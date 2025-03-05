Is the Omnilux LED Face Mask Worth the Hype? (2025)

Jump to: What is the Omnilux Contour Face mask, and how does it work?

We’ve reached peak LED face mask culture. Every other video on my TikTok is of someone sporting a Scream-esque mask. There's something about the glow of these skin-rejuvenating devices that just make for great content—and great skin. But the one device I keep seeing over and over again in my feed is the Omnilux Contour Face mask.

You may already be familiar with FDA-approved LED light therapy, as the technology has taken off in the at-home device space as a buzzy way to treat fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, and pesky breakouts. The LED craze doesn’t stop at the face–you can treat your neck, décolletage, hands, and full body with light therapy. A major reason for its popularity: skin care professionals have confirmed there are proven results and real science behind the technology.

While my bathroom already looks like an Apple Store of tools, I had to give the Omnilux version a whirl. Ahead, I dive into what sets the Omnilux device apart from other LED masks, and whether or not it’s worth adding to your repertoire of tools.

What is the Omnilux Contour Face mask, and how does it work?

While the Omnilux Contour Face uses LED light therapy, not all light therapy is equal. There are several different wavelengths of LED light, each with a different benefit. The most common wavelengths are red, which penetrates the deeper layers of the skin to address signs of aging, blue (known to kill acne-causing bacteria), and infrared, the wavelength that penetrates the deepest to accelerate skin healing and address fine lines and wrinkles.

However, the Omnilux device only has red and near-infrared light therapy. "Red light uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin and reach your cells,” Jonathan Leary, chiropractor and founder and CEO at wellness club Remedy Place, previously told Bazaar. “Think of it as giving your cells a little extra boost, like a power-up for your body’s natural systems.” When the light reaches your cells, it stimulates ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which helps cells regenerate, heal, and work more efficiently.

How I tested the Omnilux Contour Face

I followed the brand’s recommended regimen of using the device three to five times per week for four to six weeks to see the best results. With any skincare device, consistency is key, so I carved out 10 minutes (the length of a complete cycle) about four days per week to wear the mask. I chose a point in my routine where I had some downtime or could multitask while wearing the mask, whether that be while I cleaned my home or worked at my desk. Depending on the week and my schedule, I wore the mask for a fifth day when I could sneak in an extra cycle.

Beauty editor Katie Intner wears the Omnilux mask

The Omnilux mask is made of a flexible silicone that gently sits on the molds of your face, so I was extremely comfortable moving around my home with the mask on. The device operates through an attached wired battery remote, making it portable. Plus, the two head straps secured the mask in place, and the eye holes were big enough that I could work on my computer while wearing it.

The portable wired battery controller is rechargeable, and each charge lasts around five to seven uses, in my experience. I love that the device comes with a carrier bag and global plug adaptors so that you can bring and charge the Omnilux Contour mask anywhere in the world.

What are the benefits of the Omnilux Contour Face?

The benefits of red and infrared light are nearly endless. As mentioned, LED devices help diminish fine lines and wrinkles, reduce inflammation, enhance evening skin tone, and give skin a healthy glow. With consistent use, my skin felt smoother and plumper and had a more even tone. I tried the mask during the colder months, and even now, into the freezing temperatures that New Year has experienced lately, using the mask kept my dry, irritated skin feeling calm and plump. While the brand recommends using the device for four to six weeks, after just two weeks, I started to notice these results.

Beauty editor Katie Intner’s bare skin after using the mask for about five weeks.

Are there any drawbacks?

My only complaint about the Omnilux mask is that the remote attached to it can feel a bit heavy when I wear it while bopping around. The remote would swing as I moved throughout my apartment, which isn't ideal. Also, the Omnilux mask only has red and infrared LED light, so if you have acne or breakouts and want to address those concerns, I’d opt for a device that has blue light or even all three.

Is the Omnilux worth it?

While the device is pricey, LED light therapy is one of the only technologies proven to help with skin aging, so it’s one of the best preventative measures on the market and is worth the pretty penny it costs. The soft and lightweight silicone material makes it easy to use. As an avid traveler, I will be bringing the face mask with me on all of my trips, courtesy of its global adaptors and ability to be easily folded into any carry-on bag.

