Is Doom 3 a prequel? - GB Times Gamepedia (2025)

No, Doom 3 is not a direct prequel to Doom (1993), Doom II, or Doom 64. Instead, it’s best understood as a reimagining or a reboot of the original Doom concept, existing in its own separate continuity. While it shares thematic elements and certain plot similarities with the first game, it doesn’t directly lead into the events of the classic Doom timeline or the modern Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal. The Doom Slayer, a figure central to the modern games, is a separate entity from the Doom 3 marine.

Understanding the Different Doom Continuities

The Doom franchise, spanning decades, has a somewhat convoluted timeline thanks to the inclusion of reboots, alternate universes, and retcons. Here’s a breakdown of the major Doom continuities:

The Classic Doom Timeline

This includes Doom (1993), Doom II: Hell on Earth, and Doom 64. These games tell a relatively straightforward story of a nameless marine battling demonic forces invading Mars and then Earth. Many fans believe Doom 64 to be the true end of the Doom marine’s story as originally planned, serving as a direct sequel to Doom II before being essentially retconned by the newer games.

The Doom 3 Timeline

Doom 3 and its expansion, Resurrection of Evil, present a standalone narrative. They offer a darker, more horror-focused take on the original premise. The marine in Doom 3 has a similar backstory to the classic Doom Marine, but is also a different character altogether.

The Modern Doom Timeline

Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal operate within their own continuity, introducing the character of the Doom Slayer, an ancient warrior with a far more complex history and a more intense level of demon-slaying prowess. These games feature more lore and continuity, with Eternal expanding the universe significantly.

The Blurring Lines of Canon

With the release of Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, the concept of “canon” in the Doom universe has become increasingly fluid. Some fans interpret the events of the classic games as having occurred in the Doom Slayer’s past, even suggesting that he was the Doom Marine from the original games. However, this is mostly fan interpretation, not explicitly confirmed by id Software. This blurring of lines is further emphasized in games like Quake Champions, where Doom Slayer is connected to the classic Doom marine, though many still consider it to be in a separate “parallel Earth”.

Why Doom 3 Isn’t a Traditional Prequel

Several factors contribute to Doom 3’s status as a reimagining rather than a prequel:

Different Tone and Gameplay: Doom 3 prioritizes horror and atmosphere over the fast-paced action of the classic games. The gameplay is slower, more methodical, and emphasizes resource management and survival.

Doom 3 prioritizes horror and atmosphere over the fast-paced action of the classic games. The gameplay is slower, more methodical, and emphasizes resource management and survival. Revised Story Elements: While Doom 3 shares the basic premise of a demonic invasion on Mars, key details and plot points differ significantly from the original Doom. The story is expanded with new characters and plot devices.

While Doom 3 shares the basic premise of a demonic invasion on Mars, key details and plot points differ significantly from the original Doom. The story is expanded with new characters and plot devices. Character Discrepancies: The Doom 3 marine, while sharing some similarities with the classic Doom Marine, is not presented as the same character. His personality and motivations are different. The Doom Slayer is a completely different character.

The Doom 3 marine, while sharing some similarities with the classic Doom Marine, is not presented as the same character. His personality and motivations are different. The Doom Slayer is a completely different character. Technological Advancements: Doom 3 was developed using cutting-edge technology for its time, resulting in a significantly different visual style and aesthetic compared to the pixelated graphics of the original Doom games. The visuals of Doom 3 contrast sharply with the visuals of the classic games, further isolating it from the original continuity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Doom 3 and the Doom Timeline

1. Is Doom 3 canon to the Doom franchise?

Whether Doom 3 is considered “canon” is subjective and depends on one’s interpretation. Officially, id Software hasn’t explicitly declared it as part of the main storyline, making it more of an alternate universe or reimagining. Many fans consider the classic Doom games, Doom (2016), and Doom Eternal to be the primary canon.

2. Should I play Doom 3 before Doom (2016) or Doom Eternal?

No, it’s not necessary to play Doom 3 before Doom (2016) or Doom Eternal. The modern Doom games are designed as soft reboots, accessible to newcomers. Doom 3 is a separate experience that offers a different perspective on the Doom universe.

3. Does the Doom 3 marine become the Doom Slayer?

No, the Doom 3 marine is not the Doom Slayer. The Doom Slayer has a distinct backstory and origins that are separate from the events of Doom 3. The Doom Slayer is an ancient warrior with a history spanning millennia.

4. Is Doom 3 connected to the story of Doom 1 and Doom 2?

Only thematically. Doom 3 shares the same basic premise, but it ignores the specific events and narrative details of Doom 1 and Doom 2.

5. What is the timeline order for the Doom games?

A possible timeline order is:

Doom (1993) Doom II: Hell on Earth Doom 64 Doom 3 Doom (2016) Doom Eternal

This is just one way to view the Doom timeline, however, many fans like to think of Doom 3 as separate from the others.

6. Why is Doom 3 so different from the other Doom games?

Doom 3 prioritizes horror elements and atmosphere over fast-paced action. This was a conscious design choice by id Software to create a different kind of Doom experience, taking advantage of the then cutting-edge technology to deliver a visceral and terrifying experience. This shift was also influenced by the limitations of hardware at the time, forcing a slower, more deliberate pace.

7. Is Doom 3 scary?

Yes, Doom 3 is widely considered to be a scary game. Its emphasis on darkness, claustrophobic environments, and jump scares creates a tense and unnerving atmosphere.

8. Is Doom 3 bloody and violent?

Yes, Doom 3 contains graphic violence, gore, and disturbing imagery. These elements contribute to the game’s horror theme.

9. Where does Doom 3 take place?

Doom 3 is set on Mars in the year 2145. A military-industrial research facility becomes the site of a demonic invasion after a teleportation experiment goes wrong.

10. Is Doom 3 a retelling of Doom 1?

Yes, it could be considered a retelling, but also a reimagining. It revisits the basic premise of Doom 1 but tells the story with new characters, plot points, and a different tone.

11. Will there be a Doom 3 remake?

While there have been fan-made remake projects, there is no official announcement of a Doom 3 remake from id Software or Bethesda.

12. Did Doom 3 influence Dead Space?

Yes, Doom 3 is often cited as an influence on Dead Space. Both games share a similar focus on horror, claustrophobic environments, and resource management. Doom 3 also heavily features the importance of sound, just like in Dead Space.