Is DOOM: The Dark Ages On Xbox Game Pass Day-One? (2025)

DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2025, and it's coming this week. The third entry in the modern DOOM series, the Doom Slayer once again rips and tears in this action-packed prequel to the DOOM saga. The reviews have been stellar, but will you be able to play on Xbox Game Pass day-one?

All of Bethesda's recent games have been coming to Game Pass day-one. However, the process is more complex than ever due to Xbox's continued push into the PC market with PC Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere. Luckily, the answer is good news and even better considering the exact release time of the game. Some achievement hunters might be annoyed, but everyone else will be happy with how Xbox handled the release of DOOM: The Dark Ages.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Is A Day-One Game Pass Release

Available On Xbox And PC On May 14

DOOM: The Dark Ages is coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as one of the primary titles released on the service in May. It's important to note that it's coming to PC, since many people still don't realize that PC Game Pass exists, so you won't have to purchase the game if you subscribe. Save yourself the money and play it through PC Game Pass if you're a PC gamer. You can pre-install or install it through the Xbox PC app.

It's also important to note that DOOM: The Dark Ages only comes on the Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription tiers. If you play on an Xbox console, you'll need Game Pass Ultimate to play the game. DOOM: The Dark Ages is an Xbox Play Anywhere game with cross saves so that you can continue your progress on Xbox Console, PC, or Cloud. This also means there will be a single achievement list, unlike DOOM Eternal, which had two separate achievement lists for Xbox Console and Windows PC.

When DOOM: The Dark Ages Comes Out On Game Pass

Times Will Vary On May 14, 2025

Official promotional materials would lead you to believe that DOOM: The Dark Ages comes out on May 15, but that's not the whole story. The game actually drops, at least in the US, Mexico, and Brazil, on May 14. For me, on the West Coast, which is Pacific Standard Time, it'll be released at 5:00 pm on May 14.

That's pretty cool, as games normally unlock at 9:00 pm, so you only have a few hours of play until you need to go to bed. That won't be for everyone, of course, so make sure to check your unlock times for your specific region. May 14 is when the game drops on Game Pass for some, but like many Xbox first-party releases, there's a Premium Upgrade with some sweet advantages.

What About The Premium Upgrade?

An Upgrade Well Worth The $35 Price

Almost every Xbox first-party game releases with a Premium or Deluxe Edition Upgrade for Game Pass users, and DOOM: The Dark Ages is no different. The Premium Upgrade costs $35, and it'll be a little less for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. With it, you get a digital soundtrack and artbook, the Divinity skin pack, and the ability to play a few days early. Two days to be exact, so for me, instead of May 14, it'll unlock on May 12 at 5:00 pm, which is awesome. However, the Premium Upgrade comes with something else.

Even without the early access, it's still worth getting the Premium Upgrade, so you can play the DLC when it releases.

With some games like the Silent Hill 2 Remake, you're essentially buying the Deluxe Edition for early access. However, with Xbox's first-party games like Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and DOOM: The Dark Ages, the Premium Upgrade also comes with the campaign DLC. Even without the early access, it's still worth getting the Premium Upgrade, so you can play the DLC when it releases. No matter the reason you're buying the Premium Upgrade, you can start ripping and tearing into DOOM: The Dark Ages on May 12 or May 13, depending on the region.