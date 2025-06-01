Is Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) the Best Low Cost Stock to Buy According to Billionaires? (2025)

We recently published a list of 10 Best Low Cost Stocks to Buy According to Billionaires. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) stands against other best low cost stocks to buy according to billionaires.

Markets are wobbling, and panic is becoming the headline. At times when stocks are tumbling, headlines are filled with forecasts that cause anxiety for investors. But it’s not new. The process has always been part of the stock market and each time, some specific factor becomes the trigger. In 2020, it was the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, the new tariffs introduced by the U.S. President have become the panic-inducing trigger that has initiated a sharp sell-off across major U.S. indices.

According toCNBC, the significant composites in the U.S. have declined by nearly 5% after the new tariff announcement and the subsequent retaliation from major countries like China. Casual investors may perceive it as a red alert, but from the point of view of billionaire investors, it may signal a green light.

To them, it is not about timing the market but staying in it. Headlines may be screaming about the volatility of stocks in the U.S. market. Seasoned investors would still understand that sharp corrections sometimes open the door to long-term value. Because of the declining indices, some of the fundamentally sound stocks are available at cheap rates. Billionaire investors who prioritize value quietly build positions in low-cost assets as prices fall and fear takes over the investment environment. These billionaires are not moving impulsively but simply following their disciplined strategy, built from long-term thinking, which enables them to identify low-cost assets with strong fundamentals and room for growth.

At the same time, it is no surprise that more investors are unsure whether they should act or wait for some mythical perfect entry point because of the uncertainty prevailing in the market. However, this hesitation could prove costly. History has shown repeatedly that after a period of intense volatility, there follows a significant market gain.

Billionaires tend to understand this. They know that markets move in cycles, and short-term fear often fuels long-term wealth. Using their disciplined strategies, they use the rare chance to scoop up those stocks that trade at a low price despite their high potential.

It shows that low-cost stocks could provide investors with a satisfactory gain in the current market climate when chosen wisely. The stocks on our list are not just affordable. They have strong fundamentals and a potential upside that stand disproportionate to their current price tag. This is the primary reason they are incorporated into the portfolio of billionaire investors during the downturn.