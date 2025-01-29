Is The Rejects: Origins The Saddest Movie Ever

... always felt it was one of my better, more original efforts. In my head it became the 'lost score'. The score without a film'. Who am I to deny it is one of ...

Rarely do we get to hear what composers envisioned for a project, a project that ultimately never made the final cut. But somehow composer John Murphy felt it was time to tell the world what he personally envisioned so many years ago. Through the release Anonymous Rejected Filmscore, people get the chance to hear what Mr. Murphy himself calls 'the soundtrack album based on a film score I had thrown out five or six years ago. And even though the score hit the cutting room floor, I always felt it was one of my better, more original efforts. In my head it became the 'lost score'. The score without a film'.