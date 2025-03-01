iPhone 16e - Technical Specifications (2025)

iPhone16e
iPhone16e
Black, White
Aluminium design
Ceramic Shield front
Glass back
Capacity1
iPhone16e
- 128GB
- 256GB
- 512GB
Size and Weight2
iPhone16e
Weight:
167 g (5.88 oz.)
Display
iPhone16e
- SuperRetina XDR display
- 15.40 cm / 6.1″ (diagonal) all‑screen OLEDdisplay
- 2532x1170-pixel resolution at 460ppi
- HDR display
- TrueTone
- Wide colour (P3)
- HapticTouch
- 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- DisplayZoom
- Reachability
The iPhone16e display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 15.40 cm (6.06″) diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
Splash, Water and Dust Resistant3
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
Apple Intelligence
Built into your iPhone, AppleIntelligence is the personal intelligence system that helps you write, express yourself and get things done effortlessly. With groundbreaking privacy protections, itgives you peace of mind that no one else can access your data — not even Apple.4
Learn more about AppleIntelligence
Chip
- A18 chip
- New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiencycores
- New 4‑core GPU
- New 16‑core NeuralEngine
Camera
- 2-in-1 camera system
- 48MP Fusion: 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, optical image stabilisation, HybridFocusPixels, super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)
- Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, optical image stabilisation, HybridFocusPixels
- Digital zoom up to 10x
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- TrueTone flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Portrait mode with DepthControl
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Night mode
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Photographic Styles
- Wide colour capture for photos and LivePhotos
- Advanced red‑eye correction
- Auto image stabilisation
- Burst mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
Video Recording
- 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
- 1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p Dolby Vision video recording at 30 fps
- Slow‑motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilisation
- Night mode Time-lapse
- QuickTake video
- Optical image stabilisation for video
- Digital zoom up to 6x
- Audio zoom
- TrueToneflash
- Cinematic videostabilisation (4K, 1080p and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
- SpatialAudio and stereo recording
- Wind noise reduction
- Audio Mix
TrueDepth Camera
- 12MP camera
- ƒ/1.9 aperture
- Autofocus with Focus Pixels
- Retina Flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Portrait mode with DepthControl
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Animoji and Memoji
- Night mode
- Photographic Styles
- Wide colour capture for photos and LivePhotos
- Lens correction
- Auto image stabilisation
- Burst mode
- 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
- 1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
- Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilisation
- Night mode Time-lapse
- QuickTake video
- Cinematic videostabilisation (4K, 1080p and 720p)
- SpatialAudio and stereo recording
- Wind noise reduction
- Audio Mix
FaceID
- Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
Peace of Mind
- Emergency SOS
- Crash Detection5
Cellular and Wireless
Model A3409*
- 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n26, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n66, n70, n75, n76, n77, n78, n79)
- FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66)
- TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 53)
- UMTS/HSPA+ (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
- GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
All models
- 5G (sub-6 GHz) with 4x4 MIMO6
- Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO6
- Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.3
- NFC with reader mode
- Express Cards with power reserve
Location
- GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and NavIC
- Digital compass
- Wi‑Fi
- Cellular
- iBeacon micro-location
Video Calling7
- FaceTimevideo calling over cellular or Wi‑Fi
- FaceTimeHD (1080p) video calling over 5G or Wi-Fi
- Share experiences like movies, TV, music and other apps in a FaceTimecall with SharePlay
- Screen sharing
- Portrait mode in FaceTimevideo
- Spatial Audio
- Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes
- Zoom with rear-facing camera
Audio Calling7
- FaceTimeaudio
- Voice over LTE (VoLTE)6
- Wi‑Fi calling6
- Share experiences like movies, TV, music and other apps in a FaceTimecall with SharePlay
- Screen sharing
- Spatial Audio
- Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes
Audio Playback
- Supported formats include AAC, MP3, AppleLossless, FLAC, DolbyDigital, DolbyDigitalPlus and DolbyAtmos
- SpatialAudio playback
- User‑configurable maximum volumelimit
Video Playback
- Supported formats include HEVC, H.264 andAV1
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+/HDR10 andHLG
- Up to 4K HDR AirPlay for mirroring, photos and video out to AppleTV (2nd generation or later) or AirPlay‑enabled smartTV
Siri8
- Get help with everyday tasks like sending messages, setting reminders and more
- Activate hands‑free with only your voice using “HeySiri”, or use TypetoSiri
- Protected by the strongest privacy of any intelligent assistant
- Powered by AppleIntelligence, Siri is more natural, contextually relevant and personal4
Learn more about Siri
External Buttons and Connectors
Action button features
Silent Mode, Focus, Camera, VisualIntelligence, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Recognise Music, Translate, Magnifier, Controls, Shortcut or Accessibility
Charging and Expansion
- USB-C connector with support for:
- Charging
- USB2 (up to 480 Mbps)
Power and Battery9
Video playback
Up to 26 hours
Video playback (streamed)
Up to 21 hours
Audio playback
Up to 90 hours
Fast-charge capable
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes10 with 20Wadapter or higher (available separately) paired with USB‑C chargingcable
Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers11)
Sensors
- FaceID
- Barometer
- High dynamic range gyro
- High-g accelerometer
- Proximity sensor
- Dual ambient light sensors
Operating System
- iOS18
iOS is the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy.
See what’s new in iOS18
Accessibility
Built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, speech and cognitive needs help you get the most out of your iPhone — in the ways that work best for you.
Learnmore
Features include:
- VoiceOver
- Zoom
- Magnifier
- Voice Control
- Switch Control
- AssistiveTouch
- Eye Tracking
- RTT and TTY support
- Closed Captions
- Personal Voice
- Live Speech
- Type to Siri
- Vocal Shortcuts
- Spoken Content
Built-in Apps
For a complete list of Apple apps available on iPhone, seeapple.com/in/apps.
SIM Card
- Dual eSIM support12
- Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM).12
Rating for HearingAids
Hearing Aid Compatible
Mail Attachment Support
Viewable document types
.jpg, .tiff, .gif (images); .doc and .docx (Microsoft Word); .htm and .html (web pages); .key (Keynote); .numbers (Numbers); .pages (Pages); .pdf (Preview and Adobe Acrobat); .ppt and .pptx (Microsoft PowerPoint); .txt (text); .rtf (rich text format); .vcf (contact information); .xls and .xlsx(Microsoft Excel); .zip; .ics; .usdz (USDZ Universal)
System Requirements
- AppleAccount (required for some features)
- Internet access13
- Syncing to a Mac or PC requires:
- macOSCatalina10.15 or later using the Finder
- macOSHighSierra10.13 through macOSMojave10.14.6 using iTunes12.8 or later
- Windows10 or later using iTunes12.12.10 or later (free download from apple.com/in/itunes/download)
Environmental Requirements
Operating ambient temperature:
0° to 35° C (32° to 95° F)
Non-operating temperature:
−20° to 45° C (−4° to 113° F)
Relative humidity:
5% to 95% non-condensing
Operating altitude:
tested up to 3,000 m (10,000 ft)
Languages
Language support
English (Australia, UK, US), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional — Hong Kong), French (Canada, France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Spain), Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Kazakh, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
QuickType keyboard support
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), Chinese — Simplified (Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10-Key, Shuangpin, Stroke), Chinese — Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10-Key, Shuangpin, Stroke, Sucheng, Zhuyin), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Kana, Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10-Key), Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Ainu, Albanian, Amharic, Apache (Western), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Armenian, Assamese, Assyrian, Azerbaijani, Bangla (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Belarusian, Bodo, Bulgarian, Burmese, Cantonese — Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Phonetic, Stroke, Sucheng), Catalan, Cherokee, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dhivehi, Dogri, Dutch, Dzongkha, Emoji, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, Flemish, Fula (Adlam), Georgian, Greek, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Kashmiri (Arabic, Devanagari), Kazakh, Khmer, Konkani (Devanagari), Kurdish (Arabic, Latin), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Maithili, Malay (Arabic, Latin), Maltese, Manipuri (Bengali, Meetei Mayek), Māori, Mongolian, Navajo, Nepali, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Odia (Alphabetic, InScript), Pashto, Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi (Alphabetic, InScript, QWERTY, Transliteration), Rohingya, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Sanskrit, Santali (Devanagari, Ol Chiki), Serbian (Cyrillic, Latin), Sindhi (Arabic, Devanagari), Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil (Anjal, Tamil 99, Transliteration), Telugu (Alphabetic, InScript, QWERTY, Transliteration), Thai, Tibetan, Tongan, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Uyghur, Uzbek (Arabic, Cyrillic, Latin), Vietnamese (Telex, VIQR, VNI), Welsh, Yiddish, Akan, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Chuvash, Gujarati (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Hausa, Hmong (Pahawh), Ingush, Kabyle, Kannada (InScript, QWERTY, Transliteration), Liangshan Yi, Malayalam (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Mandaic, Marathi (InScript, QWERTY, Transliteration), Mi’kmaw, N’Ko, Osage, Rejang, Tamazight (Standard Moroccan), Wancho, Wolastoqey, Yoruba, Inari Sámi, Kildin Sámi, Lule Sámi, Lushootseed, Mvskoke, North Sámi, Pite Sámi, Skolt Sámi, South Sámi, Ume Sámi, Urdu (Alphabetic, QWERTY, Transliteration)
QuickType keyboard support with autocorrection
Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Bangla (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Bulgarian, Catalan, Cherokee, Chinese — Simplified (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese — Traditional (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese — Traditional (Standard, Zhuyin-Grid), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Dutch (Belgium), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Greek, Gujarati (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Italian, Japanese (Kana), Japanese (Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10-Key), Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Marathi (Alphabetic, InScript, Transliteration), Norwegian (Bokmål), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Punjabi (Alphabetic, InScript, QWERTY, Transliteration), Romanian, Russian, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Tamil (Alphabetic, Anjal, Tamil 99, Transliteration), Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu (Alphabetic, QWERTY, Transliteration), Vietnamese (Telex)
QuickType keyboard support with predictive typing
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Cantonese (Traditional), Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Polish, Romanian, Bangla, Czech, Danish, Gujarati, Greek, Icelandic, Indonesian, Lithuanian, Marathi, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Punjabi, Slovenian, Tamil, Telugu
QuickType keyboard support with multilingual typing
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), Chinese — Simplified (Pinyin), Chinese — Traditional (Pinyin), French (France), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (Switzerland), German (Germany), German (Austria), German (Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Romaji), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Latin), Vietnamese, Polish, Romanian, Turkish
QuickType keyboard support with contextual suggestions
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), Chinese (Simplified), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Russian, Swedish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Vietnamese
QuickType keyboard support with QuickPath
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), Chinese (Simplified Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese (Traditional Pinyin QWERTY), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Swedish, Vietnamese, Arabic, Hebrew, Korean, Polish, Romanian
Siri languages
English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), Spanish (Chile, Mexico, Spain, US), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Republic of Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), Arabic (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish (Finland), Hebrew (Israel), Malay (Malaysia), Norwegian (Norway), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian (Russia), Swedish (Sweden), Thai (Thailand), Turkish (Türkiye)
Dictation languages
English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, UK, US), Cantonese (China mainland, HongKong), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, US), Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Arabic (Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian (Bokmål), Polish, Romanian, Russian, Shanghainese (China mainland), Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
Monolingual dictionary support
English (UK, US), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional — Hong Kong), Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Bulgarian, Catalan, Greek, Malay, Polish, Punjabi, Romanian
Idiom dictionary support
Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese–English, Cantonese–English
Bilingual dictionary support
Arabic–English, Bangla–English, Cantonese (Traditional)–English, Chinese (Simplified)–English, Chinese (Simplified)–Japanese, Croatian–English, Czech–English, Danish–English, Dutch–English, Finnish–English, French–English, French–German, German–English, Greek–English, Gujarati–English, Hindi–English, Hungarian–English, Indonesian–English, Italian–English, Japanese–English, Kannada–English, Kazakh–English, Korean–English, Malay–English, Malayalam–English, Norwegian–English, Polish–English, Portuguese–English, Punjabi–English, Russian–English, Slovak–English, Spanish–English, Swedish–English, Tamil–English, Telugu–English, Thai–English, Turkish–English, Ukrainian–English, Urdu–English, Vietnamese–English
Thesaurus
English (UK, US), Chinese(Simplified)
Spell check
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, US), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Netherlands, Belgium), Finnish, Greek, Hindi (Devanagari), Hungarian, Irish Gaelic, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Telugu, Turkish, Vietnamese
ApplePay–supported regions
Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China mainland,14 Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guatemala, Guernsey, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania,San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, SouthKorea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, US, VaticanCity,Vietnam
In the Box
- iPhone with iOS18
- USB-C Charge Cable (1 m)
- Documentation
iPhone and the
Environment
iPhone16e is designed to reduce environmental impact:15
See the iPhone16e Product Environmental Report(PDF)
Progress towards Apple 2030
- More than 30% recycled content16
- Over 30% of manufacturing electricity sourced from supplier low-carbon energy projects17
- Over 30% emissions reductions against business-as-usual scenario as modelled by Apple18
See Apple’s commitment
Materials
- 85% recycled aluminium in the enclosure
- 100% recycled cobalt in the battery19
- 95% recycled lithium in the battery20
- 100% recycled gold wire in all cameras
- 100% recycled gold in the plating of all Apple-designed printed circuit boards, the USB‑C connector, and multiple custom and standard smallparts
- 100% recycled copper in multiple printed circuit boards and 100% recycled copper foil and wire in the inductive charger
- 100% recycled tin in the solder of all Apple-designed printed circuit boards
- 100% recycled tungsten and copper wire in the TapticEngine
- 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets
- 80% recycled steel in multiple components including the back glass support plate, speaker andmultiple smallparts
- At least 50% recycled plastic in 15components
- 10% recycled glass in the back glass
- 100% fibre-based packaging21
- Over 60% recycled content in fibre-based packaging
Energy
- Over 30% of manufacturing electricity foriPhone16e is sourced from supplier low-carbon energy projects
- Exceeds US Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems22
Waste
- No established final assembly sites generate waste sent to landfill as part of Apple’s Zero Waste Programme
Smarter chemistry23
- Arsenic-free glass
- Mercury-, BFR- and PVC-free
