Is Europe facing a ‘forever chemicals’ crisis? Why we must ban PFAS to prevent cancer - EPHA (2025)

Guest article by Alba Gil, Policy Officer at the Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL)

What do raincoats, non-stick frying pans, mascara, fire-fighting foams, and pizza boxes have in common? They all contain harmful chemicals lurking in plain sight: PFAS.

One look around your house or workplace might reveal a toxic truth: we are surrounded by products containing harmful PFAS everywhere we go. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS for short, are a large group of approximately 10,000 man-made chemicals prized for their resistance to water, grease, and high temperatures. They are used in everything from non-stick cookware and water-repellent clothes like raincoats to electronics, cosmetics, and even some medicines and medical devices. But their chemical strength comes at a cost: PFAS do not break down in the environment or in our bodies, earning them the nickname ‘forever chemicals’.

Decades of heavy use have resulted in contamination of our water, soil, and even our bodies. Alarmingly, traces of PFAS have been found in human blood, urine, breast milk, placentas, and even the umbilical cord, showcasing not even unborn children are truly safe from exposure.

A glance at national newspapers across Europe reveals a worrying trend: this PFAS pollution is widespread and already affecting communities across Europe right now. In Europe alone, it is estimated that nearly 23,000 sites are contaminated by these forever chemicals. Because PFAS are so widespread, avoiding exposure is nearly impossible. And this is concerning: the scientific evidence linking PFAS exposure to increased risks of cancer is growing.

While research into the exact number of PFAS chemicals associated with cancer is still ongoing, various studies have raised red flags. The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies PFOA and PFOS – two of the most notorious PFAS – as proven and possible human carcinogens, respectively. Other studies have cited elevated risks of kidney and testicular cancer.

But cancer is just one part of the picture. The health risks associated with PFAS exposure extend far beyond: liver toxicity, altered cholesterol levels, and impaired vaccine response in children have all been documented.

Recognising the threats PFAS pose to public health and the environment, five national governments – the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden – have taken bold action by submitting a proposal for an EU-wide PFAS restrictions. According to their findings, 99 PFAS currently available on the EU single market are considered carcinogenic.

There is now sufficient evidence linking PFAS exposure to cancer, and the trend is clear: the more we learn, the more concerning it looks. The scientific evidence warrants immediate and thorough regulatory action at the EU level to prevent cancer and protect future generations. Restricting PFAS across Europe would come with another significant benefit: up to 84 billion Euros could be saved in health costs each year.

That is why the Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL) is urging EU policymakers to go beyond piecemeal action. In our position paper, Towards a PFAS-free future, we call for the adoption of group-based restriction on all PFAS to prevent loopholes, a commitment to a PFAS-free future that goes beyond the scope of the EU’s chemicals legislation REACH, as well as the limitation of allowed exemptions.

The precautionary principle – which calls for preventive action in the face of scientific uncertainty – must be the guiding star of the European Commission’s response to PFAS. Given the growing body of evidence linking PFAS to cancer and other serious health effects, regulatory inaction would be both scientifically and ethically indefensible.

To truly build a Europe free of cancer, we must build a Europe free of PFAS.

The Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL) is the voice of 34 national and regional cancer leagues advocating for improved cancer control and care across Europe. Our vision is a Europe free of cancer.