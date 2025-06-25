Is the Alec Baldwin 'Rust' movie streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? (2025)

More On: Alec Baldwin The Uncanny Intensity of Director James Foley, Whose Best Films Left A Mark

Nearly four years after AlecBaldwin fired a prop gun with a live bullet that hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the movie is getting a quiet, simultaneous release in theaters and on digital platforms.

Written and directed by Joel Souza—who was also injured when the prop gun went off, but recovered—Rust is a western set in Kansas in the 1880s, starring Baldwin as an elderly outlaw named Harland, who comes out of hiding to save his 13-year-old grandson from a death sentence. Grandpa and grandson go on the run together, trying to evade a bounty hunter played by Travis Fimmel.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin discharged a prop gun that was supposed to be carrying a blank. Instead, a live bullet fired, hitting the 42-year-old Hutchins who was air-lifted off the set, and later died. Both Baldwin andRustarmorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, for the accidental killing of Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty and wassentenced to 18 months in prison.Baldwin’scharges with dismissed with prejudice, when a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence.

The film resumed production in 2023, as part of a settled lawsuit with Hutchins’ family, who said that Hutchins would have wanted to see the film finished. The cast and crew, including Baldwin, returned to finish filming, with cinematographer Bianca Cline. Here’s what to know about where to watch the Rust movie online.

Where to watch Alec Baldwin’sRustmovie:

Rustis opening via a “day-and-date” release on Friday May 1, meaning that Rust will be available to watch in theaters and on-demand on the same day. If you want to see Rust in a movie theater, you can find a showing near you via Fandango.

How to watch Alec Baldwin’sRustmovie online:

If you prefer to watch Rust at home, you can buy the movie on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and more, beginning on Friday, May 2 at 12 a.m. Eastern Time (which is also May 1 at 9 p.m. Pacific Time). The price may vary depending on which platform you use to purchase the film, but on Amazon, Rust cost $14.99 to buy.

Rust is not streaming on Netflix or Prime Video, or any subscription-based streaming service at the moment. While it’s possibleRustmay stream on Netflix someday, it won’t be until after the theatrical run of the movie.Rustis not a Netflix original—it’s a small, independent film being distributed by Falling Forward Films. Never say never, but so far, none of the Falling Forward Films have streamed on Netflix.

You can purchase a digital copy of Rust on Amazon Prime Video, but you will not be able to streamRuston Prime Video free with a Prime subscription right now, because it is not a Prime original movie. If you want to watchThe Luckiest Man in Americamovie at home, you’ll have to cough up $15 to buy the movie.