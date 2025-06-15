iOS 19 rumors: Every feature we've heard of so far (2025)

We're still not sure exactly when iOS19 will become available to the public, but we're beginning to see lots of rumors about what it might bring. And so far it seems like it could be an exciting new operating system for iPhone users.

It's expected that Apple will reveal the details of iOS19 at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in early June. Until then, however, we've seen a number of leaks, rumors, and reports detailing what could come. Here's what we've seen so far.

Desktop mode for iPhone

The latest rumored iOS19 feature is a desktop mode (of sorts) for iPhone. Tom's Guide, citing tech leaker Majin Bu, noted that a new feature could soon allow users with USB-C iPhones to connect to an external display, effectively adding a ton of screen space. Tom's Guide wrote that the rumored feature isn't quite a full desktop mode, but more like Apple's Stage Manager, effectively acting as a screen extender.

A drastic new look

Perhaps the biggest change for iOS19 — at least for most users — is the way it'll look. Reports have suggested it could look way different than previous iterations.

Bloomberg reported in March that Apple has been working on “one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company’s history.” The report suggested that Apple is looking for more design consistency across its products and that the new software will make the iPhone's interface look more like the Vision Pro, with changes to its icons, menus, and system buttons, among other things.

Live AirPod translation

iOS19 could bring a super handy tool for travelers. It's been reported a new AirPod feature that lets you live translate audio input could come the same time as iOS19. With the potential new feature, AirPods could live translate a foreign language to the user then, through the speaker in the iPhone, translate the user's response for the other person.

AI and Siri

There have been lots of rumors about expanded Apple Intelligence and a revamped, AI-laden Siri with iOS 19. But the reporting has been murky at best. The hope is that AI could help Siri understand things like personal context — pulling up a specific email when asked, for instance — but there hasn't been a clear date of when this could be released. Some reporting has suggested it could come with iOS19's release while others suggested it could be a part of a later update.

While we still have lots to learn about iOS19, the good news is we might only have to wait a couple more months to see the details at WWDC.