iOS 18.4: 10 Top Features You Need to Explore (2025)

Apple has launched iOS 18.4, a robust update designed to elevate your experience across devices. Packed with features that enhance usability, personalization, and seamless integration, this update caters to a wide range of users. From smarter notifications to expanded smart home controls, iOS 18.4 offers tools that make daily tasks more efficient and enjoyable. Whether you’re a multitasker, a privacy-conscious user, or someone who values creative expression, this update has something for everyone. Explore the standout features below. The video below from 9to5Mac gives us a look at the latest iOS update.

1. Expanded Emoji Options for Creative Expression

iOS 18.4 introduces a diverse set of new emojis, allowing you to express yourself in more nuanced ways. Additions such as “bags under eyes,” a harp, a root vegetable, and a splatter provide fresh options for digital communication. These emojis are designed to reflect a broader range of emotions, activities, and cultural elements. Whether you’re chatting with friends, sharing moments on social media, or adding flair to your messages, these new icons enhance creativity and inclusivity.

2. Ambient Music Playlists for Every Mood

The new Ambient Music feature is tailored to match your mood or activity, offering curated playlists for relaxation, productivity, or sleep. Accessible through a dedicated app or the Control Center, this feature integrates seamlessly with Apple Music or your personal library. For added convenience, you can link the Ambient Music app to the Action Button on supported devices, making sure your favorite playlists are always within reach. This feature is perfect for creating the right atmosphere, whether you’re unwinding after a long day or focusing on work.

3. Smarter, Customizable Notifications

Notifications in iOS 18.4 are now more intelligent and adaptable to your needs. Critical alerts are prominently displayed on your lock screen, making sure you never miss important updates. Additionally, you can prioritize notifications from specific apps, giving you greater control over how and when you’re alerted. This feature is particularly useful for managing work-life balance, staying focused during busy periods, or making sure that essential updates are always front and center.

4. Visual Intelligence Shortcuts for iPhone 15 Pro

Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro users, Visual Intelligence Shortcuts use advanced object recognition technology to enhance your device’s functionality. By integrating with ChatGPT, this feature allows you to scan objects such as plants to identify species or analyze products for reviews and specifications. Activated via the Action Button, it transforms your iPhone into a powerful tool for interacting with the world around you. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast or a savvy shopper, this feature adds a new layer of convenience and capability.

5. Apple News+ Recipe Integration for Cooking Enthusiasts

Cooking becomes more streamlined with the new Apple News+ recipe integration. Subscribers can access detailed step-by-step instructions, ingredient lists, and even set multiple timers—all within the app. This eliminates the hassle of switching between apps while preparing meals, making the cooking process smoother and more enjoyable. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, this feature simplifies meal preparation and enhances your culinary experience.

6. Robot Vacuum Control Through Siri and the Home App

iOS 18.4 expands Apple’s smart home capabilities by allowing control of Matter-compatible robot vacuums. Using Siri or the Home app, you can schedule cleanings, check the vacuum’s status, or direct it to specific areas of your home. This update underscores Apple’s commitment to supporting a growing ecosystem of smart home devices, making it easier than ever to maintain a clean and organized living space.

7. Proximity-Based macOS Setup for Seamless Integration

Setting up a new Mac has never been easier. With proximity-based setup, simply bring your iPhone or iPad near the new device to initiate the process. This feature significantly reduces setup time and ensures your devices are ready to use with minimal effort. By enhancing the interconnectedness of Apple devices, this update reinforces the seamless integration that defines the Apple ecosystem.

8. Categorized Mail App for iPad Users

iPad users can now enjoy the convenience of categorized inboxes in the Mail app, a feature previously exclusive to iOS. Emails are automatically sorted into categories such as Primary, Transactions, and Promotions, making it easier to manage your inbox. This update ensures a consistent and organized email experience across iOS and iPadOS devices, helping you stay on top of your communications.

9. Enhanced Photos App for Better Organization

The Photos app receives a significant upgrade in iOS 18.4, making it easier to organize and find your favorite memories. You can now sort and customize media types within albums, filter photos shared with you, and view key photos for quicker browsing. These enhancements simplify the process of managing your photo library, making sure that your cherished moments are always easy to access.

10. Safari Privacy Updates for Greater Control

Privacy remains a cornerstone of Apple’s philosophy, and iOS 18.4 introduces new Safari features to give you even more control. You can now hide recent searches, providing an additional layer of privacy for your browsing history. This update aligns with Apple’s broader commitment to protecting user data, making sure that your online activities remain secure and private.

Final Thoughts

iOS 18.4 is a feature-rich update that enhances usability, personalization, and cross-device functionality. From smarter notifications and expanded emoji options to improved privacy settings and smart home integration, this update reflects Apple’s dedication to creating a seamless and intuitive user experience. Whether you’re looking to streamline your daily tasks, enhance your digital interactions, or safeguard your privacy, iOS 18.4 delivers tools and features that cater to your needs.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on iOS 18.4 features.

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Explained: Key Features and Enhancements

iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Features, Bugs, and Performance Insights

Overview of iOS 18.4 key updates and features for Apple devices

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Features: Everything You Need to Know



Source & Image Credit: 9to5Mac









Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPhone, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.