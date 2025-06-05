Is there a Season 2 of 'Your Friends And Neighbors'? Everything we know (2025)

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. Your Friends and Neighbors, I’m talking about you.

**This article contains spoilers for the entire first season of Your Friends and Neighbors Season 1**

See Also Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Introduces New Characters, Story Details

Nine episodes of drama following Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Jon Hamm) has led us to the Season 1 finale with the murder of Paul Levitt (Jordan Gelber) finally being solved. And with Coop now exonerated in Paul’s killing, and his ex-firm in desperate need of someone to bridge the gap on one of their most profitable clients, does he decide to return to work with the company that cast him out without a second thought? Or will he continue to live his high-stakes life of crime by breaking into his neighbors’ homes? And, most importantly, is he getting back together with Mel (Amanda Peet)? These are the questions we need to be answered in a second season!

Here’s everything we know about Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2, including if the show has been renewed for a second season and when we might be able to expect the next batch of episodes.

Has Your Friends and Neighbors Been Renewed For A Season 2?

Good news: Apple TV+ has indeed renewed Your Friends and Neighbors for a second season. In fact, the streaming service bet pretty heavily on the series being a hit, renewing the Jonathan Tropper drama for Season 2 months before Season 1 premiered in April.

When Will Season 2 Of Your Friends and Neighbors Premiere?

No word yet on when exactly the second season of Your Friends and Neighbors will hit Apple TV+, but we do know that the cast and crew is currently hard at work making the second season. The show is currently filming in New York City and surrounding suburbs — including the Hudson Valley where much of Season 1 was filmed — and is expected to wrap filming in late summer.

When Could Season 2 of Your Friends and Neighbors Premiere?

Not to speculate wildly but we do think we can guesstimate when the second season of Your Friends and Neighbors will premiere. Most likely, the series will begin dropping episodes from its sophomore season in early spring 2026. If principal filming continues through the summer, editing and post-production will likely continue through the winter, landing Season 2’s premiere date roughly one year out from Season 1’s release.

How Does Season 1 of Your Friends and Neighbors End?

After being arrested and charged for the murder of Paul Levitt, Coop starts to consider taking a plea deal which would have him out of prison in 10 years or less, as opposed to the 25 to life if taken to trial and found guilty. During a chat with his lawyer, however, he realizes that Sam (Olivia Munn) has a burner phone that she used to keep in contact with Coop for their secret hookups. Making this realization, Coop and Elena (Aimee Carrero) set out to find the phone and discover that her burner phone tracked her as being in Westmont Village, while her regular phone was still in Boston with her parents and kids.

In the end, no one actually murdered Paul Levitt, though. After realizing he should never have let Sam go, Paul takes his own life while on FaceTime with Sam. Knowing, however, that Paul’s $20 million life insurance policy would not be paid out for suicide, Sam opts to drive back down to New York and shoot Paul to make it look like a murder. She then took the gun and dropped it in Coop’s car, framing him for the murder. The season ends with Coop being offered his job back and choosing to continue breaking into houses and cash in on the secrets he has discovered during his string of crimes.

Who Stars In Your Friends and Neighbors Season 1?

Along with Hamm, Munn and Carrero, the Jonathan Tropper drama series stars Peet, Lena Hall, Isabel Gravitt, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Donovan Colan, and Eunice Bae.

When Did Season 1 Of Your Friends and Neighbors Premiere?

The first two episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors premiered on Apple TV+ on April 9 with subsequent episodes releasing weekly through May 30.

What Is Your Friends and Neighbors About?

The show follows the story of a disgraced hedge fund manager (Hamm) who turns to stealing from his wealthy neighbors in the fictional suburb of Westmont Village, only to discover secrets much deeper and darker than he bargained for.

The first season of Your Friends and Neighbors is currently streaming on Apple TV+.