with Oral-B’s most advanced technology iO: tough on plaque, gentle on gums

The Oral-B iO Series 2 combines powerful, but gentle micro vibrations with Oral-B's dentist inspired round brush head to deliver 100% cleaner teeth versus a regular manual toothbrush. So advanced yet so simple, that you will be able to achieve that dentist clean feeling in just 1 touch of a button.

What is covered in my Oral-B warranty?

Your Oral-B warranty starts on the day of purchase and runs for 2 years. If your Oral-B product is defective during the warranty period, we will replace it free of charge*.

The warranty does not cover cosmetic damage such as scratches, or damage caused by:

Normal wear and tear

Accident, misuse, dirt or water

The product being tampered with

Improper use

Repairs carried out by agents not authorized by Oral-B/Braun

Failure to take proper care of the product, including recharging

The product being altered or used for commercial purposes

How can I get my Oral-B electric toothbrush serviced?

If you’re experiencing a problem with your Oral-B toothbrush, check out our Online Repair Service! There you’ll find troubleshooting tips which may help resolve the issue. Simply go to www.service.oralb.com, select your Region, Country and Language and then click on the "Online Check" button.

If you’re unable to fix the problem and need to send your toothbrush for service, you can use the online service to print off a pre-paid mailing label and get a tracking number. The tracking number will enable you to track the progress of your request. Please note you must have a receipt that includes date of purchase to get a pre-paid mailing label and your brush must be within its warranty period.

If you’re unable to use the Online Repair Service, please see the instructions below.

For In Warranty service, follow these simple steps:

Visit www.service.oralb.com to find details of your closest Oral-B Authorized Service Center. Send the product directly to the Service Center, including:

All system components (e.g., toothbrush handle, charger, power cord, SmartGuide). You do not need to include accessories like the brush heads or refill stand.

A copy of your dated proof of purchase (always keep a copy for yourself).

A letter including the following information: your name, return mailing address, contact phone number, e-mail address and a brief explanation of the problem you're experiencing with the product.

If you include your e-mail address, the Oral-B Service center will send you updates when the product is received and when product is shipped back, along with a tracking number.

All products sent in for service must be well packaged and sent in a box suitable to withstand normal freight handling. It is recommended that your package is appropriately insured and shipped using a carrier who can provide tracking. We will cover all repair costs and return shipping to you.

For Out of Warranty service: You can still send your device to an Oral-B Authorized Service Center for service at your own cost. If the product warranty has expired, a quote will be sent to you for approval and payment, prior to any service. Before shipping your device, we recommend you call the authorized Service Center to discuss your service needs.