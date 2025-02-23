Is a Bulge in Your Diaphragm a Sign of Hiatal Hernia? Discover Treatment Options (2025)

Complications of Hiatal Hernia

Chronic acid reflux is a common complication caused by hiatal hernias. In the long run, untreated chronic acid reflux may damage the esophagus due to serious and uncontrolled medication. Nevertheless, most hiatal hernias do not result in grave complications, but some individuals might experience the following complications due to chronic acid reflux:

Esophagitis: Inflammation of the esophagus, often caused by acid reflux.

Stricture: Narrowing of the esophagus, making swallowing difficult.

Barrett’s Esophagus: A precancerous condition in the esophagus lining if chronic acid reflux is untreated.

In some rare conditions, hiatal hernia might cause complications such as: