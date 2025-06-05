Is '9-1-1' on tonight? Here's when '9-1-1' returns to ABC with new Season 9 episodes (2025)

More On: 9-1-1 Is ‘9-1-1’ On Tonight? Here’s When ‘9-1-1’ Returns To ABC With New Season 9 Episodes

9-1-1Season 8 took viewers and characters alike on an emotional roller coaster to say the least.

Season 8, Episode 18, “Seismic Shifts,” saw the 118 rescuing residents from a high-rise apartment building collapse and coming together after the tragic loss of their beloved patriarch Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).

Those who watchedthe eventful seasonknowthe episode also made an effort to repair major cracks in the show’s foundation. Rather than ending on a cliffhanger, it concluded with a time jump, a hopeful montage, and some much-needed closure. But is that the end of 9-1-1‘s story? Or are Athena (Angela Bassett), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), and the rest of 9-1-1‘s core characters returning to screens again soon?

Wondering is9-1-1on tonight, May 22? Curious how many episodes are in9-1-1Season 8? When9-1-1returns with new episodes on ABC? And if ABC renewed9-1-1for a Season 9? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything to know aboutthe future of9-1-1, including9-1-1‘s Season 9 premiere date, streaming info, and more.

Is9-1-1On Tonight (5/18/25)?

Technically, yes!9-1-1is on tonight, Thursday, May 22, 2025. But there’s no new episode premiering. Instead, ABC will be re-airingthe first three episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET. For those who need a refresher, here are the episode titles, loglines, and 5/22 premieres times:

Season 8, Episode 1, “Buzzkill” (Reairing May 22 from 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET): “The 118 team battles an ‘un-bee-lievable’ emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm.”

“The 118 team battles an ‘un-bee-lievable’ emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm.” Season 8, Episode 2, “When the Boeing Gets Tough…” (Reairing May 22 from 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET): “Athena is tasked with safely delivering a prisoner to testify on a high-profile case. Meanwhile, a light plane is hit by a swarm of bees and sent careening into a passenger plane.”

“Athena is tasked with safely delivering a prisoner to testify on a high-profile case. Meanwhile, a light plane is hit by a swarm of bees and sent careening into a passenger plane.” Season 8, Episode 3, “Final Approach” (Reairing May 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET): “Athena’s only chance of surviving and saving everyone on the flight is to attempt to land the plane before it crashes and call on the 118 for help.”

How Many Episodes Are In9-1-1Season 8?

9-1-1Season 8 consisted of 18 episodes, which meansSeason 8, Episode 18, “Seismic Shifts,”which aired on Thursday, May 15, was the Season 8 finale. So the question now is…

Will There Be A 9-1-1Season 9 On ABC?

Curious if9-1-1Season 9 is on the horizon?On April 3, 2025,Deadline reportedthat ABC renewed the seriesfor ninth season, which came as no surprise, considering the series performs well on both linear and digital platforms like Hulu and Disney+.

On April 29, 2025, following an especially emotional Season 8 episode,ABC reportedthat after seven days of viewing,9-1-1scored 8.45 million total viewers, reaching a five-month multi-platform high in the Adults 18-49 demographic. And on Season 8 finale day,Deadline reported that Bobby’s funeral episode, “The Last Alarm,” drew “9.18 million total viewers and a 1.75 rating among Adults 18-49 in Live+7 multi-platform viewing,” which marked a six-month record high. Overall, the series ranked fourth on ABC for the 2024/2025 broadcast season. So it’s clear why the network would want more! So when is9-1-1‘sreturn date?

When Does9-1-1Return With New Episodes On ABC?9-1-1Season 9 Premiere Date:

While an official9-1-1Season 9 premiere date has yet to be revealed,ABC recently announced its fall 2025 primetime TV schedule, confirming that9-1-1will continue to air on Thursdays upon return.

This fall, new episodes of9-1-1will air Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, following by episodes of Ryan Murphy’s highly-anticipated new spinoff series,9-1-1: Nashville.Decider will be sure to update fans as new9-1-1Season 9 (and9-1-1: Nashville) updates and premiere date info are revealed. Until then, here’s what else you need to know.

9-1-1Season 8 Ending Explained:What Will 9-1-1 Season 9 Look Like?

If you’re looking for a full 9-1-1 Season 8 finale rundown, Decider’s got you covered. But for the purposes of Season 9 predictions, here’s what you need to keep in mind. Despite fan pleas for Minear to rewrite Bobby’s death and bring Peter Krause back to the show, the 118 captain appeared to be gone for good at the end of the eighth season. (Be sure to read Part 1 of our Season 8 post-mortem interview with Anirudh Pisharody for more on Bobby’s death.)

In the episode’s final minutes, Athena put her and Bobby’s dream home on the market as a way to help her move forward. Eddie and Chris moved back home and Buck embarked on the search for a new apartment. Hen and Karen finally adopted Mara. And everyone gathered at the hospital to welcome Maddie and Chimney’s baby boy, Robert Nash Han. The season officially ended with Athena cradling the baby, saying, “Hello, Bobby,” and the heartwarming gesture is designed to carry on Bobby’s legacy and assure viewers he won’t be forgotten.

Season 9 will continue to follow characters as they heal from their massive loss, but it will also show them moving forward with new relationships, life milestones, personal and professional challenges, and of course EMERGENCIES!

Inan interview with UsWeekly, Ryan Guzman said, “You can’t just have the characters be all happy. That’s not gonna be a good show. So we gotta figure something out with Eddie. But I think the next relationship should be something life-changing that it just throws him off for a loop. Maybe that. I don’t know if I wanna lose any more cast members.” When specifically asked about Season 9 relationship aspirations for Eddie, Guzman added, “He’s ready for the next thing to happen. So whenever that does happen, yeah. I think it should happen next season or so.”

9-1-1‘s Oliver Stark also looked ahead and shared Season 9 relationship hopes for his character Buck,tellingSwoon, “I want Buck to make his romantic decisions from a much more well-considered place, not because he’s feeling upset about something else or whatever it is. I want him to be in control of the decisions he makes more than anything.”

How To Watch9-1-1Live On ABC:

Want to rewatchthe first three episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8? If you have a cable subscription that includes ABC, you can watch9-1-1live by setting your TV to the proper channel at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can also use your cable username and password to watch live ABC episodes live onABC.comor withthe ABC app. And if your cable package includes a DVR, you can always record live episodes for later viewing.

No cable? No worries! There are several other live viewing options, such as live TV skinny bundles, which give you access to networks without cable.YouTube TV,Hulu + Live TV, andfuboTV, all come with ABC. And if you don’t have cable or a live TV skinny bundle, you can always stream episodes of9-1-1on Hulu.

How To Watch9-1-1On Hulu :9-1-1Streaming Info

Want to have your own9-1-1rewatch onHulu? Here’s how to stream:

If you’re new to Hulu, you can get started with a 30-day free trial on the streamer’s basic (with ads) plan. After the trial period, you’ll pay $9.99/month. If you want to upgrade to Hulu ad-free, it costs $18.99/month.

HULU DISNEY+ BUNDLES

If you want to stream even more and save a few bucks a month while you’re at it, we recommend subscribing to one of the Disney+ Bundles, all of which include Hulu. These bundles start at $10.99/month for ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu and goes up to $29.99/month for Disney+, Hulu, and Max, all ad-free.

While we await more9-1-1Season 9 updates, be sure to catch up onDecider’s 9-1-1 coverage here.

9-1-1Seasons 1 through 8 are now streaming on Hulu.