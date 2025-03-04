iPhone Vs Android User Statistics By Generation, Income Level, Age And Entertainment Preference (2025)

WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE Introduction

Editor’s Choice

Mobile Operating System Market Share

iPhone Vs Android Users By Generation

iPhone Vs Android Users Spend On Apps

iPhone Vs Android Users By Owner’s Age

iPhone Vs Android Users By Income Level

iPhone Vs Android Users By Age

iPhone Vs Android User’s Loyalty

iPhone Vs Android User Entertainment Preference

iPhone Vs. Android Statistics By User Switch

iPhone Vs Android User Security And Privacy Preferences

Conclusion

Introduction

iPhone vs Android User Statistics: Smartphones are now probably most closely associated with a person, which makes them important in the life of a person. The most competition is between the two types of smartphones known as the iPhone and Android. Both of these contraptions have a loyal clientele. The different mobile platforms include their features, demographics, and market shares, which show quite interesting trends.

The following paper presents iPhone and Android users statistics from around 2024. It includes the preferences of markets, as well as worldwide trends and, most interestingly, spending behaviors.

Editor’s Choice

According to iPhone and Android user statistics, Android had about 72.04% of the market, while iOS had a 27.49% market share in Q4 2024.

of the market, while iOS had a market share in Q4 2024. By February 2024, nearly two-thirds of Apple’s iPhone customers were on iOS 17, as compared with a mere 13% of Android new users.

of Android new users. The smartphone industry has propelled itself from 139 million units sold in 2008 to a staggering 1.39 billion units sold in 2023. These goliaths include Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, which generally compete when it comes to leading brands.

units sold in 2008 to a staggering units sold in 2023. These goliaths include Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, which generally compete when it comes to leading brands. Android comes out as the most used among older people, with 60% of Generation X and 57% of Generation Z owning an Android.

of Generation X and of Generation Z owning an Android. iPhone and Android user statistics reveal that 70% of the devices shipped worldwide in the second quarter of 2012 were Android, by contrast, compared to 46.9% the previous year.

of the devices shipped worldwide in the second quarter of 2012 were Android, by contrast, compared to the previous year. A high percentage of Android users ( 66% ) are not spending on apps, unlike iOS users, who are more willing to pay for apps.

) are not spending on apps, unlike iOS users, who are more willing to pay for apps. iPhone and Android users statistics state that in terms of usage by age group, 58% of those aged 18-34 use iPhones, while 41% use Androids.

of those aged 18-34 use iPhones, while use Androids. The difference is almost negligible for 35-54 year olds, with the division showing 47% using iPhones and 53% using Android. Among those 55 and above, 51% use Android.

using iPhones and using Android. Among those 55 and above, use Android. The iPhone market is dominated by high-income users who, on average, earn USD53,251 versus USD37,040 for Android users.

versus for Android users. Globally, iPhone users generate 7.4 times the revenue of their Android counterparts.

times the revenue of their Android counterparts. IPhone users spend an average of 4 hours and 54 minutes on the phone daily, while Android users spend 3 hours and 42 minutes . More text messages are sent, and more selfies are taken by iPhone users on average.

on the phone daily, while Android users spend . More text messages are sent, and more selfies are taken by iPhone users on average. iPhone and Android user statistics show that Android keeps 89-91% of its user base in retained loyalty rates, while iPhone retains 85-88% . Of all iPhone users, 18% moved from Android, while 11% of Android users switched to iPhones.

of its user base in retained loyalty rates, while iPhone retains . Of all iPhone users, moved from Android, while of Android users switched to iPhones. With a global market share of 71.47% , Android devices are more susceptible to threats from malware as the attacks are higher than normal on this operating system.

, Android devices are more susceptible to threats from malware as the attacks are higher than normal on this operating system. In contrast, the same software for all Apple’s devices, coupled with the strict screening for apps, provides a much safer environment for iPhone users.

(Reference: statista.com)

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Android emerged as the world’s top mobile operating system, boasting a market share of approximately 72.04%.

Apple’s iOS, however, claimed around 27.49% of the market during the same period.

Both Android and iOS were introduced in 2007 and have been regularly updated to add new features as they have evolved. iOS 18 is the latest release of iOS, which came out in September 2024, and Android’s latest version, Android 15, was also available in September 2023.

One of the critical differences between the two systems relates to hardware compatibility. iOS is unique to Apple devices, while Android powers devices from multiple manufacturers, including Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

In addition, Apple has managed to better keep its users current with the latest software; by February 2024, around 66% of iOS users were already on iOS 17, as opposed to only 13% of Android users on the latest version.

Touchscreen smartphones have been the wave of the future in the mobile world since 2010 when demand started to rapidly decline for basic feature phones.

iPhone and Android user statistics show that the number of smartphones sold has grown from 139 million units in 2008 to 1.39 billion in 2023. The pandemic, however, has resulted in just a little decline in the rise to 1.38 billion units in 2020.

Transformation such as this has seen major brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi emerge as market leaders while the likes of BlackBerry and Nokia are struggling to realign their business models to take advantage of this smartphone revolution.

iPhone Vs Android Users By Generation

(Reference: statista.com)

As per iPhone and Android user statistics, Android is the dominant operating system among smartphone users in the world at present, with over half of the users among various generations opting for it.

For instance, out of the Generation X respondents, around 60% are Android owners, immediately after which 57% of all Gen Z interviewed users report the same.

On the other hand, the operating system on iPhones appeals more to younger generations.

Among these generations, more than a third (i.e., about 35%) of Millennials-birth years 1980 to 1994-have an iPhone, and 31%of Gen Z users said that they too have the same, as data from 2023 says.

iPhone Vs Android Users Spend On Apps

(Reference: statista.com)

Recently, Android has emerged as the best shot, taking an edge over iOS in the race for supremacy in smartphone platforms.

According to iPhone and Android user statistics released by IDC, Android devices accounted for almost 70% of shipments worldwide in Q2 2012, up from only 46.9% at the same time last year.

Counting around 430 million Android smartphones on the installed base, developers would have gained sufficient rationale to select Android as primary, though most still have an eye on iOS since it is better monetized.

With a much more pronounced difference, other surveys conducted by OPA in March 2012 discovered iOS users to be more willing to spend on a few applications than Android users.

It so happened that 66% of surveyed Android users had not spent any money doing apps in the past year.

iPhone Vs Android Users By Owner’s Age

(Reference: statista.com)

Among mobile users in the United States in 2013, a comparison of Android versus iPhone ownership in terms of age groups indicates that older individuals above 65 years had 7% ownership of Android, while 11% had an iPhone.

However, for younger mobile users, the ownership of Android devices is more prevalent than their iPhones, thus signifying a preference for Android among these age brackets.

iPhone Vs Android Users By Income Level

(Reference: designveloper.com)

iPhone users earn more than the average Android users.

The average iPhone owner’s annual salary is USD 53,251 when compared to a lower USD 37,040 from an average Android user.

In fact, an iPhone user usually spends around USD 101 a month for tech-related products, which is almost double what an Android user typically spends. This is still a trend today.

According to iPhone and Android users statistics, iPhone users generate 7.4 times more than Android users. At a global level, the average monthly revenue from iPhone users is USD 10.4, compared to only USD 1.4 from Android users.

This only goes to show that Androids are indeed more affordable for poorer people because these are the ones who are most likely to purchase them.

With the background of Apple as a premium brand, high-priced iPhones are identified with quality and prestige.

It has become a status symbol for many and is fascinating to people with higher incomes because they disregard it as a reflection of lifestyle and status.

iPhone Vs Android Users By Age

iPhone and Android user statistics display the respective popularity usage of iPhones and Androids among various age groups.

Among the age brackets from 18 to 34, 58% are using iPhones, while 41% are using Androids. The same ratio is almost evenly split among those within the ages of 35 to 54, whereby 47% use iPhones, whereas another 53% use Android devices.

Among those aged 55 and above, Android is slightly more popular, with 51% using Android as opposed to 49% using iPhones.

The iPhone users almost averaged 4 hours and 54 minutes a day talking and sending 58 messages or text messages and taking 12 selfies on average, as compared to the Android users who used their phones for an average of 3 hours and 42 minutes, sent 26 messages and took seven selfies in the same period.

It shows that variations in confidence or even assurance about security were very different across these groups.

A 2022 survey noted that 20 % of iPhone users were “extremely confident” that a user’s data was secured in Apple iCloud Keychain, while only 13 % of Android users claimed the same ability with Google Password Manager.

When it comes to adopting security habits, Android users are more likely to make use of a native password manager (72 % vs. 62 %). In contrast, iPhone users are more particular about the app location tracking (77 % vs. 68 %).

iPhone Vs Android User’s Loyalty

Understanding customer loyalty is paramount to studying iPhone users’ and Android users’ performances as two major smartphone operating systems.

Customers are very loyal to these devices, and there is a pretty strong retention for both operating systems. Android has a retention rate of 89-91%, and iPhone users have a rate of 85-88%. This indicates that most consumers have a tendency to remain faithful to their selected brand over a period.

And though these loyalty figures are great, there are a few users who switch to other mobile operating systems.

iPhone and Android user statistics reveal that about 18% of iPhone users have been Android users previously, whereas only 11% of Android users have moved from Apple. Consumers are switching mostly due to user experience and cost.

47% of ex-android users believed the iPhone to be a “superior experience”, and only 30% of ex-iPhone consumers viewed Android similarly; meanwhile, 29% of ex-iPhone users switched to Android for the price, and 11% of switchers from Android pointed towards the price of iPhone.

iPhone Vs Android User Entertainment Preference

Android

(Reference: techopedia.com)

iPhone

(Reference: techopedia.com)

According to iPhone and Android users statistics, among Android users, movies, TV shows, and music were enjoyed as interests by 57%.

While food and dining (46%), history (37%), and health and fitness (35%) followed closely behind, 35% of Android users were fond of science and technology.

The pattern was to enjoy both entertainment and educational content. The category, however, remained in the closet and did not make it into the top 10 for Android users.

Although iPhone users were great on movies, TV series, and music, averaging 55% on what they love to enjoy, the distinction between them and other users was excellent in fashion and beauty, getting 32% for their highest preferences.

Food and dining (46%) and health and fitness (40%) were equally significant for the two.

Science and technology were then tied at 29%, but the rating did not rank as high as it did for Android users.

iPhone Vs. Android Statistics By User Switch

Factors Users switching from Android to iOS Users switching from iOS to Android Faster Software updates 4% 1% Better customer service 3% 5% Better Prices 11% 29% Better features 25% 24% Better user experience 47% 30% more apps 4% 6% Other 6% 5%

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

iPhone and Android users statistics explain the reasons why users switch between Android and iOS, emphasizing their differences in motivations for each.

A much higher percentage of users shifted from Android to iOS because of better user experience, with a whopping 47% recognizing this. Other general reasons for people shifting from Android to iPhones include better features (25%) and better prices (11%).

Only a smaller portion (4%) are said to have been motivated by faster software updates, while 6% fell into other categories.

On the other hand, among the reasons that motivate users to shift from iOS to Android, it should be noted that better prices (29%) and better user experience (30%) were mentioned by those switching from iOS to Android.

On the contrary, 24% of Android’s switchers switched because of better features, while 5% switched for another reason.

Excellent customer service is another important reason why people switch from iOS to Android, as 5% of these users consider it primary.

Furthermore, a few users on both sides regard more apps as a reason for switching: among Android users, 4%, while among iPhone users, 6% use it as a reason for switching.

iPhone Vs Android User Security And Privacy Preferences

In fact, according to Statista, 71.47% of all the active smartphones in the world are using Android; 27.88% are Apple mobile phones. Android is the prime target for malware developers.

The fact that manufacturers customize the software for different Android devices can create additional security vulnerabilities, making them more prone to cyberattacks.

While iOS users generally face fewer security risks, the possible risk with the standardization of iPhone software is that if a successful attack takes place, all iPhones will be affected.

Apple’s strict application screening is the reason why malware cannot spread, and this is not something that can be compared with the rigors of the Google Play Store.

Besides, Apple grants more standardized and widespread software updates, which provide blanket protection all at once, while Google’s update schedule is fragmented across various devices.

Conclusion

This struggle between the iPhone and the Android is not going to die out soon, it seems, as each of the operating systems has its own merits and fervent users. According to iPhone and Android user statistics, Android leads over the iPhone when it comes to global market share. The iPhone stands tall with feature-upscale users who are quite high in terms of income and are also looking for good brand prestige. Differences between the two nations are spending behavior, user experience, and loyalty to a certain platform.

Hence, both systems will meet different needs and preferences. Even with Android lovers or diehard iPhone users, one will notice that both of these systems have fashioned their own identity in the fast-growing smartphone arena.

FAQ . What will the iPhone vs Android market share be by 2024? As per the report for the last quarter of this year, Android captured about 72.04% of the total market, whereas iOS recorded around 27.49% as the global market share for mobile operating systems. Which generation prefers an iPhone over an Android phone? Indeed, younger people, especially the Millennials and Generation Z, have shown a greater preference for using iPhones than for Androids. According to surveys, 58% of 18 to 34-year-olds consider using an iPhone, while 41% go for an Android. How do iPhone and Android users compare in their spending habits on apps? According to research, iPhone users spend more money on applications than Android users. The percentage of Android users who do not spend money on applications rises to 66%, while iOS users are more likely to purchase them. See Also Here's how I'm slowly moving away from relying on the Play Store What are the primary differences in security for those who use iPhones and Android devices? Most of the time, iPhones are more secure because their stringent app screening and superior software updates are typical of Apple’s products. On the other hand, Android devices are manufactured by other companies, making them more vulnerable to threats from malware, but can be prevented through password managers and good habits by Android users. How does the spending power of iPhone users compare with that of Android users? The annual income of a typical iPhone user is said to be higher than that of an Android user. According to an analysis, the average annual salary for an iPhone user is pegged at USD 53,251, as opposed to USD 37,040 for an Android user. Certainly, this difference explains why users of iPhones once again spend more on technology.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey