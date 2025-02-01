Is Boba Tea Healthy? Benefits and Health Risks | Signos (2025)

Boba tea, also known as bubble tea or sometimes milk tea, has surged in popularity for its chewy tapioca pearls and delicious blend of flavors. While it can be a fun and tasty treat, boba tea is often loaded with sugar and carbohydrates, which can lead to several health downsides when consumed in excess. Maintaining a balanced diet and enjoying boba tea in moderation is key to avoiding potential risks.

Let’s dive into what boba tea is made of, its nutritional profile, potential health benefits, risks, and healthier alternatives to consider.

{{mid-cta}}

What Is Boba Tea and What Is It Made Of?

Boba tea, commonly called bubble tea, originated in Taiwan and has become a global favorite. It typically consists of a sweet tea base combined with milk or fruit flavors and includes the signature chewy tapioca balls made from cassava root. The drink can be served hot or cold, and its appeal often comes from the variety of flavors and textures it offers.

The base of boba tea is usually brewed black or green tea, but the addition of milk, fruit syrups, and sweeteners gives it its signature creamy and sweet flavor. The tapioca pearls are small, chewy balls that provide texture to the drink. Some versions of boba tea also include jelly, pudding, or fruit bits as toppings, which add even more variety to the drink.

Boba Tea Nutrition Facts

Boba tea’s nutritional content can vary greatly depending on the ingredients used, especially the type and amount of sweeteners and toppings. Typically, it’s high in sugar and carbohydrates, which can contribute to its high calorie count. Here’s a look at the general nutritional breakdown of a standard 16 oz boba tea with tapioca pearls:

Calories : ~300-450 calories

: ~300-450 calories Carbohydrates : ~55-80 grams

: ~55-80 grams Fat : 5-10 grams (depending on the milk or cream used)

: 5-10 grams (depending on the milk or cream used) Protein : 1-2 grams

: 1-2 grams Sugar : ~35-65 grams

: ~35-65 grams Fiber : 0-2 grams (mostly from the tapioca pearls)

: 0-2 grams (mostly from the tapioca pearls) Vitamins : Minimal (may contain small amounts of Vitamin C or A depending on added fruits)

: Minimal (may contain small amounts of Vitamin C or A depending on added fruits) Minerals: Limited amounts of calcium and iron, depending on the milk and toppings

Boba Tea: Potential Health Benefits

While boba tea is often considered an indulgent drink, it may offer a few health benefits when consumed mindfully. The tea base and certain ingredients provide some potential health advantages:

Potential Decreased Cancer Risk : Some studies suggest that the polyphenols and antioxidants in tea, especially green tea, matcha, and some herbal teas, may help reduce the risk of certain cancers. 1

: Some studies suggest that the polyphenols and antioxidants in tea, especially green tea, matcha, and some herbal teas, may help reduce the risk of certain cancers. Beneficial for People With Weakened Digestive Systems : Tapioca pearls made from cassava are easy to digest and can provide a gentle source of carbohydrates for people with sensitive stomachs. 2

: Tapioca pearls made from cassava are easy to digest and can provide a gentle source of carbohydrates for people with sensitive stomachs. Lower Blood Pressure: Green tea and black tea, often used as the base for boba tea, have been linked to lower blood pressure due to their antioxidant content.3

The nutritional value of boba tea comes from the tea itself. If you’re being mindful of your added sugar intake, consider ordering your pearl milk tea with less sugar and more fruit and unsweetened tea. You can also request soy milk for your milk creamer, as it has protein to help balance out the sugary ingredients.

See Also 12 Benefits Of Avocado Seed Tea, How To Male It And Side Effects

<div class="pro-tip"><strong>Also Read: </strong><a href=does-tea-dehydrate-you>Tea vs. Dehydration: Unveiling the Facts</a></a>.</div>

Potential Risks of Boba Tea

Despite its potential benefits, boba tea has several health risks, particularly when consumed in excess due to its high sugar and calorie content.

Here are some of the potential downsides:4

Increases the Risk of Obesity : The high sugar and calorie content of boba tea can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity.

: The high sugar and calorie content of boba tea can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity. Constipation : Tapioca pearls, which are high in starch but low in fiber, might lead to digestive issues like constipation when consumed frequently.

: Tapioca pearls, which are high in starch but low in fiber, might lead to digestive issues like constipation when consumed frequently. Sleep Disturbances: Boba tea is often made with caffeinated tea, which can lead to sleep issues if consumed later in the day.

What Are Some Healthier Alternatives For Boba Tea?

If you enjoy boba tea but want to make a healthy lifestyle choice, you can make several alternatives and modifications to your tea drinks.

These tweaks can reduce the sugar content and total calories while still allowing you to enjoy this popular boba drink.

Try Non-dairy Milk : To cut down on fat and calories, opt for almond, oat, soy, or coconut milk.

: To cut down on fat and calories, opt for almond, oat, soy, or coconut milk. Switch to Sweeteners : Ask for a reduced-sugar version or opt for natural sweeteners like honey or stevia instead of syrups to reduce the amount of sugar.

: Ask for a reduced-sugar version or opt for natural sweeteners like honey or stevia instead of syrups to reduce the amount of sugar. Ask for Fewer Toppings : Reducing the amount of tapioca pearls or other high-calorie toppings like jelly or pudding can help lower the calorie count.

: Reducing the amount of tapioca pearls or other high-calorie toppings like jelly or pudding can help lower the calorie count. Choose a Green Tea Base : Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has less caffeine than black tea, making it a healthier option.

: Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has less caffeine than black tea, making it a healthier option. Skip the Sweetened Syrups: Opt for fresh fruit purees or unsweetened teas to add flavor without the extra sugar.

<div class="pro-tip"><strong>Learn More: </strong><a href=is-matcha-good-for-weight-loss>Matcha: Weight Loss Benefits + Potential Side Effects</a>.</div>